Earbuds under 4,000: Our top picks

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 04, 2022 18:05 IST

The advent of wireless earbuds has altered the media consumption landscape. But with new brands appearing in the market seemingly every month, it's becoming difficult to decide which to purchase. If you're looking for one, here is a list of the best earbuds under 4000 that you can buy.

Earbuds under 4000 can give you crisp and clear sound.

As more and more high-end smartphones in India ditch the 3.5 mm headphone port in favour of a sleeker design, truly wireless earbuds are quickly becoming very popular. Truly wireless earbuds, popularised by Apple AirPods, provide superior audio quality, long battery life, and a whole load of convenience at an affordable price. In case you are looking for new earbuds, here is a list of the best wireless earbuds under 4000 that will help you make an informed decision.Here are the top picks for the best earbuds under 4000. Each pair's basic features, as well as their benefits and drawbacks, have been outlined in detail.

1. JBL Wave 200

JBL Wave 200 uses JBL deep bass sound to deliver exceptional bass levels. Dual connect technology allows you to switch between two paired devices effortlessly. With an IPX2 rating and twenty hours of battery backup, the Wave 200 is an excellent choice if you're looking for earbuds under 4000.

Specifications

JBL deep bass sound

Dual connect technology

Incredibly comfortable to wear

IPX2 Rating

Weight: 48 g

Battery: 20 hours

ProsCons
Decent sound qualityOnly IPX2-rated
Great build qualityNo support for noise cancellation
Intelligent self switchNo support for noise cancellation
JBL Wave 200 TWS, True Wireless in-Ear Earbuds with Mic, 20 Hours Playtime, JBL Deep Bass Sound, use Single Earbud or Both, Bluetooth 5.0, Type C & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (White)
42% off
3,499 5,999
Buy now

2. Skullcandy Sesh Evo

The Skullcandy Seso Evo are a fantastic pair if you're looking for the best wireless earbuds under 4000. Skullcandy stands out amongst all other earbuds with its "find with Tile" support that lets you find your earphones if you lose them. The Sesh Evo support multiple EQ modes and offer close to twenty-four hours of battery backup.

Specifications

Ability to use either bud solo while the other one charges

Call, Track and Volume Control

Support for find with Tile

Music, Movie, and Podcast EQ modes

IP55 Rated

Weight: 63g

Battery: 24 Hours with the charging case

ProsCons
Great build qualityinaccurate sound signature
Value for moneyMessy controls
EQ modes for film, music, and podcastsLack Noise Cancellation
Skullcandy Sesh Evo Truly Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds with Mic (Black)
61% off
3,899 9,999
Buy now

3. JBL C115

The C115 earbuds from JBL use powerful 5.8mm drivers that are capable of reducing audio distortion to a great extent. With Insta connect, you get a quick, stable connection with minimal latency. With 21 hours of battery backup and fast charging capabilities, the JBL C115 are an excellent choice for most users.

Specifications

Insta Connect, powered by a BT 5.0 chip ensures a quick, stable connection with minimal latency.

Autonomous Connectivity: Allow you to use one earbud while the other one is charging

Ergonomic design that provides a great in-ear feel

IPX4 Rated

Weight: 73 g

ProsCons
Seamless pairing experienceLacks support for wireless charging
Extremely well-builtLacks support for in-ear detection
Decent battery backupNo support for ANC
JBL C115 True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic, Jumbo 21 Hours Playtime with Quick Charge, True Bass, Dual Connect, Bluetooth 5.0, Type C and Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black)
70% off
2,699 8,990
Buy now

4. Oneplus Nord in-Ear Earbuds

The Oneplus Nord earbuds have a rather contemporary design that is lightweight and extremely comfortable to wear. The build quality is good, and its large, 12.4 mm dynamic drivers ensure deeper bass and clearer sound.

Specifications

An AI-powered noise cancellation algorithm that provides well-calibrated noise cancellation.

Rapid charging with 5 hours of playback time in just 10 minutes of charging

Support for OnePlus Fast Pair

IPX7 rated with nano-coating to protect from splashes

Weight: 70g

Battery: 30 Hours with the charging case

ProsCons
Great battery lifeConnectivity issues
Great battery lifeLacks active noise cancellation
IP 55 ratingUser experience requires fine-tuning on non-One plus devices
OnePlus Nord Buds True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic, 12.4mm Titanium Drivers, Playback:Up to 30hr case, 4-Mic Design + AI Noise Cancellation, IP55 Rating, Fast Charging (Black Slate)
20% off
2,399 2,999
Buy now

5. EDYELL TW2S Gaming

If you're a gamer looking for a pair of earbuds built to optimise latency minimisation from the ground up, the TW2S gaming from EDYELL would be a great choice. With 12.4mm drivers offering deeper bass and clearer sound and MEMC microphone technology which helps filter 90% of ambient noise while on a call or gaming, the TW2S gaming is an excellent product.

Specifications

Low-latency mode of 60 ms for gaming

Rapid charging with 5 hours of playback time in just 10 minutes of charging

IPX7 rated with nano-coating

Weight: 128g

Battery: 120 Hours with the charging case

ProsCons
Exceptional battery lifeHeavier in comparison to other earbuds
Significantly lower latency when compared to other earbudsLacks active noise cancellation
IPX7 ratingLacks a companion app for calibration
EDYELL® TW2S Gaming True Wireless Earbuds, Less Than 60ms Latency, Upgraded Bluetooth 5.1 Technology, IPX7 Trusted Waterproof, Dedicated GAMING mode, Ultra-Long Playtime, Built-in Microphone with Deep Bass for sports
70% off
1,799 5,999
Buy now

6. Boult Audio AirBass X1

The Boult audio AirBass X1 buds are a fantastic set of wireless earphones. With 6 hours of playback on a single charge along with the ability to get 100 minutes of playback with a quick 15-minute charge, the AirBass X1 does get the basics right. The earbuds also support dictating tasks to Google Assistant.

Specifications

Environmental noise cancellation

6 hours of playback per charge

Auto pairing

Support for touch controls and voice assistant

Weight: 70g

Battery: 24 Hours with the charging case

ProsCons
AffordableCan be uncomfortable to wear
Decent build qualityMuffled-up bass
Microphone qualityDesign choices
Boult Audio AirBass X1 Buds TWS, 24H Playtime with Quad Mic ENC, Fast Charging Type-C, IPX5 Water Resistant, Touch Controls and Voice Assistant Bluetooth Truly Wireless In Ear Earbuds with Mic (Black)
79% off
1,499 6,999
Buy now

7. boAt Airdopes 141

The Airdopes 141 offer excellent build quality given its price point. They provide a clear and distortion-free audio experience, which is great for making calls. The touch controls work great and help deliver a superior user experience.

Specifications

Beast mode for real-time audio and low-latency experience

EnX environmental noise cancellation

ASAP charging that can provide 75 minutes of power with a quick, 5-minute charging session

IPX4 Rated

Weight: 60g

Battery: 42 Hours with the charging case

ProsCons
Value for moneyBuild quality
Great battery backupLacks support for volume control
ASAP chargingBass levels need improvement
boAt Airdopes 141 True Wireless Earbuds with 42H Playtime, Beast™ Mode(Low Latency Upto 80ms) for Gaming, ENx™ Tech, ASAP™ Charge, IWP™, IPX4 Water Resistance, Smooth Touch Controls(Bold Black)
77% off
1,049 4,490
Buy now

8. Realme Buds Q2

Realme took an entirely different approach than its sister brand Oneplus regarding the earphones' design. The earphones offer active noise cancellation and feature a super low latency for an enhanced experience with the gaming mode.

Specifications

Fast charging provides 3 hours of battery life with a 10-minute charge.

88 mm Super Low Latency Gaming mode

Support for vBT 5.2 and Google Fast Pair

IPX5 Rated

Weight: 60 g

Battery: 28 Hours with the charging case

ProsCons
Support for active and environmental noise cancellationThe shape may make the buds prone to falling off the ear
Support for Bluetooth 5.2ANC feels like a gimmick at times
IPX5 ratedMediocre build quality
realme Buds Q2 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic, Fast Charging & Up to 28Hrs Playtime (Active Black)
32% off
2,385 3,499
Buy now

9. Boat Airdopes 121V2

The Airdopes 121V2 from Boat delivers a great audio experience at a fantastic price. The LED battery indicator for charging and touch controls are a nice touch, but Boat drives it home with the fourteen hours battery backup despite weighing only 36 g.

Specifications

Utilises powerful 8mm drivers to deliver a fantastic listening experience

LED battery indicator

Easy access multifunction button controls

Allows you to access the voice assistant via just a single press of the Multifunction Button

Support for vBT 5.0

ProsCons
Compact and lightweight designFragile charging case
Decent build qualityCase is a fingerprint magnet
Value for moneySupports single connections only

10. pTron Bassbuds Duo

The pTron Bassbuds Duo features impressive stereo sound and deep bass levels. The ergonomic design of the Bassbuds Duo makes for an excellent in-ear feel. With passive noise cancellation and close to thirty-two hours of battery backup, the pTron Bassbuds Duo are an excellent choice.

Specifications

Immersive stereo sound and deep bass

Lightweight design

Passive Noise Cancellation

Instant Access to Device's Voice Assistant

Support for vBT 5.1

IPX4 Rated

Weight: 43g

Battery: 32 Hours with the charging case

ProsCons
Great sound qualityBuild quality
Value for moneyShort range
IPX4 ratedPoor microphone quality
pTron Bassbuds Duo in Ear Earbuds with 32Hrs Total Playtime, Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless, Stereo Audio, Touch Control TWS, with Mic, Type-C Fast Charging, IPX4 & Voice Assistance (Black)
77% off
599 2,599
Buy now

Best 3 features for consumers:

Productfeature -1feature - 2feature - 3
 JBL Wave 200 JBL's signatory deep bass sound Dual connect technology IPX2 Rating
 Skullcandy Sesh Evo Music, Movie, and Podcast EQ modes Support for find with Tile IP55 Rated
 JBL C115 JBL's signatory deep bass sound Autonomous Connectivity IPX4 Rated
 Oneplus Nord in-ear earbuds AI-powered noise cancellation algorithm OnePlus Fast Pair IPX7 rated
 EDYELL TW2S Gaming Low-latency mode mimetic microphone technology IPX7 rated
 Boult Audio AirBass X1 Buds Environmental noise cancellation Auto pairing Touch controls and voice assistant
 boAt Airdopes 141 Beast mode for a low-latency experience ASAP charging IPX4 Rated
 Realme Buds Q2 Active Noise Cancellation Fast charging IPX5 Rated
 Boat Airdopes 121V2Powerful 8mm drivers LED battery indicator Support for vBT 5.0
 pTron Bassbuds Duo Passive Noise Cancellation Support for vBT 5.1 IPX4 Rated

Best value for money

The Oneplus Nord fully wireless in-ear earphones were introduced as a more budget-friendly alternative to the company's Z series of headphones. The Nord earbuds are lightweight and extremely comfortable to wear. The build quality is good, and its large, 12.4 mm dynamic drivers ensure deeper bass and clearer sound, which is great for their price.

Best overall - JBL wave 200

The JBL 200 has an 8 mm audio driver, making it loud enough for any environment while yet providing that signature JBL bass. With a sensitivity of 108 DB, the drivers are capable of reproducing every sound you're likely to encounter in your daily life. Both the earphones and charging case of the JBL wave 200 TWS have a matte finish, making them less susceptible to scratches. Furthermore, the JBL wave 200 TWS weighs 48g, while the ear tips weigh 8.7g a piece. The weight goes to show you the kind of build quality these earbuds have.

How to find best earbuds under 4,000?

Before you go out and purchase a new set of earbuds for yourself, there are a few things you need to keep in mind: Bluetooth earbuds' audio codecs improve listening. Cheaper headphones don't support codecs like aptX, aptX HD, and LDAC, making them unfavourable for audiophiles. Fast charging is undervalued by most users but quickly becomes the most critical feature post-purchase. Pricing can also be confusing. Cheap headphones claim they can't compete because they cost less than a Bluetooth chip. Make sure you keep all this in mind before choosing the right earbuds for yourself.

Price of best earbuds under 4000 at a glance:

ProductPrice in Rs
JBL Wave 2003,999
Skullcandy Sesh Evo3,990
JBL C1152,999
Oneplus Nord in-ear earbuds2,799
DYELL TW2S Gaming2,249
Boult Audio AirBass X1 Buds1,799
boAt Airdopes 141 1,399
Realme Buds Q2 1,998
Boat Airdopes 121V21,199
pTron Bassbuds Duo899

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Best earbuds under 4000

Which is the best pair of earbuds?

Among Bluetooth earbuds currently on the market, the Apple Airpods Pro are without a doubt the best option. They perform wonderfully for most users, and the active noise cancellation effectively eliminates ambient noise. Try them out if you don't mind splurging a little.

Do I need active noise cancellation?

Using earphones with a noise cancellation solution makes much sense if you want an immersive audio experience. ANC works by sending out electrical signals to cancel out the noise effectively. However, you could do without ANC if you're on a budget since ANC on earbuds that cost less than Rs. 4,000 is often claimed to be somewhat gimmicky.

 

Do Airpods work with Android phones?

Airpods can easily connect to any Android phone using Bluetooth. But given Apple's walled-garden ideology, it is tough to configure and customise Airpods when using an Android phone. You will need to connect them to an iPhone to update their firmware. 

 

