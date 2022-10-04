Earbuds under ₹ 4,000: Our top picks By Affiliate Desk

Summary: The advent of wireless earbuds has altered the media consumption landscape. But with new brands appearing in the market seemingly every month, it's becoming difficult to decide which to purchase. If you're looking for one, here is a list of the best earbuds under ₹ 4000 that you can buy.

Earbuds under ₹ 4000 can give you crisp and clear sound.

As more and more high-end smartphones in India ditch the 3.5 mm headphone port in favour of a sleeker design, truly wireless earbuds are quickly becoming very popular. Truly wireless earbuds, popularised by Apple AirPods, provide superior audio quality, long battery life, and a whole load of convenience at an affordable price. In case you are looking for new earbuds, here is a list of the best wireless earbuds under ₹4000 that will help you make an informed decision.Here are the top picks for the best earbuds under ₹4000. Each pair's basic features, as well as their benefits and drawbacks, have been outlined in detail. 1. JBL Wave 200 JBL Wave 200 uses JBL deep bass sound to deliver exceptional bass levels. Dual connect technology allows you to switch between two paired devices effortlessly. With an IPX2 rating and twenty hours of battery backup, the Wave 200 is an excellent choice if you're looking for earbuds under 4000. Specifications JBL deep bass sound Dual connect technology Incredibly comfortable to wear IPX2 Rating Weight: 48 g Battery: 20 hours

Pros Cons Decent sound quality Only IPX2-rated Great build quality No support for noise cancellation Intelligent self switch No support for noise cancellation

2. Skullcandy Sesh Evo The Skullcandy Seso Evo are a fantastic pair if you're looking for the best wireless earbuds under 4000. Skullcandy stands out amongst all other earbuds with its "find with Tile" support that lets you find your earphones if you lose them. The Sesh Evo support multiple EQ modes and offer close to twenty-four hours of battery backup. Specifications Ability to use either bud solo while the other one charges Call, Track and Volume Control Support for find with Tile Music, Movie, and Podcast EQ modes IP55 Rated Weight: 63g Battery: 24 Hours with the charging case

Pros Cons Great build quality inaccurate sound signature Value for money Messy controls EQ modes for film, music, and podcasts Lack Noise Cancellation

3. JBL C115 The C115 earbuds from JBL use powerful 5.8mm drivers that are capable of reducing audio distortion to a great extent. With Insta connect, you get a quick, stable connection with minimal latency. With 21 hours of battery backup and fast charging capabilities, the JBL C115 are an excellent choice for most users. Specifications Insta Connect, powered by a BT 5.0 chip ensures a quick, stable connection with minimal latency. Autonomous Connectivity: Allow you to use one earbud while the other one is charging Ergonomic design that provides a great in-ear feel IPX4 Rated Weight: 73 g

Pros Cons Seamless pairing experience Lacks support for wireless charging Extremely well-built Lacks support for in-ear detection Decent battery backup No support for ANC

4. Oneplus Nord in-Ear Earbuds The Oneplus Nord earbuds have a rather contemporary design that is lightweight and extremely comfortable to wear. The build quality is good, and its large, 12.4 mm dynamic drivers ensure deeper bass and clearer sound. Specifications An AI-powered noise cancellation algorithm that provides well-calibrated noise cancellation. Rapid charging with 5 hours of playback time in just 10 minutes of charging Support for OnePlus Fast Pair IPX7 rated with nano-coating to protect from splashes Weight: 70g Battery: 30 Hours with the charging case

Pros Cons Great battery life Connectivity issues Great battery life Lacks active noise cancellation IP 55 rating User experience requires fine-tuning on non-One plus devices

5. EDYELL TW2S Gaming If you're a gamer looking for a pair of earbuds built to optimise latency minimisation from the ground up, the TW2S gaming from EDYELL would be a great choice. With 12.4mm drivers offering deeper bass and clearer sound and MEMC microphone technology which helps filter 90% of ambient noise while on a call or gaming, the TW2S gaming is an excellent product. Specifications Low-latency mode of 60 ms for gaming Rapid charging with 5 hours of playback time in just 10 minutes of charging IPX7 rated with nano-coating Weight: 128g Battery: 120 Hours with the charging case

Pros Cons Exceptional battery life Heavier in comparison to other earbuds Significantly lower latency when compared to other earbuds Lacks active noise cancellation IPX7 rating Lacks a companion app for calibration

6. Boult Audio AirBass X1 The Boult audio AirBass X1 buds are a fantastic set of wireless earphones. With 6 hours of playback on a single charge along with the ability to get 100 minutes of playback with a quick 15-minute charge, the AirBass X1 does get the basics right. The earbuds also support dictating tasks to Google Assistant. Specifications Environmental noise cancellation 6 hours of playback per charge Auto pairing Support for touch controls and voice assistant Weight: 70g Battery: 24 Hours with the charging case

Pros Cons Affordable Can be uncomfortable to wear Decent build quality Muffled-up bass Microphone quality Design choices

7. boAt Airdopes 141 The Airdopes 141 offer excellent build quality given its price point. They provide a clear and distortion-free audio experience, which is great for making calls. The touch controls work great and help deliver a superior user experience. Specifications Beast mode for real-time audio and low-latency experience EnX environmental noise cancellation ASAP charging that can provide 75 minutes of power with a quick, 5-minute charging session IPX4 Rated Weight: 60g Battery: 42 Hours with the charging case

Pros Cons Value for money Build quality Great battery backup Lacks support for volume control ASAP charging Bass levels need improvement

8. Realme Buds Q2 Realme took an entirely different approach than its sister brand Oneplus regarding the earphones' design. The earphones offer active noise cancellation and feature a super low latency for an enhanced experience with the gaming mode. Specifications Fast charging provides 3 hours of battery life with a 10-minute charge. 88 mm Super Low Latency Gaming mode Support for vBT 5.2 and Google Fast Pair IPX5 Rated Weight: 60 g Battery: 28 Hours with the charging case

Pros Cons Support for active and environmental noise cancellation The shape may make the buds prone to falling off the ear Support for Bluetooth 5.2 ANC feels like a gimmick at times IPX5 rated Mediocre build quality

9. Boat Airdopes 121V2 The Airdopes 121V2 from Boat delivers a great audio experience at a fantastic price. The LED battery indicator for charging and touch controls are a nice touch, but Boat drives it home with the fourteen hours battery backup despite weighing only 36 g. Specifications Utilises powerful 8mm drivers to deliver a fantastic listening experience LED battery indicator Easy access multifunction button controls Allows you to access the voice assistant via just a single press of the Multifunction Button Support for vBT 5.0

Pros Cons Compact and lightweight design Fragile charging case Decent build quality Case is a fingerprint magnet Value for money Supports single connections only

10. pTron Bassbuds Duo The pTron Bassbuds Duo features impressive stereo sound and deep bass levels. The ergonomic design of the Bassbuds Duo makes for an excellent in-ear feel. With passive noise cancellation and close to thirty-two hours of battery backup, the pTron Bassbuds Duo are an excellent choice. Specifications Immersive stereo sound and deep bass Lightweight design Passive Noise Cancellation Instant Access to Device's Voice Assistant Support for vBT 5.1 IPX4 Rated Weight: 43g Battery: 32 Hours with the charging case

Pros Cons Great sound quality Build quality Value for money Short range IPX4 rated Poor microphone quality

Best 3 features for consumers:

Product feature -1 feature - 2 feature - 3 JBL Wave 200 JBL's signatory deep bass sound Dual connect technology IPX2 Rating Skullcandy Sesh Evo Music, Movie, and Podcast EQ modes Support for find with Tile IP55 Rated JBL C115 JBL's signatory deep bass sound Autonomous Connectivity IPX4 Rated Oneplus Nord in-ear earbuds AI-powered noise cancellation algorithm OnePlus Fast Pair IPX7 rated EDYELL TW2S Gaming Low-latency mode mimetic microphone technology IPX7 rated Boult Audio AirBass X1 Buds Environmental noise cancellation Auto pairing Touch controls and voice assistant boAt Airdopes 141 Beast mode for a low-latency experience ASAP charging IPX4 Rated Realme Buds Q2 Active Noise Cancellation Fast charging IPX5 Rated Boat Airdopes 121V2 Powerful 8mm drivers LED battery indicator Support for vBT 5.0 pTron Bassbuds Duo Passive Noise Cancellation Support for vBT 5.1 IPX4 Rated

Best value for money The Oneplus Nord fully wireless in-ear earphones were introduced as a more budget-friendly alternative to the company's Z series of headphones. The Nord earbuds are lightweight and extremely comfortable to wear. The build quality is good, and its large, 12.4 mm dynamic drivers ensure deeper bass and clearer sound, which is great for their price. Best overall - JBL wave 200 The JBL 200 has an 8 mm audio driver, making it loud enough for any environment while yet providing that signature JBL bass. With a sensitivity of 108 DB, the drivers are capable of reproducing every sound you're likely to encounter in your daily life. Both the earphones and charging case of the JBL wave 200 TWS have a matte finish, making them less susceptible to scratches. Furthermore, the JBL wave 200 TWS weighs 48g, while the ear tips weigh 8.7g a piece. The weight goes to show you the kind of build quality these earbuds have. How to find best earbuds under ₹4,000? Before you go out and purchase a new set of earbuds for yourself, there are a few things you need to keep in mind: Bluetooth earbuds' audio codecs improve listening. Cheaper headphones don't support codecs like aptX, aptX HD, and LDAC, making them unfavourable for audiophiles. Fast charging is undervalued by most users but quickly becomes the most critical feature post-purchase. Pricing can also be confusing. Cheap headphones claim they can't compete because they cost less than a Bluetooth chip. Make sure you keep all this in mind before choosing the right earbuds for yourself. Price of best earbuds under ₹4000 at a glance:

Product Price in Rs JBL Wave 200 3,999 Skullcandy Sesh Evo 3,990 JBL C115 2,999 Oneplus Nord in-ear earbuds 2,799 DYELL TW2S Gaming 2,249 Boult Audio AirBass X1 Buds 1,799 boAt Airdopes 141 1,399 Realme Buds Q2 1,998 Boat Airdopes 121V2 1,199 pTron Bassbuds Duo 899

