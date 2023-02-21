Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Buying guide: Grab the best deals on top 10 pen drives

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Feb 21, 2023 16:58 IST

Summary:

This article talks about the best pen drives in India with special focus on the best-value products and advice on selecting the one that best suits your needs.

Pen drives are a popular choice for data storage and transfer.

Data transfer is an essential aspect of daily life. Although there are now several cloud-based storage choices, none can match the security of a physical flash drive. Pen drives are essential to how we conduct business every day. There are several options of pendrive on the market that differ in terms of their style, quality, performance, and price range. We've gathered a list of the Top 10 Pendrives so that you can pick the one which best suits your needs, tastes, and budget by comparing them. Look at these recommendations if you're seeking to buy a USB flash drive to make sure you receive a robust, durable, and speedy drive. Please be aware that we do not intend to disparage other brands or models with this list.

1. SanDisk Cruzer Blade 64GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive

You may consider SanDisk Cruzer Blade USB flash drive, which can carry your files anywhere you go thanks to the extreme portability and compactness of the pendrive. You can quickly transfer up to 64 GB worth of videos, music, photographs, and other files on the Cruzer Blade USB Flash Drive to share with your loved ones.

Specifications:

Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB

Hardware Interface: USB 2.0

Write Speed: 4x

Read Speed: 10 Megabytes Per Second

Flash Memory Type: ‎CompactFlash

Price: Rs. 1,100

ProsCons
Value for moneyUSB version 2.0 makes transfer slow
Usable storage is good 
SanDisk Cruzer Blade 64GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive
4.2 (43,453)
63% off
409 1,100
Buy now

2. HP v236w USB 2.0 64GB Pen Drive, Metal

Try the HP v236w USB 2.0 64GB Pen Drive with attractive appearance that conveys a strong sense of style, yet durable metal body. The pen drive is capless, small, temperature-proof, shock-proof, and vibration-proof. Windows 2000/XP and Vista, Windows 7, 8, and Windows 10 as well as MAC OS 10.3 and later are all compatible with this pendrive. It has a minimum write speed of 4MB/sec and a read speed of 14MB/sec.

Specifications:

Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB

Hardware Interface: USB 2.0

Write Speed: 4 Megabytes Per Second

Read Speed: 14 Megabytes Per Second

Price: Rs. 800

ProsCons
Temperature-proof, shock-proof, and vibration-proof bodyFits too tight in USB port, thus may even damage the port if not used carefully
Stylish and elegant 
HP v236w USB 2.0 64GB Pen Drive, Metal
4.2 (65,758)
71% off
429 1,500
Buy now

3. SanDisk Ultra Flair 64GB USB 3.0 Pen Drive

The SanDisk Ultra Flair 64GB USB 3.0 Pen Drive is an excellent choice for a pen drive as it offers high-speed USB 3.0 performance with read speeds of up to 150MB/s. A full-length video can be transferred in under 30 seconds! Your sensitive files can be password-protected and encrypted with the SanDisk SecureAccess software that comes with the drive, which is robust and elegant.

Specifications:

Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB

Hardware Interface: USB 3.0

Write Speed: 1x

Read Speed: 150MB/s

Flash Memory Type: ‎ ‎Flashdrive

Price: Rs. 1,350

ProsCons
The pendrive is drop-proofUsable memory is less than 64 GB
Sleek, durable metal casing 
Easy-to-use password protection for your private file 
SanDisk Ultra Flair 64GB USB 3.0 Pen Drive, Multicolor
4.3 (31,044)
62% off
508 1,350
Buy now

4. SanDisk Ultra Dual 64 GB USB 3.0 OTG Pen Drive

This SanDisk pen drive is compatible with Android-based Micro USB Type "B" Smartphones and Tablets. Windows v10.9+ and later, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, and Mac OS X. It helps you to free up space on your Android device with OTG support, back up the contacts, images, and videos on your mobile device. The Google Play app SanDisk Memory Zone makes it simple to manage your photographs and movies.

Specifications:

Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB

Hardware Interface: USB 3.0

Write Speed: 6x

Read Speed: 150 Megabytes Per Second

Flash Memory Type: ‎USB

Price: Rs. 1,400

ProsCons
Very high-speed file transfers at up to 130 MbpsNot that cheap pen drive
Retractable design with two USB 3.0 and micro-USB ports 
SanDisk Ultra Dual 64 GB USB 3.0 OTG Pen Drive (Black)
4.3 (190,499)
60% off
559 1,400
Buy now

5. SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go usb3.0 Type C Pen drive for Mobile

‎You may also opt for this SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go usb3.0 Type C Pen drive for Mobile which has a dual-purpose flash drive with a Type-A connector and a reversible USB Type-C connector. You can transfer content between your USB Type-C smartphone, tablet, Mac, and USB Type-A computer without any interruptions so that you may take more pictures, make room on your USB Type-C smartphone. A keyring hole and a dual-purpose swivel design safeguard connectors while allowing you to carry your drive anywhere.

Specifications:

Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB

Hardware Interface: USB 3.1

Write Speed: 56x

Read Speed: 150 Megabytes Per Second

Flash Memory Type: ‎ ‎CompactFlash

Price: Rs. 1,600

ProsCons
Allows file transfer from USB Type-C smartphoneIt is a little pricey
High-performance USB 3.1 Gen 1 disc 
SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go usb3.0 Type C Pendrive for Mobile (Black, 64 GB, 5Y - SDDDC3-064G-I35)
4.3 (54,881)
56% off
698 1,600
Buy now

6. SanDisk Ultra Curve USB 3.2 32GB 100MB/s

The SanDisk Ultra Curve is an affordable option when considering pen drives. The pen drive has been designed compactly for maximum portability. With capacities up to 32GB and a 5-year limited guarantee, you can store more of your favourite media files on a high-capacity drive. Drive is protected against unauthorized access by SanDisk SecureAccess Software. It is one of the cheapest pendrives available in the market.

Specifications:

Memory Storage Capacity: 32GB

Hardware Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 2

Write Speed: 15x

Read Speed: 100MB/s

Flash Memory Type: ‎USB

Price: Rs. 650

ProsCons
Built-in keyring loop to keep the drive with you wherever you goThe transfer speed is not that good
Price is reasonable 
Private access to files 
SanDisk ® Ultra Curve USB 3.2 32GB 100MB/s R Navy Blue
4.2 (147)
52% off
309 650
Buy now

7. HP v222w 64GB USB 2.0 Pen Drive

The HP v222w's high gloss, robust metal surface is the ideal match for ultra-books. Its size, around the length of a quarter, and key-fob make it ideal for carrying around. This affordable pen drive provides a streamlined and thin way to store and share your files, music, and more.

Specifications:

Memory Storage Capacity: 64GB

Hardware Interface: USB 2.0

Write Speed: 1x

Read Speed: 14 Megabytes Per Second

Flash Memory Type: ‎ ‎CompactFlash

Price: Rs. 1,300

ProsCons
Compact and convenient to carryWrite speed is not good
High gloss, robust metal surface gives an elegant look 
Value for money 
HP v222w 64GB USB 2.0 Pen Drive (Silver)
4.2 (5,147)
65% off
449 1,300
Buy now

8. Transcend 128 GB Jetflash 700 Pen Drive USB 3.1 Gen 1 USB Type-A

The Transcend 128 GB Jet Flash 700 Pen Drive has high capacity which makes it perfect for transferring/carrying big volumes of data between machines. When linked to a USB pen drive 3 port, very fast data transfer is allowed, which is not achievable when using USB2 ports. The device's rubberized casing makes handling simple and guards against data loss if it is dropped.

Specifications:

Memory Storage Capacity: 128 GB

Hardware Interface: USB 3.0

Read Speed: 90 Megabytes Per Second

Price: Rs. 2,899

ProsCons
Fast transfer experienceVery expensive
Elegant design 
Transcend 128 GB Jet Flash 700 Pen Drive USB 3.1 Gen 1 USB Type-A Black - TS128GJF700
4.1 (24,665)
41% off
1,699 2,899
Buy now

9. SanDisk Ultra 64 GB USB 3.0 Pen Drive (SDCZ48-064G-135/SDCZ48-064G-UAM46)

With SanDisk Ultra pendrive, you may transmit your films, images, and files up to 10X faster than with ordinary USB 2.0 devices by upgrading to high-speed USB 3.0. The SanDisk Ultra USB 3.0 Flash Drive allows transfer an entire movie in less than 40 seconds. To safeguard your private files, the bundled SanDisk SecureAccess software and it offers 128-bit AES encryption and password protection.

Specifications:

Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB

Hardware Interface: USB 3.0

Write Speed: 10x

Read Speed: 100 Megabytes Per Second

Flash Memory Type: ‎‎Micro SDXC

Price: Rs. 1,300

ProsCons
Water resistantHeats up very fast
Compact and easy to store 
SanDisk Ultra 64 GB USB 3.0 Pen Drive (SDCZ48-064G-135/SDCZ48-064G-UAM46, Black)
4.3 (56,652)
62% off
488 1,300
Buy now

10. HP v150w 32GB USB 2.0 flash Drive (Blue)

The HP v150w 32GB pen drive comes with a simple sliding lidless design meaning no need to worry about caps getting lost. It is lightweight and portable with an integrated stripe hole design. It also provides a convenient way to save, transfer, and share your files, photos, movies, music, and more on mobile devices with minimum 4 MB or 14 MB per second write/read for 4GB to 32 GB.

Specifications:

Memory Storage Capacity: 32 GB

Hardware Interface: USB 2.0

Write Speed: 4x

Read Speed: 14 Megabytes Per Second

Flash Memory Type: ‎ ‎CompactFlash

Price: Rs. 700

ProsCons
Simple sliding lidless designTransfer speed not that great
Compatible with Windows 2000, XP, Vista, Windows 7, or 8 Mac OS 10.3 or later 
HP v150w 32GB USB 2.0 flash Drive (Blue)
4.1 (5,694)
54% off
319 700
Buy now

Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
SanDisk Cruzer Blade 64GB USB 2.0 Flash Pen DriveValue for moneyUsable storage is goodUSB version 2.0 makes transfer slow
HP v236w USB 2.0 64GB Pen DriveTemperature-proof, shock-proof, and vibration-proof bodyStylish and elegantRead speed is decent
SanDisk Ultra Flair 64GB USB 3.0 Pen DriveEasy-to-use password protection for your private fileSleek, durable metal casingThe pen drive is drop-proof
SanDisk Ultra Dual 64 GB USB 3.0 OTG Pen DriveVery high-speed file transfers at up to 130 MbpsRetractable design with two USB 3.0 and micro-USB portsNot that cheap pen drive
DriveSanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go usb3.0 Type CAllows file transfer from USB Type-C smartphoneHigh-performance USB 3.1 Gen 1 discIt is a little pricey
SanDisk Ultra Curve USB 3.2 32GB 100MB/s RPrice is reasonableBuilt-in keyring loop to keep the drive with you wherever you goPrivate access to files
HP v222w 64GB USB 2.0 Pen DriveCompact and convenient to carryHigh gloss, robust metal surface gives an elegant lookValue for money
Transcend 128 GB Jet Flash 700 Pen Drive Type-AFast transfer experienceElegant designVery expensive
SanDisk Ultra 64 GB USB 3.0 Pen DriveWater resistantCompact and easy to storeHeats up very fast
HP v150w 32GB USB 2.0 flash Drivelightweight and portableSimple sliding lidless designTransfer speed not that great

Best overall product

Choosing the best item from this list of wonderful cold press juicers is a daunting task. But if forced to choose only one, we'd think SanDisk Ultra Flair 64GB USB 3.0 Pen Drive is deserving of the title. It offers high-speed USB 3.0 performance with read speeds of up to 150MB/s. A full-length video can be transferred in under 30 seconds! Your sensitive files can be password-protected and encrypted with the SanDisk SecureAccess software.

Best value for money

With a suggested retail price of just Rs. 650, the SanDisk Ultra Curve offers the best value for money. The pen drive has been designed compactly for maximum portability. With capacities up to 64GB and a 5-year limited guarantee, you can store more of your favourite media files on a high-capacity drive. Drive is protected against unauthorized access by SanDisk SecureAccess Software. It is one of the cheapest pendrives available in the market.

How to find the perfect pen drive?

You must determine whether a USB pen drive or flash drive meets your needs and budget before making a purchase. Your budget and required transfer speeds will depend on the kind of data you intend to keep. A more secure and encrypted card pen drive is required if you need a pen drive to hold highly sensitive data. Your objective will determine your device's capabilities and requirements if you want to frequently transfer large video files for your YouTube channel. Everybody has various needs, and every individual has a varied budget. Make sure you list them all out and give each criterion careful consideration. By doing this, you are able to concentrate on your priorities rather than simply following what is being demonstrated to you in the store.

Product Price
SanDisk Cruzer Blade 64GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive ₹ 409
HP v236w USB 2.0 64GB Pen Drive, Metal ₹ 429
SanDisk Ultra Flair 64GB USB 3.0 Pen Drive, Multicolor ₹ 508
SanDisk Ultra Dual 64 GB USB 3.0 OTG Pen Drive (Black) ₹ 559
SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go usb3.0 Type C Pendrive for Mobile (Black, 64 GB, 5Y - SDDDC3-064G-I35) ₹ 698
SanDisk ® Ultra Curve USB 3.2 32GB 100MB/s R Navy Blue ₹ 309
HP v222w 64GB USB 2.0 Pen Drive (Silver) ₹ 449
Transcend 128 GB Jet Flash 700 Pen Drive USB 3.1 Gen 1 USB Type-A Black - TS128GJF700 ₹ 1,699
SanDisk Ultra 64 GB USB 3.0 Pen Drive (SDCZ48-064G-135/SDCZ48-064G-UAM46, Black) ₹ 488
HP v150w 32GB USB 2.0 flash Drive (Blue) ₹ 319

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Computer Accessories
RELATED STORIES
Pick the right gaming laptop: Top 5 reliable Acer predators to consider
Stay fit with these top 5 Phillips air fryers: Buying guide
10 best cold press juicers for nutritious and enzyme-rich juice: Buying guide
Streamline your kitchen routine with 5 best Bosch dishwashers: Our top picks
Buying guide: 4 best iPhone OTG pen drives

FAQs

What exactly are USB flash drives?

A USB flash drive is a small, detachable storage device featuring a USB connector and non-volatile flash memory. Flash drives are frequently used for data backup, storage, and transfer between devices. However, there are countless additional applications such as checking your computer for viruses, running portable applications, trying out Linux OS, or locking and unlocking your computer.

How should a pen drive be used?

Put the flash drive in your computer's USB port. If a new window appears automatically, choose "Open folder to view files" from the menu. If not, launch file explorer and look in the leftmost window for the flash drive (its name may vary).

When you find it, you can use it just like any other folder. You can add new files by dragging them in, copy them, or delete them.

Can I use any computer with my USB flash drive?

It works with any computer that has USB ports.
electronics FOR LESS