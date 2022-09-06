Best Xiaomi mobile phones under ₹ 13000 By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Choosing a good smartphone for yourself under a budget can be a challenging task. This comprehensive list of the best Xiaomi mobile phones under ₹ 13000 can help guide you choose the best option for yourself!

Xiaomi mobile phones under ₹ 13000 come with the promise of good battery backup and good storage space.

Xiaomi phones are gaining popularity with each passing day. They have amazing features and stunning looks, making them very favourable for those looking for budget mobile phones. These phones offer excellent battery backup, stunning looks, and ample storage space. So, if you’re tight on budget and looking for pocket-friendly phones, fret not, as we have got you covered! Here are the best picks for Xiaomi Mobile Phones Under 13000. List of the best Xiaomi Mobile Phones Under 13000 1. Xiaomi Mi A3 With stunning camera quality and a powerful processor, Xiaomi Mi A3 is the number one mobile phone on our list. It comes with 4GB RAM and adequate inter-storage to safely save all your pictures and photos. Also, the Ambient light sensor promotes hassle-free functioning. The best part of this Xiaomi phone is its sturdy and stylish design. OS - Android 9.0 RAM - 4 GB Product dimensions - 15.3 x 0.8 x 7.2 cm; 174 Grams Batteries - 1 Lithium Polymer batteries required Item model number - ‎Mi A3 Wireless communication technology - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Special features - Dual SIM, Proximity, Infrared, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Gyroscope, E-Compass, Video Player, Music Player

Pros Cons Aesthetic design and colours Inadequate RAM size Expandable storage Pocket friendly

2. Xiaomi Redmi 8A Another exclusive launch by Xiaomi is the Xiaomi Redmi 8A. This mobile phone is loaded with features like 6.22-inch wide display that enhances your viewing experience. This phone is available in different colours and has long-lasting battery life. OS - Android Ram - ‎3 GB Product dimensions - 15.8 x 7.2 x 0.9 cm; 188 Grams Connectivity technologies - 4g Other display features - Wireless Device interface - Touchscreen Form factor - Smartphone

Pros Cons Presence of the latest Android. Limited RAM Storage Long-lasting battery life The processor may lag sometimes Comes in exciting colours.

3. Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro If you’re a fan of Xiaomi phones, the Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro might win your attention. The captivating 5.84-inch display and 12MP+5MP primary dual camera make it one of the best phones on the list. The best part is the long-lasting battery backup that can keep you going all day long. OS - Android 8.1 RAM - 3 GB Product dimensions - 14.9 x 0.9 x 7.2 cm; 177 Grams Item model number - Redmi 6 Pro-cr Wireless communication technology - Cellular Special features - Dual SIM, IR blaster, E-mail, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, GPS, FM Radio, ECompass, Video Player, Music Player, Proximity sensor Other display features - Wireless

Pros Cons Long-lasting battery life Available in only one colour Excellent camera quality Looks heavy and bulky

4. Redmi 7 (Comet Blue, 2GB RAM, SD 632, 32GB Storage, 4000mAH Battery) The Redmi 7 comes in a stunning Comet Blue colour. It is a decently priced phone with an array of features. With excellent battery life and abundant storage life, this phone is an ideal pick for everyday use and easily one of the best Xiaomi mobile phones under 13000. It is available on Amazon for Rs. 7599. OS - Android 9.0 RAM - 2GB Product dimensions - 15.9 x 0.9 x 7.6 cm; 180 Grams Batteries - 1 A batteries required Item model number - Redmi 7 Wireless communication technology - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Connectivity technologies - Bluetooth, 4G, GPS/AGPS, Wi-Fi, Infrared, GLONASS, USB, BeiDou, 802.11 b/g/n

Pros Cons Excellent camera quality Available in only one colour Lightweight Inadequate storage size Supported by great wireless communication technology

5. Redmi 6A (Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) This Redmi comes with a 5.45 inches touchscreen display and is decked with a bunch of features such as 2GB RAM and 32GB storage which saves all pictures and videos easily. Additionally, its excellent battery keeps you going from dawn to dusk. OS - Android 8.1 RAM - 2GB Product dimensions - 14.8 x 0.8 x 7.2 cm; 145 Grams Batteries - 1 A batteries required Item model number - Redmi 6A Connectivity technologies - 4G, GPS/AGPS, GLONASS, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, BeiDou

Pros Cons Excellent display Available in only one colour Lightweight and easy to operate Inadequate storage Supported by great wireless communication technology

6. Redmi Y2 (Gold, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage) Available in beautiful Gold colour, Redmi Y2 is a budget-friendly mobile phone which comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. This phone has an array of other features, such as a 12MP+5MP dual rear camera, a comprehensive display and an excellent phone camera to capture every moment beautifully. OS - Android 8.1 RAM - 3 GB Product dimensions - 16.1 x 0.8 x 7.7 cm; 168 Grams Batteries - 1 A batteries required Item model number - Y2 Wireless communication technology - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Pros Cons Decent RAM size Available in only one colour Lightweight and easy to operate Supported by great wireless communication technology

7. Redmi Poco C3 (Arctic Blue, 3 RAM / 32 Storage) Another budget-friendly phone by Xiaomi is the Redmi Poco C3. It is designed to offer an enthralling experience in every use. The phone has 3GB RAM and 32GB storage to store everything hassle-free. Additional features such as excellent camera quality and long-lasting battery life add more to the goodness. OS - Android RAM - 4GB Product dimensions - ‎0.9 x 7.71 x 16.49 cm; 380 Grams Batteries - 1 Lithium Polymer batteries required Item model number - MZB07RJIN Connectivity technologies - 4g

Pros Cons Excellent RAM size Available in only one colour All-day battery life Supported by great wireless communication technology

8. (Renewed) Redmi 9 (Carbon Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) Another excellent mobile phone by Redmi is the (Renewed) Redmi 9. It comes in the Carbon Black colour to offer an immersive watching experience. With an HD display and robust sound quality, this phone is excellent. Additionally, the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage ensure better functioning. OS - Android RAM - 4GB Product dimensions - 16.5 x 0.9 x 7.7 cm; 380 Grams Batteries - 1 A batteries required Item model number - Redmi 9-cr Wireless communication technology - Cellular

Pros Cons Excellent RAM size Available in only one colour All-day battery life Supported by great wireless communication technology

Price of Xiaomi mobile phones at a glance:

Product Price Xiaomi Mi A3 ₹ 14,999 Xiaomi Redmi 8A ₹ 8,999 (Renewed) Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro ₹ 13,499 Redmi 7 (Comet Blue, 2GB RAM, SD 632, 32GB Storage ₹ 9,990 Redmi 6A (Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) ₹ 7,999 Redmi Y2 (Gold, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage) ₹ 10,499 Redmi Poco C3 (Arctic Blue, 3 RAM / 32 Storage) ₹ 9,999 (Renewed) Redmi 9 (Carbon Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) ₹ 10,999

Best three features

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Xiaomi Mi A3 HD+ display Long and quality display Dual AI camera Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual AI camera Sleek and sturdy structure Long battery life (Renewed) Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Decent camera quality High screen resolution Adequate RAM size Redmi 7 (Comet Blue, 2GB RAM, SD 632, 32GB Storage Excellent display size Powerful processor All-day battery life Redmi 6A (Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) Excellent display Long-lasting battery life Dial AI camera Redmi Y2 (Gold, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage) Decent RAM size Easy to operate Powerful processor Redmi Poco C3 (Arctic Blue, 3 RAM / 32 Storage) High screen resolution Adequate RAM size Long and quality display (Renewed) Redmi 9 (Carbon Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) Lightweight and sturdy Long-lasting battery life Dual AI camera

Best in budget Out of all options of Xiaomi Mobile Phones Under 13000, Xiaomi Redmi 8A is one phone loaded with features yet retails at affordable prices. It is priced at ₹7,890 only. Best overall Out of all Xiaomi Mobile Phones Under 13000, one phone that stands out is the Xiaomi Mi A3. It comes with features like 4GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage that keeps you hooked from dawn to dusk. Additionally, the Rear and front camera clicks fantastic pictures. How to find the perfect Xiaomi mobile phones under ₹13000? Are you looking for the perfect Xiaomi Mobile Phones Under 13000? If so, keep the following pointers in mind before making the final choice - Sufficient storage capacity Great camera quality Power saving mode All-day battery life Full HD display High resolution Price of the product