Story Saved
New Delhi 33oCC
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022
New Delhi 33oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Best Micromax mobile phones under 20,000

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 20, 2022 20:52 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Micromax mobile phones are popular these days. Micromax has launched every type of mobile, from smartphones to keypad mobiles. Here is a quick guide for the best Micromax mobile phones under 20,000 with their features.

product info
Micromax mobile phones

Micromax mobiles come at very affordable prices. Micromax has launched many mobile phones under 20,000. Micromax mobile phones are used for clicking pictures, watching movies, gaming, doing video calls, surfing the internet, and listening to music. We must check some features such as display quality, sound quality, processor, storage, camera, customer support, and the latest features updates. Here, we have included every range of Micromax mobiles under 20,000, so you can choose mobile as per your budget. We have mentioned features, pros, and cons so you can use the list efficiently.

1. Micromax in Note 1 (Green, 4GB RAM. 128GB Storage), (E7746)

It comes with 6.67-inch (1080x2408) Full HD+ display, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage (expandable to 256 GB), support 4G Volte band, 48MP rear camera and 5000 mAh battery. It has a MediaTek Helio G85 processor that makes your mobile functions very smooth, a 3.5 mm audio jack and an 18W charger. It has 128 GB of storage, allowing you to have heavy apps on your mobile.

Specifications:

  • Display: 6.67-inch Full HD+
  • Battery: 5000 mAh with 18W charger
  • Ram: 4 GB
  • Storage: 128 GB
  • Camera: 48+5+2+2MP rear camera, 16MP front camera
  • Processor: MediaTek Helio G85
  • Colour: Green
  • Model: In Note 1
ProsCons
Good storageCamera quality can be better
Decent display quality 
Good battery backup 
cellpic
Micromax in Note 1 (Green, 4GB RAM. 128GB Storage), (E7746)
Check Price on Amazon

2. Micromax Infinity N11 N8216, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage

The mobile comes with a 6.19-inch (730x1500) resolution display, 2 GB RAM, 32 GB storage, 2 GHz Octa-Core processor, 13MP back camera, 8 MP front camera, 4G band support, and Android 8.1 OS, FM radio, and fingerprint sensor. The battery is 4000 mAh, which is good according to pricing. It has Mediatek MT6762V Helio P22 (12 nm) processor.

Specifications:

  • Display: 6.19-inch (‎720 x 1500)
  • OS: Android 8.1
  • Battery: 4000 Mah
  • Ram: 4 GB
  • Storage: 32 GB
  • Camera: 13MP rear + 8 MP front
  • Processor: Mediatek MT6762V Helio P22 (12 nm)
ProsCons
Good display qualityPicture quality can be better
Decent performance 
Good battery life 
cellpic
Micromax Infinity N11 N8216, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage
12,999
Buy now

3. Micromax Canvas 2 Q4310 (Chrome Black, 16GB)

It comes with a 5-inch (‎730 x 1280) display with 3 GB RAM, 16 GB storage, 13 MP camera, 4G LTE band support, Android 7 OS, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, Mediatek MT6737 (28 nm) processor, 5 MP selfie camera, and 3.5 mm audio jack. It has a 3050 mAh battery. The 5-inch (‎730 x 1280) display gives vibrant colors.

Specifications:

  • Display: 5-inch (‎730 x 1280)
  • OS: Android 7
  • Battery: 3050 mAh
  • Ram: 3 GB
  • Storage: 16 GB
  • Camera: 13MP Rear + 5 MP front
  • Processor: Mediatek MT6737 (28 nm) processor
ProsCons
Good battery backupThe fingerprint sensor can be better
Good display quality 
cellpic
Micromax Canvas 2 Q4310 (Chrome Black, 16GB)
Check Price on Amazon

4. Micromax in 1b (Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

This phone has a 6.52-inches (720x1600) display with 64GB storage, 4GB RAM, 5000 mAh battery, 13 MP + 2MP rear camera, 4G Volte band, and MediaTek Helio G35 processor. It has an 8MP selfie camera, 10W charger, loudspeaker, 3.5 mm audio jack, and USB Type-C. The 5000 mAh battery backup makes the phone's battery long-lasting. It has 64GB of storage.

Specifications:

  • Display: 6.52-inches (720x1600)
  • OS: Android 10 Go edition
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • Ram: 4 GB
  • Storage: 64 GB
  • Camera: 13MP Rear + 8MP Front
  • Processor: MediaTek Helio G35 processor
ProsCons
Good battery backupCustomer service can be better
Good storagePerformance can be improved
Decent picture quality 
cellpic
Micromax in 1b (Blue, 64 GB)  (4 GB RAM)
19% off 8,499 10,499
Buy now

5. Micromax in 2B (Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)

It comes with a 6.52-inches HD+ (720x1600) display with 4 GB RAM, 64GB storage with 256 GB expandable storage, 5000 mAh battery that provides a decent battery backup, 13MP rear camera + 5MP front camera, and a 3.5 mm audio jack. It has 64 GB of storage, so you can keep large files on your phone.

Specifications:

  • Display:6.52-inches HD+ (720x1600)
  • OS: Android 11
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • Ram: 4 GB
  • Storage: 64 GB
  • Camera: 13MP rear + 5 MP front
  • Processor: Unisoc T610 (12 nm)
ProsCons
Good battery backupPerformance can be better
HD display 
Good storage 
cellpic
Micromax in 2B (Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
19% off 8,499 10,499
Buy now

6. Micromax in 2C (Silver, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

It comes with a 6.52-inches (720x1600) display that gives vibrant colors, an 8MP rear camera, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage with expandable storage, a 3.5 mm audio jack, a 5000 mAh battery, and loudspeakers. The 5000 mAh battery allows you to use your mobile for a longer period without charging.

Specifications:

  • Display: 6.52-inches HD+(720x1600)
  • OS: Android 11
  • Battery: 5000 mAh battery
  • Ram: 3 GB
  • Storage: 32 GB
  • Camera: 8MP, 5MP front
  • Processor: Unisoc T610
ProsCons
Good battery lifeStorage can be more
Decent picture quality 
Decent performance 
cellpic
Micromax in 2C (Silver, 32 GB)  (3 GB RAM)
29% off 7,429 10,499
Buy now

7. Micromax X513+ Black

It comes with a 1.77-inches 240 x 320 pixels display, 32 MB storage, 32 MB RAM, and a 1750 mAh battery. It has keypad technology. It doesn't have a touchscreen. It has a 0.3 MP back camera and auto-call recording. It has a decent 1750 mAh battery for daily use.

Specifications:

  • Display: 1.77-inches 240 x 320 pixels
  • Battery: 1750 mAh
  • Ram: 32 MB
  • Storage: 32 MB
  • Camera: 0.3 MP
ProsCons
Good for calling and messagingNo 4G Band
Good customer service 
cellpic
Micromax X513+ Black
37% off 1,140 1,799
Buy now

8. Micromax Dual Sim X749

It comes with a 2.4-inches 240 x 320 pixels TFT display, FM radio, 2G band,100 SMS storage, loudspeakers, video player, and 3.5 mm audio jack. It has keypad technology. It doesn't have a touchscreen. The phone has enough battery life for calling and other use. The phone has a 0.3 MP camera at a very low price.

Specifications:

  • Display: 2.4-inches 240 x 320 pixels
  • Battery: 1750 mAh
  • Camera: 0.3 MP rear camera
ProsCons
Decent performanceNo 3G and 4G
Good battery life 
Decent display quality 
cellpic
Micromax Dual Sim X749, Champagne
Check Price on Amazon

9. Micromax X809 (Blue, Anti Theft, 1000mAh)

It comes with a 2.4-inches TFT display, torch, FM, auto call record, 32 MB RAM, 3.5 mm audio jack, 2G band, and 32MB storage. It has keypad technology. It doesn't have a touchscreen. It has a 1000 mAH battery backup. The phone also has a 0.3 MP rear camera.

Specifications:

  • Display: 2.4-inches TFT
  • Model: X809
  • Battery: 1000 mAh
  • Ram: 32MB
  • Storage: 32 MB
  • Colour: Blue
  • Camera: 0.3 MP rear camera
ProsCons
Good for daily tasksNo 3G or 4G
Good battery backup 
Pocket-friendly 
cellpic
Micromax X809 (Blue, Anti Theft, 1000mAh)
25% off 1,495 1,999
Buy now

10. Micromax X743 (Black+ Red)

It comes with a 2.4-inches TFT display, torch, music player, video player, games, Bluetooth, FM, auto call record, dual sim, 32 MB RAM, 3.5 mm audio jack, 2G band, and 32MB storage. It has keypad technology. It doesn't have a touchscreen. It has a 1000 mAh battery backup.

It also has a feature of auto-call recording.

Specifications:

  • Display: 2.4-inches TFT
  • Model: X743
  • Battery: 1000 mAh
  • Ram: 32MB
  • Storage: 32MB
  • Colour: Blue
ProsCons
Good for daily tasksNo 3G or 4G
Good battery backupNo camera
Pocket-friendly 
cellpic
Micromax X743 (Black+ Red)
28% off 1,440 1,999
Buy now

Best three features for you

ProductFeature 1: Camera QualityFeature 2: Battery LifeFeature 3: Processor
Micromax in Note 1 (Green, 4GB RAM. 128GB Storage), (E7746)48+5+2+2 MP, Front 16 MP5000 mAh with 18W chargerMediaTek Helio G85 processor
Micromax Infinity N11 N8216, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage13 MP back camera, 8 MP front camera4000 mAhMediatek MT6762V Helio P22 (12 nm) processor
Micromax Canvas 2 Q4310 (Chrome Black, 16GB)13 MP Rear + 5 MP Front3050 mAhMediatek MT6737 (28 nm) processor
Micromax in 1b (Blue, 64 GB)  (4 GB RAM)13 MP Rear + 8 MP Front5000 mAhMediaTek Helio G35 processor
Micromax in 2B (Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)13 MP Rear + 5 MP Front5000 mAhUnisoc T610 (12 nm)
Micromax in 2C (Silver, 32 GB)  (3 GB RAM)8 MP rear, 5 MP front5000 mAhUnisoc T610
Micromax X513+ Black0.3 MP1750 mAh-
Micromax Dual Sim X7490.3 MP1750 mAh-
Micromax X809 (Blue, Anti Theft, 1000mAh)0.3 MP1000 mAh-
Micromax X743 (Black+ Red)0.3 MP1000 mAh-

Best value for money

The Micromax in 2C (Silver, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM) is the best Micromax mobile phone for under 20,000. It comes with a 6.52-inches (720x1600) display, 8MP camera, 3GB RAM, 32 GB storage with expandable storage, a 3.5 mm audio jack, a 5000 mAh battery, and loudspeakers. The Micromax in 2C is packed with a combination of many useful specifications under the budget of 20,000. The Micromax in 2C gives a balanced performance with decent photography and gaming performance with the user interface of Android v10 OS. The phone is the best value for money Micromax mobile phone under 20,000.

Best overall product

The Micromax in Note 1 (Green, 4GB RAM. 128GB Storage), (E7746) is the best overall Micromax mobile phone under 20,000. The Micromax in Note 1 is one of the best-performing Micromax mobile phones under 20,000. It has all the best features such as a 6.67-inch (1080x2408) Full HD+ display, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage (expandable to 256 GB), 4G Volte band, 48MP camera, and 5000 mAh battery. It has a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an 18W charger. Many customers have given the phone good reviews in terms of performance and usage in everyday use.

How to find the perfect Mobile Phone

When choosing a mobile phone for yourself, there are a few things you should look for in a phone:

  • Price of the product
  • Long-lasting battery life
  • Powerful processor
  • Large display
  • Sufficient RAM and ROM
  • Excellent camera quality

Products Price List

S.No.Mobile phonePrice
1.Micromax in Note 1 (Green, 4GB RAM. 128GB Storage), (E7746) 13,599
2.Micromax Infinity N11 N8216, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage 12,999
3.Micromax Canvas 2 Q4310 (Chrome Black, 16GB) 8,999
4.Micromax in 1b (Blue, 64 GB)  (4 GB RAM) 8,499
5.Micromax in 2B (Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) 9,340
6.Micromax in 2C (Silver, 32 GB)  (3 GB RAM) 7,470
7.Micromax X513+ Black 1,160
8.Micromax Dual Sim X749 1,699
9.Micromax X809 (Blue, Anti Theft, 1000mAh) 1,495
10.Micromax X743 (Black+ Red) 1,440

“”

RELATED STORIES
A comprehensive guide to top 10 robust speakers in India under 5,000
A buyer’s guide to Xiaomi mobile phones under 25,000
Best speakers under 7,000: A buying guide
Gym equipment for home: Invest in some and see your fitness levels go up
Top TVs under 10,000: A buying guide

Best Micromax mobile phones under 20,000

Which is the best type of display on mobiles?

Which is the latest processor in mobiles?

How much storage is enough in mobiles?

How much RAM is enough in mobiles?

Is Micromax an Indian brand?

View More
electronics FOR LESS