Buying guide for 2.2GHz processor mobile phones

Summary: Whether you want to run heavy apps, edit videos or for gaming, a 2.2GHz processor phone can do much. We have provided a list of the best phones in this category here.

A 2.2GHz processor phone will allow the user to multitask efficiently.

With the rise in technology, buyers are making conscious decisions while buying a smartphone. Earlier, price and storage were majorly two factors that primarily affected their decision. However, today, a phone’s processor plays a significant role in deciding its smooth functioning and life. A 2.2GHz processor phone will allow you to multitask efficiently. If you’re one such conscious buyer who does not buy anything or everything, we have got you covered. Here is the list of 2.2GHz processor phones that will stun you. These phones are packed with rich features and are extremely slim, stylish and sturdy. They have everything that you want and much more. You can perform all your basic and advanced tasks on these phones. So, what’s the wait for? Dive into our list of best 2.2GHz processor phones. Check out the latest 2.2GHz processor phones here! List of best 2.2GHz processor phones 1. Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Samsung Galaxy M13 is a 5G phone with an array of exciting features that enhance your delight. This sturdy midnight blue phone looks beautiful and provides a very comfortable grip. With 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, this phone offers the wholesome experience you crave. Additionally, it features a 5000 mAh battery to keep you going from dawn to dusk without worrying about charging it. Brand: Samsung Model name: Galaxy M13 Colour: Midnight blue RAM capacity: 4GB Internal storage: 64GB OS: Android 12 CPU speed: 2.2GHz Screen size: 6.5 Inches Battery: 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Large screen with good resolution Heating issues found Decent camera resolution Fingerprint sensors do not always work Ample storage space available

2. Oppo A31 The stunning mystery black Oppo A31 is a next-generation smartphone with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Additionally, the 12+2+2MP triple rear camera captures all moments beautifully. The phone also comes with a 6.5-inch display and 1600 x 720 pixels resolution for an immersive viewing experience. The phone, powered by a 2.3GHz Octa-core processor, can be an excellent option for you to play games and videos without consuming too much power. Brand: Oppo Model name: CPH2015 Colour: Mystery black RAM: 6GB Internal storage: 128GB OS: Android 9.0 CPU speed: 2.3GHz Octa-core Screen size: 6.5 Inches Battery: 4230

Pros Cons Latest operating system 4G phone Capture beautiful selfies Inadequate battery life Smooth and flagship performance

3. Mi 11X 5G This phone comes with a 48MP triple rear camera and a 6.67-inch screen size; Mi 11X 5G is an advanced mobile powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G processor with Kryo 585 Octa-core, clocked at 3.2GHz with a liquid cooling technology designed to offer you an incredible experience. The phone has two variants, one with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and another with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It comes with an AMOLED Dot display for an enhanced viewing experience and an in-built Alexa to make phone calls on the go. With vivid picture quality and an excellent viewing experience, it is designed to offer robust performance in every use. Brand: MI Model name: Mi 11X Colour: Cosmic black RAM: 8GB Internal storage: 128GB OS: Android 11 - MiUI 12.5, MiUI 12.5 (Android 11) CPU speed: 3.2GHz Screen size: 6.67 Inches Battery: 4520 mAh

Pros Cons Complete performance package Available in only one colour Award-winning AMOLED display Qualcomm Snapdragon processor

4. Redmi Note 9 Pro This is another next-generation mobile phone launched by Redmi. This phone has a 48MP rear camera and a 16MP front camera to capture all details. Also, the 6.67-inch screen makes this phone a must-have one. The smartphone’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G with an 8nm octa-core processor has a clock speed of 2.3GHz, which allows efficient multitasking and offers a great user experience. Moreover, its 5020 mAh battery will last a long time, allowing you to watch videos or play games for longer without worrying about charging it. Brand: Redmi Model name: Redmi Note 9 Pro Colour: Interstellar black RAM: 6GB Internal storage: 128GB OS: Android 10.0 CPU speed: 2.3GHz Screen size: 6.67 Inches Battery: 5020 mAh

Pros Cons Equipped with the latest operating system Available in only one colour Comes with in-built Alexa Only 4G connectivity Features various camera modes

5. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Designed to perfection, Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is another best option in the list of 2.2 GHz processor phones. With features such as a 108MP quad camera setup, 6.7-inch super AMOLED plus display, 1080x2400 pixels and a massive 5000 mAh battery, this smartphone keeps you on the go all day long and provides a wonderful user experience. Additionally, the unique emerald brown colour makes it stand out. Brand: Samsung Model name: Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Colour: Emerald brown RAM: 6GB Internal storage: 128 GB OS: Android 12.0 CPU speed: 2.2GHz Screen size: 6.7 Inches Battery: 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Long-lasting battery life It comes in only one colour Excellent connectivity technologies Adequate storage size

6. Samsung Galaxy A13 Equipped with the latest 5G technology, Samsung Galaxy A13 is another 2.2 GHz processor phone that manages to steal many’s hearts. The phone’s 50MP rear camera has an f1.8 aperture that helps shoot sharp images. It comes in a mesmerising blue colour which looks classy and fabulous. It is packed with amazing features such as 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage to save all your pictures and videos smoothly. Additionally, the sleek design and look of the phone make it the number one choice among all 2.2GHz processor phones. Brand: Samsung Model name: Galaxy A13 Colour: Blue RAM: 6GB Internal storage: 128GB OS: Android 12 CPU speed: 2.2GHz Screen size: 6.6 Inches Battery: 5000 mAh

Pros Cons High aperture camera Fingerprint on the power button Sufficient storage space available Heating issues found Available in many colours

7. Xiaomi Mi A2 The Xiaomi MI A2 is another smartphone powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Octa-core 2.2GHz processor. Xiaomi Mi A2 is the next-generation smartphone with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, offering high performance. This smartphone has a 12MP+20MP rear camera that helps shoot excellent pictures, and you can use its 20MP front camera to capture amazing selfies. The long-lasting battery backup keeps you going throughout the day. Additionally, the 5.99-inch display promises to provide a wholesome experience. Brand: MI Model name: Mi A2 Colour: Black RAM: 6GB Internal storage: 128GB OS: Android 9.0 CPU speed: 2.2GHz Screen size: 5.99 Inches Battery: 3010 mAh

Pros Cons Latest OS is present The battery could have been better Large screen resolution Heavy and bulky Classy colours are available

Price of 2.2 GHz processor phones at a glance:

Product Price Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Rs. 19,499 Oppo A31 ₹ 15,990 Mi 11X 5G ₹ 34,999 Redmi Note 9 Pro ₹ 19,999 Samsung Galaxy M53 5G ₹ 34,999 Samsung Galaxy A13 Rs. 20,990 Xiaomi Mi A2 ₹ 17,999

Three best features

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Presence of the latest Android OS Great battery backup Ample storage space available Oppo A31 Equipped with the latest operating system Adequate RAM size Excellent camera features Mi 11X 5G It comes with a quad processor Backed by MEMC technology Adequate RAM and ROM size Redmi Note 9 Pro Simple and sturdy look It comes with the night mode on 2x security Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Excellent processor Excellent security Long-lasting battery life Samsung Galaxy A13 Sleek and sturdy design Great battery backup. Dual sim slot present. Xiaomi Mi A2 Good storage space Expandable RAM QUAD camera

Best value for money Money is one of the prime factors affecting the decision to pick up a phone. We have you covered if you’re tight on a budget and looking for one of the best 2.2 GHz processor phones! Samsung Galaxy M13 5G provides 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage that high-end phones with a 2.2GHz processor provide. This phone comes in a classic grey colour, and its processor has excellent speed. Moreover, though the phone’s 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant costs ₹15,999, more than MI A2 and Oppo A 31, it has 5G connectivity that the other phones don’t have. Best overall 2.2 GHz processor phone Out of all the best options available among the 2.2 GHz processor phones, we suggest you go for MI 11X 5G. It is a next-generation phone designed to offer a wholesome experience to every user. With a large screen resolution, great storage and excellent processor, it is a phone to pick for a wide variety of usage. It is priced at ₹29,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant. How to find a perfect 2.2 GHz Processor phone? Before investing in a phone, the first thing to be mindful of is the product’s price. Ensure that the cost of your phone is not exceeding your budget. Secondly, you should be aware of factors such as storage space, screen size, camera resolution, screen resolution, etc. You can also check the phone’s processor to ensure it is powerful enough to offer an immersive experience in every use.

