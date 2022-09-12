Sign out
Buyer's guide: Here are 8 best 22-inch TVs

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 12, 2022 20:00 IST

Summary:

A concise overview of a selection of 22-inch TVs, including key specifications and features, as well as pros and cons.

22-inch TVs make viewing pleasurable.

A 22-inch TV is one that has a diagonal measurement of 22-inches from corner to corner. These televisions display images using a cathode ray tube (CRT) and consume less power. Furthermore, the picture quality of a 22-inch TV is superior to that of a smaller television, it provides more viewing area, fits almost any size room, and can be easily hung on a wall.

If you are looking for a TV that offers the benefits listed above, you have come to the right place. In this article, we have prepared a list of the eight best 22-inch TVs, along with a price list, to assist you in selecting your perfect 22-inch TV.

8 Best 22-inch TV

1. Samsung A Series-LS22A334NHWXXL LED Monitor

The Samsung LS22A334NHWXXL 22-inch TV has an excellent rating of 4.4 on Amazon. This LED monitor has a unique VA Panel technology that delivers an amazing 3000:1 contrast ratio. This LED TV offers a broader and clearer picture from 178 degrees all around, as well as necessary connectivity to other devices via HDMI and D-sub ports.

Specifications:

Brand: Samsung

Display Technology: LED

Screen Size: 22-inches (54.5 cm)

Resolution: ‎FHD 1920 x 1080 pixels

Connector Type: D-Sub Port, HDMI

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Weight: 2 kg 500 g

ProsCons
Incredibly stylish and slim designIt is a TN panel, which is quite similar to an IPS panel.
178 Degrees Viewing AngleNo height & angle adjustment
Eye comfort technology 
Samsung 22-inch(54.48cm) FHD Flat Monitor, VA, 60 Hz, Wide View Angle, HDMI, D-sub Ports, Flicker Free, (LS22A334NHWXXL, Black)
35% off
9,399 14,430
Buy now

2. BenQ 22-Inch, IPS, Bezel-Less Monitor

The BenQ GW2283 frameless monitor is a classic blend of elegance and features that can instantly enhance your virtual adventures with its IPS 8-bit Display and Ultra Slim Bezels. Its Brightness Intelligence technology assists the monitor in adapting to the visual brilliance of the material and optimising image clarity correspondingly.

Specifications:

Brand: BenQ

Display Technology: LED Backlit Display

Screen Size: 22-inches (54.5 cm)

Resolution: ‎FHD 1920 x 1080 pixels

Connector Type: VGA Support, HDMI

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Weight: ‎2 kg 900 g

ProsCons
Elegant minimalist designEyecare feature is a little too aggressive.
Smart Cable ManagementDisplay becomes too bright for the ambient lighting.
Flicker-Free technologyThe stand is not adjustable.
BenQ Gw2283 22-Inch (55.88 cm) LCD 1920 x 1080 Pixels Full Hd, Eye-Care, IPS, Bezel-Less Monitor, 1Wx2 Speakers, Brightness Intelligence, Flicker-Free, Low Blue Light, 60Hz, Dual Hdmi, Vga (Black)
24% off
10,250 13,500
Buy now

3. LG-22MP68VQ LED 22-inch IPS Monitor

The LG-22MP68VQ 22-Inch TV is jam-packed with features like Black Stabiliser, a 75 Hz refresh rate, and delivers excellent performance. It has AMD Freesync technology making it ideal for gamers, photo and video editors, web developers, and professionals, especially those on a tight budget looking for a good monitor.

Specifications:

Brand: LG

Display Technology: LED Backlit Display

Screen Size: 22-inches

Resolution: ‎FHD 1920 x 1080 pixels

Connector Type: VGA, DVI, HDMI port

Refresh Rate: 75 Hz

Weight: ‎2 kg 800 g

ProsCons
Thin bezels for 3 sidesNo height adjustment
Sharper image and video qualityMonitor movement is restricted on one side only.
Excellent colour reproduction 
LG 22Mp68Vq 22 Inch (55 cm) LCD 1920 X 1080 Pixels IPS Monitor - Full Hd, with Vga, Hdmi, Dvi, Audio Out Ports (Black)
25% off
10,699 14,250
Buy now

4. ViewSonic VA2223H 22-inch Monitor

The ViewSonic VA2223-H is a budget-friendly Full HD monitor that is packed with great features. The exclusive ViewMode feature, which offers simple configurations that maximise screen performance for a variety of applications, is one of the main highlights of this 22-inch TV.

Specifications:

Brand: ViewSonic

Display Technology: LED Backlit Display

Screen Size: 22-inches

Resolution: ‎FHD 1920 x 1080 pixels

Connector Type: VGA, HDMI port

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Weight: ‎2 kg 100 g5.

ProsCons
Eco-Mode feature for low energy consumptionAverage display quality
Suitable for both business and home use.Low viewing angles
250 Nits Brightness 
Viewsonic Va2223H 22 Inch (55.9 cm) Tn Panel Full Hd 1920 X 1080 Pixels, Narrow Bezel, 102% Srgb, 250 Nits, Eco-Mode, Viewmode, Flickerfree & Bluelight Filter, Vga & Hdmi, Black
35% off
8,999 13,800
Buy now

5. LG22Mk600M 22-inch Full HD IPS Monitor

The LG 22Mk600M 22-inch TV provides amazing detail and clarity with Full HD 1080p resolution and IPS technology. It also has Radeon FreeSync, Dynamic Action Sync, Black Stabiliser, and a 75 Hz refresh rate, which allows for smoother motion and reduced lag in fast, demanding games.

Specifications:

Brand: LG

Display Technology: LED Backlit Display

Screen Size: 22-inches

Resolution: ‎FHD 1920 x 1080 pixels

Connector Type: VGA, HDMI port

Refresh Rate: 75 Hz

Weight: ‎2 kg 700 g

ProsCons
Ultra-thin bezel on 3 sidesNo horizontal & vertical tilt option
Anti-glare screen technologyThe output quality of the headset is poor.
On-screen control 
LG 22Mk600M 22 Inch (55Cm) LCD Full Hd 1920 X 1080 Pixels Slim IPS Panel Monitor, Hdmi X 2 & Vga Port, 75 Hz, AMD Freesync, Color Calibrated (Black)
25% off
10,499 14,000
Buy now

6. BenQ Gw2280 Full HD 22-inch TV

The BenQ GW2280 22-inch TV can keep you occupied for hours, whether you use it for studies, work, or entertainment. It comes equipped with the high contrast of up to 3000:1 which results in images with optimum colour depth and definition. With a viewing angle of up to 178°/178°, the VA panels in this TV produce real colours and sharp details.

Specifications:

Brand: BenQ

Display Technology: LED Backlit Display

Screen Size: 22-inches

Resolution: ‎FHD 1920 x 1080 pixels

Connector Type: VGA, HDMI port

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Weight: ‎3 kg 500 g

ProsCons
Ideal for home, office, and normal usageA little on the heavy side.
178 degrees wide viewing angleThe speaker quality is poor
Ultra-Slim Bezel 
BenQ Gw2280 22 Inch (55.88 Cm) 1920 x 1080 Pixels, Lcd Full Hd, Premium Va Panel, Slim Bezel Monitor, 1Wx2 Speakers, Brightness Intelligence, Flicker-Free, Low Blue Light, 60Hz, Dual Hdmi, Vga (Black)
23% off
9,990 12,990
Buy now

7. Samsung LF22T350FHWXXL FHD 22-inch TV

The Samsung LF22T350FHWXXL 22-inch TV features an FHD LED IPS panel with wide vertical & horizontal viewing angles for vibrant colour and clarity all around. It has a 3-sided bezel-less structure, and it comes with VGA and HDMI connectivity. Discover a simple and easy design at an affordable price.

Specifications:

Brand: LG

Display Technology: LED Backlit Display

Screen Size: 22-inches

Resolution: ‎FHD 1920 x 1080 pixels

Connector Type: VGA, HDMI port

Refresh Rate: 75 Hz

Weight: ‎2 kg 800 g

Pros Cons
Elegant & slim designThe price is higher when compared to other TVs with comparable specifications.
178-degree viewing angleThe bottom of the stand is slightly lifted.
Vivid and clear display 
Samsung 22 inch (55.8 cm) LED Flat Computer Monitor - Full HD, Super Slim AH-IPS Panel - LF22T350FHWXXL+ Logitech Keyboard Combo
Check Price on Amazon

8. Frontech FT-1991 HD 22-inch TV

The Frontech FT-1991 HD 22-inch TV is a high-quality product from Frontech that is packed with awesome features. This TV has a refresh rate of 60 Hz and a response time of 5 milliseconds, which reduces latency and provides a smoother performance.

Specifications:

Brand: Frontech

Display Technology: LED Backlit Display

Screen Size: 22-inches

Resolution: ‎FHD 1680 x 1050 pixels

Connector Type: VGA, HDMI port

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Weight: ‎3 kg 960 g

ProsCons
Wide Screen LED MonitorSomewhat on the heavier side.
Buit-in SpeakerHeight not adjustable
Sleek Design 
Frontech LED Monitor 22 inch (54.61 cm) Full HD with HDMI, VGA Ports, with Speakers FT-1991
48% off
7,800 15,000
Buy now

Price of TVs at a glance:

ProductPrice
Samsung A Series-LS22A334NHWXXL LED Monitor 9,399/-
BenQ 22-Inch, IPS, Bezel-Less Monitor 10,250/-
LG-22MP68VQ LED 22-inch IPS Monitor 10,199/-
ViewSonic VA2223H 22-inch Monitor 8,999/-
LG 22Mk600M 22-inch Full HD IPS Monitor 10,499/-
BenQ Gw2280 Full HD 22-inch TV 9,990/-
Samsung LF22T350FHWXXL FHD 22-inch TV 12,094/-
Frontech FT-1991 HD 22-inch TV 7,800/-

Best 3 important features of 22-inch TV to know

The best 3 features of 12 MP front camera phones are as follows:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Screen ResolutionRefresh RateWeight
Samsung A Series-LS22A334NHWXXL LED Monitor1920 x 1080 Pixels60 Hz2 kg 500 g
BenQ 22-Inch, IPS, Bezel-Less Monitor1920 x 1080 Pixels60 Hz2 kg 900 g
LG-22MP68VQ LED 22-inch IPS Monitor1920 x 1080 Pixels75 Hz2 kg 900 g
ViewSonic VA2223H 22-inch Monitor1920 x 1080 Pixels60 Hz2 kg 100 g
LG 22Mk600M 22-inch Full HD IPS Monitor1920 x 1080 Pixels75 Hz2 kg 700 g
BenQ Gw2280 Full HD 22-inch TV1920 x 1080 Pixels60 Hz3 kg 500 g
Samsung LF22T350FHWXXL FHD 22-inch TV1920 x 1080 Pixels75 Hz2 kg 800 g
Frontech FT-1991 HD 22-inch TV1680 x 1050 Pixels60 Hz3 kg 960 g

Best 22-inch TV value for money

The Samsung A Series-LS22A334NHWXXL LED Monitor is an exceptional choice for those looking for a budget 22-inch TV. It has numerous features that distinguish it from other TVs in its price range. This monitor allows you to view the entire on-screen content regardless of where you are in the room. It provides bright and crisp images with a viewing angle of up to 178 degrees.

Best overall 22-inch TV

The LG 22Mk600M 22-inch Full HD IPS Monitor is the best overall 22-inch TV that can be used for any purpose, including gaming and production. This LG monitor has a plethora of features and connectivity options, as well as a high frequency and refresh rate, and it also includes anti-glare technology. Its high resolution and large colour palette of 1920 x 1080 pixels and 16.7 million colours will provide you with the best image quality for your production needs. The best feature of this monitor is that it comes with free "On-screen control software," which can be used to control the monitor settings.

How to find the perfect 22-inch TV?

To find an ideal 22-inch TV, there are some important points that you need to keep in mind.

To begin, consider the following key specifications of your 22-inch TV:

1920 x 1080 pixels is the resolution.

The refresh rate must be equal to or greater than 75 hertz.

The viewing angle should be no less than 170 degrees.

Tilt angle - Should range from -5 to 22 degrees.

Display connectors include HDMI, VGA, and DVI, as well as anti-glare technology.

Next, narrow down the 22-inch TVs that meet your key specifications.

Examine various online e-commerce stores to get a sense of your filtered-out options.

Compare prices and features from brand to brand using accurate information from official websites.

Check out the deals and discounts as well.

Finally, choose the one that is most appropriate, satisfying, and ideal for you.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Best 22-inch TVs

What makes a good 22-inch TV?

A good 22-inch TV should have detailed vision and sound. It must also be able to connect to other gadgets like gaming consoles, DVD players, and so on. The TV remote control should be simple to use and understand so that you can keep operating it without difficulty.

What are the benefits of a 22-inch TV?

Here are some of the benefits of a 22-inch TV:

They are significantly less expensive than larger ones.

They have the same resolution as larger televisions.

It’s light in weight, compared to bigger TVs.

They also occupy less space than other types of televisions and can be positioned in smaller spaces.

How does a 22-inch TV work?

A 22-inch TV makes use of a CRT (cathode ray tube) to display images on the screen. It's the same technology that was employed in older tv screens, however, it has been upgraded over time and now consumes less power.

 View More
