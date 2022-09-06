Best Xiaomi phones in India: A buyer's guide

Summary:
Xiaomi, with its affordable phones and premium features, has created a special place among Indian buyers.
Xiaomi markets its phones under sub-brands, including the flagship Mi, the budget Redmi, the mid-range Poco, and the gaming-focused Black Shark.
If you are planning to change your old smartphone, Xiaomi can be a viable option to switch to. Xiaomi has something to cater to everybody’s needs, from mid-price to premium. This article lists the best Xiaomi phones with detailed descriptions, prices, and availability to fit your requirements.
1. Xiaomi MI 12 Pro
Xiaomi 12 Pro is an actual showstopper with better SoC than the Xiaomi 11 Ultra. Its high-quality camera features a 50MP Sony IMX707 primary camera with a big 1/1.28-inch sensor. The Xiaomi 12 Pro captures high-definition, colour-rich photos during the day or at night. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and 8 GB of RAM offer the phone plenty of computing capability, but the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip has a temperature problem and can overheat.
Specifications:
Display: 6.73 inches
OS: Android 12
Battery: 4600 mAh
Ram: 8 GB/ 12 GB
Storage: 256 GB
|Pros
|Cons
|Stunning performance
|No official IP rating
|Rapidly charges faster than anything else in the market
|Weakest in-class battery life
|Competent imaging system
|The chipset provides fast and severe throttling
2. MI 11X 5G
The MI 11X 5G has a 120Hz display with an incredible 360Hz touch sampling rate, a Snapdragon 870 (an updated Snapdragon 865+), excellent cameras, and high-end glass-and-aluminium sandwich construction. If you are looking for the best Xiaomi phone for your money, go no further than the MI 11X 5G. This phone's excellent performance in relation to its low price has made it a popular choice among Indian consumers.
Specifications:
Display: 6.67 inches
OS: Android 11
Battery: 4520 mAh
Ram: 6 GB/8 GB
Storage: 128 GB
|Pros
|Cons
|Superb execution
|Boring cameras
|Clever layout
|There is insufficient storage space
|Stunning presentation
|Bloatware
3. Redmi Note 10 Pro
While competing with expensive smartphones only a year ago, the Note 10 Pro comes at a solid Rs. 15,999. You get a massive 6.67-inch display protected by Gorilla Glass 5 and a 5,020 mAh battery that can last all day. The processor is a Snapdragon 732G. Unfortunately, there is no zoom lens, and the ultra-wide camera only has 8 megapixels, but these are reasonable trade-offs for a mid-range device.
Specifications:
Display: 6.67 inches
OS: Android 11
Battery: 5020
Ram: 6 GB/ 8 GB
Storage: 64/128 GB
|Pros
|Cons
|Powerful processor
|No 5G support
|Brighter display ever at a budget price
|Cameras needs improvement
|Improved battery Life
|Ads in the UI
4. POCO M4 Pro
Running on a Mediatek Helio G96 processor with no zoom lens and a plastic body, the POCO M4 Pro won't be mistaken for a flagship phone, but for ₹16,599, this is about as good a phone as you are going to get at this price range. At this price point, you are still getting a large 6.43-inch, 90Hz 1080p display, a capable 64MP + 8MP + 2MP primary camera, a good selfie camera (16MP), along with a huge 5,000 mAh battery that can power the device for at least a day and a half. Xiaomi's software is also well-optimised so that you won't experience lags or app crashes like lesser brands that sell at this price range. In addition, the haptic engine here is as good as phones in this price range.
Specifications:
Display: 6.43 inches
OS: Android 10
Battery: 5000 mAh
Ram: 6 GB
Storage: 128 GB
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent AMOLED display - bright, colour-accurate, with a 90Hz refresh rate
|Overdesigned camera bump, the black colourway is dull and picks up fingerprints
|Long-lasting battery, some of the fastest charging for the money.
|The MIUI 13 build is still based on Android 11, and is missing some features
|The competent primary camera, ultrawide, is good in daylight, too, perfect for vibrant selfies.
|No 4K or 1080p60 video recording.
5. Xiaomi 11T Pro
The Xiaomi 11T Pro is a power-packed phone with impressive hardware. The Xiaomi 11T Pro comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and supports 5G. It also features an AMOLED panel that supports Dolby Vision, an updated Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, and 120W charging.
Specifications:
Display: 6.67 inches
OS: MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11
Battery: 5000 mAh
Camera: 108MP HM2 sensor, 8MP Ultra-Wide sensor and 5MP TeleMacro sensor
Storage: 128/256 GB
|Pros
|Cons
|120W fast charging
|Bulky
|Stunning display
|No headphones Jack
|Good camera
6. Redmi K50i
Redmi K50i 5G has a 5080 mAh battery and runs on Android 12. In addition, the 5G Redmi K50i is capable of patented rapid charging. The primary camera on the Redmi K50i 5G is 64MP, and it's joined by an 8MP and a 2MP sensor in the device's triple camera configuration on the back.
Specifications:
Display: 6.60 inches
OS: Android 12
Battery: 5080 mAh
Ram: 8 GB DDR4
Storage: 512 GB SSD
|Pros
|Cons
|Dolby Vision support
|LCD display
|Dual speakers
|No NFC
|67W fast charging
|No micro-SD card slot
7. Xiaomi 11i
The Xiaomi 11i 5G offers an unparalleled multimedia experience with its 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, Dolby Atmos, and Hi-Res Audio certification (wired and wireless). In addition, the phone comes with a 67W turbo charger, which allows you to charge your device to 50% in under 13 minutes. It also has an amazing 108MP rear camera.
Specifications:
Display: 6.67 inches
OS: Android 11
Battery: 5160 GB
Ram: 6 GB
Storage: 128 GB SSD
|Pros
|Cons
|Stereo speakers
|No NFC
|7 5G bands
|Plastic frame
|67W fast charging support
|Bit heavy
8. Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G
An addition to the 11 series, the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE is one of the slimmest and lightest phones – 6.81 mm slim and 158 grams light. The phone comes with a wonderfully bright 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor and is available in two storage variants –– 6GB / 128GB and 8GB / 128GB,
Specifications
Display: 6.55 inches
OS: Android 11
Battery: 4250 mAh
Ram: 6 GB
Storage: 128 GB SSD
Camera: 64 MP Triple Rear camera with 8MP Ultra-wide and 5MP Super macro, 20 MP Front camera
|Pros
|Cons
|Amazingly light and slim
|No 3.5 mm audio jack
|Good display with bright colours
|Not a gaming phone
|Smooth performance
|Product
|Price
|Xiaomi 12 Pro
|₹66,999
|Mi 11X 5G
|₹27,999
|Redmi Note 10 Pro
|₹15,999
|POCO M4 Pro
|₹16,599
|Xiaomi 11T Pro
|₹37,999
|Redmi K50i
|₹25,999
|Xiaomi 11i
|₹23,275
|Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G
|Rs. 24,999
Best 3 features for you
Refer to the following table to learn about the top three features of the best Xiaomi mobile phones in India:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Xiaomi 12 Pro
|Captures high-definition
|Rapidly charges faster than anything else on the market.
|Highly capable imaging system
|Mi 11X 5G
|Excellent cameras
|Display: 6.67 inches
|OS: Android 11
|Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
|Powerful processor
|Battery: 5020 mAh
|Ram: 6 GB/ 8 GB
|POCO M4 Pro
|Long-lasting battery, some of the fastest charging capacity for the money
|Display: 6.43 inches
|OS: Android 10
|Xiaomi 11T Pro
|Stunning display
|Unique, good-looking design
|Display: 6.67 inches
|Redmi K50i
|Dolby Vision support
|Dual speakers
|67W fast charging
|Xiaomi 11i
|Stereo speakers
|OS: Android 11
|Battery: 5160 mAh
|Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G
|Ultra slim
|Faster CPU performance
|Dolby Vision
Best value for money
In our list, the Xiaomi phone that offers the best value for money is the Xiaomi 12 Pro. It has a better SoC than the Xiaomi 11 Ultra. Its high-quality camera features a 50MP Sony IMX707 primary camera with a big 1/1.28-inch sensor. It is priced at Rs. 66,999.
Best overall product
The Mi 11X 5G has a 120Hz display with an incredible 360Hz touch sampling rate, a Snapdragon 870 (an updated Snapdragon 865+), excellent cameras, and high-end glass-and-aluminium sandwich construction. It is priced at Rs. 27,999. If you're looking for the most fantastic Xiaomi phone for your money, go no further than the Mi 11X 5G. This phone's excellent performance in relation to its low price has made it a popular choice among Indian consumers.
How to find the best Xiaomi phone in India
It might be challenging to find the ideal phone due to the wide variety of options available.
Pick a phone that's affordable and useful. It takes some planning to choose from the many Xiaomi phones. The phone you finally pick should be based on your needs and budget. You should consider the following components: Android processor, GPU, battery, OS, RAM, storage, screen, and ports.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.