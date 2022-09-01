Buying guide: Xiaomi mobile phones under ₹ 40,000 By Affiliate Desk

Summary: As technology advances every day, mobile phones have evolved as a prime source to connect to the world. Xiaomi is one such brand that offers several exciting options for mobile phones under ₹ 40,000. These phones are feature-packed and priced decently. Check these out here!

Xiaomi smartphones under ₹ 40,000 come packed with impressive specs.

From calling your friend to streaming your favourite movies and shows, mobile phones are the need of the hour. It is hard to imagine life without a phone. Well, finding the right phone is even harder, but not anymore! If you're on a search for the best Xiaomi Mobile Phones Under 40000, we have got you covered! Our list consists of phones that are budget-friendly yet feature-packed. Hence, it is a win-win situation for you! Explore our list of stylish and efficient phones today! Here is the list of the top 10 Xiaomi Mobile Phones Under 40000 1. Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G Available in unique colours like Jazz Blue, Tuscany Cora and others, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is one of the most loved Xiaomi Mobile Phones Under 40000. It has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage to handle all tasks smoothly. Also, it comes with a Triple Rear camera to capture all moments beautifully. Additionally, its sleek and simple design makes it look classy. Specifications: OS - Android 11 MIUI 12.5 on, three years of Android updates, MIUI 12.5 on Android 11, 3 years of Android updates Batteries - ‎1 Lithium Ion battery required RAM - ‎8 GB Connectivity technologies - WiFi Bluetooth;Infrared;USB;NFC GPS - True Product dimensions - 16.1 x 0.7 x 7.6 cm; 158 Grams Display technology - AMOLED, OLED

Pros Cons Excellent RAM size Does not fit in everyone’s palm Long-lasting battery life High on price Advanced camera features

2. Xiaomi 11i 5G Packed with the latest features, the Xiaomi 11i 5G phone makes for an amazing addition to the list of Xiaomi Mobile Phones Under 40000. With 6GB RAM, you can stream anything you want of your choice on this device. Also, a 5160 mAh Li-Polymer Battery keeps you one step ahead. Specifications OS - Android 11 Special features - Rear Camera, Front Camera, Camera Display technology - AMOLED Other display features - Wireless Other camera features - Rear, Front Form factor - Bar Colour - Purple Mist

Pros Cons Sleek and stylish design Available in only one colour Comes with excellent camera quality No fingerprint sensor AMOLED display technology

3. Xiaomi Mi A3 With the trust of Xiaomi, Xiaomi Mi A3 comes with a 6.088-inch display. It comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory that keeps you going hassle-free. From sturdy, strong, and durable to extremely pocket friendly, it is a complete package. The best part is that it comes in a variety of colours so that you can pick your best. Specifications: OS - Android 9.0 RAM - 4 GB Product dimensions - 15.3 x 0.8 x 7.2 cm; 174 Grams Batteries - 1 Lithium Polymer batteries required Item model number - ‎Mi A3 Wireless communication technology - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Special features - Dual SIM, Proximity, Infrared, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Gyroscope, E-Compass, Video Player, Music Player

Pros Cons Aesthetic design and colours Inadequate RAM size Expandable storage Pocket friendly

4. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G One of the best mobile phones ever launched by Xiaomi is the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G. It is a 5G phone with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. With a Triple Rear Camera, you can capture the best shots. Additionally, it features a powerful battery to keep your phone ready and on the move. Specifications: OS - MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 RAM - 8GB Product dimensions - 16.4 x 0.9 x 7.7 cm; 204 Grams Batteries - 1 Lithium Ion battery required Item model number - B3S Connectivity technologies - Bluetooth, Infrared, Wi-Fi, USB, NFC GPS - True

Pros Cons Great battery backup. The device may lag sometimes. Excellent RAM size Does not fit in everyone’s pocket Presence of GPS

5. Xiaomi 11i 5G The Xiaomi 11i 5G has many exciting features such as excellent camera quality, 8GB RAM, full HD+ display and others. Using a rear or front camera, you can click amazing pictures. Additionally, long-lasting battery life never disappoints you. Specifications: OS - Android 11 Product dimensions - 16.5 x 7.6 x 0.8 cm; 207 Grams Item model number - MZB0A5EIN Special features - Rear Camera, Front Camera, Camera Display technology - AMOLED Other display features - Wireless

Pros Cons Excellent camera quality Available in only a few colours Large display A rear camera for your pictures.

Price of Xiaomi mobile phones at a glance:

Product Price Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G ₹ 28,999 Xiaomi 11i 5G ₹ 29,999 Xiaomi Mi A3 ₹ 14,999 Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G ₹ 52,999 Xiaomi 11i 5G ₹ 31,999 Xiaomi Mi A3 ₹ 14,999 Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G ₹ 14,999

Best three features

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G Lightweight Pocket-friendly Excellent battery backup Xiaomi 11i 5G HD+ display Long and quality display Dual AI camera Xiaomi Mi A3 Good storage space Expandable RAM Dual AI camera Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G ellent storage alongside quality camera Sleek and sturdy structure Long battery life Xiaomi 11i 5G easy on your pocket Excellent camera quality Appealing colours Xiaomi Mi A3 HD+ display Long and quality display Dual AI camera Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G Excellent camera quality Great RAM storage Long-lasting battery life

Best in budget Xiaomi Mobile Phones Under 40000 offers several mobile phones. Xiaomi Mi A3 offers the best value for money amongst the mentioned Xiaomi Mobile Phones. It is priced at ₹13,429. Best overall Out of all Xiaomi Mobile Phones Under 40000, Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G is the best and stands at the number one position. It has a 6.67" FHD+ true 10-bit AMOLED display and dual symmetrical speakers for enhanced sound quality. Besides this, it comes with 8GB RAM. It is priced at Rs. 39,999.00. How to find the perfect Xiaomi mobile phones under ₹40,000? When you're looking for a Xiaomi mobile phone for yourself, keep these things in mind: Make sure it is sturdy, durable and lightweight. It should have the latest OS on them. It should be budget-friendly. It should have a good battery backup. It should have a camera that clicks good pictures. The ROM storage should be sufficient. Do not just focus on its looks alone