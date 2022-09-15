Sign out
Buying guide for 2.2GHz processor mobile phones

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 15, 2022 22:00 IST

Summary:

Whether you want to run heavy apps, edit videos or for gaming, a 2.2GHz processor phone can do much. We have provided a list of the best phones in this category here.

A 2.2GHz processor phone will allow the user to multitask efficiently.

With the rise in technology, buyers are making conscious decisions while buying a smartphone. Earlier, price and storage were majorly two factors that primarily affected their decision. However, today, a phone’s processor plays a significant role in deciding its smooth functioning and life. A 2.2GHz processor phone will allow you to multitask efficiently. If you’re one such conscious buyer who does not buy anything or everything, we have got you covered.

Here is the list of 2.2GHz processor phones that will stun you. These phones are packed with rich features and are extremely slim, stylish and sturdy. They have everything that you want and much more. You can perform all your basic and advanced tasks on these phones. So, what’s the wait for? Dive into our list of best 2.2GHz processor phones.

Check out the latest 2.2GHz processor phones here!

List of best 2.2GHz processor phones

1. Samsung Galaxy M13 5G

Samsung Galaxy M13 is a 5G phone with an array of exciting features that enhance your delight. This sturdy midnight blue phone looks beautiful and provides a very comfortable grip. With 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, this phone offers the wholesome experience you crave. Additionally, it features a 5000 mAh battery to keep you going from dawn to dusk without worrying about charging it.

Brand: Samsung

Model name: Galaxy M13

Colour: Midnight blue

RAM capacity: 4GB

Internal storage: 64GB

OS: Android 12

CPU speed: 2.2GHz

Screen size: 6.5 Inches

Battery: 5000 mAh

ProsCons
Large screen with good resolutionHeating issues found
Decent camera resolutionFingerprint sensors do not always work
Ample storage space available 
Samsung Galaxy M13 5G (Midnight Blue, 6GB, 128GB Storage) | 5000mAh Battery | Upto 12GB RAM with RAM Plus
18% off
15,999 19,499
Buy now

2. Oppo A31

The stunning mystery black Oppo A31 is a next-generation smartphone with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Additionally, the 12+2+2MP triple rear camera captures all moments beautifully. The phone also comes with a 6.5-inch display and 1600 x 720 pixels resolution for an immersive viewing experience. The phone, powered by a 2.3GHz Octa-core processor, can be an excellent option for you to play games and videos without consuming too much power.

Brand: Oppo

Model name: CPH2015

Colour: Mystery black

RAM: 6GB

Internal storage: 128GB

OS: Android 9.0

CPU speed: 2.3GHz Octa-core

Screen size: 6.5 Inches

Battery: 4230

ProsCons
Latest operating system4G phone
Capture beautiful selfiesInadequate battery life
Smooth and flagship performance 
OPPO A31 (Mystery Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
25% off
11,990 15,990
Buy now

3. Mi 11X 5G

This phone comes with a 48MP triple rear camera and a 6.67-inch screen size; Mi 11X 5G is an advanced mobile powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G processor with Kryo 585 Octa-core, clocked at 3.2GHz with a liquid cooling technology designed to offer you an incredible experience. The phone has two variants, one with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and another with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It comes with an AMOLED Dot display for an enhanced viewing experience and an in-built Alexa to make phone calls on the go. With vivid picture quality and an excellent viewing experience, it is designed to offer robust performance in every use.

Brand: MI

Model name: Mi 11X

Colour: Cosmic black

RAM: 8GB

Internal storage: 128GB

OS: Android 11 - MiUI 12.5, MiUI 12.5 (Android 11)

CPU speed: 3.2GHz

Screen size: 6.67 Inches

Battery: 4520 mAh

ProsCons
Complete performance packageAvailable in only one colour
Award-winning AMOLED display 
Qualcomm Snapdragon processor 
Mi 11X 5G (Cosmic Black 6GB RAM 128GB ROM) | SD 870 | DisplayMate A+ rated E4 AMOLED | Upto 18 Months No Cost EMI | Extra offers on Exchange
18% off
27,999 33,999
Buy now

4. Redmi Note 9 Pro

This is another next-generation mobile phone launched by Redmi. This phone has a 48MP rear camera and a 16MP front camera to capture all details. Also, the 6.67-inch screen makes this phone a must-have one. The smartphone’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G with an 8nm octa-core processor has a clock speed of 2.3GHz, which allows efficient multitasking and offers a great user experience. Moreover, its 5020 mAh battery will last a long time, allowing you to watch videos or play games for longer without worrying about charging it.

Brand: Redmi

Model name: Redmi Note 9 Pro

Colour: Interstellar black

RAM: 6GB

Internal storage: 128GB

OS: Android 10.0

CPU speed: 2.3GHz

Screen size: 6.67 Inches

Battery: 5020 mAh

ProsCons
Equipped with the latest operating systemAvailable in only one colour
Comes with in-built AlexaOnly 4G connectivity
Features various camera modes 
Redmi Note 9 Pro (Interstellar Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) - Latest 8nm Snapdragon 720G & Alexa Hands-Free Capable
Check Price on Amazon

5. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

Designed to perfection, Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is another best option in the list of 2.2 GHz processor phones. With features such as a 108MP quad camera setup, 6.7-inch super AMOLED plus display, 1080x2400 pixels and a massive 5000 mAh battery, this smartphone keeps you on the go all day long and provides a wonderful user experience. Additionally, the unique emerald brown colour makes it stand out.

Brand: Samsung

Model name: Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

Colour: Emerald brown

RAM: 6GB

Internal storage: 128 GB

OS: Android 12.0

CPU speed: 2.2GHz

Screen size: 6.7 Inches

Battery: 5000 mAh

ProsCons
Long-lasting battery lifeIt comes in only one colour
Excellent connectivity technologies 
Adequate storage size 
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G (Emerald Brown, 6GB, 128GB Storage) | 108MP | sAmoled+ 120Hz | 12GB RAM with RAM Plus | Travel Adapter to be Purchased Separately
33% off
21,999 32,999
Buy now

6. Samsung Galaxy A13

Equipped with the latest 5G technology, Samsung Galaxy A13 is another 2.2 GHz processor phone that manages to steal many’s hearts. The phone’s 50MP rear camera has an f1.8 aperture that helps shoot sharp images. It comes in a mesmerising blue colour which looks classy and fabulous. It is packed with amazing features such as 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage to save all your pictures and videos smoothly. Additionally, the sleek design and look of the phone make it the number one choice among all 2.2GHz processor phones.

Brand: Samsung

Model name: Galaxy A13

Colour: Blue

RAM: 6GB

Internal storage: 128GB

OS: Android 12

CPU speed: 2.2GHz

Screen size: 6.6 Inches

Battery: 5000 mAh

ProsCons
High aperture cameraFingerprint on the power button
Sufficient storage space availableHeating issues found
Available in many colours 
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G (Emerald Brown, 6GB, 128GB Storage) | 108MP | sAmoled+ 120Hz | 12GB RAM with RAM Plus | Travel Adapter to be Purchased Separately
33% off
21,999 32,999
Buy now

7. Xiaomi Mi A2

The Xiaomi MI A2 is another smartphone powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Octa-core 2.2GHz processor. Xiaomi Mi A2 is the next-generation smartphone with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, offering high performance. This smartphone has a 12MP+20MP rear camera that helps shoot excellent pictures, and you can use its 20MP front camera to capture amazing selfies. The long-lasting battery backup keeps you going throughout the day. Additionally, the 5.99-inch display promises to provide a wholesome experience.

Brand: MI

Model name: Mi A2

Colour: Black

RAM: 6GB

Internal storage: 128GB

OS: Android 9.0

CPU speed: 2.2GHz

Screen size: 5.99 Inches

Battery: 3010 mAh

ProsCons
Latest OS is presentThe battery could have been better
Large screen resolutionHeavy and bulky
Classy colours are available 
Mi A2 (Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
17% off
14,990 17,999
Buy now

Price of 2.2 GHz processor phones at a glance:

ProductPrice
Samsung Galaxy M13 5GRs. 19,499
Oppo A31 15,990
Mi 11X 5G 34,999
Redmi Note 9 Pro 19,999
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G 34,999
Samsung Galaxy A13Rs. 20,990
Xiaomi Mi A2 17,999

Three best features

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Samsung Galaxy M13 5GPresence of the latest Android OSGreat battery backupAmple storage space available
Oppo A31Equipped with the latest operating systemAdequate RAM sizeExcellent camera features
Mi 11X 5GIt comes with a quad processorBacked by MEMC technologyAdequate RAM and ROM size
Redmi Note 9 ProSimple and sturdy lookIt comes with the night mode on2x security
Samsung Galaxy M53 5GExcellent processorExcellent securityLong-lasting battery life
Samsung Galaxy A13Sleek and sturdy designGreat battery backup.Dual sim slot present.
Xiaomi Mi A2Good storage spaceExpandable RAMQUAD camera

Best value for money

Money is one of the prime factors affecting the decision to pick up a phone. We have you covered if you’re tight on a budget and looking for one of the best 2.2 GHz processor phones! Samsung Galaxy M13 5G provides 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage that high-end phones with a 2.2GHz processor provide. This phone comes in a classic grey colour, and its processor has excellent speed. Moreover, though the phone’s 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant costs 15,999, more than MI A2 and Oppo A 31, it has 5G connectivity that the other phones don’t have.

Best overall 2.2 GHz processor phone

Out of all the best options available among the 2.2 GHz processor phones, we suggest you go for MI 11X 5G. It is a next-generation phone designed to offer a wholesome experience to every user. With a large screen resolution, great storage and excellent processor, it is a phone to pick for a wide variety of usage. It is priced at 29,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant.

How to find a perfect 2.2 GHz Processor phone?

Before investing in a phone, the first thing to be mindful of is the product’s price. Ensure that the cost of your phone is not exceeding your budget. Secondly, you should be aware of factors such as storage space, screen size, camera resolution, screen resolution, etc. You can also check the phone’s processor to ensure it is powerful enough to offer an immersive experience in every use.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Best 2.2GHz processor phone

Which brands offer the best 2.2GHz processor phones? 

Several renowned brands, such as Samsung, Xiaomi, and Oppo, offer the best 2.2 GHz processor phones on Amazon. 

What is the average cost for a 2.2GHz processor phone in India? 

There are several 2.2 GHz processor phones in India. Most of them are priced between 14,990 to 29,999 on Amazon.

What are other important features of 2.2 GHz processor phones? 

When looking for 2.2 GHz processor phones, the important features that require your attention include Dot display, design, overall battery, camera quality, display size and the phone’s overall performance for your specific requirement. 

 View More
