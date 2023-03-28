Story Saved
Tuesday, Mar 28, 2023
Top 10 processors for gamers: Level up your gaming experience

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Mar 27, 2023 11:37 IST
Summary:

Looking to upgrade your gaming rig's performance? Check out our ultimate guide to the 10 best processors for gaming.

No gaming experience is complete without a good processors.

When it comes to gaming, having a powerful processor is key to unlocking an immersive and seamless experience. But with so many options on the market, knowing which one to choose can be overwhelming. That's where our comprehensive guide comes in - we've scoured the market to bring you the top 10 best processors for gaming, ranging from budget-friendly options to high-end powerhouses. Whether you're a casual gamer or a hardcore enthusiast, we've got you covered with all the information you need to make an informed purchase decision. So, get ready to upgrade your gaming rig and take your gameplay to the next level.

Product list

  1. Intel Core i9-11900K Desktop Processor

It is a top-tier processor perfect for workers, content developers, and gamers who need the maximum processing capacity for their programs. The Socket LGA-1200 socket built into the Intel Core i9-11900K Desktop CPU facilitates simple installation into the circuit board. The 16 MB of L3 cache on this gaming processor effectively recovers regularly accessed data and boosts system speed. Furthermore, this offers effective computational capabilities thanks to its 14 nm manufacturing, which strikes an equilibrium between price, efficiency, and energy consumption. A built-in Intel UHD Graphics 750 controller improves visuals and picture quality. It also can accommodate three monitors functioning at once. In short, this must be considered if you want something potent in terms of overall performance.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Intel
  • CPU Manufacturer: Intel
  • CPU Model: Core i9-11900K
  • CPU Speed: 5.3 GHz
  • CPU Socket: LGA 1200
Pros Cons
High clock speedsExpensive
PCI Express supportRequire a more advanced cooling solution
cellpic 53% off
Intel Core i9-11900K Desktop Processor 1, 8 Cores up to 5.3 GHz Unlocked LGA1200 (500 Series & Select 400 Series Chipset) 125W
4.7 (1,090)
4.7 (1,090)
53% off
37,881 80,000
Buy now

2. Intel Core i7-11700K Desktop Processor

The most modern and efficient Intel Core i7 desktop processor is manufactured using 14 nm technology and is made specifically to fit the LGA 1200 socket type. With its eight potent cores, your system can do several things simultaneously without sluggishness. Moreover, its 16 threads and Hyper-Threading Technology enable a single CPU core to perform commands rapidly and effectively. With this processor, you can complete your task quickly while enjoying blazingly high rates of speed. With a base frequency of 3.60 GHz, Intel Turbo Boost 3.0 technology raises the peak turbo frequency to an astounding 5.00 GHz, elevating the technology to an entirely novel level. This signifies that if you're gaming or creating content, you can reap the benefits of blazingly fast speeds. You will enjoy the blazing-fast performance and flawless multitasking with 16MB of Intel Smart Cache. It can easily perform all kinds of difficult tasks thanks to its 125W TDP rating. Also, you can be confident that you'll have ample storage to cope with no matter what you're working on, thanks to dual-channel DDR4 support for up to 3200 MHz and a maximum memory size of 128GB. Additionally, this processor comes with top-notch security measures from Intel, guaranteeing that your data is always secure and private.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Intel
  • CPU Manufacturer: Intel
  • CPU Model: Core i7-10700K
  • CPU Speed: 5 GHz
  • CPU Socket: LGA1200
Pros Cons
High clock speedsExpensive
PCI Express supportHigher power consumption
cellpic 52% off
Intel Core i7-11700K LGA1200 Desktop Processor 8, 8 Cores up to 5GHz 16MB Cache with Integrated UHD 750 Graphics
4.8 (1,181)
4.8 (1,181)
52% off
28,349 58,500
Buy now

3. Intel Core i5-11600KF Desktop Processor

This processor includes 6 potent cores, which indicates it has a Hexa-core design and can easily manage demanding tasks. Moreover, the processor has a hyper-threading structure, which increases productivity even more. You can expect lightning-fast rates and flawless processing with a clock speed of 3.90 GHz. This processor's 14 nm construction combines price, speed, and power usage for the finest potential throughput.The integrated visuals have also been enhanced to provide better graphics and more fluid gameplay experiences. Moreover, the processor has turbo boost technology, which raises the clock speed immediately when more power is needed. The LGA-1200 socket on your system's circuit board can be used to deploy this CPU without even any difficult cabling. The 12MB of L3 cache on the processor allows it to handle routine data fast, leading to a responsive and effective experience.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Intel
  • CPU Manufacturer: Intel
  • CPU Model: Core i5-11600KF
  • CPU Speed: 4.9 GHz
  • CPU Socket: LGA 1200
ProsCons
Strong single-core performanceUses a lot of power
Great value for money 
cellpic 34% off
Intel Core i5-11600KF Desktop Processor 1, 6 Cores up to 4.9 GHz Unlocked LGA1200 (500 Series & Select 400 Series Chipset) 125W
4.8 (168)
4.8 (168)
34% off
22,395 34,000
Buy now

4. Intel Core i5-11400F Desktop Processor

To check interoperability with a variety of systems, the Intel Core i5-11400F Desktop processor is made to function with specific Intel 400 series and Intel 500 series chipset-based boards. This processor is compatible with Intel Optane Memory, which offers a second storage tier and boosts overall performance. The processor has a thermal mechanism to keep it cool even under demanding tasks. Also, it supports PCIe Gen 4.0, which allows for quicker data transfer rates and better entire system efficiency.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Intel
  • CPU Manufacturer: Intel
  • CPU Model: Core i5-11400F
  • CPU Speed: 4.4 GHz
  • CPU Socket: LGA1200

Pros Cons
Includes thermal solutionLimited overclocking capabilities
Cheap 
cellpic 48% off
Intel Core i5-11400F Desktop Processor 6, 6 Cores up to 4.4 GHz LGA1200 (500 Series and Select 400 Series Chipset) 65W
4.7 (816)
4.7 (816)
48% off
11,369 22,000
Buy now

5. AMD Ryzen 9 5900X Desktop Processor

A variety of capabilities made the AMD 5000 Series Ryzen 9 5900X Desktop processor among the best CPUs available on the market. All thanks to the 12 cores and 24 threads for offering a lag-free gaming experience. The processor's massive 70MB cache helps to accelerate data processing. Its CPU's base clock speed is 3.7 GHz, but it can be increased to 4.8 GHz, giving you the best possible performance. Maximum performance is assured with DDR4 memory that delivers up to 3200MHz and two memory streams. Despite its relatively high TDP rating of 105W, this CPU's capabilities justify the power consumption. Moreover, it is compatible with the latest GPUs and storage systems thanks to its support for the PCIe Gen 4 standard.

Specifications:

  • Brand: AMD
  • CPU Manufacturer: AMD
  • CPU Model: Ryzen 9
  • CPU Speed: 3.7 GHz
  • CPU Socket: Socket AM4
Pros Cons
High clock speedsExpensive
12 cores and 24 threads 
cellpic 49% off
AMD 5000 Series Ryzen 9 5900X Desktop Processor 12 Cores 24 Threads 70 MB Cache 3.7 GHz up to 4.8 GHz Socket AM4 500 Series chipset (100-100000061WOF)
4.8 (8,385)
4.8 (8,385)
49% off
37,990 75,000
Buy now

6. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X Desktop Processor

With 8 cores and 16 threads, the AMD 5000 Series Ryzen 7 5800X Desktop processor is a workhorse that can easily handle even the most demanding tasks. This CPU can effectively manage massive volumes of data for quicker processing, thanks to its 36MB of cache. It provides excellent performance that can catch pace against the most demanding applications, including a base clock of 3.8 GHz and a maximum boost speed of up to 4.7 GHz. This high-performance processor's maximum operating temperature (Tjmax) is comfortably within reasonable parameters at 90°C. With DDR4 3200MHz and 2 memory channels, which can easily manage enormous quantities of information, memory performance is also noteworthy.

Specifications:

  • Brand: AMD
  • CPU Manufacturer: AMD
  • CPU Model: Ryzen 7
  • CPU Speed: 3.8 GHz
  • CPU Socket: Socket AM4
Pros Cons
 Efficient power consumptionSlightly Expensive
Faster data transfer rates 
cellpic 58% off
AMD 5000 Series Ryzen 7 5800X Desktop Processor 8 cores 16 Threads 36 MB Cache 3.8 GHz Upto 4.7 GHz AM4 Socket 500 Series Chipset (100-100000063WOF)
4.8 (13,758)
4.8 (13,758)
58% off
26,017 62,000
Buy now

7. AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Desktop Processor

At its pricing range, the AMD 5000 Series Ryzen 5 5600X Desktop processor is a terrific mid-range CPU that offers amazing performance. The Ryzen 5 5600X can easily handle a wide range of workloads thanks to its 6 cores and 12 threads. The CPU is a great option for workloads owing to its base speed of 3.7 GHz and a maximum boost clock of up to 4.6 GHz. For a high-performance processor, its operating temperature (Tjmax) of 95°C is within tolerable limits. Memory compatibility is also great with DDR4 3200MHz and 2 memory channels, which can effectively address enormous quantities of data. The CPU's TDP of 65W permits it to give great performance while staying power efficient.

Specifications:

  • Brand: AMD
  • CPU Manufacturer: AMD
  • CPU Model: Ryzen 5
  • CPU Speed: 3.7 GHz
  • CPU Socket: Socket AM4
Pros Cons
Improved gaming performanceSlightly Expensive
High clock speeds  
cellpic 59% off
AMD 5000 Series Ryzen 5 5600X Desktop Processor 6 cores 12 Threads 35 MB Cache 3.7 GHz Upto 4.6 GHz AM4 Socket 500 Series Chipset (100-100000065BOX)
4.4 (19,112)
4.4 (19,112)
59% off
17,399 42,000
Buy now

8. AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Desktop Processor

With 8 cores and 16 threads, the AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Desktop processor is powerful and delivers great multi-threaded efficiency. Due to its fast clock rates and effective energy consumption, the can easily tackle a wide range of tasks. The highest temperature of the Ryzen 7 3700X is 95°C, which falls within safe limits for a powerful processor.

It has a 3200MHz system memory standard and has DDR4 memory with two memory channels, which helps it to process heavy data rapidly and effectively. It is compatible with motherboards designed for the AMD 300, 400, and 500 series chipsets and features the Socket AM4 socket. However, it requires a separate graphics card for video output since it does not come with integrated graphics. A Wraith PRISM cooler with RGB LED that can maintain the CPU cool albeit under demanding workloads comes in a box

Specifications:

  • Brand: AMD
  • CPU Manufacturer: AMD
  • CPU Model: Ryzen 7 3700X
  • CPU Speed: 3.6 GHz
  • CPU Socket: Socket AM4
Pros Cons
AffordableLimited overclocking potential 
High base and boost clock speedsHigher power consumption
cellpic 33% off
AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Desktop Processor 8 Core up to 4.4GHz 36MB Cache Socket AM4 (100-100000071BOX)
4.5 (26,496)
4.5 (26,496)
33% off
29,999 45,000
Buy now

9. AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Desktop Processor

The AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Desktop processor has some remarkable specifications and is a potent CPU. It's exceptionally good at managing much of the work simultaneously, courtesy of its 6 cores and 12 threads. It also uses the AM4 socket and is extremely adaptable, supporting motherboards with the AMD 300, 400, and 500 series chipsets. Therefore, it's a strong choice for anybody who wants a processor that can easily handle processing and demanding apps. A separate graphics card is necessary for visual output, as this lacks integrated graphics. A Wraith Stealth heatsink fan that is included can retain the CPU cool underneath standard operations. For further security, the CPU also provides a 3-year warranty. It is also fast and efficient, with a base frequency of 3.6GHz and a maximum boost clock of up to 4.2GHz. It has a 35 substantial MB cache and a 95W TDP.

Specifications:

  • Brand: AMD
  • CPU Manufacturer: AMD
  • CPU Model: Ryzen 5 3600
  • CPU Speed: 3.6, 3.8 GHz
  • CPU Socket: Socket AM4
Pros Cons
6 cores and 12 threadsNo integrated graphics, 
cellpic 61% off
AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Desktop Processor 6 Cores up to 4.2 GHz 35MB Cache Socket AM4 (100-000000031)
4.5 (41,554)
4.5 (41,554)
61% off
10,495 27,000
Buy now

10. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G Desktop Processor

It has 6 cores and 12 threads, making it a potent multifunctionalprocessor. It provides quick processing rates with a base clock speed of 3.9GHz and a maximum boost clock of up to 4.4GHz. Moreover, it offers DDR4 3200MHz memory with two memory channels and has a 19MB cache. Because of its 65W TDP, it is an energy-efficient CPU. This processor has Socket AM4 socket and is functional with motherboards built on the 500 series chipset. There is no requirement for a separate graphics card because it includes integrated AMD Radeon Graphics. A Wraith Stealth heatsink fan is also offered to keep the processor cool. To give you even more peace of mind, it has a 3-year manufacturer warranty.

Specifications:

  • Brand: AMD
  • CPU Manufacturer: AMD
  • CPU Model: Ryzen 5
  • CPU Speed: 3900 MHz
  • CPU Socket: Socket AM4
Pros Cons
Integrated with AMD Radeon GraphicsLimited availability
cellpic 61% off
AMD Ryzen™ 5 5600G Desktop Processor (6-core/12-thread, 19MB Cache, up to 4.4 GHz max Boost) with Radeon™ Graphics
4.4 (10,670)
4.4 (10,670)
61% off
13,499 34,500
Buy now

Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2 Feature 3
Intel Core i9-11900K Desktop ProcessorBuilt-in Intel UHD Graphics 750 controller.High Clocking speedsUp to 5.3 GHz Max Turbo Frequency
Intel Core i7-11700K Desktop Processor8 Cores and 16 ThreadsUp to 5.0 GHz Max Turbo Frequency4K support at 60 frames per second with integrated Intel UHD Graphics 750
Intel Core i5-11600KF Desktop Processor14 nm design12 MB of L3 cache CPU Speed of 4.9 GHz
Intel Core i5-11400F Desktop Processor6 Cores and 12 ThreadsBoost clock speed of 4.4 GHzPCIe Gen 4.0 Suppor
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X Desktop Processor6 Cores and 12 Threads70 MB CacheDDR4 Memory Support
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X Desktop Processor8 Cores and 16 Threads36 MB CacheA maximum boost clock of 4.7 GHz
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Desktop Processor6 Cores and 12 Threads35 MB CacheA maximum boost clock of 4.6 GHz
AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Desktop Processor8 Cores and 16 ThreadsWraith PRISM with RGB LEDDDR4  Memory Type
AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Desktop Processor6 Cores and 12 ThreadsA maximum boost clock of 4.2 GHz.35MB Cache
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G Desktop Processor6 Cores and 12 ThreadsA maximum boost clock of 4.4 GHz.DDR4  Memory Type

Best overall product

Due to its remarkable speed and cutting-edge performance, the Intel Core i9-11900K Desktop processor is widely known as one of the best CPUs currently on the market. Consumers, gamers, and specialists who need the highest computational power feasible must have this processor.Demanding applications like gaming, and video editing, can be processed smoothly and more quickly thanks to the processor's large core count and quick clock speed. Also, the i9-11900K can give exceptional performance because of its enhanced design and cutting-edge features like Intel UHD Graphics 750 controller. This processor comes at a price of around Rs.40,500.

Best value for money

Owing to its blend of affordability and efficiency, the Intel Core i5-11600KF Desktop processor is regarded as providing the best value for money. These are some justifications:

  • With 6 cores and 12 threads, the i5-11600KF can easily manage tasks simultaneously. Moreover, it offers quick processing rates with a base clock speed of 3.9 GHz and a peak of up to 4.9 GHz.
  • It still performs well while being far less affordable than premium CPUs like the i9-11900K.
  • The "K" in the processor's name denotes that it is overclocking-unlocked. This lets customers further boost the processor's clock frequency for enhanced efficiency.

For people who need a trustworthy processor without costing a fortune, the Intel Core i5-11600KF Desktop processor provides a nice blend of cost and performance.

How to find the perfect gaming processor?

There are many things to consider while looking for the ideal gaming processor. To guarantee reliable functionality and quick processing rates, initially search for a processor with a high clock speed and core count. Take into consideration the processor's design as well as aspects like cache size and overclocking potential. Cost and motherboard compatibility are other major determinants. Finding the right product between performance and pricing is critical to discover the best value for your purposes.

Product Price
Intel Core i9-11900K Desktop Processor 1, 8 Cores up to 5.3 GHz Unlocked LGA1200 (500 Series & Select 400 Series Chipset) 125W ₹ 37,881
Intel Core i7-11700K LGA1200 Desktop Processor 8, 8 Cores up to 5GHz 16MB Cache with Integrated UHD 750 Graphics ₹ 28,349
Intel Core i5-11600KF Desktop Processor 1, 6 Cores up to 4.9 GHz Unlocked LGA1200 (500 Series & Select 400 Series Chipset) 125W ₹ 22,395
Intel Core i5-11400F Desktop Processor 6, 6 Cores up to 4.4 GHz LGA1200 (500 Series and Select 400 Series Chipset) 65W ₹ 11,369
AMD 5000 Series Ryzen 9 5900X Desktop Processor 12 Cores 24 Threads 70 MB Cache 3.7 GHz up to 4.8 GHz Socket AM4 500 Series chipset (100-100000061WOF) ₹ 37,990
AMD 5000 Series Ryzen 7 5800X Desktop Processor 8 cores 16 Threads 36 MB Cache 3.8 GHz Upto 4.7 GHz AM4 Socket 500 Series Chipset (100-100000063WOF) ₹ 26,017
AMD 5000 Series Ryzen 5 5600X Desktop Processor 6 cores 12 Threads 35 MB Cache 3.7 GHz Upto 4.6 GHz AM4 Socket 500 Series Chipset (100-100000065BOX) ₹ 17,399
AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Desktop Processor 8 Core up to 4.4GHz 36MB Cache Socket AM4 (100-100000071BOX) ₹ 29,999
AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Desktop Processor 6 Cores up to 4.2 GHz 35MB Cache Socket AM4 (100-000000031) ₹ 10,495
AMD Ryzen™ 5 5600G Desktop Processor (6-core/12-thread, 19MB Cache, up to 4.4 GHz max Boost) with Radeon™ Graphics ₹ 13,499

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

