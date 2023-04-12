Sign out
7 best window ACs for every budget in 2023

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Apr 12, 2023 14:27 IST

Summary:

Looking for the perfect window AC that suits your budget? Check out our top 7 picks for the best window ACs in 2023.

Window ACs are a good option for beating the summer heat.

Summer is around the corner, and you already know it means sweaty foreheads and shirts. Returning to a cool and comfortable time in an indoor space is essential. This is where these Window air conditioners come in handy! They are easy to install, very affordable and effective in keeping you cool without breaking the bank. Whether you are on a tight budget or looking for a high-end window air conditioner, we got one for everyone. So relax, sit back and let us help you find the perfect cooling solution.

Product list

1. LG 2 Ton 4 Star Wi-Fi Window AC

This is the window AC for home for people who want it not to look like a conventional window AC and enhance the looks and characteristics of any room. The app connectivity allows you to monitor and control the AC from anywhere. The 4-star power rating means that your energy bill is not going to take a big hit. This window AC for large spaces remains reliable and trustworthy. The customer service from LG is exceptional, and the product itself is worth buying if you can pay the price.

Specifications:

  • Capacity: 2 Tons
  • Product Dimensions: 77.9D x 66W x 45H Centimetres
  • Energy Star: 4 Star

Pros

Cons

App connectivity

None

Modern looks

LG 2 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Wi-Fi Window AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 cooling, HD Filter with Anti Virus Protection, 2023 Model, RW-Q24WWYA, White)
4.3 (4)
37% off
47,699 75,999
Buy now

2. LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter AC

This 1.5 ton window AC from LG does not fail to surprise anybody. The features it offers for the price make it stand on the top of the line. With a capacity of 1.5 tons, it can keep you cool no matter how hot it is outside. The brand is known for its reliability and can be trusted. The timer and sleep functions on the AC add to the convenience. Also, with the app connectivity, you can always keep an eye on the AC from anywhere.

Specifications:

  • Capacity: 1.5 Tons
  • Product Dimensions: 63D x 60W x 38H Centimetres
  • Energy Star: 3 Star

Pros

Cons

Good capacity

None

App convenience

LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 cooling, HD Filter, 2022 Model, PW-Q18WUXA, White)
3.6 (11)
31% off
35,390 50,990
Buy now

3. LG 1.0 Ton DUAL Inverter Wi-Fi Window AC

This can be definitely called a value for money product. The AC even with a capacity of 1 ton can be very effective. It is silent in operation but still can keep you cool. With the app, you can control it no matter where you are. The remote for the AC is also very useful as you don’t have to get up and reach the AC to control it. The looks are modern and stand out from every other window AC in the market.

Specifications:

  • Capacity: 1 Ton
  • Product Dimensions: 60D x 63W x 38H Centimeters
  • Energy Star: 5 Star

Pros

Cons

Modern design

None

5-star rating

LG 1.0 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Wi-Fi Window AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 cooling, PW-Q12WUZA, 2022 Model, HD Filter, White)
4.2 (1,249)
43% off
32,290 56,990
Buy now

4. Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC

We all know that TATA means reliable and Voltas itself is a TATA product. This window AC is suitable for rooms of sizes from 111 square feet to 150 square feet. The airflow is very good and can cool the room in no time. It produces very low noise, only 56 dB. You will also get a 1-year warranty after purchase so you don’t have to worry about it. It comes with a host of features like turbo cooling, self-diagnosis, sleep mode, anti-dust and more.

Specifications:

  • Capacity: 1.5 Tons
  • Cooling Power: 1.64 Kilowatts
  • Product Dimensions: 75D x 66W x 43H Centimeters

Pros

Cons

Reliable

No app connectivity

Low noise operation

Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Window AC (Copper, 2-in-1 Adjustable Mode, 2023 Model, 185V Vertis Elite, White)
3.8 (379)
27% off
36,700 49,990
Buy now

5. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Fixed Speed Window AC

This AC from Blue Star is a product for people who do not want to break the bank. It comes with various features like Turbo cool, fan modes, humidity control, dust filter and self-diagnosis. This AC can easily cool down the hottest of rooms. The copper compressor is also very effective in doing its job. With a 5-star energy rating, it sure is very energy efficient and won’t consume much energy. This is also the latest 2023 model, which is preferred by many.

Specifications:

  • Capacity: 1.5 Tons
  • Product Dimensions: 43D x 66W x 73.3H Centimeters
  • Energy rating: 5 star

Pros

Cons

Copper compressor

Remote control

Features

Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, Turbo Cool, Humidity Control, Fan Modes-Auto/High/Medium/Low, Hydrophilic Blue Fins, Dust Filter, Self-Diagnosis, 2023 Model, WFA518LN, White)
4.2 (471)
23% off
38,350 49,990
Buy now

6. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Fixed Speed Window AC

The Lloyd 1.5 ton AC is one of the most energy-efficient window AC in the market with a 5 star energy rating. It features a white and silver front design which is modern and can blend in with any room. The corrosion-resistant coating can keep the AC looking and working all fine. This makes it one of the most durable window AC in the market. This is a perfect choice for people who want a good looking and energy efficient window AC.

Specifications:

  • Capacity: 1.5 Tons
  • Cooling Power: 4.95 Kilowatts
  • Product Dimensions: 66D x 71W x 43H Centimeters

Pros

Cons

White and silver design

Basic

Corrosion resistant

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, 2023 Model, White with Silver Deco Strip, GLW18C5XWGMR)
4.2 (490)
26% off
33,980 45,990
Buy now

7. Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Window AC

This AC is for people who are looking for an AC with a good cooling capacity. The 1.5-ton capacity is more than enough to cool down any bedroom. It comes with features like turbo cooling, filter clean indicator, sleep mode, LED display and more. It produces very low noise during operation. The only downside is that it misses out on the 5-star rating. Overall, this window AC is decent performing one.

Specifications:

  • Capacity: 1.5 Tons
  • Cooling Power: 1.79 Kilowatts
  • Product Dimensions: 75D x 66W x 43H Centimeters

Pros

Cons

Decent performance

Energy rating

1.5 ton capacity

Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Window AC (Copper, 2-in-1 Adjustable Mode, 2023 Model, 183V Vertis Elite, White)
3.6 (4)
32% off
33,940 49,990
Buy now

Best 3 features for you:

Product Feature 1Feature 2Feature 3
LG 2 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Wi-Fi Window ACApp connectivityModern looks4-star energy rating
LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Window ACGood capacityApp convenience

Timer and sleep functions

LG 1.0 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Wi-Fi Window ACModern design5-star energy ratingApp and remote control convenience
Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window ACReliableLow noise operationHost of features like turbo cooling, self-diagnosis, and anti-dust
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Fixed Speed Window ACCopper compressorFeatures like turbo cool, fan modes, humidity control, dust filter, and self-diagnosis5-star energy rating
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Fixed Speed Window ACWhite and silver design Corrosion-resistant coatingEnergy-efficient with a 5-star rating
Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Window ACGood cooling capacityFeatures like turbo cooling, filter clean indicator, sleep mode, and LED displayLow noise operation

Best overall product

The LG 2 ton 4 Star AC is the best overall product considering its features. The modern looks and plethora of features are worth every rupee you pay. Thus, invest in this air conditioner for a stylish, comfortable and cool summer.

Best value for money

The LG 1.0 Ton 5 star window AC is the best value-for-money product. It is energy efficient with an energy rating of 5 stars. The operation noise is very low and can cool down a room in no time. The AC is reliable and durable, with good customer service provided by LG.

How to find the perfect window AC?

Finding a window AC requires enough research on specific needs. Here are the tips that will help you do just that.

  1. Measure your window size.
  2. Consider the size of your room.
  3. Determine your features
  4. Fix a budget
  5. Compare models
  6. Make a purchase

What is the ideal size for a window AC?

Generally, a 1 ton AC is suitable for a room of 120 square feet.

 

What is the energy efficiency rating of a window AC?

The stars show the energy efficiency of the AC. This can be a good indicator while choosing between various options.

 

What are the different types of filters available in a window AC?

HEPA, activated carbon and electrostatic filters are some of the filters available.

 

