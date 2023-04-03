Gamers assemble: This laptop is best in under 1 lakh category

ASUS G17 is a powerful gaming laptop that promises to deliver exceptional performance for gamers and content creators alike. With a 17.3-inch Full HD display and a powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, this laptop is built to handle even the most demanding games and applications. The laptop is also equipped with a powerful AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor and 16 GB DDR4 RAM, providing enough power to handle multitasking and other demanding tasks. Additionally, the laptop features a fast 512 GB SSD, allowing for quick boot times and fast application load times.

You are out in the market for a laptop with a budget of Rs1 lakh? There are multiple options from various brands, but which is the one that is best suited for you? In this article, we are covering one of the best laptops under this category.

Key Features

1) 17.3-inch Full HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate

2) Powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU

3) AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor and 16GB DDR4 RAM

4) 512GB SSD storage

5) ASUS' innovative cooling system

Performance

The ASUS G17 offers excellent gaming and computing performance, thanks to its powerful hardware. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU delivers exceptional graphics performance, allowing gamers to play even the most demanding games at high frame rates. The AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor and 16 GB DDR4 RAM provide enough power to handle multitasking and other demanding tasks. Additionally, the fast 512 GB SSD allows for quick boot times and fast application load times.

The CPU and the GPU are also capable of handling video editing and animation. The cooling system on the laptop is powerful, and keeps the temperature low even during extreme usage.

Design

The ASUS G17 has a sleek and stylish design, with a matte black finish and angular lines that give it a modern and aggressive look. The laptop is also equipped with ASUS' innovative cooling system, which ensures that the laptop stays cool even during long gaming sessions. It is important to note that the laptop is heavy, and it might be a hassle to carry it around.

The cooling vents on the laptop are situated appropriately. These vents make sure that the airflow inside the laptop is optimal, avoiding any thermal throttling.

Battery and OS

The Asus G17 comes with Windows 11 pre-installed. This means that you get all the latest features of the operating system. The 90W hour battery provides average backup. However, the laptop supports charging via USB-C. Additionally, you can also charge the laptop faster by connecting it to a 100W adapter.