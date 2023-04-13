Bring home 10 best 43 inch smart TVs: Buying guide

Summary:
Deciding on what 43 inch smart TV to buy can be a daunting task, requiring you to take a variety of factors into account. Resolution is key; whether you want full HD or 4K depends on your preferences and needs. Additionally, sound and brand are two crucial aspects to consider, as well as the features that each TV offers. It is also important to weigh the pros and cons of each device before making your final decision.
To make this process easier for you, we have compiled a comprehensive list of the 10 best 43-inch TVs available on the market today. We have thoroughly examined all the various features and functions each product offers, while also providing multiple brands to give you numerous options to choose from. Now let us take a closer look at this list so that you can find the right TV that fits your needs perfectly.
1. Skytron 109 cm (43 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV S43W2UHFW (Black) (2022 Model)
Experience the ultimate luxury of television viewing with the Skytron 109 cm (43 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV S43W2UHFW (Black) (2022 Model). With this cutting-edge technology, you’ll get life-like images that are more accurate and vibrant than ever before. The ultra-high resolution of this model produces an astounding level of detail on screen, allowing you to experience every moment as if you were there. This 43 inch smart tv on Amazonis easily available.
Specifications
Screen Size-43 Inches
Brand -Skytron
Supported Internet Services-Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, YouTube, Browser
Display Technology-LED
Pros
Cons
|Wide viewing angle
|None
|Affordable
2. Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) Android 11 Series Full HD Smart LED TV L43M6-RA/L43M7-RA (Black)
TheRedmi 43 inch smart tv is designed to provide an immersive viewing experience, with a range of exciting features to make the most of its 43-inch wide display. The picture engine works to enhance the picture quality, while the ultra bright screen ensures that no detail will be missed - allowing for a captivating and vivid viewing experience. Furthermore, this next generation smart TV promises an unparalleled level of entertainment, allowing users to fully immerse themselves in the content they are watching.
Specifications
Brand -redmi
Model name - redmi smart tv 43
Model year - 2021
Product dimensions - 96.7 x 8.4 x 56 cm; 6.52 kilograms
Batteries - 2 AAA batteries required
Pros
Cons
|It is slim & lightweight
|None
|comes with quad processor
3. LG 4 k Ultra HD Smart LED TV
LG 4 k ultra HD is a well-known smart LED TV with a screen resolution of 3840 x 2160 that was recently released by LG. It has a massive 43-inch display for a better viewing experience. You can also enjoy a realistic gaming experience by using the game optimizer, game dashboard, and HG iG.
Specifications
Brand - LG
Model - 43UQ7500PSF
Model name - UHD TV
Model year - 2022
Product dimensions - 8.5 x 97.3 x 57.2 cm; 8 kilograms
Memory storage capacity - 8 GB
Pros
Cons
|Wide display and crystal clear screen
|The build quality can be improved
|Affordable
4. Toshiba 108 cm (43 inches)
The Toshiba43 inch smart TV is an advanced device, equipped with a 2-year warranty and the latest Android 11(R). Its Full HD panel delivers stunning visuals with vibrant colors and crystal clear picture quality. Along with this, it offers powerful performance, thanks to dual-band Wi-Fi, 1 GB RAM, 8 GB ROM and a quad-core processor for smooth operation. Furthermore, it supports streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hotstar for your viewing pleasure.
Specifications
Brand -Toshiba
Ram memory installed size - 1 GB
Resolution - 1080 p
ROM- 8 GB
Pros
Cons
|Easy Maintenance
|inadequate RAM memory.
|Good display
5. VU 108 cm (43 inches)
The VU 43-inch TV features GloLED technology as well as a 4K panel. Dynamic Backlit control is available, as is 94% NTSC Color Volume. This enhances and engages the viewing experience. With the help of the game mode, you can also use the display's 60Hz refresh rate for casual gaming.
Specifications
Brand - VU
Model year - 2022
Operating system - Android
Hardware interface - Wifi, Ethernet, USB, HDMI
Pros
Cons
|4K display
|Average customer support
|Lightweight for the size
6. TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified Android Smart LED TV 43P615 (Black)
The TCL 43P615 4K Ultra HD Certified Android Smart LED TV is the ideal solution for anyone looking to experience stunning picture quality in their home. The 108 cm (43 inch) display makes this an impressive addition to any living room, with its razor-sharp 4K resolution ensuring that images have never looked better. This43 inch smart tv price is at Rs. 22,990.
Specifications
Screen Size-43 Inches
Brand -TCL
Supported Internet Services-Netflix, Google Assistant, Android TV, Amazon Video, YouTube
Display Technology -LED
Pros
Cons
|The item comes with 15 days return policy
|Average customer support
|Lightweight for the size
7. OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 43 Y1S (Black)
OnePlus 43 inch Y Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 43 Y1S, designed to offer quality viewing experience! This stylish and affordable smart TV features a stunning full HD display that provides an exceptional level of clarity. The 1080p resolution delivers sharp details and vivid colors in every frame. It also comes with a built-in Youtube app, allowing you to enjoy your favorite videos on the big screen.
Specifications
Brand -one plus
Model name - 43 Y1S pro
Model year - 2022
Product dimensions - 106 x 14.1 x 63 cm; 6 kilograms
Ram memory installed - 2 GB
Operating system - android
Pros
Cons
|Powerful processor
|None
|Full Hd display
8. Acer 109 cm (43 inches) H Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV AR43AR2851UDPRO (Black)
Bring the cinema experience into the comfort of your own home with the Acer 109 cm (43 inches) H Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV. This ultra HD television offers stunning 4K resolution and sharp contrast that makes every scene look vivid and lifelike. The large 43 inch display represents a new level of visual pleasure for movies, TV shows, sports events, and video games alike.
Specifications
Screen Size-43 Inches
Brand -Acer
Supported Internet Services-Netflix, Google Assistant, Android TV, Amazon Video, YouTube
Display Technology -LED
Pros
Cons
|Google Assistant built-in
|None
|Easy to use
9. Dyanora 109 cm (43 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
Experience a new level of entertainment with the Dyanora 109 cm (43 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV. This smart TV has a 43-inch screen that displays vivid 4K Ultra HD images, delivering an enjoyable viewing experience with more realistic colors and vibrant visuals. The advanced image processing technologies ensure sharpness and clarity in all your video content, while the built-in soundbar offers powerful audio to complete the immersive experience.
Specifications
Screen Size-43 Inches
Brand -Dyanora
Supported Internet Services-Netflix, Google Assistant, Android TV, Amazon Video, YouTube
Display Technology -LED
Pros
Cons
|Smooth performance
|None
10. Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43AUE60AKLXL (Black)
Experience the next generation of entertainment with the Samsung Crystal 4K Series Smart LED TV. This impressive 43-inch 1080p device offers four times the resolution of standard HD TVs and produces a crystal clear picture with vibrant colors and enhanced clarity. With its built-in quad-core processor, this smart tv allows you to quickly access popular streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer and many more.
Specifications
Brand - samsung
Model - UA43AUE65AKXXL
Model year - 2022
Product dimensions - 7.8 x 96.3 x 56.2 cm; 7.4 kilograms
Memory storage capacity - 8 GB
Operating system - tizen
Pros
Cons
|multiple voice assistant
|None
|Built-in Alexa and other features
Best three features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Skytron 109 cm (43 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV S43W2UHFW (Black) (2022 Model)
|Affordable
|Easy to use
|Compact design
|Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) Android 11 Series Full HD Smart LED TV L43M6-RA/L43M7-RA (Black)
|excellent viewing angle
|Portable and lightweight
|Premium look
|LG 4 k ultra HD smart LED TV
|powerful sound quality
|Comes with one year warranty
|Camera quality is good
|Toshiba 108 cm (43 inches)
|Good performance
|Elegant looking
|You get a good display quality
|VU 108 cm (43 inches)
|Easy to use and clean
|stylish design
|comes with 2 USB ports
|TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified Android Smart LED TV 43P615 (Black)
|Touch screen availability
|Built-in Alexa
|Low maintenance
|OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 43 Y1S (Black)
|Premium material
|Quad-core processor
|Comes with lifetime warranty
|Acer 109 cm (43 inches) H Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV AR43AR2851UDPRO (Black)
|Google Assistant built-in
|powerful processor
|excellent sound quality
|Dyanora 109 cm (43 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
|Android TV 11(R)
|high-quality screen
|easy to use
|Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43AUE60AKLXL (Black)
|Smooth performance
|Wide colour gamut
|amazing sound quality
Best overall product
OnePlus Y1S Full HD Smart Android LED TV with a stunning 1080p resolution, this 43-inch smart television is designed to provide superior picture quality. It features an advanced image processor that makes colors more vivid and contrast more dramatic for an exceptional viewing experience. Plus, its HDR10+ technology ensures accurate reproduction of light and dark shades for extra lifelike visuals and amazing detail in even the darkest scenes.
Value for money
Experience incredible picture quality with the LG 4k Ultra HD Smart LED TV. This stunning television is packed with features, such as a built-in webOS operating system for access to streaming services and an IPS panel for unimaginable contrast and color accuracy. With four times more detail than Full HD, you can enjoy beautiful content in immersive detail. And with a slim frame design that is made for modern homes, this attractive smart TV adds an aesthetic touch to any space.
How to find the perfect 43 inch smart TVs?
1. Determine your budget: Before you start shopping for a 43 inch smart TV, take the time to determine how much you are willing and able to spend on the product. Do some research online to get an idea of what features you can expect in your price range.
2. Explore features: Look at different models that have the features you need, like resolution type (HD or 4K Ultra HD), compatibility with apps and streaming services, audio capabilities and response time of input commands. Knowing which extra functions are important to you will help narrow down your search.
3. Read reviews: Find out what real customers think about potential purchases by looking up customer reviews on product pages or third-party review sites like Consumer Reports or CNET. Checking out feedback from previous users might give insight into issues not mentioned in product specs such as ease-of-use and responsiveness when using voice commands or connecting to home networks and devices such as gaming consoles or sound systems.
4. Compare brands: Consider different brands offering similar products within a given budget range-their prices may vary significantly even for nearly identical specifications due to varying levels of quality, brand name recognition and value added services such as warranties or customer service policies.
|Product
|Price
|Skytron 109 cm (43 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV S43W2UHFW (Black) (2022 Model)
|Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) Android 11 Series Full HD Smart LED TV L43M6-RA/L43M7-RA (Black)
|LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UQ7500PSF (Ceramic Black)
|₹ 42,990
|Toshiba 108 cm (43 inches) V Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 43V35KP (Silver)
|₹ 22,990
|VU 108 cm (43 inches) Premium Series Full HD Smart LED TV 43GA (Black)
|₹ 22,490
|TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified Android Smart LED TV 43P615 (Black)
|₹ 24,950
|OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 43 Y1S (Black)
|Acer 109 cm (43 inches) H Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV AR43AR2851UDPRO (Black)
|Dyanora 109 cm (43 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV DY-LD43U0S (Black) (2023 Model) | IPS Display | Powered by WebOS
|Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43AUE60AKLXL (Black)
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
If you're concerned about your and your family's eyesight, LG Smart TVs offer a more comfortable way to watch for longer periods of time. TÜV Rheinland (TUV) and Underwriter Laboratories have certified them as low-blue light, flicker-free, and discomfort glare-free displays (UL).
In general, Samsung TVs have better picture quality than the average LG LED-backlit LCD TV. Samsung TVs are typically brighter and have better contrast, whereas LG TVs have much wider viewing angles and better smart features.
Smart TVs are equipped with built-in WiFi and offer the convenience of connecting to your home wireless network during the setup process or through network settings. For those who prefer a more secure wired connection, you can also connect your router to your TV via an ethernet cable, allowing for a reliable and consistent data transfer rate. This option is advantageous for those seeking uninterrupted streaming performance, as well as those who may be concerned about the security of their personal data over WiFi networks. Whatever option you choose, you can be sure that Smart TVs provide the necessary tools to get connected and enjoy all the features they have to offer.
Open the Play Store on your Android TV. Select My Apps from the menu at the top. Select an app from the list of installed apps.
Use high-resolution displays. Most people are no longer required to use CRT screens. Those were the old computer screens with low refresh rates that caused a noticeable flicker in your eyes.