Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Bring home 10 best 43 inch smart TVs: Buying guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Apr 13, 2023 18:25 IST

Summary:

Struggling to pick the right 43 inch smart TV? Our buying guide contains 10 of the best TV in this category, available on Amazon.

Get your perfect smart TV today and start enjoying its benefits.

Deciding on what 43 inch smart TV to buy can be a daunting task, requiring you to take a variety of factors into account. Resolution is key; whether you want full HD or 4K depends on your preferences and needs. Additionally, sound and brand are two crucial aspects to consider, as well as the features that each TV offers. It is also important to weigh the pros and cons of each device before making your final decision.

To make this process easier for you, we have compiled a comprehensive list of the 10 best 43-inch TVs available on the market today. We have thoroughly examined all the various features and functions each product offers, while also providing multiple brands to give you numerous options to choose from. Now let us take a closer look at this list so that you can find the right TV that fits your needs perfectly.

1. Skytron 109 cm (43 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV S43W2UHFW (Black) (2022 Model)

Experience the ultimate luxury of television viewing with the Skytron 109 cm (43 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV S43W2UHFW (Black) (2022 Model). With this cutting-edge technology, you’ll get life-like images that are more accurate and vibrant than ever before. The ultra-high resolution of this model produces an astounding level of detail on screen, allowing you to experience every moment as if you were there. This 43 inch smart tv on Amazonis easily available.

Specifications

Screen Size-43 Inches

Brand -Skytron

Supported Internet Services-Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, YouTube, Browser

Display Technology-LED

Pros

Cons

Wide viewing angle None
Affordable 
Skytron 109 cm (43 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV S43W2UHFW (Black) (2022 Model)
Get Price

2. Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) Android 11 Series Full HD Smart LED TV L43M6-RA/L43M7-RA (Black)

TheRedmi 43 inch smart tv is designed to provide an immersive viewing experience, with a range of exciting features to make the most of its 43-inch wide display. The picture engine works to enhance the picture quality, while the ultra bright screen ensures that no detail will be missed - allowing for a captivating and vivid viewing experience. Furthermore, this next generation smart TV promises an unparalleled level of entertainment, allowing users to fully immerse themselves in the content they are watching.

Specifications

Brand -redmi

Model name - redmi smart tv 43

Model year - 2021

Product dimensions - 96.7 x 8.4 x 56 cm; 6.52 kilograms

Batteries - 2 AAA batteries required

Pros

Cons

It is slim & lightweightNone
comes with quad processor   
Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) Android 11 Series Full HD Smart LED TV L43M6-RA/L43M7-RA (Black)
4.2 (48,684)
Get Price

3. LG 4 k Ultra HD Smart LED TV

LG 4 k ultra HD is a well-known smart LED TV with a screen resolution of 3840 x 2160 that was recently released by LG. It has a massive 43-inch display for a better viewing experience. You can also enjoy a realistic gaming experience by using the game optimizer, game dashboard, and HG iG.

Specifications

Brand - LG

Model - 43UQ7500PSF

Model name - UHD TV

Model year - 2022

Product dimensions - 8.5 x 97.3 x 57.2 cm; 8 kilograms

Memory storage capacity - 8 GB

Pros

Cons

Wide display and crystal clear screenThe build quality can be improved
Affordable 
LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UQ7500PSF (Ceramic Black)
4.3 (1,785)
28% off
42,990 59,990
Buy now

4. Toshiba 108 cm (43 inches)

The Toshiba43 inch smart TV is an advanced device, equipped with a 2-year warranty and the latest Android 11(R). Its Full HD panel delivers stunning visuals with vibrant colors and crystal clear picture quality. Along with this, it offers powerful performance, thanks to dual-band Wi-Fi, 1 GB RAM, 8 GB ROM and a quad-core processor for smooth operation. Furthermore, it supports streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hotstar for your viewing pleasure.

Specifications

Brand -Toshiba

Ram memory installed size - 1 GB

Resolution - 1080 p

ROM- 8 GB

Pros

Cons

Easy Maintenanceinadequate RAM memory. 
Good display 
Toshiba 108 cm (43 inches) V Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 43V35KP (Silver)
4.2 (2,061)
4% off
22,990 23,999
Buy now

5. VU 108 cm (43 inches)

The VU 43-inch TV features GloLED technology as well as a 4K panel. Dynamic Backlit control is available, as is 94% NTSC Color Volume. This enhances and engages the viewing experience. With the help of the game mode, you can also use the display's 60Hz refresh rate for casual gaming.

Specifications

Brand - VU

Model year - 2022

Operating system - Android

Hardware interface - Wifi, Ethernet, USB, HDMI

Pros

Cons

4K displayAverage customer support
Lightweight for the size 
VU 108 cm (43 inches) Premium Series Full HD Smart LED TV 43GA (Black)
4 (1,156)
44% off
22,490 40,000
Buy now

6. TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified Android Smart LED TV 43P615 (Black)

The TCL 43P615 4K Ultra HD Certified Android Smart LED TV is the ideal solution for anyone looking to experience stunning picture quality in their home. The 108 cm (43 inch) display makes this an impressive addition to any living room, with its razor-sharp 4K resolution ensuring that images have never looked better. This43 inch smart tv price is at Rs. 22,990.

Specifications

Screen Size-43 Inches

Brand -TCL

Supported Internet Services-Netflix, Google Assistant, Android TV, Amazon Video, YouTube

Display Technology -LED

Pros

Cons

The item comes with 15 days return policyAverage customer support
Lightweight for the size 
TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified Android Smart LED TV 43P615 (Black)
4.2 (2,821)
52% off
24,950 51,990
Buy now

7. OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 43 Y1S (Black)

OnePlus 43 inch Y Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 43 Y1S, designed to offer quality viewing experience! This stylish and affordable smart TV features a stunning full HD display that provides an exceptional level of clarity. The 1080p resolution delivers sharp details and vivid colors in every frame. It also comes with a built-in Youtube app, allowing you to enjoy your favorite videos on the big screen.

Specifications

Brand -one plus

Model name - 43 Y1S pro

Model year - 2022

Product dimensions - 106 x 14.1 x 63 cm; 6 kilograms

Ram memory installed - 2 GB

Operating system - android

Pros

Cons

Powerful processor None 
Full Hd display 
OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 43 Y1S (Black)
4.2 (37,677)
Get Price

8. Acer 109 cm (43 inches) H Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV AR43AR2851UDPRO (Black)

Bring the cinema experience into the comfort of your own home with the Acer 109 cm (43 inches) H Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV. This ultra HD television offers stunning 4K resolution and sharp contrast that makes every scene look vivid and lifelike. The large 43 inch display represents a new level of visual pleasure for movies, TV shows, sports events, and video games alike.

Specifications

Screen Size-43 Inches

Brand -Acer

Supported Internet Services-Netflix, Google Assistant, Android TV, Amazon Video, YouTube

Display Technology -LED

Pros

Cons

Google Assistant built-inNone
Easy to use  
Acer 109 cm (43 inches) H Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV AR43AR2851UDPRO (Black)
4.4 (3,132)
Get Price

9. Dyanora 109 cm (43 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Experience a new level of entertainment with the Dyanora 109 cm (43 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV. This smart TV has a 43-inch screen that displays vivid 4K Ultra HD images, delivering an enjoyable viewing experience with more realistic colors and vibrant visuals. The advanced image processing technologies ensure sharpness and clarity in all your video content, while the built-in soundbar offers powerful audio to complete the immersive experience.

Specifications

Screen Size-43 Inches

Brand -Dyanora

Supported Internet Services-Netflix, Google Assistant, Android TV, Amazon Video, YouTube

Display Technology -LED

Pros

Cons

Smooth performanceNone
Dyanora 109 cm (43 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV DY-LD43U0S (Black) (2023 Model) | IPS Display | Powered by WebOS
4 (379)
Get Price

10. Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43AUE60AKLXL (Black)

Experience the next generation of entertainment with the Samsung Crystal 4K Series Smart LED TV. This impressive 43-inch 1080p device offers four times the resolution of standard HD TVs and produces a crystal clear picture with vibrant colors and enhanced clarity. With its built-in quad-core processor, this smart tv allows you to quickly access popular streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer and many more.

Specifications

Brand - samsung

Model - UA43AUE65AKXXL

Model year - 2022

Product dimensions - ‎7.8 x 96.3 x 56.2 cm; 7.4 kilograms

Memory storage capacity - 8 GB

Operating system - tizen

Pros

Cons

multiple voice assistantNone
Built-in Alexa and other features 
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43AUE60AKLXL (Black)
4.3 (8,238)
Get Price

Best three features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Skytron 109 cm (43 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV S43W2UHFW (Black) (2022 Model)AffordableEasy to useCompact design
Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) Android 11 Series Full HD Smart LED TV L43M6-RA/L43M7-RA (Black)excellent viewing anglePortable and lightweightPremium look
LG 4 k ultra HD smart LED TVpowerful sound qualityComes with one year warrantyCamera quality is good
Toshiba 108 cm (43 inches)Good performanceElegant lookingYou get a good display quality
VU 108 cm (43 inches)Easy to use and cleanstylish designcomes with 2 USB ports
TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified Android Smart LED TV 43P615 (Black)Touch screen availabilityBuilt-in AlexaLow maintenance
OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 43 Y1S (Black)Premium materialQuad-core processorComes with lifetime warranty
Acer 109 cm (43 inches) H Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV AR43AR2851UDPRO (Black)Google Assistant built-inpowerful processorexcellent sound quality
Dyanora 109 cm (43 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TVAndroid TV 11(R)high-quality screeneasy to use
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43AUE60AKLXL (Black)Smooth performanceWide colour gamutamazing sound quality

Best overall product

OnePlus Y1S Full HD Smart Android LED TV with a stunning 1080p resolution, this 43-inch smart television is designed to provide superior picture quality. It features an advanced image processor that makes colors more vivid and contrast more dramatic for an exceptional viewing experience. Plus, its HDR10+ technology ensures accurate reproduction of light and dark shades for extra lifelike visuals and amazing detail in even the darkest scenes.

Value for money

Experience incredible picture quality with the LG 4k Ultra HD Smart LED TV. This stunning television is packed with features, such as a built-in webOS operating system for access to streaming services and an IPS panel for unimaginable contrast and color accuracy. With four times more detail than Full HD, you can enjoy beautiful content in immersive detail. And with a slim frame design that is made for modern homes, this attractive smart TV adds an aesthetic touch to any space.

How to find the perfect 43 inch smart TVs?

1. Determine your budget: Before you start shopping for a 43 inch smart TV, take the time to determine how much you are willing and able to spend on the product. Do some research online to get an idea of what features you can expect in your price range.

2. Explore features: Look at different models that have the features you need, like resolution type (HD or 4K Ultra HD), compatibility with apps and streaming services, audio capabilities and response time of input commands. Knowing which extra functions are important to you will help narrow down your search.

3. Read reviews: Find out what real customers think about potential purchases by looking up customer reviews on product pages or third-party review sites like Consumer Reports or CNET. Checking out feedback from previous users might give insight into issues not mentioned in product specs such as ease-of-use and responsiveness when using voice commands or connecting to home networks and devices such as gaming consoles or sound systems.

4. Compare brands: Consider different brands offering similar products within a given budget range-their prices may vary significantly even for nearly identical specifications due to varying levels of quality, brand name recognition and value added services such as warranties or customer service policies.

Product Price
Skytron 109 cm (43 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV S43W2UHFW (Black) (2022 Model)
Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) Android 11 Series Full HD Smart LED TV L43M6-RA/L43M7-RA (Black)
LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UQ7500PSF (Ceramic Black) ₹ 42,990
Toshiba 108 cm (43 inches) V Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 43V35KP (Silver) ₹ 22,990
VU 108 cm (43 inches) Premium Series Full HD Smart LED TV 43GA (Black) ₹ 22,490
TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified Android Smart LED TV 43P615 (Black) ₹ 24,950
OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 43 Y1S (Black)
Acer 109 cm (43 inches) H Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV AR43AR2851UDPRO (Black)
Dyanora 109 cm (43 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV DY-LD43U0S (Black) (2023 Model) | IPS Display | Powered by WebOS
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43AUE60AKLXL (Black)

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Home Appliances
RELATED STORIES
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 or e41-55 laptop: Which one to choose?
Buying guide: Get the best 10 Samsung TVs in 2023
Beyond the ordinary: Comprehensive buying guide to top 7 ultrabooks of 2023
Brilliant visuals, superior performance: Top 10 Sony LED TVs to try in 2023
5 best Daikin ACs for big rooms in 2023

Best 43 Inch Smart TVs

What smart TV is best for eyes?

If you're concerned about your and your family's eyesight, LG Smart TVs offer a more comfortable way to watch for longer periods of time. TÜV Rheinland (TUV) and Underwriter Laboratories have certified them as low-blue light, flicker-free, and discomfort glare-free displays (UL).

Which is better, LG or Samsung TV?

In general, Samsung TVs have better picture quality than the average LG LED-backlit LCD TV. Samsung TVs are typically brighter and have better contrast, whereas LG TVs have much wider viewing angles and better smart features.

Does smart TV have WiFi?

Smart TVs are equipped with built-in WiFi and offer the convenience of connecting to your home wireless network during the setup process or through network settings. For those who prefer a more secure wired connection, you can also connect your router to your TV via an ethernet cable, allowing for a reliable and consistent data transfer rate. This option is advantageous for those seeking uninterrupted streaming performance, as well as those who may be concerned about the security of their personal data over WiFi networks. Whatever option you choose, you can be sure that Smart TVs provide the necessary tools to get connected and enjoy all the features they have to offer.

 View More
electronics FOR LESS