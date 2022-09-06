Sign out
Best Xiaomi mobile phones under 13000

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 06, 2022 21:00 IST

Summary:

Choosing a good smartphone for yourself under a budget can be a challenging task. This comprehensive list of the best Xiaomi mobile phones under 13000 can help guide you choose the best option for yourself!

Xiaomi mobile phones under 13000 come with the promise of good battery backup and good storage space.

Xiaomi phones are gaining popularity with each passing day. They have amazing features and stunning looks, making them very favourable for those looking for budget mobile phones. These phones offer excellent battery backup, stunning looks, and ample storage space. So, if you’re tight on budget and looking for pocket-friendly phones, fret not, as we have got you covered! Here are the best picks for Xiaomi Mobile Phones Under 13000.

List of the best Xiaomi Mobile Phones Under 13000

1. Xiaomi Mi A3

With stunning camera quality and a powerful processor, Xiaomi Mi A3 is the number one mobile phone on our list. It comes with 4GB RAM and adequate inter-storage to safely save all your pictures and photos. Also, the Ambient light sensor promotes hassle-free functioning. The best part of this Xiaomi phone is its sturdy and stylish design.

OS - Android 9.0

RAM - 4 GB

Product dimensions - 15.3 x 0.8 x 7.2 cm; 174 Grams

Batteries - 1 Lithium Polymer batteries required

Item model number - ‎Mi A3

Wireless communication technology - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Special features - Dual SIM, Proximity, Infrared, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Gyroscope, E-Compass, Video Player, Music Player

ProsCons
Aesthetic design and coloursInadequate RAM size
Expandable storage 
Pocket friendly 
Xiaomi Mi A3 (Kind of Grey, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
16% off
12,549 14,999
Buy now

2. Xiaomi Redmi 8A

Another exclusive launch by Xiaomi is the Xiaomi Redmi 8A. This mobile phone is loaded with features like 6.22-inch wide display that enhances your viewing experience. This phone is available in different colours and has long-lasting battery life.

OS - Android

Ram - ‎3 GB

Product dimensions - 15.8 x 7.2 x 0.9 cm; 188 Grams

Connectivity technologies - 4g

Other display features - Wireless

Device interface - Touchscreen

Form factor - Smartphone

ProsCons
Presence of the latest Android.Limited RAM Storage
Long-lasting battery lifeThe processor may lag sometimes
Comes in exciting colours. 
Xiaomi Redmi 8A 3GB 32GB Phone (Sunset Red)
Check Price on Amazon

3. Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro

If you’re a fan of Xiaomi phones, the Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro might win your attention. The captivating 5.84-inch display and 12MP+5MP primary dual camera make it one of the best phones on the list. The best part is the long-lasting battery backup that can keep you going all day long.

OS - Android 8.1

RAM - 3 GB

Product dimensions - 14.9 x 0.9 x 7.2 cm; 177 Grams

Item model number - Redmi 6 Pro-cr

Wireless communication technology - Cellular

Special features - Dual SIM, IR blaster, E-mail, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, GPS, FM Radio, ECompass, Video Player, Music Player, Proximity sensor

Other display features - Wireless

ProsCons
Long-lasting battery lifeAvailable in only one colour
Excellent camera quality 
Looks heavy and bulky 
Redmi 6 Pro (Blue, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
Check Price on Amazon

4. Redmi 7 (Comet Blue, 2GB RAM, SD 632, 32GB Storage, 4000mAH Battery)

The Redmi 7 comes in a stunning Comet Blue colour. It is a decently priced phone with an array of features. With excellent battery life and abundant storage life, this phone is an ideal pick for everyday use and easily one of the best Xiaomi mobile phones under 13000. It is available on Amazon for Rs. 7599.

OS - Android 9.0

RAM - 2GB

Product dimensions - 15.9 x 0.9 x 7.6 cm; 180 Grams

Batteries - 1 A batteries required

Item model number - Redmi 7

Wireless communication technology - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Connectivity technologies - Bluetooth, 4G, GPS/AGPS, Wi-Fi, Infrared, GLONASS, USB, BeiDou, 802.11 b/g/n

ProsCons
Excellent camera qualityAvailable in only one colour
LightweightInadequate storage size
Supported by great wireless communication technology 
Redmi 7 (Comet Blue, 2GB RAM, SD 632, 32GB Storage, 4000mAH Battery)
10% off
8,990 9,990
Buy now

5. Redmi 6A (Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage)

This Redmi comes with a 5.45 inches touchscreen display and is decked with a bunch of features such as 2GB RAM and 32GB storage which saves all pictures and videos easily. Additionally, its excellent battery keeps you going from dawn to dusk.

OS - Android 8.1

RAM - 2GB

Product dimensions - 14.8 x 0.8 x 7.2 cm; 145 Grams

Batteries - 1 A batteries required

Item model number - Redmi 6A

Connectivity technologies - 4G, GPS/AGPS, GLONASS, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, BeiDou

ProsCons
Excellent displayAvailable in only one colour
Lightweight and easy to operateInadequate storage
Supported by great wireless communication technology 
Redmi 6A (Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
1% off
7,940 7,999
Buy now

6. Redmi Y2 (Gold, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage)

Available in beautiful Gold colour, Redmi Y2 is a budget-friendly mobile phone which comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. This phone has an array of other features, such as a 12MP+5MP dual rear camera, a comprehensive display and an excellent phone camera to capture every moment beautifully.

OS - Android 8.1

RAM - 3 GB

Product dimensions - 16.1 x 0.8 x 7.7 cm; 168 Grams

Batteries - 1 A batteries required

Item model number - Y2

Wireless communication technology - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

ProsCons
Decent RAM sizeAvailable in only one colour
Lightweight and easy to operate 
Supported by great wireless communication technology 
Redmi Y2 (Gold, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
7% off
9,790 10,499
Buy now

7. Redmi Poco C3 (Arctic Blue, 3 RAM / 32 Storage)

Another budget-friendly phone by Xiaomi is the Redmi Poco C3. It is designed to offer an enthralling experience in every use. The phone has 3GB RAM and 32GB storage to store everything hassle-free. Additional features such as excellent camera quality and long-lasting battery life add more to the goodness.

OS - Android

RAM - 4GB

Product dimensions - ‎0.9 x 7.71 x 16.49 cm; 380 Grams

Batteries - 1 Lithium Polymer batteries required

Item model number - MZB07RJIN

Connectivity technologies - 4g

ProsCons
Excellent RAM size Available in only one colour
All-day battery life 
Supported by great wireless communication technology 
Redmi Poco C3 (Arctic Blue, 3 RAM / 32 Storage)
8% off
9,249 9,999
Buy now

8. (Renewed) Redmi 9 (Carbon Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)

Another excellent mobile phone by Redmi is the (Renewed) Redmi 9. It comes in the Carbon Black colour to offer an immersive watching experience. With an HD display and robust sound quality, this phone is excellent. Additionally, the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage ensure better functioning.

OS - Android

RAM - 4GB

Product dimensions - 16.5 x 0.9 x 7.7 cm; 380 Grams

Batteries - 1 A batteries required

Item model number - Redmi 9-cr

Wireless communication technology - Cellular

ProsCons
Excellent RAM sizeAvailable in only one colour
All-day battery life 
Supported by great wireless communication technology 
(Renewed) Redmi 9 (Carbon Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | 3 Months No Cost EMI on BFL
14% off
9,499 10,999
Buy now

Price of Xiaomi mobile phones at a glance:

ProductPrice
Xiaomi Mi A3 14,999
Xiaomi Redmi 8A 8,999
(Renewed) Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro 13,499
Redmi 7 (Comet Blue, 2GB RAM, SD 632, 32GB Storage 9,990
Redmi 6A (Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) 7,999
Redmi Y2 (Gold, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage) 10,499
Redmi Poco C3 (Arctic Blue, 3 RAM / 32 Storage) 9,999
(Renewed) Redmi 9 (Carbon Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) 10,999

Best three features

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Xiaomi Mi A3HD+ displayLong and quality displayDual AI camera
Xiaomi Redmi 8ADual AI cameraSleek and sturdy structureLong battery life
(Renewed) Xiaomi Redmi 6 ProDecent camera qualityHigh screen resolutionAdequate RAM size
Redmi 7 (Comet Blue, 2GB RAM, SD 632, 32GB StorageExcellent display sizePowerful processorAll-day battery life
Redmi 6A (Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage)Excellent displayLong-lasting battery lifeDial AI camera
Redmi Y2 (Gold, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage)Decent RAM sizeEasy to operatePowerful processor
Redmi Poco C3 (Arctic Blue, 3 RAM / 32 Storage)High screen resolutionAdequate RAM sizeLong and quality display
(Renewed) Redmi 9 (Carbon Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)Lightweight and sturdyLong-lasting battery lifeDual AI camera

Best in budget

Out of all options of Xiaomi Mobile Phones Under 13000, Xiaomi Redmi 8A is one phone loaded with features yet retails at affordable prices. It is priced at 7,890 only.

Best overall

Out of all Xiaomi Mobile Phones Under 13000, one phone that stands out is the Xiaomi Mi A3. It comes with features like 4GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage that keeps you hooked from dawn to dusk. Additionally, the Rear and front camera clicks fantastic pictures.

How to find the perfect Xiaomi mobile phones under 13000?

Are you looking for the perfect Xiaomi Mobile Phones Under 13000? If so, keep the following pointers in mind before making the final choice -

Sufficient storage capacity

Great camera quality

Power saving mode

All-day battery life

Full HD display

High resolution

Price of the product

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

