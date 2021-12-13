Christmas 2021: 10 mobile, accessories as gifts that will spread joy this season

It is the Christmas season and happiness is in the air. The weather is good and so are our spirits. In few more days, children will have their winter vacations while many office goers will begin getting into the Christmas and year-end mood of revelry and merriment. This is also the season of receiving and sending gifts - to your loved ones, best friends and close family members.

As far as gifting ideas go, there is no end to it. From gadgets, beauty items to curios, the list is limitless. Having said so, gadgets and electronic items can make for great gifting ideas. And why not? Who would not like a fancy earphone or useful power banks?



For instance, earbuds make a tremendous gift item as they are small, fancy and perfect as a utility item too. Or imagine the goodness of a power bank as a gift - people from all walks of life use mobile phones today, be it students, business professionals or home makers. Battery loss is a constant trouble and having a power bank is of great help.



If you are debating where to look for these, then Amazon may be a good place to look for them. We have shortlisted few options that you may want to consider. Take a look:

1) boAt Bassheads 100 in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic

B071Z8M4KX

This tiny item, a pair of wired earphones, is a great gifting option - it is small and yet packs a punch. It comes in many different colours including black, pink, red and green to name a few and make you look stylish too. It is a perfect way to add some style and stand out in a crowd. This pair of wired earphone comes with Android phone control, IOS phone control, tangle-free cord, is lightweight and has a microphone feature. Some of its technical features include the following: impedance 16Ω, sensitivity (dB) 92db ±3db and frequency response 20Hz-20KHz.



2) Redmi 9A



B08696XB4B

If you are not constrained by budget, then Redmi 9A is a great gift to give to your family members. It comes in three colours - black, blue and green - and looks stunning. This smartphone has a 32 GB memory storage capacity, and is expandable up to 512GB. Its RAM capacity stands at 2GB. This is an Android phone with dual SIM facility.



Other features:

1) Mediatek Helio G25 octa core processor

2) Camera: 13MP rear camera, 5MP front camera

3) 1600 x 720 pixels resolution



3) Mi Power Bank 3i 20000mAh



B08HV83HL3

Having a power bank is a great empowerment if one is a heavy user of smartphone or any other device for that matter, with multimedia content taking a major chunk of battery life.



Some features:

1) It comes with 20000mAh Lithium polymer battery

2) It provides 18W fast charging

3) It has dual input port

4) It has advanced 12 layer chip protection



4) boAt Airdopes

B08JQN8DGZ

This attractive pair of wireless earbuds from Boat is another amazing gifting idea. It comes in attractive colours including black, pink and blue. It is lightweight and ergonomic in design. All its colours look very classy. Some of its special features include ‎Android phone control and IOS phone control. Weighing just around 4g per earbud, you won't even know you have one in your ear.



5) Nokia 105 Single SIM



B07YYNX5X6

Coming at under ₹1400, you may wonder who could you give this as a gift. But if you have aged parents at home who find navigating a smartphone a herculean task, then this is a good option to consider. If you have domestic staff and you wish to give them a gift, then this is the option you must consider. This phone too comes in three colours - black, blue and pink. With a capacity for 2,000 contacts and an ability to store 500 SMSes, this phone has plenty of space. It also comes with an in-built radio - now music, news and sports on the go.



6) boAt Bassheads 900 Wired On Ear Headphones with Mic

B074ZF7PVZ

There's yet another gifting idea which is sure to charm whoever you gift it to. Give it to your teenage nephew or kid sister and see their faces light up with radiance. And if it is a boAt product, the gift will be sweeter as the sound quality is superlative - expect powerful, dynamic sound with punchy bass and clear, natural vocals. Its sleek, lightweight and compact design makes portability extremely convenient.



7) Realme Narzo 50i

B09FKBQ3JM

If you really want to indulge someone in your family, then this is a good option. This Realme smartphone comes in two colours - carbon black and mint green. With a 4 GB (RAM) and 64 GB (ROM expandable upto 256 GB), this is a good gift item to present.



Other features:

1) Display: 16.51 cm (6.5 inch) HD+

2) Camera: 8MP primary camera and 5MP front camera

3) Processor: Octa-core processor



8) KDR GOLD Car Charger

B09MZ5HLWJ

Yet another useful device to have while on the move - a car charger. Compact and lightweight, this brand can be used to charge any gadget, be it smartphones, power banks, tablets, bluetooth devices and gaming devices. It comes with a built-in safety system that includes overloading, short circuit and surge protection.



9) ENGLON Adjustable Mobile Stand for Table Desk Cell Phone Holder Accessories

B09GXJDB6V

While we agree that using mobile devices while driving a car is not a good practice, however, there will be times when you would have to refer to your smartphone. Like when you are following a navigation on Google Maps. The good news is it can be used as a table desk mobile holder too as it comes in five different sizes. While four are for placing on a desk, one can be used for fixing on a car.

10) Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter

B08L5WWFCY

This power adapter is also a great gift item as it offers fast and efficient charging at home, in the office, or on the go. It is compatible with a large number of iPhones. It is also compatible with AirPods. You can also charge tablets and cellular phones.

Prices at a glance

Product Price boAt Bassheads 100 in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic ₹ 329.00 Redmi 9A ₹ 7,299.00 Mi Power Bank 3i 20000mAh ₹ 1,699.00 boAt Airdopes 121v2 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds ₹ 1,299.00 Nokia 105 Single SIM ₹ 1,349.00 boAt Bassheads 900 Wired On Ear Headphones with Mic ₹ 699.00 realme narzo 50i ₹ 8,999.00 KDR GOLD Car Charger ₹ 999.00 ENGLON Adjustable Mobile Stand for Table Desk Cell Phone Holder Accessories for Home Office with Flexible Height Angle Adjustment for All Mobile Mobile Holder ₹ 299.00 Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter (for iPhone, iPad & AirPods) ₹ 1,899.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.









