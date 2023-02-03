Sign out
Buyer's guide: 10 best wireless earbuds for sports and exercise

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Feb 03, 2023 18:58 IST

If you are looking for earbuds to enjoy your exercise and sports routine, you have come to the right place. You can get detailed information about these products such as pricing and special features.

Earbuds can make life simple as you get to listen to music or receive and make calls on the go.

Best Sports Earbuds allow you to perform better while remaining focused. If you're seeking good sweatproof sports Earbuds at a reasonable price, continue reading to discover the best choices.

What is a workout without some thumping beats playing in the background? But what about when you go outside to get some fresh air while working out? Working out while listening to your favourite tunes or podcasts adds added incentive. It lets you concentrate on your objective and work out more effectively without feeling bored. As a result, it's a good idea to invest in the best sports Earbuds, which offer excellent features and are sweatproof, which lets you use them during sports or exercise.

Product List

1. Realme TechLife Buds T100

For calls, this excellent earbud incorporates an AI Environment Noise Cancellation function. It has a total playing time of up to 28 hours. It boasts a 10-minute charge time and a playback time of up to 120 minutes. It has a powerful bass driver for authentic HD sound. It has an instant connection with Google Fast Pair. It has intelligent touch controls. It is water-resistant and offers a game mode with extremely low latency.

Specifications:

Brand: Realme

Weight: 35 Grams

Colour: White

Form factor- In-ear

Connectivity technology- Wireless

ProsCons
This product is sweatproof.The noise cancellation feature can be improved.
realme TechLife Buds T100 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with mic, AI ENC for Calls, Google Fast Pair, 28 Hours Total Playback with Fast Charging and Low Latency Gaming Mode (White)
4 (5,921)
50% off
1,499 2,999
Buy now

2. Mivi DuoPods A350 Earbuds

Mivi's DuoPods A350 includes 13mm, electrodynamic bass drivers. It allows for crystal clear calls when using MEMS-supported microphones. Its attractive, 45-curved form and 50-hour battery life set it apart.

Specifications

Robust 13 mm electrodynamic bass drivers fantastic sound quality

Premium metallic design shades

Crystal clear calls with powerful MEMS microphones

45-curved design for a snug fit

Instant voice assistant with a single touch

Weight: 145g

Battery: 50 hours with the charging case

ProsCons
It has an exceptionally long battery life.The quality of noise cancellation could be better.
It has excellent connectivity. 
Mivi DuoPods A350 Earbuds- 50hrs Playtime * *New Launch** True Wireless Earbuds with Rich Bass,13mm Dynamic Drivers, Fast Charging, Made in India, Half in Ear, Metallic Shades, Voice Assistant- Grey
3.4 (6,432)
57% off
1,299 2,999
Buy now

3. Jabra Elite 7 Active in-Ear Bluetooth True Wireless Waterproof Sports Earbuds

This sweatproof sports earbud is well worth the money because of the fantastic Jabra ShakeGrip technology, which ensures the buds stay in your ears even during intensive workouts. Intelligent Noise Control and Hear Through technologies make this one of the best sports Earbuds.

Specifications

Product weight: 6 grams

Batteries: ‎‎3 Lithium-Ion batteries (included)

Compatible devices: Bluetooth devices

Special features: ‎Compact design and charging cable

Battery cell composition: ‎N/A

Connector type: ‎Wireless

Available colour: Mint and black

ProsCons
It supports Jabra ShakeGrip Technology which means the buds stay on no matter what.The quality of the case can be improved.
It has an ultra-compact design. 
Jabra Elite 7 Active in-Ear Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Waterproof Sports Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Multipoint connectivity ShakeGrip for Workouts & with mic (Black)
3.9 (187)
Get Price

4. JBL Endurance Race TWS | Active Sports Earbuds with Mic

JBL has always succeeded in surprising its customers with its excellent goods, and these sports Earbuds are no exception. This is a good buy with pure bass sound boosted by a 6 mm dynamic driver, 10 hours of battery life, IP67-certified dust and waterproof design, and a quick 10-minute charge.

Specifications

Product dimensions: ‎‎7 x 4.4 x 2.7 cm

Product weight: 57 grams

Batteries: ‎‎1 Lithium-Ion battery (included)

Compatible devices: ‎Mobile phones, tablets, desktops and laptops

Special features: ‎ JBL Earbuds app to optimise settings

Battery cell composition:‎ Lithium Ion

Connector type: ‎Wireless

Available colour: Black

ProsCons
JBL Earbuds Optimization App Complaints about connecting to specific gadgets 
IP67-certified dust and waterproof design 
The enhancer and Twistlock design are a perfect match. The enhancer and Twistlock design are an ideal match.  
JBL Endurance Race True Wireless in Ear Earbuds, Active Sports Earbuds with Mic, 30Hrs Playtime, IP67 Water & Dustproof, Secure fit with Enhancer & Twistlock Design for Running & Workouts (Black)
4.2 (25,073)
43% off
4,599 7,999
Buy now

5. boAt Airdopes 141

The boAt Airdopes 141 comes with Beast Mode for real-time audio and minimal latency, making it an appealing option for gamers. With a 5-minute charge, the ASAP charging feature can charge its 42-hour battery to enable 75 minutes of listening.

Specifications

Beast Mode for real-time audio and low-latency experience

EnX environmental noise cancellation

ASAP charge can provide 75 minutes of power with a quick, 5-minute charging session

IPX4 rated

Weight: 60g

Battery: 42 hours with the charging case

ProsCons
The battery backup of the earbuds is good.The build quality of this product can be improved.
It supports fast charging.The bass level needs improvement.
boAt Airdopes 141 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with mic, 42H Playtime, Beast Mode(Low Latency Upto 80ms) for Gaming, ENx Tech, ASAP Charge, IWP, IPX4 Water Resistance (Bold Black)
3.9 (142,157)
76% off
1,099 4,490
Buy now

6. boAt Airdopes 441 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic

These Airdopes by boAt are the finest sports Earbuds because they are water-resistant and sweatproof, with immersive 6 mm audio drivers, IWP Technology for smooth pairing, one-touch voice assistance, and touch controls. As they have up to 5 hours of playback per charge, you may keep them plugged in during your sporting activities.

Specifications

Batteries: ‎3 Lithium polymer batteries required (included)

Compatible devices: Bluetooth devices

Special features: ‎Sweatproof and IWP technology

Battery cell composition: ‎Lithium polymer

Connector type: ‎Wireless

Available colours: Active black, raging red, spirit lime, sporty blue, RCB black, Aztec fusion, black star, jazzy blue, techno purple, mint green and mint purple

ProsCons
Voice Assistance can be activated with a single touch.Complaints were noted on after-sales service.
It has a 500 mAh charging case. 
boAt Airdopes 441 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic with Up to 30H Total Playback Iwp Technology Immersive Audioipx7 Water Resistance Super Touch Controls Secure Sports Fit
4 (147,540)
67% off
1,999 5,999
Buy now

7. Boult Audio Airbass Propods X TWS

Boult's Airbass Propods X fully wireless earphones have touch controls and auto pairing. The monopod function lets you utilise only one earphone and has a 32-hour battery life. It has an IPX5 water resistance. Therefore, you can wear it while working out. It also has an auto-pairing feature that automatically pairs with your device soon as you take them out of the case.

Specifications

The Monopod feature allows you to use a single earbud

Touch controls and voice assistant

Auto pairing

Support for vBT 5.0

IPX5 rated

Weight: 90g

Battery: 32 hours with the charging case

ProsCons
It has a unique ergonomic design with a comfortable fit.It has connectivity issues.
The sound quality is quite decent.Touch controls do not work well.
It provides passive noise cancellation. 
Boult Audio AirBass Propods X TWS Earbuds, 32H Playtime, Fast Charging Type-C, IPX5 Water Resistant, Touch Controls and Voice Assistant (Red)
3.4 (13,288)
78% off
1,299 5,999
Buy now

8. Sony WF-XB700 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic

This is another of Sony's Best Sports Earbuds since it is water and sweat resistant has an 18-hour battery life, and has a 10-minute rapid charge option. The buttons allow you to easily play, pause, and skip music, control volume, and link your smartphone's Google Assistant or Siri.

Specifications

Product weight: 46 grams

Batteries: ‎1 Lithium Polymer battery required (included)

Compatible Devices: All Bluetooth devices

Special features: ‎Bluetooth 5.0 and built-in mic

Battery cell composition: ‎Lithium-ion

Connector type: ‎Wireless

Available colour: Black and blue

ProsCons
It has extra bass for a unique and powerful sound.It lacks noise cancellation. 
It supports 18 hours of battery life and quick charge. 
It comes with a Magnetic Charging Case for protection. 
Sony WF-XB700 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic Extra Bass with 18 Hours Battery Life for Phone Calls, Quick Charge, Ver 5.0 (Blue)
3.8 (19,327)
8% off
10,990 11,990
Buy now

9. Bose Sport Earbuds

The StayHear Max tips, available in three sizes, provide a tight, comfortable, and secure fit for the Bose Sport Earbuds. It is dust and water-resistant to IPX4, allowing you to use it while exercising. The buttons are touch-sensitive, and you can use the voice assistant to manage calls and adjust the music playing. With a single charge, the battery will last for 5 hours.

Specifications –

Brand – Bose

Colour - Black. Also available in blue and white

Form Factor - In-Ear

Battery life – Around 10 hours (with case)

Special feature – unique umbrella-shaped tip with a flexible extending wing to keep the earbuds securely in place despite rigorous movement

ProsCons
These earbuds are comfortable to use.It has poor noise cancellation.
It has an IPX4 rating. 
Bose Sport Earbuds - Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds for Workouts and Running,Sweat Resistant with Touch Control, with mic Triple Black
3.9 (30,900)
17,990
Buy now

10. pTron Bassbuds Duo

The pTron Bassbuds Duo has an ergonomic, lightweight design. It has a pleasant sound profile with deep bass levels. Its 32-hour battery life, charging case, and passive noise-reduction technology set it apart from the competition.

Specifications

Immersive stereo sound and deep bass

Ergonomic and lightweight design

Passive Noise Cancellation

Instant access to the device's voice assistant

Support for vBT 5.1

IPX4 rated

Weight: 43 g

Battery: 32 hours with the charging case

ProsCons
 The sound quality is better. The build quality is average.
 It is IPX4 rated It has poor microphone quality
pTron Bassbuds Duo in Ear Earbuds with 32Hrs Total Playtime, Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless, Stereo Audio, Touch Control TWS, with Mic, Type-C Fast Charging, IPX4 & Voice Assistance (Black)
3.5 (162,568)
69% off
799 2,599
Buy now

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Realme TechLife Buds T100ASAP Charge TechnologyInstant Connection with Google Fast PairUpto 28 hrs of Total Playback
Mivi DuoPods A350 EarbudsInstant Voice Assistant500mAh battery50hrs of playtime
Jabra Elite 7 Active in-Ear Bluetooth True Wireless Waterproof Sports EarbudsJabra Shake Grip Technology ensures the buds stay in the earsIt has active Noise Cancellation.This product provides a 2-year warranty
JBL Endurance Race TWS | Active Sports Earbuds with MicIP67-certified dust and waterproof designPerfect fit with enhancer and Twist lock design1-year warranty
boAt Airdopes 141It supports a quick charge feature.It supports voice assistance.The audio quality is good.
boAt Airdopes 441 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with MicThe product quality is good.It has the capacity of up to 30 Hours of playbackIt provides a 1-year warranty.
Boult Audio Airbass Propods X TWSIt is waterproof.8 hours of non-stop music and callsIt is comfortable to wear.
Sony WF-XB700 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with MicThe battery backup is good.Magnetic Charging Case for protection. This product comes in two colours.
Bose Sport EarbudsThese earbuds are SweatproofIt is Water ResistantThe sound quality is good. 
pTron Bassbuds Duo‎These earbuds are sweatproofIt has an ergonomic & lightweight designIt supports fast charging.

Best value for money

The boat air dopes 441 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic offer the most incredible value for money sports Earbuds. It is reasonably priced and includes several features like perspiration resistance, IWP Technology, single-touch voice assistance, and touch controls. It is also available in a variety of colours.

Overall best

The Jabra Elite 7 Active in-Ear Bluetooth True Wireless Waterproof Sports Earbuds with Shake Grip technology, Intelligent Noise Control, and Hear Through technology provide the finest overall user experience. They come in a petite shape and are available in Mint and Black colours.

How to find the best sports earbuds

Finding the Best Sports Earbuds is simple, given the many available brands. To discover the finest from the crowd, be specific about your requirements. Regarding sports Earbuds, some people require them for the gym, while others need them for jogging or cycling outside. As a result, the characteristics may differ, and the product must be purchased appropriately.

Product Price
realme TechLife Buds T100 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with mic, AI ENC for Calls, Google Fast Pair, 28 Hours Total Playback with Fast Charging and Low Latency Gaming Mode (White) ₹ 1,499
Mivi DuoPods A350 Earbuds- 50hrs Playtime * *New Launch** True Wireless Earbuds with Rich Bass,13mm Dynamic Drivers, Fast Charging, Made in India, Half in Ear, Metallic Shades, Voice Assistant- Grey ₹ 1,299
Jabra Elite 7 Active in-Ear Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Waterproof Sports Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Multipoint connectivity ShakeGrip for Workouts & with mic (Black)
JBL Endurance Race True Wireless in Ear Earbuds, Active Sports Earbuds with Mic, 30Hrs Playtime, IP67 Water & Dustproof, Secure fit with Enhancer & Twistlock Design for Running & Workouts (Black) ₹ 4,599
boAt Airdopes 141 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with mic, 42H Playtime, Beast Mode(Low Latency Upto 80ms) for Gaming, ENx Tech, ASAP Charge, IWP, IPX4 Water Resistance (Bold Black) ₹ 1,099
boAt Airdopes 441 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic with Up to 30H Total Playback Iwp Technology Immersive Audioipx7 Water Resistance Super Touch Controls Secure Sports Fit ₹ 1,999
Boult Audio AirBass Propods X TWS Earbuds, 32H Playtime, Fast Charging Type-C, IPX5 Water Resistant, Touch Controls and Voice Assistant (Red) ₹ 1,299
Sony WF-XB700 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic Extra Bass with 18 Hours Battery Life for Phone Calls, Quick Charge, Ver 5.0 (Blue) ₹ 10,990
Bose Sport Earbuds - Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds for Workouts and Running,Sweat Resistant with Touch Control, with mic Triple Black ₹ 17,990
pTron Bassbuds Duo in Ear Earbuds with 32Hrs Total Playtime, Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless, Stereo Audio, Touch Control TWS, with Mic, Type-C Fast Charging, IPX4 & Voice Assistance (Black) ₹ 799

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Gadgets
Wireless earbuds for sports and exercise

Why should I invest in sports Earbuds?

Like most others, listening to music and accepting calls in any headset you buy today may be achievable. Sports Earbuds, on the other hand, are sweatproof and have extra functions for convenience, such as buttons to play, pause, and skip music, among other things. 

How do you pick the best sports Earbuds?

To choose the best sports Earbuds for you, you need first identify your specific requirements. Following that, you may look at several Earbuds based on your budget and compare their characteristics to your demands. 

What characteristics should I search for in sports Earbuds?

This will vary depending on the demands of the individual. Noise cancellation, comfy Earbuds, simplicity of portability, device compatibility, and battery life are the fundamental things to look for. 

