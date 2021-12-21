Christmas 2021: Celebrate gamers in your family, gift them gaming accessories

We have all come across a gamer in our lives who loves to indulge in playing games for long hours. This Christmas, what do you think can be the best gift for such people? The answer is gaming devices. Gaming accessories make the experience more fun, immersive and enjoyable.From gifting them gaming headsets, keyboards, mouse to a wireless console game stick, there is no dearth of options in this category. And, in case, you are someone who feels clueless in the midst of gadgets, let alone zero in on a gaming accessory to gift one, then this article is for you.Here, we have shortlisted some of the popular and sought-after gaming accessories. So, to celebrate all the gamers you know and to surprise them, scroll down and add the listed accessories in your cart right away. Hurry! Christmas bells are going to ring soon.1. Redragon H120 Wired Over-Ear Gaming Headset

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This over-ear headphones are designed to make gaming experience more immersive. It comes in a stunning colour combination of black and red. It provides crystal clear sound and is also effective in cancelling background noise to a larger extent. The ear cups are made of soft and comfortable signature memory foam. Besides, the headband is highly adjustable headband and fits perfectly. 2. Offbeat RIPJAW 2.4Ghz Rechargeable Wireless Gaming Mouse

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This wireless mouse comes with an in-built rechargeable battery. It also has a wire with which one can use the mouse by connecting it to the device. Equipped with integrated time sensing technology, this mouse automatically goes into a sleep mode if left idle for a certain amount of time. It features 7D buttons which allow one to play games more conveniently and comfortably. Also, it has an easy-to-use scroll wheel. It boasts of an ergonomic design and is also lightweight. You can play using this mouse for longer durations and still not feel exhausted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3. CLAW Shoot Bluetooth Mobile Gamepad Controller

It can easily be paired with smartphones, tablets and other gadgets via Bluetooth. And with PC, it can be paired with a 2.4Ghz wireless USB dongle. It comes with a detachable smartphone bracket which helps in holding devices between four to seven inches. It has a rechargeable battery of 4000mAh and a wireless range up to 10 meters. The layout of the device is streamlined and it comes with rubberized textured grip along with two analog sticks, eight way directional D-Pad, four action buttons, two triggers, two shoulder buttons and dual vibration motors for PC games only.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4. GSH USB Wireless Console Game Stick

This 4K ultra HD game stick helps in synchronizing the game operation and comes with around 3,500 built-in different games. It allows two players to play at once without any hassle without any cable connection. It supports most TVs with HD interface.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

5. Wings Hawk True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

This pair of in-ear, wireless bluetooth earbuds feature a LED-X battery indicator. It offers 15 hours of playtime without any interruption. The bluetooth 5.0 connectivity ensures there are no drops while playing games. Also, it sorts a next-gen type C charging port for a quick charge. It provides amazing sound clarity and deep bass effect for an immersive experience.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

6. Redgear Grim V2 Wired Gaming Keyboard

This keyboard from Readgear comes equipped with three mix LED modes. The double injected key-caps LED allow a user to play games comfortably during the night time. The floating keycaps are perfectly placed in the keyboard. The keyboard is lightweight and ergonomic in design. It comes with one year warranty from the date of purchase. 7. Lenovo IdeaPad H100 Gaming Headset

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This gaming H100 headsets are comfortable to wear for long durations. They are lightweight in design and give a high-quality sound experience. They also come with a microphone which help in cancelling noise. They have soft padded ear cups wrapped in breathable leatherette. They also look stylish and every game lover is likely to fall in love with them.8. SpinBot Armor Control Type Pro Gaming Mousepad

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This mouse pad has anti-fray stitched edges and waterproof fabric. It has a thickness of 5 mm and is rectangular in shape. It provides support and comfort during long period of hardcore gaming. And it is designed to meet the requirements of PC gamers.9. Redgear Shadow Vox Gaming Microphone

This condenser microphone comes with voice recording and voice chat features. It can be used as a karaoke microphone via AUX cable. It also comes with easy-to-use and adjustable tripod that ensures comfortable and customized experience.10. Zebronics Zeb-Transformer Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo

This keyboard and mouse combo is perfect for gaming purpose. The keyboard has multicolor LED lights and laser keycaps. The body of the keyboard is made from aluminum and also has backlight LED on and off button. The mouse too has a sporty feel to it. It has a compact size and an ergonomic design. It comes with braided cable and offers high precision.At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON