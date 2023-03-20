FindingFinding the best valued double door LG refrigerator for your home: Top 6 picks

LG double door refrigerators have multiple functions and enough storage.
Summer is on edge. Everyone would wish to eat ice creams and chilled desserts. So what is stopping you from shopping for a fridge? If you are also a foodie looking for a double-door LG refrigerator but are still trying to decide which model to get? Then we are here to help you explore the top 6 LG refrigerator double-door online model options in this blog and pick your ideal one based on your family size, budget, and requirement.
Product List:-
1. LG 437 L 2 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator:-
This model is the first on our list of the six best LG refrigerator double doors because of the outstanding features it offers to the customers. It is ideal if you want an LG refrigerator double-door model suitable for large families of 5 members or even more members. With its sleek & stylish shiny steel finish, this LG refrigerator will enhance the look of any modern kitchen.
That's not all! It is one of the LG refrigerator double doors with hinged doors in India that provide better freshness of your food with an antibacterial seal, a humidity controller, a vegetable compartment (26L), a 2F door basket (complete), a 2L bottle compartment, a pull- out shelf, a movable ice cube tray.
Specifications:
Brand: LG
Product Dimensions: 70D x 73W x 168H Centimetres
Colour: Shiny Steel
Capacity: 437 liters
Freezer capacity: 136L, fresh food capacity: 301L
Configuration: Full-Sized Freezer-on-Top
Energy Star: 2 Star
|Pros
|Cons
|Auto defrost function to prevent ice-build up
|1 year on product warranty
|converting the freezer into a refrigerator
|
2. LG 594 L Frost-Free Inverter Linear Wi-Fi Side-By-Side Refrigerator
The next LG double-door refrigerator we have listed here is the LG 594 L Frost-Free Inverter Linear Wi-Fi Side-by-Side Refrigerator. The LG refrigerator double-door model also has an antibacterial gasket that helps keep the interior hygienic and free from germs. It also has a Smart inverter compressor that provides unmatched performance, great savings, and super silent operation.
For anyone looking for an energy-efficient, high-quality refrigerator with innovative features, it is an excellent choice. Whether you need it for a smaller kitchen or as an additional refrigerator, its compact size and sleek design make it the perfect choice.
Specifications:
Brand: LG
Product Dimensions: 53.7D x 63.1W x 114.2H Centimetres
Freezer Capacity : 250 Litres
Capacity: 594 liters
Configuration: Side-by-Side
Colour: Matte Black
|Pros
|Cons
|Moist and fresh technology
|1-year product warranty
|Child lock
|
3. LG 360 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Wi-Fi Double Door
The LG 360 L3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Wi-Fi Double Door Refrigerator is another excellent pick under this top-six segment. As with this LG refrigerator double door model your cooking and entertaining will become more convenient.
It boasts a spacious capacity of 360 liters, perfect for families with five or more members. Even It has an express freeze function that lets quickly drop the temperature inside to cool food and beverages within minutes, and the Smart Inverter Compressor is more energy efficient, less noisy, & more durable than traditional compressors.
Specifications:
Brand: LG
Product Dimensions: 71D x 60W x 172H Centimetres
Colour: Ebony Sheen
Capacity: 360 liters
Freezer capacity: 94L, fresh food capacity: 266L
Configuration: Freezer-on-Top
Energy Star :3 Star
|Pros
|Cons
|Movable ice maker and easy slide shelves
|Manufacturer Warranty: 1 year on product
|Express freeze function for quick cooling
|
4. LG 688 L Frost Free Smart Inverter Side-by-Side Refrigerator
Say goodbye to the clutter in your kitchen. This LG 688 L Frost Free Smart Inverter Side-by-Side Refrigerator is the best LG double-door refrigerator and provides the perfect storage solution for your growing family.
With a Gross Capacity of 688L, it is equipped with multi-digital sensors that detect and respond to temperature variations—ensuring food is stored at optimal conditions. Likewise, You can keep your dairy products in another place in the refrigerator where they are stored in optimal environments and temperatures.
Specifications:
Brand: LG
Product Dimensions: 74.3D x 91.3W x 179H Centimetres
Colour: Dazzle Steel
Capacity: 688 liters
Freezer capacity: 264 L, Fresh food capacity: 424 L
|Pros
|Cons
|Smart Inverter Compressor technology
|
|Left side refrigerator
|
5. LG 260 L 2 Star Double Door Refrigerator
If you're looking for a LG double door refrigerator that's both practical and stylish, then this one's for you. The LG 260 L 2 Star Double Door Refrigerator has a capacity of 260 litres, making it perfect for small families or bachelors. With a surprisingly spacious capacity of 240L and an energy rating of 2 stars.
It even comes with an auto defrost function to keep you from worrying about ice-build. Plus, there's no need to worry about noise or durability thanks to its Smart Inverter Compressor.
Specifications:
Brand: LG
Product Dimensions: 70.3D x 58.5W x 147.5H Centimetres
Colour: Blue Charm
Capacity: 260 liters
Freezer capacity: 59 Litres, Fresh food capacity: 181 liters
|Pros
|Cons
|Adjustable Shelves
|Energy rating of 2 stars
|Inverter Compressor, Convertible, Stabilizer free operation,
|
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|LG 437 L 2 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator
|2L bottle compartment, a pull- out shelf, a movable ice cube tray.
|Intelligent inverter compressor designed to deliver a powerful yet energy-efficient performance
|LED display panel, with door alarm, & an intelligent diagnosis system
|LG 594 L Frost-Free Inverter Linear Wi-Fi Side-By-Side Refrigerator
|Multi Air Flow
|LG ThinQ (Wi-Fi): control
|Child Lock
|LG 360 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Wi-Fi Double Door
|Less noisy, & more durable than traditional compressors
|Door Cooling, Temp. Control: E Micom
|Smart Inverter Compressor technology
|LG 688 L Frost Free Smart Inverter Side-by-Side Refrigerator
|Multi-digital sensors
|Express Freezing function
|Smart Inverter Compressor technology
|LG 260 L 2 Star Double Door Refrigerator
|Convertible, Stabilizer free operation,
|Adjustable Shelves
|Inverter compressor
Best overall product
Choosing one product among this list so according to us finding the best LG refrigerator double door model is a difficult task because most of the products have commendable features at reasonable costs.
Despite this, LG 688 L Frost Free Smart Inverter Side-by-Side Refrigerator can be considered the best overall product. This LG refrigerator double-door model has everything that an ideal fridge should have. Additionally, it has a lovely side-by-side design that enhances the appearance. It also includes a complete warranty kit with one card and one manual kit, an excellent feature. Yes, this LG refrigerator double door price is not low, but it's reasonable concerning its features.
Best value for money
With a retail market price of just Rs.46,990.00, the LG 360 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Wi-Fi Double Door currently comes under the category of affordable LG product, which is packed with features like a spacious 360-liter capacity for food storage& an express freezer function that quickly lowers the temperature inside to chill food and drinks within minutes for hassle-free freshness. The refrigerator has incredible suction power and is energy efficient. It is one of the best LG double-door refrigerators that fit perfectly in any Indian kitchen.
How to find the perfect LG refrigerator?
Start by determining the size and style that best suits your needs and fits your kitchen. Think about the features you want, such as an ice maker, water dispenser, or smart technology. Consider the energy efficiency and noise level of the refrigerator, as well as the overall quality and reliability of LG as a brand. Reading customer reviews and consulting with a salesperson can also provide valuable insights. By considering these factors and doing your research, you can find the perfect LG refrigerator to meet your needs and enhance your home.
|Product
|Price
|LG 437 L 2 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-T432APZY, Shiny Steel, Convertible with Door Cooling+)- 2022 Model
|₹ 45,990
|LG 360 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Wi-Fi Double Door Refrigerator (GL-T382VESX, Ebony Sheen, Convertible & Door Cooling+, 2022 Model)
|₹ 44,990
|LG 688 L Frost Free Smart Inverter Side-by-Side Refrigerator (GC-B257KQDV, Dark Graphite Steel | Multi Digital Sensors and Express Freezing)
|₹ 86,990
|LG 260 L 2 Star Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S292RBCY) - Blue Charm
|₹ 27,390
