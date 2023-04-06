Cooler Master Caliber R2 gaming chair: Best gaming chair of 2023

Gaming chairs have become an essential part of every gamer's setup, providing not only comfort, but also style and functionality. With a plethora of gaming chairs available in the market, choosing the right one can be overwhelming. The Cooler Master reclining gaming chair is a popular option for those who are looking for a comfortable and adjustable chair that can cater to their long gaming sessions. In this review, we'll take a closer look at its design, features, and overall performance to help you determine if it's the best gaming chair out there for you.

Gaming has become a recognized profession now. Just like every other profession, gaming also requires a proper setup. The setup can be as minimal as a laptop and a chair, and as elaborate as a multi-monitor setup and numerous equipment. Irrespective of the setup, a chair is a common need. One needs a comfortable chair to sit on for long hours.

Design and features

The Cooler Master reclining gaming chair is designed to provide maximum comfort to its users. The chair is upholstered with a high-quality PU leather material that is not only soft to the touch, but also easy to clean. The chair comes with an adjustable headrest and lumbar support pillow that ensures proper spine alignment, reducing the risk of back pain and discomfort during prolonged use. The lumbar support pillow also relaxes any lower back stiffness or soreness. The pads inside the gaming chair look hard, but provide proper support and help you hold a proper posture.

The chair has a 3D armrest that is adjustable in three different ways - up and down, left and right, and forward and backward. This provides a customized fit that caters to the user's preference and ensures comfortable arm positioning during gameplay. The positioning of the arm is variable and very personal to every gamer. The 3D armrest allows you to get the perfect spot, and alignment during your game plays.

The chair also features a reclining function that allows the user to recline up to 155 degrees, allowing for comfortable positioning during breaks or even for taking a quick nap. The chair comes with a sturdy metal frame and a class 4 gas lift that can support up to 150 kg, ensuring stability and durability. The sturdy design does not make noise or feels wobbly when it pushed flat. The weight of the user is evenly spread. Lying down straight back on the chair does not feel uncomfortable.

Performance

The Cooler Master reclining gaming chair is a high-performance chair that is designed for gamers. The chair provides excellent comfort and support, ensuring that the user can focus on their gameplay without any discomfort or pain. The adjustable headrest and lumbar support pillows ensure that the user's spine is in the correct alignment, reducing the risk of back pain.

The 3D armrests provide a customized fit that caters to the user's preference and ensures comfortable arm positioning during gameplay. The convenience is enhanced with the small button to adjust the arm rest. It requires no additional power, and you can get the ideal alignment with the click of a button. The reclining function of the chair allows for comfortable positioning during breaks, and the chair's sturdy frame and gas lift ensure stability and durability. The gas lift feature allows you to adjust the height of your chair for better balance and ergonomic benefit.

The overall material used in the chair gives it a firm balance and build. The cushions and pads on the chair are comfortable. The frame of the chair is made of metal and leather, making it premium. The PU leather on the chair does not show signs of breakage or peeling for quite some time. The cleaning process of the chair is also extremely easy. You can wipe the entire chair down with a damp cloth. You need to make sure that the cloth is not wet, and no water is retained inside the cushion pads. The water should also not stay on the surface of the PU leather for long. This gaming chair is reliable equipment that will prove to be a great addition to your gaming setup, or gaming room.