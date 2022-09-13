Gaming laptop under ₹ 60,000: Our top picks By Affiliate Desk

Summary: You can't exactly take your gaming PC with you everywhere, but portable alternatives like gaming laptops are ideal. To save you time, we've curated a list of the best gaming laptops within a budget of about ₹ 60,000. Take a look.

A gaming laptop under ₹ 60,000 will give you a good display and a powerful battery.

The vast majority of gaming laptops provide an outstanding value proposition, which makes it a daunting undertaking to select the ideal gaming laptop for you. It is essential to develop a strategy and consider your goals before purchasing a gaming laptop to get the most out of its capabilities. Putting a priority order on the aspects that are most important to you is a great place to get started. There are many other aspects to think about, such as the display, the form factor, the amount of time the battery will last, and the components responsible for powering everything. To make things easier for you, we have compiled a list of the top 10 gaming laptops under Rs. 60,000 on the market today, each of which promises an unmatched experience in the gaming world. The Best Gaming Laptops Under ₹60000 1. HP Victus AMD Ryzen 5 HP Victus is the most affordable and best gaming laptop. Powered by AMD Ryzen 5 5600H and AMD Radeon RX 5500M integrated with a RAM upgrade, it can compete with high-end laptops, including HP’s Omen gaming laptop series. Specifications: Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H GPU: AMD Radeon RX 5500M RAM: 8GB DDR4 system memory, expandable to 32GB Storage: 512GB NVMe SSD, PCIe Display: 40.9 cm (16.1") diagonal, FHD 1920 x 1080 Resolution Refresh rate: 60 Hz Weight: 2.48 kg

Pros Cons Excellent build quality and battery life Lacks Thunderbolt support Value for money Display wobbles upon touch Good graphics quality 8GB RAM might not be enough in most cases

2. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 is one of the most popular budget gaming laptops. The AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor delivers a powerful performance, ideal for gaming and working. Specifications: Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H GPU: NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 1650 with 4 GB of dedicated GDDR6 graphics RAM RAM: 8 GB DDR4 system memory, upgradable to 16GB Storage: 512 GB NVMe SSD, PCIe Display: 15.6" IPS panel, FHD 1920 x 1080 Resolution Refresh rate: 120 Hz Weight: 2.25 kg

Pros Cons Excellent build quality Lacks thunderbolt support CPU does not throttle under the heaviest of loads The cooling pad is ideal for better performance 120 Hz refresh rate with FreeSync support Single-channel memory

3. ASUS TUF Gaming F15 The ASUS TUF Gaming F15's FHD, 144 Hz display includes anti-glare and adaptive technology designed especially for gaming. While it uses a slightly older 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H and GTX 1650 GPU, the device can still support all games. Specifications: Processor: 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6 4GB VRAM RAM: 8GB DDR4 RAM, upgradable to 32GB Storage: 512 GB NVMe SSD, PCIe Display: 39.6 cm (15.6") IPS panel, FHD 1980 x 1080 Resolution, anti-glare technology Refresh rate: 144 Hz Weight: 2.3 kg

Pros Cons Excellent and comfortable keyboard Thermal throttling issues Great battery life Not suitable for people who want to prioritise portability 144 Hz refresh rate display with G-sync/Adaptive sync

4. MSI Gaming GF63 Thin MSI GF63 Thin looks like a thin and light notebook, but it's a powerful laptop designed specifically for gaming. It dissipates heat swiftly despite its size. It can double up as a school or work laptop quite comfortably. Specifications: Processor: 11th Generation Intel® Core™ i5-11400H GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX1650 Max Q GDDR6 4GB RAM: 8GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM, expandable to 64 GB Storage: 512 GB NVME SSD, PCIe Display: 40 cm IPS-level panel, FHD 1920 x 1080 Resolution Refresh rate: 144 Hz Weight: 1.86 kg

Pros Cons Elegant design Chassis flex Great performance 8GB RAM might not be enough for most use cases Lightweight Average build quality

5. ASUS TUF Gaming A15 (2021) The ASUS TUF Gaming A15's FHD, 240 Hz display includes anti-glare and adaptive technology designed especially for gaming. While it uses a slightly older AMD Ryzen 5 4600H and GTX 1650 GPU, the device can still support all games. Specifications: Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 4600H Mobile GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6 4GB VRAM with Optimus RAM: 8 GB DDR4 system memory, expandable to 32GB Storage: 512 GB NVME SSD, PCIe Display: 39.6 cm (15.6") IPS panel, FHD 1980 x 1080 Resolution, high-brightness (300 nits), G-Sync Support Refresh rate: 240 Hz Weight: 2.3 kg

Pros Cons Excellent and comfortable keyboard Older-generation CPU Great battery life The weight might be a turn-off for some people 144 Hz refresh rate display with G-sync/Adaptive sync Thermal throttling issues

6. HP Pavilion Gaming The HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop series is popular because it includes incredibly affordable and some of the best gaming laptops. It delivers a great gaming experience while being budget-friendly. Much like other HP laptops, Pavilion also has a reliable build quality. Specifications: Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 4600H GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6 4GB VRAM RAM: 8 GB DDR4 system memory Storage: 1 TB hard drive Display: 39.6 cm (15.6") IPS panel, FHD 1980 x 1080 Resolution Refresh rate: 60 Hz Weight: 1.98 kg

Pros Cons Expandable storage option Only 60 Hz refresh rate Suitable for playing AAA gaming titles at 1080p 8GB RAM might not be enough for most use cases High speed, suitable for gaming No MS Office preloaded

7. Acer Aspire 7 If you're looking for a low-profile, powerful gaming laptop, the Acer Aspire 7 fits the bill. Its subtle design contains the Ryzen 5500U processor and the GeForce GTX 1650 within, making it one of the most powerful machines in this segment. Specifications: Processor: AMD Ryzen 5500U GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 RAM: 16 GB DDR4 system memory, expandable to 32GB Storage: 512 GB NVME SSD Display: 39.6 cm (15.6") LED-backlit panel, FHD 1980 x 1080 Resolution Refresh rate: 60 Hz Weight: 2.15 kg

Pros Cons Powerful processor Lacks a fingerprint sensor USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer 60hz refresh rate display 512GB NVME SSD, upgradable to 2 TB Battery backup is somewhat disappointing

8. Acer Aspire 5 Gaming The Acer Aspire 5 gaming is one of the most powerful and beautifully designed laptops on this list, featuring the slightly older Ryzen 5 4600H and the RTX 2050 with 4GB of VRAM. Specifications: Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 4600H GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050, 4GB GDDR6 VRAM RAM: 8 GB DDR4 system memory, upgradable to 32GB Storage: 512 GB NVME SSD Display: 39.6 cm (15.6") IPS panel, FHD 1980 x 1080 Resolution Refresh rate: 144Hz Weight: 1.8 kg

Pros Cons Lightweight and sleek design Not the best choice if you're looking to pay for modern AAA games 144hz refresh rate Lacks a backlit keyboard Vibrant, punchy colours

Price of Gaming laptop at a glance:

Product Price HP Victus AMD Ryzen 5 ₹ 58,990 Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 ₹ 57,990 ASUS TUF Gaming F15 ₹ 54,990 MSI Gaming GF63 Thin ₹ 56,990 ASUS TUF Gaming A15 (2021) ₹ 56,990 HP Pavilion Gaming ₹ 58,300 Acer Aspire 7 ₹ 56,990 Acer Aspire 5 Gaming ₹ 58,990

Best 3 important features for you Refer to the following table to learn about the top three features of the best gaming laptops:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 HP Victus AMD Ryzen 5 AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor AMD Radeon RX 5500M 512 GB NVME SSD Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 AMD Ryzen 7 5600H processor NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 1650 GPU 512 GB NVME SSD ASUS TUF Gaming F15 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H processor NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GPU 512 GB NVME SSD MSI Gaming GF63 Thin NVIDIAGTX1650 Max-Q 11th Generation Intel® Core™ i5-11400H processor 512 GB NVME SSD ASUS TUF Gaming A15 (2021) NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3050 GPU AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor 144 Hz Refresh Rate Display with G-sync/Adaptive sync HP Pavilion Gaming AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 1650 GPU 512 GB NVME SSD Acer Aspire 7 AMD Ryzen 5500U NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GPU 512 GB NVME SSD Acer Aspire 5 Gaming AMD Ryzen 5500U processor NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 GPU 512 GB NVME SSD

Best value for money The Acer Aspire 7 is one of the most well-rounded gaming laptops on the market thanks to its superb combination of excellent performance, sleek design that is on par with the most premium laptop offerings, a gorgeous display that takes gaming to the next level, and optimisations to amplify your overall laptop user experience. The Aspire 7 is an excellent option for a first gaming laptop. Best overall The HP Victus provides satisfactory gaming performance for a low cost, but getting it at such a low price requires quite a few concessions from the manufacturer. Even with all that, the HP Victus is an amazing laptop and the best one at this price. How to find the best gaming laptop for you? There are many factors to consider when purchasing a laptop, including but not just its specifications. Buying a laptop can seem daunting, so we have outlined all the considerations you will need to make here. Your requirements: The primary factor to consider must be your needs. To make a future-proof purchase, it would be helpful to consider all the different ways you may utilise it. A comprehensive view: A laptop with chassis or keyboard flex can ruin your entire experience while typing. But one with a slow, laggy UI can do the same thing. Therefore, it is best to consider all the components equally important unless you have a specific preference for something. Display Quality: The display is an integral part of the gaming experience, and if you neglect it while choosing a laptop, it may come back to haunt you. It will help if you ensure that the display of the laptop you choose supports a high, adaptive refresh rate to ensure a smooth experience. For better viewing angles, having an IPS display helps.

