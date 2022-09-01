Sign out
Best Vivo phones in India promise value for money and great camera specs

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 02, 2022 20:00 IST

Vivo has made a brand name in the Indian market over the years, offering high-quality features in each gadget. Here, we tell you about the best Vivo phones in India.

Best Vivo phones support impressive specs and are available in budget-friendly prices.

If you are searching for the best Vivo phones in India, you have come to the right place. There are numerous solutions available for you. These Vivo Android phones are reasonably priced and operate just as well as more expensive devices. With fingerprint sensors, unibody design, and metal frames, these phones are also regarded as among the best photography phones. In addition, Vivo phones in India offer value for money.

Check out the top Vivo phones:

1. Vivo V11 Pro

The Vivo V11 Pro is powered by the powerful octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660AIE processor. It has a sizable 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, with 256GB of additional memory extendable via a dedicated memory slot. A concealed optical fingerprint sensor is included with the V11 Pro. The phone has a gorgeous, smooth design, with quick unlocking features and a stunning, futuristic feel.

Key Specifications:

Camera - 25 MP front camera with wide-angle, 12+5 MP dual rear camera

Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 660AIE octa core processor

Features - Wide-angle selfie camera

Display - 6.41″screen, 403 PPI, 2340 x 1080

Memory - 64 GB Storage, 6 GB RAM

SIM - Dual SIM

Battery - 3400 mAh battery enabled with fast charging feature

ProsCons
Decent performance at this price pointAverage battery
Top-notch cameraStandard design
Great display quality 
Dual SIM support 
Vivo V11 Pro (Starry Night Black, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
28,990
Buy now

2. Vivo V19

The Vivo V19 offers a traditional smartphone experience. With up to 8 GB RAM and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE processor, this smartphone offers an eye-catching performance. You can use this smartphone for an extended period, thanks to its power-packed 4,500 mAh battery. In order to elevate your selfie game to a new level, the V19 comes equipped with a dual-front camera model that includes a 32mp primary camera and an 8mp super wide-angle camera.

Key Specifications:

Camera - 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP quad- rear camera

Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE processor

Display - 6.44” screen

Memory - 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM

SIM - Dual SIM

Battery - 4500 mAh battery

ProsCons
Clear displayCostly
Amazing cameraLow RAM
Latest android software 
Vivo V19 (Piano Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Without Offer
25,490
Buy now

3. Vivo V15 Pro

The Vivo V15 Pro will elevate your smartphone photography experience. With a 32MP pop-up selfie camera and a triple rear camera, this smartphone enables you to take beautiful photos and selfies consistently. A full-screen entertainment experience is guaranteed by its 16.23 cm FHD+ Amoled Display Uhd FullView display, and its 3700 mAh battery for dual fast charging technology keeps your phone going all day. In addition, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675AIE processor and 6 GB RAM, which enable professional-level multitasking. This Vivo smartphone has 128 GB storage, so you can store your photos and music without thinking about running out of space.

Key Specifications:

Camera - 48MP + 5MP + 8MP Rear Camera| 32MP Front Camera

Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 AIE Processor

Features - Latest Android version

Display - 6.39″ screen

Memory - 128 GB Storage, 6 GB RAM

SIM - Dual SIM

Battery - 3700 mAh battery

ProsCons
Latest Android versionBelow-par performance compared to similar devices in the price range
High-quality cameraPriced higher when compared to features
Low battery performanceAverage display
Vivo V15 Pro (Ruby Red, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
3% off
28,000 29,000
Buy now

4. Vivo V20 SE

The AMOLED FHD+ display on the Vivo V20 SE phone will enhance your viewing experience. If you want to take pictures, this phone has a 32MP front camera and an AI triple rear camera. You can handle this phone comfortably in your hands because of its fashionable 3D compact design. This phone is thin and portable, weighing only 171 grams and measuring 7.83 mm in thickness.

Key Specifications:

Camera - 48MP+5MP+2MP Rear Camera | 32MP Selfie Camera

Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor

Features - LED flash

Display - 6.44″ screen, 233 PPI, LCD

Memory - 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM

SIM - Dual SIM

Battery - 4100 mAh battery

Pros Cons
Powerful processorNo fast charging
High-resolution display 
Vivo V20 SE (Aquamarine Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM) Without Offers
14% off
19,000 22,000
Buy now

5. Vivo Y21

The Vivo Y21 is a top-notch mid-range smartphone featuring several high-end features. It has an excellent configuration that provides good performance. The device also features great cameras, ample storage capacity, and fast charging. The AI rear camera in the Vivo Y21 is accompanied by various features, such as Face Beauty, filters, and Bokeh effect. The 13MP+2MP rear camera makes every snap look like a work of art. For a more immersive gaming experience, the Ultra Game Option has recently been enhanced in the phone.

Key Specifications:

Camera - 13MP+2MP Rear Camera | 8MP Selfie Camera

Processor - Mediatek Helio P35 Octa core processor

Display - 6.51″ screen

Memory - 64 GB storage, 4 GB RAM

SIM - Dual SIM

Battery - 5000 mAh battery enabled with fast charging feature

ProsCons
Huge battery lifeDisplay not up to the mark
Fast performance and speedCamera quality lacks
Vivo Y21 (Diamond Glow, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
25% off
13,490 17,990
Buy now

6. Vivo Y21T

This slim phone has a 2.5 D flat frame design and an 8.0mm thin shell, but it has a big 5000 mAh battery within. Nano coating gives the surface of this phone a fine texture, and the most recent liquid crystal coating gives it a special pearl shine that changes with the light. It has a 50MP+2MP+2MP rear camera and a 8MP selfie camera.

Key Specifications:

Camera - 50MP+2MP+2MP Rear Camera | 8MP Selfie Camera

Processor - Snapdragon 680 Octa core processor

Features - Fast charging

Display - 6.58” screen

Memory - 64 GB storage, 4GB RAM

SIM - Dual SIM

Battery - 5000 mAh battery

ProsCons
Affordable price with premium featuresNotch display
Amazing batteryAverage processor
Latest Android software 
Vivo Y21T (Midnight Blue, 4GB RAM, 128GB ROM) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
22% off
15,499 19,990
Buy now

7. Vivo Y95

The 6.22-inch touchscreen display of the Vivo Y95 phone has a resolution of 1440x3120 pixels. The Vivo Y95 is powered by the 1.95GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa core processor. It features 4GB of internal RAM. The Vivo Y95 runs Android v8.1 Oreo and has a 4030 mAh battery. It has a 13MP+2MP dual rear camera with professional mode, face beauty, time-lapse, slow, panorama, PDAF, live photos, portrait mode, Google Lens, AI scene recognition, HDR, portrait mode, AR stickers. In addition, it also has a 20MP front-facing camera. The Vivo Y95 has 64GB of in-built storage.

Key Specifications:

Camera - 13MP+2MP ream camera | 20MP front facing camera

Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa core processor

Features - LED Flash

Display - 6.22” screen

Memory - 64 GB storage, 4GB RAM

SIM - Dual SIM

ProsCons
Clear displayFast charging not supported
Latest Android softwareAverage camera
Vivo Y95 (Starry Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
17% off
15,000 18,000
Buy now

Price of best Vivo phones in India at a glance:

ProductPrice
Vivo V11 Pro 28,990
Vivo V19 27,980
Vivo V15 Pro 28,000
Vivo V20 SE 19,000
Vivo Y21 13,490
Vivo Y21T 15,499
Vivo Y95 15,000

Best 3 important features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Vivo V11 ProWide-angle selfie cameraFull Vision Technology displayTop-notch battery backup
Vivo V19Latest Android 10 SoftwareHuge 500 mAH Battery20:9 Aspect Ratio
Vivo V15 ProPinhole selfie cameraLatest Android versionClear camera quality
Vivo V20 SELCD DisplayLow-cost modelGood battery life
Vivo Y21High-performance cameraHuge battery lifeFast processing and latest processor model
Vivo Y21TTriple camera featureSharp display clarityLatest Android OS installed
Vivo Y95Powerful Snapdragon 845 ProcessorExpandable memory slot of SD CardSlim and sleek design

Best value for money

There is a large selection of Vivo smartphones for you to choose from. In our opinion, the Vivo V19 can be referred to as the Vivo phone that offers the best value for money.

Best overall

The Vivo V15 Pro boasts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 AIE Processor and the triple camera option makes it the best Vivo phone overall. It sports a Li-Ion 3700 mAh battery and a 6.39-inch screen. The front camera is 32MP with video recording and the main rear camera is 48MP.

How to find the perfect Vivo budget smartphone

With Vivo smartphones, you get a lot for your money. The price of the brand's mobile phones varies based on the edition and features offered, from 10,000 to 29,999.

Vivo ensures that your phone's Qualcomm Snapdragon processor is functioning properly. The CPU will change depending on the model and cost of the phone. If you purchase a phone specifically for gameplay, it will come with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE CPU that offers quick performance. The most basic processor you will come across is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE octa-core processor.

When choosing a smartphone, you have to check the following features:

Storage capacity

RAM

Camera

Display

Price

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

