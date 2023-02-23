Enhance your gaming experience with these top 5 Lenovo gaming laptops

Summary:
Are you looking for a gaming laptop that won't break the bank but still have great specifications? Lenovo is one of the top-rated laptop manufacturers in the world and provides a wide range of laptops, including gaming laptops. There are many great options, and we've compiled a list of some of the best Lenovo gaming laptops to help make your decision easier. We've covered you, from the Legion Gaming Laptop series designed for gamers to more budget-friendly PCs like the IdeaPad Gaming Series. Check out our top 5 Lenovo Gaming Laptops below and see which is right for you!
Product list
1. Lenovo Legion S7 AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
The Lenovo Legion S7 is a gaming laptop with AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, a high-performance processor designed for gaming and demanding applications. It has 8 cores and 16 threads, offering excellent multi-tasking and computational capabilities. This processor is built on the latest Zen 3 architecture, which provides improved performance and efficiency compared to previous generations. The Lenovo Legion S7 also comes with other features, such as a dedicated graphics card, a high-refresh-rate display, and high-speed storage and memory, making it a powerful and capable gaming machine.
Specifications:
Brand: Lenovo
Series: Lenovo Legion S7 15ACH6
Screen Size: 15.6 Inches
Colour: Shadow Black
Hard Disk Size: 1 TB
CPU Model: Ryzen 7
RAM: 16 GB
Operating System: Windows 11 Home
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent content rendering performance, Great contrast & peak brightness
|Expensive
|Fast response time, Good colour replication
2. Lenovo Legion 5 AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
Lenovo’s Legion laptop is designed with the advanced gamer in mind. This powerful device has AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor and 8GB RAM DDR4 3200Mhz for superior gaming performance. Lenovo’s legion laptop offers 1TB HDD + 256 GB SSD and optimal cooling for improved performance. The Legion Coldfront 2.0 has four exhaust channels, a six-point thermal sensor array, dual liquid crystal polymer-coated fans and dedicated copper heat pipes. Giving this laptop a sleek look is its phantom black body with an iridescent logo finish and top-placed webcam with a privacy shutter.
Specifications:
Brand: Lenovo
Model Name: Legion 5
Screen Size: 15.6 Inches
Colour: Phantom Black
Hard Disk Size: 1 TB
CPU Model: Ryzen 5 4600H
RAM Memory: 8 GB
Operating System: Windows 10 Home
Special Feature: Anti-reflective
|Pros
|Cons
|Impressive performance
|A bit heavy
|Good display and design
3. Lenovo Legion 5 Intel Core i5-11400H
Lenovo Legion Laptop has Intel Core 5i processors allowing gamers to enjoy the latest AAA titles with up to 5GHz clock speeds and 45 Watts of dedicated processing power. Intel Iris Xe graphics provide realistic visuals, while Intel Thermal Velocity Boost optimises system performance. With Intel WiFi 6 (Gig+), gamers can connect with blazing-fast Gigabit WiFi speeds without slowdown from multiple connected devices. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs enable real-time ray tracing for immersive gameplay. They also come with Coldfront 3.0 cooling technology, which provides maximum clock speeds and zero throttling over long gaming sessions The enhanced audio quality provided by Nahimic Audio helps precisely pinpoint gameplay sounds, making it the best Lenovo laptop for gaming.
Specifications:
Brand: Lenovo
Series: Lenovo Legion 5 15ITH6
Screen Size: 15.6 Inches
Colour: Phantom Blue (Top), Shadow Black (Bottom)
CPU Model: Core i5
RAM Memory:16 GB
Operating System: Windows 11 Home
Special Feature: Anti-Glare Screen
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent thermals
|Display quality could be improved
|Great performance, Loads of connectivity options
4. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Intel Core i5 11th Gen
The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is a laptop with the 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor. This processor provides solid performance for everyday tasks and some light gaming. The 11th generation Intel Core i5 is a powerful processor with improved performance and efficiency compared to previous generations. The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 may also come with other features, such as a dedicated graphics card, a high-resolution display, and ample storage and memory, making it a suitable choice for work and play.
Specifications:
Brand: Lenovo
Model Name: IdeaPad Gaming 3 15IHU6
Screen Size: 15.6 Inches
Color: Black
CPU Model: Core i5
RAM Memory: 8 GB
Operating System: Windows 11 Home
Special Feature: Anti-Glare Screen, Backlit Keyboard
Graphics Coprocessor: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650
|Pros
|Cons
|Clean and sleek design without any gamey accents.
|The display is not colour-accurate
|Its graphics offer stable 60FPS in most AAA titles. Teal backlit keyboard.
5. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 AMD Ryzen 5
The Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor is a budget-friendly laptop for casual gaming and everyday use. The AMD Ryzen 5 processor offers good performance for the price and is suitable for running demanding games and applications. The Ideapad Gaming 3 features a dedicated graphics card, typically an NVIDIA GeForce GTX or a Radeon GPU, to provide a smooth gaming experience. This also includes other features on gaming laptops, such as fast storage and memory options, high-quality audio, and a high-refresh-rate display. The Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 is a good choice for those looking for a budget-friendly laptop for everyday use and light gaming.
Specifications:
Brand: Lenovo
Model Name: IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ACH6
Screen Size: 15.6 Inches
Colour: Shadow Black
Hard Disk Size: 1 TB
CPU Model: Ryzen 5
RAM Memory Installed Size: 8 GB
Operating System: Windows 11 Home
Special Feature: Anti-Glare Screen
|Pros
|Cons
|One of the best in the budget category
|The display is not colour-accurate.
|Battery Life: 45Wh upto 4.5 Hours | Rapid Charge (up to 50% in 30 min)
Best overall product
Our top choice for the best overall product is the Legion Laptop S7 which is a powerful laptop that packs all the latest features, from an AMD Ryzen 7 processor and 16GB of RAM to a 6 GB NVIDIA GeForce 3060 Max-Q graphics card. It also offers an immersive gaming experience, with a 15.6" QHD (1920x1080) Dolby Vision, IPS Technology, 165 Hz Refresh Rate, 300Nits Brightness, 100% sRGB Dolby Vision and 2x2W HD Harman Speakers, Nahimic Audio with Surround Sound, Sound Tracker, Night Mode, Sound Sharing & Content Profiles. The Legion Laptop S7 is a great all-rounder, making it an ideal option for a high-performance gaming laptop.
Best value for money
Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 laptop has a powerful 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB, making it an excellent choice for gamers on a budget and who don’t want to compromise on power and performance. You also get 512GB of storage space, enough to store all your gaming data. All these features come at an attractive price, so if you're looking for the best value for money, this laptop is worth checking out!
How to find the right Lenovo gaming laptop?
There are a few key factors to consider when selecting your Lenovo gaming laptops, such as budget, power, and design. Depending on how much you can spend, you can choose between a laptop that can handle more intense games and graphics or one designed primarily for casual gaming. Also, consider the processor and graphics card type before finalising the purchase. It should be powerful enough to handle any game you plan on playing. Regarding design, consider if portability is a factor, or if you prefer a larger laptop with extended battery life. Once you determine what features are important, narrowing down your choices and finding the perfect Lenovo gaming laptop for your needs should be easier!
The optimal screen size for a gamer who demands a dramatic and immersive gaming experience would be 16 or 17.3 inches.
The processor is the key element of a gaming laptop since the speed at which a gamer plays action sequences in high-density games makes all the difference.
Gaming laptops are stronger and have more RAM than regular laptops. In addition, features like backlit keyboards, sharp displays, and extended battery life are advantageous for gaming.