How much RAM is recommended for a gaming laptop?
Recommended RAM for a gaming laptop is 8GB.
Buying a gaming laptop can be challenging as different varieties are available in the market. A person might need clarification and guidance after looking at the different features of the laptops, such as display, battery life, form factor, and the components powering all.
To assist you in the process of choosing the best gaming laptop under ₹50000, we have listed below the 10 best gaming laptops under ₹50000 from which you can decide to buy the right fit for you.
Firstly, you have to prioritise the features that are important to you. A few things to be kept in mind are to compare the GPU and the CPU in the laptop you want for the games you would like to play to get an idea of how they will perform. Also, ensure that GPU and CPU can touch the consistent frame rates when rendering is done for proper screen resolution or external display resolution.
The list of 10 best gaming laptops for you
1.Lenovo Ideapad 3 AMD Ryzen 5 Hexa Core 5500U 15.6” (39.62cm) (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11/Office), Arctic Grey,1.65kg, Thin and Light Laptop
The Ideapad Slim3 is designed for people on the go and for keen learners. That is why it is only 19.9mm thin and weighs only 1.65 kg. It has the latest Intel 11th-generation processors and a solid-state drive for storage faster than the average hard drives.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Ideal for studying and coding
|Screen quality is not good
|Backlight keyboard
|Among 8GB RAM, you get 6GB usable; rest 2GB RAM is for graphics
|Fast charging
2. HP Chromebook Intel Celeron N4000 HDB Business, Gaming laptop (14 inches, 4GB RAM, LED, 32 GB eMMC, 1366x768)
All the Android apps on your phone can be run on this Chrome device. It is environmental-friendly with low halogen and mercury-free display backlights.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Touchscreen is superb
|Not suitable for students who frequently use MS Word and Excel
|Soft touch keys with backlit keyboard
|Sharp picture quality
3. HP 11TH Gen Intel Core i3 15.6 inches (39.6cm) FHD Laptop, Jet Black- 15s-du3055TU (8GB RAM/1TB HDD/UHD Graphics/Windows 10 Home/ 1.75kg)
This laptop has Intel core i3 -1115g4 processor with Intel Boost Technology. The OS is Windows 10 Home 64 but can be upgraded to Windows 11.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Great combination of storage and security
|Slow performance
4. HP 14(2021) 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 3 5300U, FHD Gaming Laptop with Alexa Built-in, Natural Silver, 14 inches (35cm), 1.46kg, 14s-fq29AU (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 10/MS Office)
The HP 14(2021) has 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 3 5300U processor. The operating system is Windows 10 with built-in Alexa.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Build quality is lightweight
|The warranty has to be updated because HP
|Display is bright
|calculates the period from the date the device was shipped
|Good performance
5. ASUS Vivobook Flip 14 TP412FA-EC372TA Intel 10th Gen Core i3-10110U Business, Gaming Laptop, 14 inches, 1.5kg Galaxy Blue (4GB/512GB SSD/Windows 10 Home)
The ASUS Vivobook Flip 14 is slim and lightweight. The weight is only 1.5 kg. It has high-precision touch sensors that can sense the subtlest of your fingers.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Screen quality is good
|Web cam is poor
|Backlit keyboard
|Sound quality is low
|Touch & stylus is good
6. Acer Chromebook Spin 11 CP311-1H-C5PN Intel Celeron N3350 Touch Convertible Gaming Laptop, 11.6 inches, 1.25191392 kg (4GB DDR4 32GB eMMC, Google Chrome OS)
The Acer Chromebook Spin 11 CP311-1C5PN has high-level specs such as Intel Celeron N3350 Dual core processor. It runs on Chrome OS by Google.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Lightweight
|Processing speed sometimes gets slower
|Touchscreen is good
|Long battery life
7. MSIGF63 Thin, Intel 10th Gen i5-10500H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop, Black, 1.86kg (8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Nvidia GTX1650 4GB GDDR6) 10SC-848IN
The MSI GF63 Thin is an ultra-lightweight slim gaming laptop with a 4-sided thin bezel display. It has a high-quality brushed aluminium chassis that provides powerful performance.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Built for gaming
|Battery drains out fast
|Audio quality is good
8. Acer Aspire 3AMD Rygen 5 3500U Processor Full HD Laptop, Black, 15.6” (39.6cm), 1.9 kg (16GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/AMD Radeon Vega8 Mobile Graphics A315-23)
The Acer Aspire full HD laptop is perfect for every need. The slim design makes the laptop portable. You can put it in a backpack and carry it everywhere you go. There is an optimised camera and microphones for enhanced video calls.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Overall good performance
|Display is not so good
9. Acer Aspire 5 Intel 11th Gen Core Full HD Thin and Light Laptop, Pure Silver, 15.6 inches, 1.65kg (8GB/1TB HDD/Windows 10 Home/ Iris Xe Graphics) A515-56 Large
The Acer Aspire laptop has Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor. It has a full HD display of 15.6” and a bright resolution of 1920x1080 pixels.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Good for surfing and coding
|No SSD
|RAM is shared with graphics card
10. HP Pavilion 15 AMD Rygen 5 Anti-Glare FHD Laptop, Meta Design 15.6 inches (39.6), 1.75 kg (8GB/512GB SSD)
The HP Pavilion has the latest AMD Ryzen processor and AMD Radeon graphics that supports a powerful performance. It is a laptop with a larger screen-to-body ratio infused with micro-edge bezels that aid in maximising your view.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Rich sound quality
|No warranty
|Display quality is awesome
Best 3 features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Lenovo Ideapad 3 AMD Ryzen 5 Hexa Core 5500U 15.6” (39.62cm) (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11/Office), Arctic Grey,1.65kg, Thin and Light Laptop
|Ant-glare screen
|Lightweight
|Backlit keyboard
|HP Chromebook Intel Celeron N4000 HDB Business, Gaming laptop (14 inches, 4GB RAM, LED, 32 GB eMM C, 1366x768)
|Fingerprint reader
|Sleek design
|Backlit keyboard
|HP 11TGen Intel Core i3 15.6 inches (39.6cm) FHD Laptop, Jet Black- 15s-du3055TU (8GB RAM/1TB HDD/UHD Graphics/Windows 10 Home/ 1.75kg)
|DVD
|Dual speakers
|Built-in Alexa
|HP 14(2021) 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 3 5300U, FHD Gaming Laptop with Alexa Built-in, Natural Silver, 14 inches (35cm), 1.46kg, 14s-fq29AU (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 10/MS Office)
|Anti reflective
|Microphonenumreic keyboard
|Built-in Alexa
|ASUS Vivobook Flip 14 TP412FA-EC372TA Intel 10th Gen Core i3-10110U Business, Gaming Laptop, 14 inches, 1.5kg Galaxy Blue (4GB/512GB SSD/Windows 10 Home)
|Touchscreen
|Lightweight
|Backlit keyboard
|Acer Chromebook Spin 11 CP311-1H-C5PN Intel Celeron N3350 Touch Convertible Gaming Laptop, 11.6 inches, 1.25191392 kg (4GB DDR4 32GB eMMC, Google Chrome OS)
|Touchscreen
|Chrome OS
|Convertible chromebook
|MSIGF63 Thin, Intel 10th Gen i5-10500H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop, Black, 1.86kg (8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Nvidia GTX1650 4GB GDDR6) 10SC-848IN
|Lightweight
|Built-in microphone
|Backlit keyboard
|Acer Aspire 3AMD Rygen 5 3500U Processor Full HD Laptop, Black, 15.6” (39.6cm), 1.9 kg (16GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/AMD Radeon Vega8 Mobile Graphics A315-23)
|Webcam
|Enhanced video conferencing
|Portable laptop
|Acer Aspire 5 Intel 11th Gen Core Full HD Thin and Light Laptop, Pure Silver, 15.6 inches, 1.65kg (8GB/1TB HDD/Windows 10 Home/ Iris Xe Graphics) A515-56 Large
|Portable
|Webcam
|Lightweight
|HP Pavilion 15 AMD Rygen 5 Anti-Glare FHD Laptop, Meta Design 15.6 inches (39.6), 1.75 kg (8GB/ 512GB SSD)
|Micro-edge display
|Thin
|Backlit keyboard
Best value for money
The Acer Chromebook Spin 11 can be said to be the best value for money product. It updates automatically and boots up very fast. It is a convertible Chromebook with an Intel Celeron N3350 processor with a battery life of up to 10 hours.
Best overall product
If your priority for buying a laptop is for gaming purposes, then the MSIGF63 is the ideal one. It is powered by Nvidia Geforce GTX 1650 Max-Q GPU with 4 GB of 4GB GDDR6 memory. The design is sleek and lightweight.
How to find the perfect gaming laptop under ₹50000?
With advancements in technology, choosing a gaming laptop can be quite challenging. There are many factors to be kept in mind such as display, battery life, form factor, and most important of all the components powering it all. However, prioritize the aspects that are important to you.
Product price list
|S.no
|Product
|Price
|1.
|Lenovo Ideapad 3 AMD Ryzen 5 Hexa Core 5500U 15.6” (39.62cm) (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11/Office), Arctic Grey,1.65kg, Thin and Light Laptop
|₹46,900
|2.
|HP Chromebook Intel Celeron N4000 HDB Business, Gaming laptop (14 inches, 4GB RAM, LED, 32 GB eMMC, 1366x768)
|₹35,710
|3.
|HP 11TH Gen Intel Core i3 15.6 inches (39.6cm) FHD Laptop, Jet Black- 15s-du3055TU (8GB RAM/1TB HDD/UHD Graphics/Windows 10 Home/ 1.75kg)
|₹39,990
|4.
|HP 14(2021) 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 3 5300U, FHD Gaming Laptop with Alexa Built-in, Natural Silver, 14 inches (35cm), 1.46kg, 14s-fq29AU (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 10/MS Office)
|₹46,900
|5.
|ASUS Vivobook Flip 14 TP412FA-EC372TA Intel 10th Gen Core i3-10110U Business, Gaming Laptop, 14 inches, 1.5kg Galaxy Blue (4GB/512GB SSD/Windows 10 Home)
|₹43,740
|6.
|Acer Chromebook Spin 11 CP311-1H-C5PN Intel Celeron N3350 Touch Convertible Gaming Laptop, 11.6 inches, 1.25191392 kg (4GB DDR4 32GB eMMC, Google Chrome OS)
|₹29,206
|7.
|MSIGF63 Thin, Intel 10th Gen i5-10500H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop, Black, 1.86kg (8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Nvidia GTX1650 4GB GDDR6) 10SC-848IN
|₹49,824
|8.
|Acer Aspire 3AMD Rygen 5 3500U Processor Full HD Laptop, Black, 15.6” (39.6cm), 1.9 kg (16GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/AMD Radeon Vega8 Mobile Graphics A315-23)
|₹37,990
|9.
|Acer Aspire 5 Intel 11th Gen Core Full HD Thin and Light Laptop, Pure Silver, 15.6 inches, 1.65kg (8GB/1TB HDD/Windows 10 Home/ Iris Xe Graphics) A515-56 Large
|₹50,050
|10.
|HP Pavilion 15 AMD Rygen 5 Anti-Glare FHD Laptop, Meta Design 15.6 inches (39.6), 1.75 kg (8GB/512GB SSD)
|₹49,999
Yes, laptops can be used for gaming provided they have a powerful processor and enough RAM to support the game.
Most laptops have both an internal and an external drive.
