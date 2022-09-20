Best Micromax mobile phones under 20,000

Micromax mobile phones

Micromax mobiles come at very affordable prices. Micromax has launched many mobile phones under ₹20,000. Micromax mobile phones are used for clicking pictures, watching movies, gaming, doing video calls, surfing the internet, and listening to music. We must check some features such as display quality, sound quality, processor, storage, camera, customer support, and the latest features updates. Here, we have included every range of Micromax mobiles under ₹20,000, so you can choose mobile as per your budget. We have mentioned features, pros, and cons so you can use the list efficiently. 1. Micromax in Note 1 (Green, 4GB RAM. 128GB Storage), (E7746) It comes with 6.67-inch (1080x2408) Full HD+ display, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage (expandable to 256 GB), support 4G Volte band, 48MP rear camera and 5000 mAh battery. It has a MediaTek Helio G85 processor that makes your mobile functions very smooth, a 3.5 mm audio jack and an 18W charger. It has 128 GB of storage, allowing you to have heavy apps on your mobile. Specifications: Display: 6.67-inch Full HD+

Pros Cons Good storage Camera quality can be better Decent display quality Good battery backup

2. Micromax Infinity N11 N8216, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage The mobile comes with a 6.19-inch (730x1500) resolution display, 2 GB RAM, 32 GB storage, 2 GHz Octa-Core processor, 13MP back camera, 8 MP front camera, 4G band support, and Android 8.1 OS, FM radio, and fingerprint sensor. The battery is 4000 mAh, which is good according to pricing. It has Mediatek MT6762V Helio P22 (12 nm) processor. Specifications: Display: 6.19-inch (‎720 x 1500)

Pros Cons Good display quality Picture quality can be better Decent performance Good battery life

3. Micromax Canvas 2 Q4310 (Chrome Black, 16GB) It comes with a 5-inch (‎730 x 1280) display with 3 GB RAM, 16 GB storage, 13 MP camera, 4G LTE band support, Android 7 OS, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, Mediatek MT6737 (28 nm) processor, 5 MP selfie camera, and 3.5 mm audio jack. It has a 3050 mAh battery. The 5-inch (‎730 x 1280) display gives vibrant colors. Specifications: Display: 5-inch (‎730 x 1280)

Pros Cons Good battery backup The fingerprint sensor can be better Good display quality

4. Micromax in 1b (Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) This phone has a 6.52-inches (720x1600) display with 64GB storage, 4GB RAM, 5000 mAh battery, 13 MP + 2MP rear camera, 4G Volte band, and MediaTek Helio G35 processor. It has an 8MP selfie camera, 10W charger, loudspeaker, 3.5 mm audio jack, and USB Type-C. The 5000 mAh battery backup makes the phone's battery long-lasting. It has 64GB of storage. Specifications: Display: 6.52-inches (720x1600)

Pros Cons Good battery backup Customer service can be better Good storage Performance can be improved Decent picture quality

5. Micromax in 2B (Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) It comes with a 6.52-inches HD+ (720x1600) display with 4 GB RAM, 64GB storage with 256 GB expandable storage, 5000 mAh battery that provides a decent battery backup, 13MP rear camera + 5MP front camera, and a 3.5 mm audio jack. It has 64 GB of storage, so you can keep large files on your phone. Specifications: Display: 6.52-inches HD+ (720x1600)

Pros Cons Good battery backup Performance can be better HD display Good storage

6. Micromax in 2C (Silver, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM) It comes with a 6.52-inches (720x1600) display that gives vibrant colors, an 8MP rear camera, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage with expandable storage, a 3.5 mm audio jack, a 5000 mAh battery, and loudspeakers. The 5000 mAh battery allows you to use your mobile for a longer period without charging. Specifications: Display: 6.52-inches HD+(720x1600)

Pros Cons Good battery life Storage can be more Decent picture quality Decent performance

7. Micromax X513+ Black It comes with a 1.77-inches 240 x 320 pixels display, 32 MB storage, 32 MB RAM, and a 1750 mAh battery. It has keypad technology. It doesn't have a touchscreen. It has a 0.3 MP back camera and auto-call recording. It has a decent 1750 mAh battery for daily use. Specifications: Display: 1.77-inches 240 x 320 pixels

Pros Cons Good for calling and messaging No 4G Band Good customer service

8. Micromax Dual Sim X749 It comes with a 2.4-inches 240 x 320 pixels TFT display, FM radio, 2G band,100 SMS storage, loudspeakers, video player, and 3.5 mm audio jack. It has keypad technology. It doesn't have a touchscreen. The phone has enough battery life for calling and other use. The phone has a 0.3 MP camera at a very low price. Specifications: Display: 2.4-inches 240 x 320 pixels

Pros Cons Decent performance No 3G and 4G Good battery life Decent display quality

9. Micromax X809 (Blue, Anti Theft, 1000mAh) It comes with a 2.4-inches TFT display, torch, FM, auto call record, 32 MB RAM, 3.5 mm audio jack, 2G band, and 32MB storage. It has keypad technology. It doesn't have a touchscreen. It has a 1000 mAH battery backup. The phone also has a 0.3 MP rear camera. Specifications: Display: 2.4-inches TFT

Pros Cons Good for daily tasks No 3G or 4G Good battery backup Pocket-friendly

10. Micromax X743 (Black+ Red) It comes with a 2.4-inches TFT display, torch, music player, video player, games, Bluetooth, FM, auto call record, dual sim, 32 MB RAM, 3.5 mm audio jack, 2G band, and 32MB storage. It has keypad technology. It doesn't have a touchscreen. It has a 1000 mAh battery backup. It also has a feature of auto-call recording. Specifications: Display: 2.4-inches TFT

Pros Cons Good for daily tasks No 3G or 4G Good battery backup No camera Pocket-friendly

Best three features for you

Product Feature 1: Camera Quality Feature 2: Battery Life Feature 3: Processor Micromax in Note 1 (Green, 4GB RAM. 128GB Storage), (E7746) 48+5+2+2 MP, Front 16 MP 5000 mAh with 18W charger MediaTek Helio G85 processor Micromax Infinity N11 N8216, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage 13 MP back camera, 8 MP front camera 4000 mAh Mediatek MT6762V Helio P22 (12 nm) processor Micromax Canvas 2 Q4310 (Chrome Black, 16GB) 13 MP Rear + 5 MP Front 3050 mAh Mediatek MT6737 (28 nm) processor Micromax in 1b (Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) 13 MP Rear + 8 MP Front 5000 mAh MediaTek Helio G35 processor Micromax in 2B (Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) 13 MP Rear + 5 MP Front 5000 mAh Unisoc T610 (12 nm) Micromax in 2C (Silver, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM) 8 MP rear, 5 MP front 5000 mAh Unisoc T610 Micromax X513+ Black 0.3 MP 1750 mAh - Micromax Dual Sim X749 0.3 MP 1750 mAh - Micromax X809 (Blue, Anti Theft, 1000mAh) 0.3 MP 1000 mAh - Micromax X743 (Black+ Red) 0.3 MP 1000 mAh -

Best value for money The Micromax in 2C (Silver, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM) is the best Micromax mobile phone for under ₹20,000. It comes with a 6.52-inches (720x1600) display, 8MP camera, 3GB RAM, 32 GB storage with expandable storage, a 3.5 mm audio jack, a 5000 mAh battery, and loudspeakers. The Micromax in 2C is packed with a combination of many useful specifications under the budget of ₹20,000. The Micromax in 2C gives a balanced performance with decent photography and gaming performance with the user interface of Android v10 OS. The phone is the best value for money Micromax mobile phone under ₹20,000. Best overall product The Micromax in Note 1 (Green, 4GB RAM. 128GB Storage), (E7746) is the best overall Micromax mobile phone under ₹20,000. The Micromax in Note 1 is one of the best-performing Micromax mobile phones under ₹20,000. It has all the best features such as a 6.67-inch (1080x2408) Full HD+ display, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage (expandable to 256 GB), 4G Volte band, 48MP camera, and 5000 mAh battery. It has a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an 18W charger. Many customers have given the phone good reviews in terms of performance and usage in everyday use. How to find the perfect Mobile Phone When choosing a mobile phone for yourself, there are a few things you should look for in a phone: Price of the product

Long-lasting battery life

Powerful processor

Large display

Sufficient RAM and ROM

Excellent camera quality Products Price List

S.No. Mobile phone Price 1. Micromax in Note 1 (Green, 4GB RAM. 128GB Storage), (E7746) ₹ 13,599 2. Micromax Infinity N11 N8216, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage ₹ 12,999 3. Micromax Canvas 2 Q4310 (Chrome Black, 16GB) ₹ 8,999 4. Micromax in 1b (Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) ₹ 8,499 5. Micromax in 2B (Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) ₹ 9,340 6. Micromax in 2C (Silver, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM) ₹ 7,470 7. Micromax X513+ Black ₹ 1,160 8. Micromax Dual Sim X749 ₹ 1,699 9. Micromax X809 (Blue, Anti Theft, 1000mAh) ₹ 1,495 10. Micromax X743 (Black+ Red) ₹ 1,440