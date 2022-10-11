Discover top Micromax mobile phones under 50,000

On November 3, 2020, Micromax introduced the IN Note 1, which has a MediaTek G85 CPU and offers 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This phone has both 3G and 4G connectivity. Android 10 is used on the Micromax IN Note 1. Along with a 16MP front camera without a flash, this phone sports a 48MP quad rear camera with an LED flash.

Micromax began by making inexpensive phones for the domestic market. It quickly attained huge popularity, enabling it to create Android-powered smartphones that were relatively affordable. These days, it also produces laptops and televisions that are budget-friendly.It recently introduced the Canvas series of smartphones, which due to their attractive looks and potent configuration, provided severe competition to top manufacturers. Therefore, if you are searching for Micromax mobile phones under ₹50,000, but are unsure which model to choose based on your demands, you may browse our extensive list of Micromax mobiles along with pros, cons, and specifications.

Consider purchasing Micromax phones if you want a smartphone with several features and top-tier specifications; they are absolutely worth the money. You can choose from the brand's selection of high-end and low-end mobile phones based on your budget by looking at the various pricing categories. Here, we'll feature the top Micromax mobile phones under ₹50,000.

Micromax introduced the Micromax IN 2C on April 26, 2022. It includes a Unisoc T610 chipset and 3 GB of RAM, in addition to 32GB of internal memory. The 4G and 3G connectivity on this phone is included. This phone is powered by Android 11. This variant includes a 5MP front camera with a screen and an 8MP rear camera with LED light.

The Micromax In 2b delivers a stock Android experience that is tidy, paired with a sizable battery. The In 2B might use some enhancements for night photography, bigger speakers, and a brighter screen to rank among the best in its class.

Within the ₹8,000 price bracket, the Micromax IN 1B 64GB is a fantastic gadget to look out for. High-quality display features are available, along with conventional RAM and internal storage. You can satisfy your inner gamer with the MediaTek Helio G35 gaming chipset. Once charged, the powerful 5,000 mAh battery source guarantees several operating hours.

If you want a cheap smartphone with all the essential features, the Micromax Bharat 2 Plus is a good choice. It is possibly the least expensive smartphone with VoLTE support due to the high demand for VoLTE smartphones. One of the main shortcomings of this phone is the average battery backup.

For a decent price, the Micromax Canvas Infinity offers a taste of the distinctive screen aspect ratio we've seen on high-end flagships. Although its camera performance is fairly strong with a 13MP rear camera, it faces stiff competition from devices that have better hardware and crisper displays.

Best value for money

If we talk about the best value for money, the Micromax In Note 1 clearly wins the race. The brand's affordable Micromax IN Note 1 handset is a game-changer. Micromax has made an effort to pack all the best features into a single product to maximise customer pleasure.

The device features a 21:9 aspect ratio, giving users a full-screen movie experience. Long talktime and operational hours are provided by a sizable 5000 mAh battery once it has been fully charged.

The smartphone's screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and pixel density of 395 PPI make for an impressive combination. The screen of the smartphone has no bezels, a punch-hole design, and an estimated screen-to-body ratio of 84.55%. On the back of the phone, there are four cameras: a 48MP primary lens with up to 4x digital zoom, a 5MP wide-angle camera, a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera, and a second 2MP f/2.4 depth camera. On the front of the gadget, there is a 16MP selfie camera.

The MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and an Octa-core dual-core Cortex A75 and Hexa-core Cortex A55 processor setup with a 2GHz clock speed are both included in the Micromax IN Note 1. The multi-tasking needs are met by a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU with 4GB RAM. The 64GB internal storage of the Micromax IN Note 1 can be expanded to 256GB. Along with the 4G VoLTE network, it provides Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot, A-GPS Glonass, Bluetooth Version 5.0, and other connectivity options.

Best overall

If we talk about the overall performance of the above-mentioned Micromax mobile phones under ₹50000, then the Micromax In 2C is a great choice.

The 6.52-inch IPS LCD display on the Micromax IN 2C has a pixel density of 269 PPI and a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The gadget also has a punch-hole display without a bezel that supports multi-touch. The dual-camera arrangement on the rear of the Micromax IN 2C consists of a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP depth camera. Autofocus, Touch to Focus, LED Flash, ISO Control, Exposure Compensation, HDR mode, Digital Zoom, Face Detection, and Continuous Shooting are some of the device's primary camera features. Micromax has positioned a 5MP primary camera on the front of the device, which takes decent portrait photos.

Micromax IN 2C is powered by a 4GB RAM and Unisoc T610 processor. Dual-core 1.8GHz Cortex A75 and Hexa-core 1.8GHz Cortex A55 are combined to create its octa-core processor. The Mali-G52 GPU that is installed inside guarantees slick performance and top-notch graphics effects. A Li-Polymer 5000 mAh non-removable battery from Micromax has been installed.

There is 64GB of internal storage space in the smartphone. Through the use of a MicroSD card, users can increase the amount of storage space accessible to 256GB. Along with other connectivity features such as Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n, Mobile Hotspot, and A-GPS, the Micromax IN 2C supports 4G VoLTE networks.

How to find best Micromax mobile phones under ₹50,000?

Every year, new Micromax smartphones are released. This could make picking a smartphone a challenging task. Think about the apps you want to use with your new phone. Are you planning to use it to snap pictures? Or would you rather see a movie?

There are a few things to consider if you decide to purchase a Micromax mobile phone under ₹50,000.

The performance of your phone should come first because it will influence how quickly and effectively you can multitask on it. Your smartphone's RAM, CPU, and Android version are the three elements that have the biggest impact on its performance. If all you use your Micromax phone for is talking or messaging, 1 to 3 GB of RAM should be plenty. However, 6GB to 12GB of RAM is required if you wish to multitask between numerous programmes and play demanding games.

The second crucial element is storage. Spending a little bit more on additional storage not only ensures that your smartphone has enough space for data and applications but also increases security. Due to the high cost of various Micromax smartphones, it is also crucial to consider the warranty period because it will give you complete security against any mechanical or technological issues.

If you usually wish to take excellent photos with your phone, take into account the megapixel count, image stabilisation capability, availability of wide-angle lenses, etc. If you don't want to spend the day going between outlets, invest in a smartphone with a strong battery backup. Check to see if the gadget has a rapid charging option and/or enables wireless charging.