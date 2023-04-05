Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Experience high-quality sound with 10 best home theatres under 10,000

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Apr 05, 2023 16:04 IST

Summary:

Keen on investing in a home theatre system under 10,000? Read HT’s article on some of the best ones in the market. You also get to know the best bargains.

A good home theatre system can completely elevate your viewing experience.

Whatever time of the year, one can decide which home theatre is the best and the top home theatre brands. Choosing the best home theatre with great sound could be challenging because each device has various technological requirements. Here is a list of the top 10 home theatre systems with superior audio quality. The items are all priced under 10,000. Thus, selecting the perfect product requires a thorough analysis of the market.

Product list

  1. ZEBRONICS ZEB-BT6590RUCF Wireless Bluetooth Multimedia Speaker with Supporting SD Card, USB, AUX, FM & Remote Control. (65 Watt, 5.1 Channel)

A 5.1 latest home theatre, the ZEB-BT6590RUCF has a captivating front panel with glossy lines for a striking appearance. The speaker also features an LED display that shows data about the connectivity modes. A remote control is included with the ZEB-BT6590RUCF speaker to make it easy to control the entertainment. The 5.1 input of the ZEB-BT6590RUCF 5.1 speaker allows viewers to completely enjoy a movie.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Zebronics
  • Model Name: ZEB-BT6590
  • Connector Type: USB
  • Speaker Type: Subwoofer; Satellite
  • Net Quantity: 1

Pros

Cons

Easy to install

Build quality can be improved

ZEBRONICS ZEB-BT6590RUCF Wireless Bluetooth Multimedia Speaker with Supporting SD Card, USB, AUX, FM & Remote Control. (65 Watt, 5.1 Channel)
3.9 (7,144)
26% off
3,699 4,999
Buy now

2. GOVO GOSURROUND 900 | 200W Soundbar, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre, 6.5” Wired Subwoofer, HDMI, AUX, Opt, USB & Bluetooth, 4 Equalizer Modes, Stylish Remote & LED Display, RMS 160W (Platinum Black)

One may experience rapid, hassle-free setup and easy access to entertainment with a remote-control equalizer that offers 4 modes of movies, music, news, and 3D. Customers can completely customize the sound using the GOVO Soundbar remote's BASS and TREBLE controls. The signs are all prominently shown on its LED display. Several wired connection options, including HDMI(ARC), USB, Optical, and AUX, enable the insertion of many audio sources.

Specifications:

  • Brand: GOVO
  • Model Name: GOSURROUND
  • Connector Type: HDMI, AUX, USB, OPT & Bluetooth V5.0
  • Speaker Type: Soundbar
  • Net Quantity: 1

Pros

Cons

Power indicator

Costly

Good touch controls

 
GOVO GOSURROUND 900 | 200W Soundbar, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre, 6.5” Wired Subwoofer, HDMI, AUX, Opt, USB & Bluetooth, 4 Equalizer Modes, Stylish Remote & LED Display, RMS 160W (Platinum Black)
4.4 (1,011)
63% off
6,599 17,999
Buy now

3. JBL Cinema SB241, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (110W)

After 10 minutes of inactivity, Soundbar automatically switches to standby mode to conserve energy. When an input is detected, the soundbar will immediately switch to its primary source (HDMI ARC or optical input). The Cinema SB241 Soundbar can now be controlled via the primary TV remote that users have programmed. With the remote control, select from the pre-set equalizer settings for movies, music, and news to listen to the content how you prefer.

Specifications:

  • Brand: JBL
  • Model Name: Cinema
  • Connector Type: Bluetooth, HDMI, Wireless
  • Speaker Type: Soundbar
  • Net Quantity: 1

Pros

Cons

Easy to carry

Quality can be improved

JBL Cinema SB241, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (110W)
3.5 (1,046)
43% off
8,499 14,999
Buy now

4. Infinity (JBL) Sonic B200WL, 160W Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, Bluetooth, Optical Input, USB & AUX Connectivity (Black)

With 160-Watt Peak Power System Output, enjoy powerful, immersive sound that creates a cinematic experience and a concert-like impression. With Bluetooth connectivity, users can quickly pair and stream from any compatible device. The great sound that exceptionally deep bass produces is beneficial to any media, including video games, music, and movies. Turn up the subwoofer's powerful bass output to get up and dance to the music. The Sonic B200 boasts an elegant, user-friendly design. It will undoubtedly enhance any place it is in because it is small and subtle.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Infinity
  • Model Name: Sonic
  • Connector Type: Bluetooth
  • Speaker Type: Soundbar
  • Net Quantity: 1

Pros

Cons

Powerful sound

Cost can be reduced

Infinity (JBL) Sonic B200WL, 160W Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, Bluetooth, Optical Input, USB & AUX Connectivity (Black)
3.9 (4,049)
47% off
9,499 17,999
Buy now

5.KRISONS Nexon 2.1 Home Theater | Bluetooth Supporting Home Theatre 2.1 | USB, AUX, LCD Display, Built-in FM, Recording, Remote Control 30 W Home Theatre

Users won't miss a beat with the Krisons Nexon 2.1 Bluetooth Home Theater. The 2.1 surround sound speakers allow you to feel the music throughout your entire body. Two sizable satellite speakers and one subwoofer work together to give you the impression that you are in a theatre at home. You can utilize the speaker's built-in USB port to play your favorite songs. They also have an AUX IN plug, allowing for universal 3.5 mm jack compatibility.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Krisons
  • Model Name: Nexon
  • Connector Type: USB
  • Speaker Type: Subwoofer
  • Net Quantity: 1

Pros

Cons

Cheap

Cord length can be improved

Durable product

 

KRISONS Nexon 2.1 Home Theater | Bluetooth Supporting Home Theatre 2.1 | USB, AUX, LCD Display, Built-in FM, Recording, Remote Control 30 W Home Theatre
3.5 (872)
56% off
1,549 3,490
Buy now

6. OBAGE DT-31 100 Watts Dual Tower Home Theatre System with Optical in, Bluetooth 5.0, USB, FM, AUX

Boosted highs and bass make music less enjoyable and prevent you from losing yourself in it. Although the bass has a stunning depth and a nice wallop, it doesn't overshadow the vocals. It is excellent for prolonged listening because of its high clarity and soothing tone. The focus is on sound quality rather than sound volume. The DT-31 additionally offers optical input, Bluetooth 5.0, FM, USB playback, Aux, and other functions. Make sure the digital audio setting on your TV is set to PCM.

Specifications:

  • Brand: OBAGE
  • Model Name: DT-31
  • Connector Type: Optical IN, Bluetooth 5.0, USB, FM, Aux
  • Speaker Type: Bluetooth
  • Net Quantity: 1

Pros

Cons

Value for money

Low bass

OBAGE DT-31 100 Watts Dual Tower Home Theatre System with Optical in, Bluetooth 5.0,USB,FM,AUX
4.4 (583)
38% off
6,199 10,000
Buy now

7. TRONESLA Mini Nano 30 W Bluetooth Home Theatre Multimedia Speaker Mini Tower Speaker with USB Player, AUX, SD Card Slot, and Remote Controlled Sound System with Builn FM Radio

Enjoy the optimum sound with the TRONESLA MINI Nano Bluetooth Speaker System. On the front panel of the gadget are lovely black volume, bass, and treble knobs as well as a multicolored LED light. The sound produced by this Bluetooth speaker is crystal clear and has great bass. The included speaker for Nano Plus++ offers great bass and creates a strong sound. Thanks to its support for Bluetooth, USB, AUX, FM, and SD Card, this home music speaker allows for both wired and wireless connections. Bluetooth makes wireless communication easy.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Tronesla
  • Model Name: Mini Nano
  • Connector Type: Bluetooth
  • Speaker Type: Tower
  • Net Quantity: 1

Pros

Cons

Easy to use

Build quality can be improved

TRONESLA Mini Nano 30 W Bluetooth Home Theatre Multimedia Speaker Mini Tower Speaker with USB Player,AUX,SD Card Slot and Remote Controlled Sound System with Built in FM Radio
4.2 (23)
35% off
1,299 2,000
Buy now

8. GOVO GOSURROUND 610 100 Watt 2.1 Channel with HDMI, Optical & LED Display Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar (Platinum Black)

Several wired connection options, including HDMI(ARC), USB, Optical, and AUX, enable the insertion of many audio sources. For those who seek wireless connectivity, it features strong anti-interference capabilities Bluetooth 5.0 with a range of up to 33 feet. You'll be submerged in stereo sound thanks to 2.1 channels and 100W of output power.

Specifications:

  • Brand: GOVO
  • Model Name: GOSURROUND
  • Connector Type: Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB, HDMI, Wireless
  • Speaker Type: Soundbar
  • Net Quantity: 1

Pros

Cons

Durability

Build quality can be improved

Good sound quality

 

GOVO GOSURROUND 610 100 Watt 2.1 Channel with HDMI, Optical & LED Display Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar (Platinum Black)
4.2 (690)
69% off
5,299 16,999
Buy now

9. BENCLEY Bled Double Tower Speakers/Bluetooth Speaker/Multimedia Speaker/Home Theater with FM Pen Drive Mobile Aux Support (64 cm Height)

The best way to start the party is with BENCLEY Dual Tower Speakers. Enjoy your favorite music at full blast while dressing stylishly. The music from Bencley Double tower Speakers elevates any gathering with its astounding high-power output. It has two tower speakers that have an amplifier integrated into them and an output power of RMS 125W / 45000 P.M.P.O., which enhances both movie and music listening.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Bencley
  • Model Name: Bled Double
  • Connector Type: Bluetooth, Auxillary
  • Speaker Type: Tower
  • Net Quantity: 1

Pros

Cons

Easy to handle

Quality can be improved

BENCLEY Bled Double Tower Speakers/Bluetooth Speaker/Multimedia Speaker/Home Theater with FM Pen Drive Mobile Aux Support (64 cm Height)
3.7 (271)
38% off
5,309 8,500
Buy now

10. Zoook Gladiator 55W Bluetooth Tower Speaker with Karaoke Support/USB, FM, Bluetooth/Remote/Home Theatre/Party Speaker/Extreme Bass/Bluetooth 5.1/5.25"(12cm) Subwoofer/Dual 4 inch(10cm) Satellites (Black)

The Zoook Gladiator 55W Bluetooth tower speaker is svelte, contemporary, and elegantly designed for the ultimate music listening experience. It has a 5.25" woofer, two 4" satellite speakers, and two 4" satellite speakers to produce very deep bass and exceptionally crisp, smooth sound. For lossless music enjoyment, the latest Bluetooth v5.1 technology is utilized. Connect your mobile phone, laptop, and smart TV for a seamless movie or music experience.

Specifications:

  • Brand: ZOOK
  • Model Name: Gladiator
  • Connector Type: Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB
  • Speaker Type: Subwoofer, Woofer, Tower
  • Net Quantity: 1

Pro

Cons

 Good and advanced design

Power saving can be improved

Zoook Gladiator 55W Bluetooth Tower Speaker with Karaoke Support/USB,FM,Bluetooth/Remote/Home Theatre/Party Speaker/Extreme Bass/Bluetooth 5.1/5.25"(12cm) Subwoofer/Dual 4 inch(10cm) Satellites (Black)
3.7 (893)
26% off
3,699 4,999
Buy now

Top 3 features for you

Products

Feature 1

Feature 2Feature 3
ZEBRONICS ZEB-BT6590RUCF Wireless Bluetooth Multimedia Speaker with Supporting SD Card, USB, AUX, FM & Remote Control. (65 Watt, 5.1 Channel)

High sound quality

PortableExcellent control type
GOVO GOSURROUND 900 | 200W Soundbar, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre, 6.5” Wired Subwoofer, HDMI, AUX, Opt, USB & Bluetooth, 4 Equalizer Modes, Stylish Remote & LED Display

Good build quality

SleekGood design
JBL Cinema SB241, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity 

Lovely Design

Excellent looksPowerful
Infinity (JBL) Sonic B200WL, 160W Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, Bluetooth, Optical Input, USB & AUX Connectivity (Black)

Good features

Unique designSleek design
KRISONS Nexon 2.1 Home Theater | Bluetooth Supporting Home Theatre 2.1 | USB, AUX, LCD Display, Built-in FM, Recording, Remote Control 30 W Home Theatre

Energy saver

Innovative technologyPower saver
OBAGE DT-31 100 Watts Dual Tower Home Theatre System with Optical in, Bluetooth 5.0, USB, FM, AUX

No heating issue

Good bassAmazing performance
TRONESLA Mini Nano 30 W Bluetooth Home Theatre Multimedia Speaker Mini Tower Speaker with USB Player, AUX, SD Card Slo,t and Remote Controlled Sound

Energy efficient

Sleek designCleans nicely
GOVO GOSURROUND 610 100 Watt 2.1 Channel with HDMI, Optical & LED Display Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar (Platinum Black)

Powerful

Easy installationSmooth control
BENCLEY Bled Double Tower Speakers/Bluetooth Speaker/Multimedia Speaker/Home Theater with FM Pen Drive Mobile Aux Support (64 cm Height)

Good finishing

User friendlySaves energy efficiently
Zoook Gladiator 55W Bluetooth Tower Speaker with Karaoke Support/USB, FM, Bluetooth/Remote/Home Theatre/Party Speaker/Extreme Bass/Bluetooth 5.1/5.25"(12cm) Subwoofer/Dual 4 inch

Robust construction

Stunning designExcellent power saver 

Best overall product

It could be difficult to select the best home theater under 10000. If we had to pick just one, though, the GOVO GOSURROUND 610 100 Watt 2.1 Channel with HDMI, Optical & LED Display Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar (Platinum Black) would be a worthy winner. Due to its great home theatre sound quality and robust bass, it is the best alternative for use in the living room. The product's pricing is the greatest when compared to other home theatre systems on the market since it meets the needs of the average user.

Best value for money

At a low suggested home theatre price of just Rs. 1549, the KRISONS Nexon 2.1 Home Theater | Bluetooth Enabled Home Theater 2.1 | USB, AUX, LCD Display, Built-in FM, Recording, Remote Control offers several features, including exceptional build quality and sound quality. Wonderful offer from 30 W Home Theatre. This best home theater under 10000 is inexpensive, has strong bass, and requires minimum installation labor.

How to find the perfect home theatre?

The most important step is carefully examining the best home theater under 10000 model considering its most recent features and specs. Pick one of these ideas for the best balance of function, price, and aesthetics. The finest facilitators are user evaluations and internet home theatre system reviews, so think about frequently examining these sources. For neutral reviews, look at YouTube videos. Choose a product with a disproportionately high proportion of favorable home theatre reviews and a low proportion of unfavorable ones. Also, only purchase items from internet retailers who have lengthy warranties because they ensure that you won't soon need to pay for maintenance.

Product Price
ZEBRONICS ZEB-BT6590RUCF Wireless Bluetooth Multimedia Speaker with Supporting SD Card, USB, AUX, FM & Remote Control. (65 Watt, 5.1 Channel) ₹ 3,699
GOVO GOSURROUND 900 | 200W Soundbar, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre, 6.5” Wired Subwoofer, HDMI, AUX, Opt, USB & Bluetooth, 4 Equalizer Modes, Stylish Remote & LED Display, RMS 160W (Platinum Black) ₹ 6,599
JBL Cinema SB241, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (110W) ₹ 8,499
Infinity (JBL) Sonic B200WL, 160W Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, Bluetooth, Optical Input, USB & AUX Connectivity (Black) ₹ 9,499
KRISONS Nexon 2.1 Home Theater | Bluetooth Supporting Home Theatre 2.1 | USB, AUX, LCD Display, Built-in FM, Recording, Remote Control 30 W Home Theatre ₹ 1,549
OBAGE DT-31 100 Watts Dual Tower Home Theatre System with Optical in, Bluetooth 5.0,USB,FM,AUX ₹ 6,199
TRONESLA Mini Nano 30 W Bluetooth Home Theatre Multimedia Speaker Mini Tower Speaker with USB Player,AUX,SD Card Slot and Remote Controlled Sound System with Built in FM Radio ₹ 1,299
GOVO GOSURROUND 610 100 Watt 2.1 Channel with HDMI, Optical & LED Display Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar (Platinum Black) ₹ 5,299
BENCLEY Bled Double Tower Speakers/Bluetooth Speaker/Multimedia Speaker/Home Theater with FM Pen Drive Mobile Aux Support (64 cm Height) ₹ 5,309
Zoook Gladiator 55W Bluetooth Tower Speaker with Karaoke Support/USB,FM,Bluetooth/Remote/Home Theatre/Party Speaker/Extreme Bass/Bluetooth 5.1/5.25"(12cm) Subwoofer/Dual 4 inch(10cm) Satellites (Black) ₹ 3,699

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Home Appliances
RELATED STORIES
10 camera accessories essential in 2023: Buyer’s guide
10 laser projectors for a wider colour gamut
Dyazo Gorilla flexible tripod: Best tripod for mobile
Portable performance: Top 10 best notebooks to try in 2023
Top 10 laptops with best battery backup in 2023

home theaters

What should be the ideal size of a home theatre?

: The best viewing environment is a rectangle-shaped room with high ceilings, around 6 m long by 4.5 m wide. Yet since family rooms are typically 3 meters square, these can be modified to work just as well.

Will a 100W woofer work well for home usage?

Although it is not needed to be louder, a subwoofer's watt rating provides a broad indicator of how loud it may be able to play. Your control over the volume is constant. At "average" room volumes, a 1,000-watt subwoofer might sound better than a 100-watt subwoofer. 100 watts may be widely used, but when it comes to subs, it's not that much.

What is the most important requirement for a home theatre?

: To obtain the full experience, a surround sound system that places speakers around the space is required. Although every speaker in a 5.1 home theatre system or other setup has a purpose, the center channel speaker stands out as being the most important.

 View More
electronics FOR LESS