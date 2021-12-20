Christmas 2021: Gift gadgets to your family and friends, show them that you care

Imagine your loved ones waking up on the wintry Christmas morning to find a gift item wrapped in a fancy packing beside their pillow. If it is a useful gadget, their happiness will be manifold. They will obviously be delighted by your gesture and thoughtfulness. They will value gadgets which come equipped with latest technology. After all, everyone acknowledges how technology makes everyday lives fun and easy.



With just a few days to go for Christmas, it is time you started shopping for gift items for your dear ones. However, if you feel lost or clueless with respect to gifting options in electronics category, then worry not. We are here to help you.

Below you will find a list of electronics items for almost every age group at nominal prices. We are certain that you will be amused to find some really useful and unconventional options in the list. So, check it out and start adding the items to your cart.





1. UBIPOL USB C 8 in 1 Hub & Docking Station

This device can be used in multiple ways. For starters, it can be used as a stand for smartphones and tablets, and also be used to charge multiple devices. It allows one to display their documents stored inside the phone on any other device too. The 4K resolution video output can fulfil the need of tablets, projectors and mobiles. It features two type C charging ports. Besides, the data can be transferred at a very fast speed. It is compatible with Realme, Lenovo, Samsung, iPad and other type C devices.



2. Mini Pocket Wireless Bluetooth Thermal Printers

This mini portable printer is compact in size and is also lightweight. It can print thermal paper and also boats of good printing quality. It has a 1000 mAH long-lasting lithium battery. Equipped with advanced thermal printing technology, it generates pattern on thermal paper by hearing, and therefore requires no ink or other consumables. One can also connect any device with this printer via bluetooth. It is an ideal option for gifting purpose.



3. pTron Bullet Wireless WX21 15W Fast Charging Pad

One can charge any smartphone on this wireless charging pad. The pad is lightweight, supports 15W fast charging and provides short circuit protection. Made from durable ABS material, this charging pad has non-slip silicone pads on the bottom. It looks stylish and comes with one year manufacturer warranty.



4. PEATOP® Bluetooth Hat Beanie

This bluetooth beanie is designed to keep one adequately warm this winter and let one play music, take calls and more on the move without any inconvenience. The beanie cap is rechargeable, supports hands-free calling and comes with built-in microphone and bluetooth V5.0 technology. It can be washed and can access WiFi up to 10 meters wireless range. It is compatible with most devices, gives a playtime up to 12 hours and features LED status light.



5. Saregama Carvaan Mini The Art of Living

Enjoy 400 plus devotional songs and spiritual songs on this Saregama Carvaan. It supports bluetooth, FM/AM radio and has a USB and AUX port too. It comes with six months warranty. Besides, it is lightweight and portable.



6. Miracle Digital 17.78 cm Digital Photo Frame

This digital photo frame come in black colour and has a ultra slim design with 7 inches high resolution LED backlight screen. It is compatible with images in a JPG format and with a maximum resolution of 8000 x 8000 pixel. It supports various memory devices. It is easy to use and offers a variety of viewing options like slideshows, transition effects, photo rotation and zoom in and out.



7. Krisons Magic Soundbar with Subwoofer

This soundbar comes with a powerful subwoofer. It delivers immersive sound experience. The sound bass is both thrilling and of high definition. It can be connected with device via USB, AUX cable and bluetooth. It has a sleek and stylish design, one that elevates the decor of the room.



8. FileSharpmop Sleep Headphones Wireless Bluetooth Eye Mask

This bluetooth sleeping eye mask effectively blocks light from the nose area and allows one to enjoy music without requiring headphones. Equipped with latest bluetooth 5.0 technology, this eye mask facilitates easy pairing with devices and provides excellent sound quality. It comes with a powerful and long-lasting battery. It is made from velvet and elastic cotton, which feels soft and comfortable on skin.



9. iBall Musi Rock 16 Watt Truly Wireless Bluetooth Portable Outdoor Speaker

This wireless bluetooth speaker has a deep bass sound, is portable, compact in size and lightweight. It comes with a strap, which makes it easy to carry anywhere. It is also IPX6 waterproof. The best part is one can take the volume up by a few notches by pairing it with another iBall Musi Rock portable speaker



10. pTron Bassbuds Vista in-Ear True Wireless Bluetooth 5.1 Headphones

This pair of wireless in-ear earphones come equipped with Bluetooth v5.1. The earphones weight light and come with built-in ceramic mic for HD stereo phone calls. Plus, these earphones offer a seamless user-friendly experience. It boats of a ergonomic design and is also effective in cancelling the surrounding noises to a larger extent. It offers four hours playback time, three house talk time and 120 hours standby time.



Prices at a glance:

UBIPOL USB C 8 in 1 Hub & Docking Station ₹ 2,790.00 Mini Pocket Wireless Bluetooth Thermal Printers ₹ 3,099.00 pTron Bullet Wireless WX21 15W Fast Charging Pad ₹ 799.00 PEATOP® Bluetooth Hat Beanie ₹ 1,099.00 Saregama Carvaan Mini The Art of Living ₹ 2,590.00 Miracle Digital Digital Photo Frame ₹ 3,324.00 Krisons Magic Soundbar with Subwoofer ₹ 3,490.00 FileSharpmop Sleep Headphones Wireless Bluetooth Eye Mask ₹ 1,947.00 iBall Musi Rock 16 Watt Truly Wireless Bluetooth Portable Outdoor Speaker ₹ 1,244.00 pTron Bassbuds Vista in-Ear True Wireless Bluetooth 5.1 Headphones ₹ 999.00

