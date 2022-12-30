Best xiaomi phones in India – A buyer’s guide By Affiliate Desk

Smartphones have become as essential part of our lives. From the alarm for waking up to scheduling meetings, most of us plan our whole lives with the help of smartphones. And to keep up with the busy life, we need to update and be with mobiles that gives us great connectivity, speed and storage. This is where Xiaomi excels in India. Being the bestselling brand of phones in India, Xiaomi combines technology with aesthetics at an affordable price range. This article is a guide to help you sift through many models and choose the one that fits your needs. Xiaomi smartphones: Best buys 1. Xiaomi 12 Pro With sleek and show stopping design, Xiaomi 12 Pro is the latest flagship model of the company. It boasts of Display Mate design which is the leading screen design with incredible contrast ratio and dynamic range. The model is supported by Dolby Vision and Atmos. It comes with AMOLED display with incredible refresh rates. It has the Xiaomi Smart Touch feature where up to 10 fingers can be registered and even accessible with gloves. The model is equipped with India’s first Quad Speaker Setup with 2 dedicated woofers and 2 tweeters. It has the latest version of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor. The latest modification to Xiaomi’s Hypercharge enhances the charging and battery capacity. The camera performance for both daylight and night modes are amazing. 5G enabled. Specifications Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Display: 6.73 inches, AMOLED display

Camera: Triple mount 50MP wide, 50 MP Ultra-wide, 50 MP Telemacro lens

Battery: 4600mAH Li-ion, 120 W hypercharging, 50W wireless charging

Pros Cons High end processor Bloatware issues Fantastic display Heats up during heavy usage games Amazing design Battery drain

2. Xiaomi 11T Pro This model of Xiaomi smartphone offers amazing features compared to its contemporaries in the price range . It has Dolby certified sound and vision with a True10-bit AMOLED display. It has Dual Symmetrical Stereo speakers with sound designed by Harman/Kardon. It comes with 120W Xiaomi Hypercharge which is the fastest in India. Charges from zero to full in just 17 minutes. Assembled with 34 protection features, 9 real time monitoring sensors, it ensures the fastest charging in the safety. It has the 108 MP Triple Pro Camera which can capture videos in HDR10+ format. It is mounted with a 5 MP Telemacro Camera for capturing the finest details in pictures. The selfie camera is also a great feature. The phone comes with Qualocomm Snapdragon 888 5G as a flagship feature. Specifications Processor: Snapdragon 888 5G

Display: 6.67 inches AMOLED

Camera: Triple Pro Camera. 108 MP+8MP+5MP Telemacro

Battery: 5000mAH Li-ion, 120W fast charging

Pros Cons Hyerfast charging Excess heating while gaming High quality photos No fingerprint sensor Exceptional sound quality No audio jack

3. Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro Xiaomi MI 11X Pro has the same AMOLED display as the above mentioned models in the lower price range. It is slim and lightweight with A+ in Display Mate. The rear camera is made up of a 108 MP primary camera, a 8MP Ultra wide Max camera and a 5MP Telemacro lens. It comes with Qualcomm snapdragon 888 5G. This model is an excellent choice with great specifications which comes in a lower price from Xiaomi. Specifications Processor: Qualcomm snapdragon 888 5G

Display: 6.67inch, 1080x2400 AMOLED

Camera: 108MP triple mount

Battery: 4520 mAH

Pros Cons Exceptional display Over heating Excellent cameras Bloatware

4. Xiaomi Mi 10 This model is made for content creators. It has the best features in photo and video recording. It has 108 MP Quad camera +OIS and 8K video recording. The OIS technology gives you a blur free image with high clarity. The 8K video recording with pro mode shoots HDR videos. The RAW mode LOG mode helps in customising the video content as per your liking. The curved 6.67 inch 3D curved E3 AMOLED display gives a great visual experience. It comes with 30 W wireless charging, 30 W wired fast charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. Embedded with Qualcom snapdragon 865 for faster processing. Enabled with 5G dual mode. Specifications Processor: Qualcom snapdragon 865

Display: 6.67 inch 3D curved E3 AMOLED

Camera: 108 MP Quad camera +OIS

Battery: 4680 mAH

Pros Cons Attractive design and display Over heating Fast processing Finger print sensor is slow

5. Redmi Note 11 T 5G Redmi Note 11 T is a pocket friendly model with good features. This smartphone has a good camera with FHD+ display. The hardware of this model comes with great features. It has powerful octacore Media Tek 810 5G processor. The battery is a 5000mAh which can run the phone for two days without charging. The RAM booster technology gives you up to 8GB RAM+ 3GB virtual RAM. It comes with 50 MP dual camera with 1.8MP ultra wide sensor . Redmi Note 11T comes with two screen modes. A reading mode which is designed for eye comfort and sunlight mode where your screen automatically adjusts with daylight. Specifications Processor: octacore Media Tek 810 5G

Display: 6.6 FHD, 2400x1080

Camera: 50 MP dual camera with 1.8MP ultra wide sensor

Battery: 5000mAh

Pros Cons Good battery life, fast charging No AMOLED display Great speakers Weak selfie camera

6. Redmi K20 Pro The Redmi K20 Pro comes with an AMOLED display and Aura Prime design. It has a 4000mAH battery with extended battery life. The triple rear cameras gives excellent photos. The front camera enables panoramic selfies and has a pop up camera. It is powered by Qualcomm snapdragon 855 delivering an ultimate gaming experience. It has in display fingerprint sensor. Specifications Processor: Qualcomm snapdragon 855

Display: AMOLED

Camera: 108MP Triple rear camera

Battery: 4000mAH

Pros Cons Primo design No expandable memory Great battery life Low light performance is poor.

7. Redmi Note 9 Redmi Note 9 comes with a 5020mAH battery with fast charging 22.5 W charger. It is powered by high performance Helio G85 with MediaTek Hyper engine. Assembled with 48 MP Quad camera array with 13MP in-display selfie camera. The AMOLED display gives you good visual experience. The Aura balance design of the phone is splash proof and protected by P2i. It has an expandable memory up to 512 GB. Specifications Processor: Media Tek Helio G85

Display: 6.53 inch, 2340 x 1080 AMOLED

Camera: with 48 MP Quad camera

Battery: 5020mAH

Pros Cons Good battery life Camera quality is subpar Great quality display Over heating.

8. Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge Xiaomi Hypercharge 5G packs a triple mounted rear camera with a 108 MP +8MP+2Mp lenses. It has a 6.67 full HD+ AMOLED display with an expandable memory of up to 1 TB. It supports 4K video at 30 fps. The processor is MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor which makes it pretty fast. It comes with 120W charger with charges fro, 0-100 in 17 minutes. Specifications Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 920

Display: 6.67 full HD+ AMOLED display

Camera: 108MP Triple mount

Battery: 4500mAH

Pros Cons Works smoothly Camera quality is bad Fast charging Battery drains quickly

9. Redmi 10 Prime This is another model by Redmi targeting the content creator population. This model contains the first 50 MP rear camera in Redmi series. It has a 50 Mp+8Mp Ultra wide + 2MP macro+ 2MP depth cameras for creating quality content. It is embedded with Media Tek Helio G88, first of its kind in India for faster processing speed. The Hyper engine Game Technology makes gaming a wonderful experience. It has an extendable RAM up to 2 Gb. Powered by a massive 6000mAH battery, for longer playback in video and music. It comes with 18W fast charging and up to 9W reverse charging. The display is FHD+ with two modes: Reading and Sunlight mode. Specifications Processor: Media Tek Helio G8

Display:6.5 inch FHD, (2400x1080)

Camera: 50MP Quad rear camera

Battery: 6000mAH

Pros Cons Good battery life Camera quality is bad Good performance Preinstalled apps are present

10. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is a lightweight model that has got a great amount of software and hardware features in peer comparison. It is fitted with a 6.67 inch AMOLED display for an immersive viewing experience. It has a DCI-P3 Wide colour Gamut for experiencing over a billion colours. It has a quad camera system made up of 108MP HM2 sensor+ 8MP ultra wide sensor + 5MP Telemacro Lens + 2MP depth sensor. The front cam is of 16MP. It is equipped with Snapdragon 732 G for better performance. It has an expandable memory up to 512 GB. This smartphone also comes with Hi-Res certified Dual Stereo speakers. The z-axis haptic allows the feel of over 100 vibrations. Powered by a massive 5020mAH battery, it supports up to 33W fast charging. Specifications Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732 G

Display: 6.67 inch, 1080x2400 AMOLED

Camera: 108 MP Quad rear camera

Battery: 5020mAH

Pros Cons Great speakers OS optimisation is poor Outstanding display Quality of front cam is sub par

The best features for You

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Xiaomi 12 Pro Showstopper camera Superfast charging Most powerful processor in line Xiaomi 11 T Pro Great display Hypercharging technology Value for money Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro Powerful processor Powereful processor Stunning display Xiaomi Mi 10 Great camera Customisable for content creation 8K video recording Redmi Note 11 T 5G Powerful processor Designed for eye comfort Massive battery life Redmi K20 Pro Game turbo 2.0 Excellent design Great speakers Redmi Note 9 Great display Splash proof Great storage Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge Fast processing Expandable memory up to 1 TB Fast charging Redmi 10 Prime Hyper engine tech Great eye comfort Great camera Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Dual stereo speaker Expandable memory up to 512 GB High definition camera

Best value for money The best phone that can give the best value for your money in Xiaomi phones is Xiaomi 12 Pro. It has flagship camera set of 50MP. It includes Dolby Vision certified immersive experience and Harman Kardon designed quad stereo set up. The superfast charging feature is the fastest in the series. It is embedded with the latest and most powerful Qualcomm 8 Gen 1 processor. The price range starts from Rs, 55,999. Best overall product The Xiaomi 11 T Pro has many features when compared to its contemporaries in the price range. It offers AOLED display with Dolby certifies vision. It had dual symmetrical speakers by Harman Kardon for immersive sound experience. The hyperfast charging features India’s fastest charging technology. It is powered by Qualcomm snapdragon 888 with 5G support. The price starts from ₹37,999. How to find the perfect Xiaomi smart phone for you. Every Xiaomi smartphone models contains different features at different price range. The best way to choose the perfect one for you is by understanding your requirements. If you are a gamer person, you would want a model that has a fast and powerful processor with great display and sound like Xiaomi 12 Pro. But if you are a person who loves photography and content making, your choice must be one with great camera set up like Xiaomi Mi 10. So know and prioritise your needs to select the right model for you.

