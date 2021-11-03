Flash drives help store pictures and videos, keep them safe, some options

The desire and need to store large amounts of data is commonplace today. Be it office data or personal pictures and videos, storage devices are critical to modern way of life.

Flash drive is a safe and convenient way of storing data. Amazon has a sizeable collection of such drives to pick from. Here's a selection.

1) SanDisk Cruzer Blade 32GB USB Flash Drive

Sharing digital content just got easy; now you can share your photos, videos, songs and other files between computers with ease. This flash drive comes in five different sizes, namely 8 GB, 16 GB, 32 GB, 64 GB and 128 GB. Its compact design makes it easy to carry. It has a read speed of 70 megabytes per second. Price varies with size, but the one listed on Amazon is the standard purchase of 32 GB.

Some features:

1) Protect your private files with its SanDisk SecureAccess software

2) Password-protects your sensitive files

3) Capless design facilitates ease of use

4) Can operate in a temperature range of 0ºC to 45 ºC

5) Has a storage temperature range of -10ºC to 70ºC





MRP (32 GB): ₹650.00

Deal of the day: ₹359.00

2) Strontium Nitro Plus 128GB Type-C USB 3.1 Flash Drive

This flash drive comes in three different sizes - 32 GB, 64 GB and 128 GB. For this story, we shall consider the 128 GB flash drive. This flash drive comes with a read speed of 150 megabytes per second and a write speed of 100 MB/S.

Some features:

1) Hardware interface: USB, USB 3.0

2) Warranty period: Five-year limited warranty





Price:

128GB

MRP: ₹2,499.00

Price: ₹1,949.00





64 GB

MRP: ₹3,999.00

Price: ₹1,215.00





32 GB

MRP: ₹2,299.00

Price: ₹888.00





3) XENIO 16gb USB Pen Drive/Flash Drive

This flash drive also comes in three different sizes. This device is durable and looks stylish too. Features of this flash drive are largely similar with the size being the only major differentiator.

16 GB

MRP: ₹1,400.00

Price: ₹499.00





32 GB

MRP: ₹1,800.00

Price: ₹599.00





64 GB

MRP: ₹3,200.00

Price: ₹799.00





4) GenuineXER GXHD1 64GB Dual Flash Drive

Here's another flash drive that comes in three different price points - 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB. With a hardware interface of USB 3.0 and read speed of 110 megabits per second, speed is the most important feature of this device. Features considered here are for 64 GB product.





Some features:

1) With fast 3.0 BPAS chipset this USB has CL usable 58.5GB capacity

2) Comes with NTFS (New Technology File System ), an advanced system with which you can encrypt your data in this pen drive. NTFS supports mainly Type C supporting smartphones, tablets and laptops/computers.

64 GB

MRP: ₹2,999.00

Price: ₹1,089.00





128 GB

MRP: ₹4,999.00

Price: ₹1,889.00





256 GB

MRP: ₹7,999.00

Price: ₹3,799.00

