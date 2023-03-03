Buying guide: Best HDMI to VGA converters for smooth monitor connectivity

Summary:
The 1980s innovation, the Visual Graphics Array (VGA), enabled graphics-integrated devices such as computers to be connected to bigger screens but had no provisions for sound control. However, technology progressed, and the gaming industry emerged as a big-shot player in the market and, with that, the obsession of hardcore gamers with bigger screens. Even more, the commencement of the digital era required presentations to be delivered digitally on-screen, further fueling the thirst for bigger screens with audio-control features and thus emerged an innovation, the HDMI, a feature complimentary with every other device available nowadays. However, HDMIs are not compatible with their ancestral devices.
To deal with it, HDMI to VGA converters are used. These adapters have gained immense popularity mainly because we live in an age of transition where the old techs of the 80s are being revolutionized into some of the most glorious innovations that the twenty-first century could offer. With these adapters, otherwise incompatible displays could be connected and coordinated. Believe it! With bigger screens comes a greater impact of your presentation on your audience!
1. HDMI to VGA Adapter B0B92VK73Z
This converter brings you a perfect solution for the power issues and instabilities that many of its contemporaries lack. This is because of its Micro USB power backup. It also has a 3.5 mm audio port that transmits Audio to speakers or displays. No annoying driver programs are required to set up, plug in and go on. Compatible with different resolutions such as the 720P, 1080i, 1080P, 3D, HDMI V1.4, and 1080P FHD. Moreover, it requires no external power and works with desktops, notebooks, ultrabooks, notebooks, projectors, DVDs, HDTVs, media players, cable boxes & many more.
Specifications
Brand: Luventg
Connector gender: Male-to-Female
Dimensions: 6.2 x 3.3 x 1.5 Cm
Weight: 41 grams
|Pros
|Cons
|Life-time technical support
|Little heavy in comparison to many of its contemporaries
|Built-in USB power backup
2. Rec Trade HDMI to VGA Converter
This is a compact and truly portable device that is extremely lightweight. It has an in-built IC signal that converts HDMI to a VGA signal. The 3.5mm mini audio jack cable ensures good-quality sound while the device supports different resolutions of 1920x1080@60Hz including 720p, 1600x1200, and 1280x1024 for high-definition monitors or projectors. It is a gold-plated connector compatible with many devices like desktops, laptops, Ultrabooks, notebooks, DVDs, media players, cable boxes, and many more.
Specifications:
Brand: REC TRADE TECHNOLOGY – RTT
Connector gender: Male-to-Female
Dimensions: 5 x 3.5 x 1 Cm
Weight: 20 Grams
|Pros
|Cons
|Good Audio and Video Synchronization
|Incompatible with low-power HDMI devices
|Multi-mode operation
3. ZEBRONICS HAV01 HDMI to VGA Adapter
This tough-built adaptor is 24K gold-plated and can be used for monitors and laptops. It supports the resolution of Full HD 1080p and a refresh rate of 60 Hz. It comes with a cable length of 230 mm and is very simple to use. All you need to do is plug & play!
Specifications:
Brand: Zebronics
Connector Gender: Male-to-Female
Dimension: 20 x 80 x 100 millimetres
Weight: 60 grams
|Pros
|Cons
|The product is strong and durable
|It Does not have Audio ports.
|Simple plug & play feature
4. UGREEN Active HDMI to VGA Adapter Converter
The 3.5 mm Stereo jack ensures good-quality sound. The device is tough, built with ABS material, and has an extremely flexible cable. It has universal compatibility with different HDMI and VGA devices, such as desktops, laptops, tv sticks, TV boxes, monitors, projectors, and many more. What's more, it comes with a micro-USB port that acts as an extra power supply port that supports low-power output devices like MacBook Pro with Retina Display.
Specifications:
Brand: UGREEN
Connector Gender: Male to female
Dimensions: 10.8 x 3,4 x 10.8 Cm
Weight: 100 grams
|Pros
|Cons
|Highly flexible with truly ergonomic design.
|Incompatible with HDCP, protect content from devices like Blu-Ray, PlayStation 3, or PlayStation 4.
|High-fidelity audio-video synchronization.
5. Amazon Basics HDMI to VGA Adapter
Setting up this device is very easy as it requires a quick, simple set-up to connect projectors, TVs, monitors, and many more. It has a compact design and is highly portable. It supports a resolution of up to 1920 x 1080 for full HD and 1600 x 1200 for HD devices. It is compatible with various devices like PCs, laptops, ultrabooks, notebooks, Chromebooks, Raspberry Pi, Intel Nuc, Roku, PS3s, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Wii U, Set Top Boxes, and many more.
Specifications:
Brand: Amazon Basics
Connector Gender: Male to female
Dimensions: 4.09 x 2.26 x 1.45 Cm
Weight: 8.5 Grams
|Pros
|Cons
|Compact design
|Not compatible with low-power HDMI device ports like Blu-ray and Apple MacBook Pro with Retina Display.
|Wide range compatibility
6. Viboton HDMI to VGA
This adapter is great for an enhanced gaming experience on larger screens. It comes with a multi-port design for various devices like PCs, laptops, PlayStations, and HD TVs, to name a few. In addition, it allows precise screen sharing and supports high resolutions like 1080P. What's more, it can function in two distinct features: the screen copy mode that allows two screens to show the same content and the extended Screen mode that allows dual screen usage for different purposes.
Specifications:
Brand: Viboton
Connector gender: Female-to-female
Dimensions: 25 x 3.5 x 2 Cm
Weight: 80 grams
|Pros
|Cons
|It has an in-built IC chip that converts HDMI to VGA
|A VGA must be brought separately and not included in the product.
|Huge compatibility
7. Microware HDMI Female to VGA Female Converter Adapter
This is an anti-corrosive gold-plated adapter that ensures high-quality signal transmission. It has the 3.5 mm audio jack and thus allows good-quality sound. Simple plug-and-play procedure and requires no external power. It supports high resolution and is compatible with a wide variety of devices.
Specifications:
Brand: Microware
Connector gender: Female to Female
Dimensions: 7.01 x 7.01 x 3 Cm
Weight: 500 grams
|Pros
|Cons
|Corrosion-resistant and, therefore, long-lasting.
|Incompatible with Apple and Sony devices.
|No external power is required for the functioning
8. SHOPKART HDMI to VGA Adapter
This SHOPKART Adapter has an in-built IC AG6200 chip that unidirectionally converts the HDMI signal to the analogous VGA signal. It is compact and portable and supports high resolution. This device can connect PCs and laptops with HDMI ports to monitors, HDTVs, or projectors with VGA ports. It enables both mirror mode and extended mode.
Specification:
Brand: SHOPKART
Connector Gender: Male to Female
Dimensions: 20 x 13 x 5.5 Cm
Weight: 22 Grams
|Pros
|Cons
|Stable signal transmission
|Extremely durable built
9. 1Goal® HDMI to VGA Converter
This adapter has flexible compatibility as it can work with Desktop, laptops, Ultrabook, notebooks, Intel Nuc, Raspberry Pi, Chromebook, PS3, Xbox, Projector, Monitors, Fire TV, STB, Blu-ray, DVD, HD TV. It supports high resolution and is gold-plated. It has a 3.5mm audio cab that ensures a good sound experience. Simple plug-and-play and requires no power.
Specifications:
Brand: 1Goal
Connector gender: Female to Female
Dimensions: 4 x 3 x 2 Cm
Weight: 75 Grams
|Pros
|Cons
|High-Speed data transfer of 10 Kbps
|Incompatible with Apple and Sony devices
|It is a metal body device and has high durability
10. AINE 1080P HDMI to VGA
This portable converter has high compatibility with a large number of devices. It ensures a unidirectional conversion of digital HDMI signal to analogue VGA signal. It supports high resolution and is built with an AG6200 IC chip, and is gold-plated. Moreover, it comes with a moulded strain relief that improves cable durability.
Specifications:
Brand: AINE
Connector Gender: Male-to-Female
Dimensions: 20 x 13 x 5.5 Cm
Weight: 8 Grams
|Pros
|Cons
|Ultra-durable and lightweight
|Incompatible with low-power HDMI devices.
|Compact design
Overall best roduct
In this period of transition, adapters are indeed in high demand. Therefore, the market is flooded with companies selling almost overlapping products. What truly differs are their prices. With such a plethora of options, it is justified to need clarification. The UGREEN Active HDMI to VGA Adapter Converter is our pick. It is a great purchase because it has all the modern features, from being compatible with high resolution and different devices to being compatible with audio devices. It is also tough, durable, and compatible with low-power HDMI devices like MacBook Pro with Retina Display
Best value for money
We found the 1Goal® HDMI to VGA Converter a great pick at a reasonable price. It ensures a high-speed data transfer and comes with the provision of an audio experience. What's more, it has great compatibility with different devices. A perfect blend of modern features while not going hard on your pocket.
How to find the perfect HDMI to VGA converter
First, you should list all the products for which the adapter would be used. Then, if any product has a low-power HDMI port, make sure you buy the compatible adapter. Also, some adaptors are not compatible with Apple and Sony devices, so take special note to verify this before our purchase. Lastly, if you still want to dig deeper into the product check out more about the specifics and find your match!
