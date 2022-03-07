Deal of the day: On offer are mobile phones with up to 24% discount on Amazon

Mobile phones are a part and parcel of our lives. Be it a homemaker or a corporate honcho, a student or a senior citizen in the twilight of his or her life, a domestic help or a public servant - the centrality of a mobile phone in our lives is hidden to none.

Prices at a glance:

Product Price Price after discount iQOO Z3 5G ₹ 22,978.00 ₹ 17,990.00 OPPO A15s ₹ 13,990.00 ₹ 10,990.00 Tecno POVA 5G ₹ 28,999.00 ₹ 21,999.00 Moto a10 ₹ 1,630.00 ₹ 1,349.00

While advertisements will keep pushing images of the high-end and most glamorous products into consumers' minds, it make tremendous sense to sift through all the marketing blitzkrieg and pick one which is best-suited for your needs. For instance, if you have senior citizens at home, buying a high-end mobile phone with a ton of features which are difficult to comprehend and operate (unlocking the phone for instance) can prove to be quite a challenge. Hence, investing in a mobile phone that is easy to operate works wonders for them. Then again, you might want to give your staff - driver, domestic help, gardener etc - a phone. Here too, looking for cost-effective yet functional mobile phones is an essential requirement.

If such are your needs or even otherwise, online e-commerce platforms are great places to begin your search. Amazon runs, what they call, ‘Deal of the Day’ offers where products are available at very attractive prices. They are running one such campaign on some brands of mobile phones, which you may want to check out. We have listed them for you, take a look.

This mobile phone is available in two colours - Ace Black and Cyber Blue. It is also available in different storage capacities - 128 GB and 256 GB and two different RAM configurations - 6 GB and 8 GB. For this discussion, we have taken the phone with 6GB (RAM) and 128GB (storage) in colour Ace Black.

Some features:1) Operating system: ‎Android 11 - Funtouch OS 11.1 Global2) Camera: Triple rear camera (64MP + 8MP + 2MP) and 16MP front camera3) Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G processor4) Five-layer liquid cooling system can reduce the core temperature by 10 degrees

This phone is available in three different colours - Dynamic Black, Rainbow Silver and Fancy White. It is also available in three different RAM and storage - 4GB (RAM) and 64GB (storage); 4GB and 64GB; 4GB and 128GB. For this discussion, we have considered the first combination in colour Rainbow Silver.

Some features:1) Operating system: ‎Android 10.02) Camera: ‎Triple rear camera (13MP + 2MP + 2MP) and 8MP front camera3) Display: (6.52-inch) HD+ display4) Resolution: 1520 x 720 pixels5) Processor: Mediatek Helio P35 octa core processor

This mobile phone is available on a discount of 24% on Amazon. Just one model, in classic black, is currently available on the website. Its RAM and storage configuration includes 8GB and 128GB respectively.

Some features:1) Processor: Octa Core 6nm processor2) Operating system: ‎Android 113) Camera: 50MP AI triple camera4) Display screen: 6.9 inches

This phone is available in two colours - Dark Blue and Rose Gold. This is not a smartphone, so it is easy to operate. It is ideal for the elderly. What's best is that it has a long-lasting battery; it comes with six plus days of battery backup.

Some features:1) Processor: Mediatek processor expandable upto 32 GB2) Battery: 1750 mAh battery3) Operating system: ‎Android 10.04) RAM: ‎32 GBAt Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

