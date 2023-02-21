Buying guide: Grab the best deals on top 10 pen drives By Affiliate Desk

Published on Feb 21, 2023





Summary: This article talks about the best pen drives in India with special focus on the best-value products and advice on selecting the one that best suits your needs.

Pen drives are a popular choice for data storage and transfer.

Data transfer is an essential aspect of daily life. Although there are now several cloud-based storage choices, none can match the security of a physical flash drive. Pen drives are essential to how we conduct business every day. There are several options of pendrive on the market that differ in terms of their style, quality, performance, and price range. We've gathered a list of the Top 10 Pendrives so that you can pick the one which best suits your needs, tastes, and budget by comparing them. Look at these recommendations if you're seeking to buy a USB flash drive to make sure you receive a robust, durable, and speedy drive. Please be aware that we do not intend to disparage other brands or models with this list. 1. SanDisk Cruzer Blade 64GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive You may consider SanDisk Cruzer Blade USB flash drive, which can carry your files anywhere you go thanks to the extreme portability and compactness of the pendrive. You can quickly transfer up to 64 GB worth of videos, music, photographs, and other files on the Cruzer Blade USB Flash Drive to share with your loved ones. Specifications: Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB Hardware Interface: USB 2.0 Write Speed: 4x Read Speed: 10 Megabytes Per Second Flash Memory Type: ‎CompactFlash Price: Rs. 1,100

Pros Cons Value for money USB version 2.0 makes transfer slow Usable storage is good

2. HP v236w USB 2.0 64GB Pen Drive, Metal Try the HP v236w USB 2.0 64GB Pen Drive with attractive appearance that conveys a strong sense of style, yet durable metal body. The pen drive is capless, small, temperature-proof, shock-proof, and vibration-proof. Windows 2000/XP and Vista, Windows 7, 8, and Windows 10 as well as MAC OS 10.3 and later are all compatible with this pendrive. It has a minimum write speed of 4MB/sec and a read speed of 14MB/sec. Specifications: Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB Hardware Interface: USB 2.0 Write Speed: 4 Megabytes Per Second Read Speed: 14 Megabytes Per Second Price: Rs. 800

Pros Cons Temperature-proof, shock-proof, and vibration-proof body Fits too tight in USB port, thus may even damage the port if not used carefully Stylish and elegant

3. SanDisk Ultra Flair 64GB USB 3.0 Pen Drive The SanDisk Ultra Flair 64GB USB 3.0 Pen Drive is an excellent choice for a pen drive as it offers high-speed USB 3.0 performance with read speeds of up to 150MB/s. A full-length video can be transferred in under 30 seconds! Your sensitive files can be password-protected and encrypted with the SanDisk SecureAccess software that comes with the drive, which is robust and elegant. Specifications: Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB Hardware Interface: USB 3.0 Write Speed: 1x Read Speed: 150MB/s Flash Memory Type: ‎ ‎Flashdrive Price: Rs. 1,350

Pros Cons The pendrive is drop-proof Usable memory is less than 64 GB Sleek, durable metal casing Easy-to-use password protection for your private file

4. SanDisk Ultra Dual 64 GB USB 3.0 OTG Pen Drive This SanDisk pen drive is compatible with Android-based Micro USB Type "B" Smartphones and Tablets. Windows v10.9+ and later, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, and Mac OS X. It helps you to free up space on your Android device with OTG support, back up the contacts, images, and videos on your mobile device. The Google Play app SanDisk Memory Zone makes it simple to manage your photographs and movies. Specifications: Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB Hardware Interface: USB 3.0 Write Speed: 6x Read Speed: 150 Megabytes Per Second Flash Memory Type: ‎USB Price: Rs. 1,400

Pros Cons Very high-speed file transfers at up to 130 Mbps Not that cheap pen drive Retractable design with two USB 3.0 and micro-USB ports

5. SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go usb3.0 Type C Pen drive for Mobile ‎You may also opt for this SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go usb3.0 Type C Pen drive for Mobile which has a dual-purpose flash drive with a Type-A connector and a reversible USB Type-C connector. You can transfer content between your USB Type-C smartphone, tablet, Mac, and USB Type-A computer without any interruptions so that you may take more pictures, make room on your USB Type-C smartphone. A keyring hole and a dual-purpose swivel design safeguard connectors while allowing you to carry your drive anywhere. Specifications: Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB Hardware Interface: USB 3.1 Write Speed: 56x Read Speed: 150 Megabytes Per Second Flash Memory Type: ‎ ‎CompactFlash Price: Rs. 1,600

Pros Cons Allows file transfer from USB Type-C smartphone It is a little pricey High-performance USB 3.1 Gen 1 disc

6. SanDisk Ultra Curve USB 3.2 32GB 100MB/s The SanDisk Ultra Curve is an affordable option when considering pen drives. The pen drive has been designed compactly for maximum portability. With capacities up to 32GB and a 5-year limited guarantee, you can store more of your favourite media files on a high-capacity drive. Drive is protected against unauthorized access by SanDisk SecureAccess Software. It is one of the cheapest pendrives available in the market. Specifications: Memory Storage Capacity: 32GB Hardware Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 2 Write Speed: 15x Read Speed: 100MB/s Flash Memory Type: ‎USB Price: Rs. 650

Pros Cons Built-in keyring loop to keep the drive with you wherever you go The transfer speed is not that good Price is reasonable Private access to files

7. HP v222w 64GB USB 2.0 Pen Drive The HP v222w's high gloss, robust metal surface is the ideal match for ultra-books. Its size, around the length of a quarter, and key-fob make it ideal for carrying around. This affordable pen drive provides a streamlined and thin way to store and share your files, music, and more. Specifications: Memory Storage Capacity: 64GB Hardware Interface: USB 2.0 Write Speed: 1x Read Speed: 14 Megabytes Per Second Flash Memory Type: ‎ ‎CompactFlash Price: Rs. 1,300

Pros Cons Compact and convenient to carry Write speed is not good High gloss, robust metal surface gives an elegant look Value for money

8. Transcend 128 GB Jetflash 700 Pen Drive USB 3.1 Gen 1 USB Type-A The Transcend 128 GB Jet Flash 700 Pen Drive has high capacity which makes it perfect for transferring/carrying big volumes of data between machines. When linked to a USB pen drive 3 port, very fast data transfer is allowed, which is not achievable when using USB2 ports. The device's rubberized casing makes handling simple and guards against data loss if it is dropped. Specifications: Memory Storage Capacity: 128 GB Hardware Interface: USB 3.0 Read Speed: 90 Megabytes Per Second Price: Rs. 2,899

Pros Cons Fast transfer experience Very expensive Elegant design

9. SanDisk Ultra 64 GB USB 3.0 Pen Drive (SDCZ48-064G-135/SDCZ48-064G-UAM46) With SanDisk Ultra pendrive, you may transmit your films, images, and files up to 10X faster than with ordinary USB 2.0 devices by upgrading to high-speed USB 3.0. The SanDisk Ultra USB 3.0 Flash Drive allows transfer an entire movie in less than 40 seconds. To safeguard your private files, the bundled SanDisk SecureAccess software and it offers 128-bit AES encryption and password protection. Specifications: Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB Hardware Interface: USB 3.0 Write Speed: 10x Read Speed: 100 Megabytes Per Second Flash Memory Type: ‎‎Micro SDXC Price: Rs. 1,300

Pros Cons Water resistant Heats up very fast Compact and easy to store

10. HP v150w 32GB USB 2.0 flash Drive (Blue) The HP v150w 32GB pen drive comes with a simple sliding lidless design meaning no need to worry about caps getting lost. It is lightweight and portable with an integrated stripe hole design. It also provides a convenient way to save, transfer, and share your files, photos, movies, music, and more on mobile devices with minimum 4 MB or 14 MB per second write/read for 4GB to 32 GB. Specifications: Memory Storage Capacity: 32 GB Hardware Interface: USB 2.0 Write Speed: 4x Read Speed: 14 Megabytes Per Second Flash Memory Type: ‎ ‎CompactFlash Price: Rs. 700

Pros Cons Simple sliding lidless design Transfer speed not that great Compatible with Windows 2000, XP, Vista, Windows 7, or 8 Mac OS 10.3 or later

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 SanDisk Cruzer Blade 64GB USB 2.0 Flash Pen Drive Value for money Usable storage is good USB version 2.0 makes transfer slow HP v236w USB 2.0 64GB Pen Drive Temperature-proof, shock-proof, and vibration-proof body Stylish and elegant Read speed is decent SanDisk Ultra Flair 64GB USB 3.0 Pen Drive Easy-to-use password protection for your private file Sleek, durable metal casing The pen drive is drop-proof SanDisk Ultra Dual 64 GB USB 3.0 OTG Pen Drive Very high-speed file transfers at up to 130 Mbps Retractable design with two USB 3.0 and micro-USB ports Not that cheap pen drive DriveSanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go usb3.0 Type C Allows file transfer from USB Type-C smartphone High-performance USB 3.1 Gen 1 disc It is a little pricey SanDisk Ultra Curve USB 3.2 32GB 100MB/s R Price is reasonable Built-in keyring loop to keep the drive with you wherever you go Private access to files HP v222w 64GB USB 2.0 Pen Drive Compact and convenient to carry High gloss, robust metal surface gives an elegant look Value for money Transcend 128 GB Jet Flash 700 Pen Drive Type-A Fast transfer experience Elegant design Very expensive SanDisk Ultra 64 GB USB 3.0 Pen Drive Water resistant Compact and easy to store Heats up very fast HP v150w 32GB USB 2.0 flash Drive lightweight and portable Simple sliding lidless design Transfer speed not that great

Best overall product Choosing the best item from this list of wonderful cold press juicers is a daunting task. But if forced to choose only one, we'd think SanDisk Ultra Flair 64GB USB 3.0 Pen Drive is deserving of the title. It offers high-speed USB 3.0 performance with read speeds of up to 150MB/s. A full-length video can be transferred in under 30 seconds! Your sensitive files can be password-protected and encrypted with the SanDisk SecureAccess software. Best value for money With a suggested retail price of just Rs. 650, the SanDisk Ultra Curve offers the best value for money. The pen drive has been designed compactly for maximum portability. With capacities up to 64GB and a 5-year limited guarantee, you can store more of your favourite media files on a high-capacity drive. Drive is protected against unauthorized access by SanDisk SecureAccess Software. It is one of the cheapest pendrives available in the market. How to find the perfect pen drive? You must determine whether a USB pen drive or flash drive meets your needs and budget before making a purchase. Your budget and required transfer speeds will depend on the kind of data you intend to keep. A more secure and encrypted card pen drive is required if you need a pen drive to hold highly sensitive data. Your objective will determine your device's capabilities and requirements if you want to frequently transfer large video files for your YouTube channel. Everybody has various needs, and every individual has a varied budget. Make sure you list them all out and give each criterion careful consideration. By doing this, you are able to concentrate on your priorities rather than simply following what is being demonstrated to you in the store.

