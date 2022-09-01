Best Vivo phones in India promise value for money and great camera specs By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Vivo has made a brand name in the Indian market over the years, offering high-quality features in each gadget. Here, we tell you about the best Vivo phones in India.

Best Vivo phones support impressive specs and are available in budget-friendly prices.

If you are searching for the best Vivo phones in India, you have come to the right place. There are numerous solutions available for you. These Vivo Android phones are reasonably priced and operate just as well as more expensive devices. With fingerprint sensors, unibody design, and metal frames, these phones are also regarded as among the best photography phones. In addition, Vivo phones in India offer value for money. Check out the top Vivo phones: 1. Vivo V11 Pro The Vivo V11 Pro is powered by the powerful octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660AIE processor. It has a sizable 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, with 256GB of additional memory extendable via a dedicated memory slot. A concealed optical fingerprint sensor is included with the V11 Pro. The phone has a gorgeous, smooth design, with quick unlocking features and a stunning, futuristic feel. Key Specifications: Camera - 25 MP front camera with wide-angle, 12+5 MP dual rear camera Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 660AIE octa core processor Features - Wide-angle selfie camera Display - 6.41″screen, 403 PPI, 2340 x 1080 Memory - 64 GB Storage, 6 GB RAM SIM - Dual SIM Battery - 3400 mAh battery enabled with fast charging feature

Pros Cons Decent performance at this price point Average battery Top-notch camera Standard design Great display quality Dual SIM support

2. Vivo V19 The Vivo V19 offers a traditional smartphone experience. With up to 8 GB RAM and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE processor, this smartphone offers an eye-catching performance. You can use this smartphone for an extended period, thanks to its power-packed 4,500 mAh battery. In order to elevate your selfie game to a new level, the V19 comes equipped with a dual-front camera model that includes a 32mp primary camera and an 8mp super wide-angle camera. Key Specifications: Camera - 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP quad- rear camera Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE processor Display - 6.44” screen Memory - 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM SIM - Dual SIM Battery - 4500 mAh battery

Pros Cons Clear display Costly Amazing camera Low RAM Latest android software

3. Vivo V15 Pro The Vivo V15 Pro will elevate your smartphone photography experience. With a 32MP pop-up selfie camera and a triple rear camera, this smartphone enables you to take beautiful photos and selfies consistently. A full-screen entertainment experience is guaranteed by its 16.23 cm FHD+ Amoled Display Uhd FullView display, and its 3700 mAh battery for dual fast charging technology keeps your phone going all day. In addition, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675AIE processor and 6 GB RAM, which enable professional-level multitasking. This Vivo smartphone has 128 GB storage, so you can store your photos and music without thinking about running out of space. Key Specifications: Camera - 48MP + 5MP + 8MP Rear Camera| 32MP Front Camera Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 AIE Processor Features - Latest Android version Display - 6.39″ screen Memory - 128 GB Storage, 6 GB RAM SIM - Dual SIM Battery - 3700 mAh battery

Pros Cons Latest Android version Below-par performance compared to similar devices in the price range High-quality camera Priced higher when compared to features Low battery performance Average display

4. Vivo V20 SE The AMOLED FHD+ display on the Vivo V20 SE phone will enhance your viewing experience. If you want to take pictures, this phone has a 32MP front camera and an AI triple rear camera. You can handle this phone comfortably in your hands because of its fashionable 3D compact design. This phone is thin and portable, weighing only 171 grams and measuring 7.83 mm in thickness. Key Specifications: Camera - 48MP+5MP+2MP Rear Camera | 32MP Selfie Camera Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor Features - LED flash Display - 6.44″ screen, 233 PPI, LCD Memory - 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM SIM - Dual SIM Battery - 4100 mAh battery

Pros Cons Powerful processor No fast charging High-resolution display

5. Vivo Y21 The Vivo Y21 is a top-notch mid-range smartphone featuring several high-end features. It has an excellent configuration that provides good performance. The device also features great cameras, ample storage capacity, and fast charging. The AI rear camera in the Vivo Y21 is accompanied by various features, such as Face Beauty, filters, and Bokeh effect. The 13MP+2MP rear camera makes every snap look like a work of art. For a more immersive gaming experience, the Ultra Game Option has recently been enhanced in the phone. Key Specifications: Camera - 13MP+2MP Rear Camera | 8MP Selfie Camera Processor - Mediatek Helio P35 Octa core processor Display - 6.51″ screen Memory - 64 GB storage, 4 GB RAM SIM - Dual SIM Battery - 5000 mAh battery enabled with fast charging feature

Pros Cons Huge battery life Display not up to the mark Fast performance and speed Camera quality lacks

6. Vivo Y21T This slim phone has a 2.5 D flat frame design and an 8.0mm thin shell, but it has a big 5000 mAh battery within. Nano coating gives the surface of this phone a fine texture, and the most recent liquid crystal coating gives it a special pearl shine that changes with the light. It has a 50MP+2MP+2MP rear camera and a 8MP selfie camera. Key Specifications: Camera - 50MP+2MP+2MP Rear Camera | 8MP Selfie Camera Processor - Snapdragon 680 Octa core processor Features - Fast charging Display - 6.58” screen Memory - 64 GB storage, 4GB RAM SIM - Dual SIM Battery - 5000 mAh battery

Pros Cons Affordable price with premium features Notch display Amazing battery Average processor Latest Android software

7. Vivo Y95 The 6.22-inch touchscreen display of the Vivo Y95 phone has a resolution of 1440x3120 pixels. The Vivo Y95 is powered by the 1.95GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa core processor. It features 4GB of internal RAM. The Vivo Y95 runs Android v8.1 Oreo and has a 4030 mAh battery. It has a 13MP+2MP dual rear camera with professional mode, face beauty, time-lapse, slow, panorama, PDAF, live photos, portrait mode, Google Lens, AI scene recognition, HDR, portrait mode, AR stickers. In addition, it also has a 20MP front-facing camera. The Vivo Y95 has 64GB of in-built storage. Key Specifications: Camera - 13MP+2MP ream camera | 20MP front facing camera Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa core processor Features - LED Flash Display - 6.22” screen Memory - 64 GB storage, 4GB RAM SIM - Dual SIM

Pros Cons Clear display Fast charging not supported Latest Android software Average camera

Price of best Vivo phones in India at a glance:

Product Price Vivo V11 Pro ₹ 28,990 Vivo V19 ₹ 27,980 Vivo V15 Pro ₹ 28,000 Vivo V20 SE ₹ 19,000 Vivo Y21 ₹ 13,490 Vivo Y21T ₹ 15,499 Vivo Y95 ₹ 15,000

Best 3 important features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Vivo V11 Pro Wide-angle selfie camera Full Vision Technology display Top-notch battery backup Vivo V19 Latest Android 10 Software Huge 500 mAH Battery 20:9 Aspect Ratio Vivo V15 Pro Pinhole selfie camera Latest Android version Clear camera quality Vivo V20 SE LCD Display Low-cost model Good battery life Vivo Y21 High-performance camera Huge battery life Fast processing and latest processor model Vivo Y21T Triple camera feature Sharp display clarity Latest Android OS installed Vivo Y95 Powerful Snapdragon 845 Processor Expandable memory slot of SD Card Slim and sleek design

Best value for money There is a large selection of Vivo smartphones for you to choose from. In our opinion, the Vivo V19 can be referred to as the Vivo phone that offers the best value for money. Best overall The Vivo V15 Pro boasts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 AIE Processor and the triple camera option makes it the best Vivo phone overall. It sports a Li-Ion 3700 mAh battery and a 6.39-inch screen. The front camera is 32MP with video recording and the main rear camera is 48MP. How to find the perfect Vivo budget smartphone With Vivo smartphones, you get a lot for your money. The price of the brand's mobile phones varies based on the edition and features offered, from ₹10,000 to ₹29,999. Vivo ensures that your phone's Qualcomm Snapdragon processor is functioning properly. The CPU will change depending on the model and cost of the phone. If you purchase a phone specifically for gameplay, it will come with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE CPU that offers quick performance. The most basic processor you will come across is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE octa-core processor. When choosing a smartphone, you have to check the following features: Storage capacity RAM Camera Display Price