Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Gaming laptop under 60,000: Our top picks

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 13, 2022 21:00 IST
Summary:

You can't exactly take your gaming PC with you everywhere, but portable alternatives like gaming laptops are ideal. To save you time, we've curated a list of the best gaming laptops within a budget of about 60,000. Take a look.

product info
A gaming laptop under 60,000 will give you a good display and a powerful battery.

The vast majority of gaming laptops provide an outstanding value proposition, which makes it a daunting undertaking to select the ideal gaming laptop for you. It is essential to develop a strategy and consider your goals before purchasing a gaming laptop to get the most out of its capabilities. Putting a priority order on the aspects that are most important to you is a great place to get started.

There are many other aspects to think about, such as the display, the form factor, the amount of time the battery will last, and the components responsible for powering everything. To make things easier for you, we have compiled a list of the top 10 gaming laptops under Rs. 60,000 on the market today, each of which promises an unmatched experience in the gaming world.

The Best Gaming Laptops Under 60000

1. HP Victus AMD Ryzen 5

HP Victus is the most affordable and best gaming laptop. Powered by AMD Ryzen 5 5600H and AMD Radeon RX 5500M integrated with a RAM upgrade, it can compete with high-end laptops, including HP’s Omen gaming laptop series.

Specifications:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 5500M

RAM: 8GB DDR4 system memory, expandable to 32GB

Storage: 512GB NVMe SSD, PCIe

Display: 40.9 cm (16.1") diagonal, FHD 1920 x 1080 Resolution

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Weight: 2.48 kg

ProsCons
Excellent build quality and battery lifeLacks Thunderbolt support
Value for moneyDisplay wobbles upon touch
Good graphics quality8GB RAM might not be enough in most cases
cellpic
HP Victus AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 16.1 inches(40cm) FHD Gaming Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/4GB Radeon RX5500M Graphics/Flicker Free Display/Windows 11 Home/MS Office/Mica Silver/2.48 Kg), 16-e0162AX, Black
17% off 58,990 71,343
Buy now

2. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 is one of the most popular budget gaming laptops. The AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor delivers a powerful performance, ideal for gaming and working.

Specifications:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

GPU: NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 1650 with 4 GB of dedicated GDDR6 graphics RAM

RAM: 8 GB DDR4 system memory, upgradable to 16GB

Storage: 512 GB NVMe SSD, PCIe

Display: 15.6" IPS panel, FHD 1920 x 1080 Resolution

Refresh rate: 120 Hz

Weight: 2.25 kg

ProsCons
Excellent build qualityLacks thunderbolt support
CPU does not throttle under the heaviest of loadsThe cooling pad is ideal for better performance
120 Hz refresh rate with FreeSync supportSingle-channel memory
cellpic
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD IPS 120Hz Gaming Laptop 8GB/256GB SSD+1TB/ Windows 11 Home /NVIDIA GTX 1650 4GB/Alexa/3 Month Game Pass/Shadow Black/2.2Kg, 82K201Y9IN
33% off 59,990 89,490
Buy now

3. ASUS TUF Gaming F15

The ASUS TUF Gaming F15's FHD, 144 Hz display includes anti-glare and adaptive technology designed especially for gaming. While it uses a slightly older 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H and GTX 1650 GPU, the device can still support all games.

Specifications:

Processor: 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6 4GB VRAM

RAM: 8GB DDR4 RAM, upgradable to 32GB

Storage: 512 GB NVMe SSD, PCIe

Display: 39.6 cm (15.6") IPS panel, FHD 1980 x 1080 Resolution, anti-glare technology

Refresh rate: 144 Hz

Weight: 2.3 kg

ProsCons
Excellent and comfortable keyboardThermal throttling issues
Great battery lifeNot suitable for people who want to prioritise portability
144 Hz refresh rate display with G-sync/Adaptive sync 
cellpic
ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021), 15.6" (39.62 cms) FHD 144Hz, Intel Core i5-10300H 10th Gen, GTX 1650 4GB Graphics, Gaming Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11/Black/2.30 Kg), FX506LH-HN258W
23% off 57,990 74,990
Buy now

4. MSI Gaming GF63 Thin

MSI GF63 Thin looks like a thin and light notebook, but it's a powerful laptop designed specifically for gaming. It dissipates heat swiftly despite its size. It can double up as a school or work laptop quite comfortably.

Specifications:

Processor: 11th Generation Intel® Core™ i5-11400H

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX1650 Max Q GDDR6 4GB

RAM: 8GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM, expandable to 64 GB

Storage: 512 GB NVME SSD, PCIe

Display: 40 cm IPS-level panel, FHD 1920 x 1080 Resolution

Refresh rate: 144 Hz

Weight: 1.86 kg

ProsCons
Elegant designChassis flex
Great performance8GB RAM might not be enough for most use cases
LightweightAverage build quality
cellpic
MSI Gaming GF63 Thin, Intel 11th Gen. i5-11400H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 10 Home/Nvidia GTX1650 Max-Q 4GB GDDR6/ Black/1.86Kg), 11SC-853IN
28% off 56,990 78,990
Buy now

5. ASUS TUF Gaming A15 (2021)

The ASUS TUF Gaming A15's FHD, 240 Hz display includes anti-glare and adaptive technology designed especially for gaming. While it uses a slightly older AMD Ryzen 5 4600H and GTX 1650 GPU, the device can still support all games.

Specifications:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 4600H Mobile

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6 4GB VRAM with Optimus

RAM: 8 GB DDR4 system memory, expandable to 32GB

Storage: 512 GB NVME SSD, PCIe

Display: 39.6 cm (15.6") IPS panel, FHD 1980 x 1080 Resolution, high-brightness (300 nits), G-Sync Support

Refresh rate: 240 Hz

Weight: 2.3 kg

ProsCons
Excellent and comfortable keyboardOlder-generation CPU
Great battery lifeThe weight might be a turn-off for some people
144 Hz refresh rate display with G-sync/Adaptive syncThermal throttling issues
cellpic
ASUS TUF Gaming A15, 15.6-inch (39.62 cms) FHD 144Hz, AMD Ryzen 5 4600H, 4GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Black/2.3 Kg), FA506IHRB-HN079W
25% off 58,000 76,990
Buy now

6. HP Pavilion Gaming

The HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop series is popular because it includes incredibly affordable and some of the best gaming laptops. It delivers a great gaming experience while being budget-friendly. Much like other HP laptops, Pavilion also has a reliable build quality.

Specifications:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 4600H

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6 4GB VRAM

RAM: 8 GB DDR4 system memory

Storage: 1 TB hard drive

Display: 39.6 cm (15.6") IPS panel, FHD 1980 x 1080 Resolution

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Weight: 1.98 kg

ProsCons
Expandable storage optionOnly 60 Hz refresh rate
Suitable for playing AAA gaming titles at 1080p8GB RAM might not be enough for most use cases
High speed, suitable for gamingNo MS Office preloaded
cellpic
HP Pavilion Gaming 15.6 inches FHD Gaming Laptop (AMD Ryzen 5-4600H/8GB/1TB HDD/Windows 10 Home/NVIDIA GTX 1650 4GB/Shadow Black), 15-ec1021AX, 1.98kg
12% off 58,000 65,900
Buy now

7. Acer Aspire 7

If you're looking for a low-profile, powerful gaming laptop, the Acer Aspire 7 fits the bill. Its subtle design contains the Ryzen 5500U processor and the GeForce GTX 1650 within, making it one of the most powerful machines in this segment. Specifications:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5500U

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650

RAM: 16 GB DDR4 system memory, expandable to 32GB

Storage: 512 GB NVME SSD

Display: 39.6 cm (15.6") LED-backlit panel, FHD 1980 x 1080 Resolution

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Weight: 2.15 kg

ProsCons
Powerful processorLacks a fingerprint sensor
USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer60hz refresh rate display
512GB NVME SSD, upgradable to 2 TBBattery backup is somewhat disappointing
cellpic
Acer Aspire 7 AMD Ryzen 5 Hexa Core 5500U 15.6 inches Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/4GB Graphics/NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650) A715-42G, Black, 2.15Kg
Check Price on Amazon

8. Acer Aspire 5 Gaming

The Acer Aspire 5 gaming is one of the most powerful and beautifully designed laptops on this list, featuring the slightly older Ryzen 5 4600H and the RTX 2050 with 4GB of VRAM.

Specifications:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 4600H

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050, 4GB GDDR6 VRAM

RAM: 8 GB DDR4 system memory, upgradable to 32GB

Storage: 512 GB NVME SSD

Display: 39.6 cm (15.6") IPS panel, FHD 1980 x 1080 Resolution

Refresh rate: 144Hz

Weight: 1.8 kg

ProsCons
Lightweight and sleek designNot the best choice if you're looking to pay for modern AAA games
144hz refresh rateLacks a backlit keyboard
Vibrant, punchy colours 
cellpic
Acer Aspire 5 Gaming 12th Gen Intel Core i5-(12 cores) (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/4 GB Graphics/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050) A515-57G/ Gaming Laptop (15.6 inch, Steel Gray 1.8 Kg
28% off 58,956 81,999
Buy now

Price of Gaming laptop at a glance:

ProductPrice
HP Victus AMD Ryzen 5  58,990
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3  57,990
ASUS TUF Gaming F15  54,990
MSI Gaming GF63 Thin  56,990
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 (2021)  56,990
HP Pavilion Gaming  58,300
Acer Aspire 7  56,990
Acer Aspire 5 Gaming  58,990

Best 3 important features for you

Refer to the following table to learn about the top three features of the best gaming laptops:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
HP Victus AMD Ryzen 5AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processorAMD Radeon RX 5500M512 GB NVME SSD
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3AMD Ryzen 7 5600H processorNVIDIA® GeForce GTX 1650 GPU512 GB NVME SSD
ASUS TUF Gaming F1510th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H processorNVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GPU512 GB NVME SSD
MSI Gaming GF63 ThinNVIDIAGTX1650 Max-Q11th Generation Intel® Core™ i5-11400H processor512 GB NVME SSD
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 (2021)NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3050 GPUAMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor144 Hz Refresh Rate Display with G-sync/Adaptive sync
HP Pavilion GamingAMD Ryzen 5 5600H processorNVIDIA® GeForce GTX 1650 GPU512 GB NVME SSD
Acer Aspire 7AMD Ryzen 5500UNVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GPU512 GB NVME SSD
Acer Aspire 5 GamingAMD Ryzen 5500U processorNVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 GPU512 GB NVME SSD

Best value for money

The Acer Aspire 7 is one of the most well-rounded gaming laptops on the market thanks to its superb combination of excellent performance, sleek design that is on par with the most premium laptop offerings, a gorgeous display that takes gaming to the next level, and optimisations to amplify your overall laptop user experience. The Aspire 7 is an excellent option for a first gaming laptop.

Best overall

The HP Victus provides satisfactory gaming performance for a low cost, but getting it at such a low price requires quite a few concessions from the manufacturer. Even with all that, the HP Victus is an amazing laptop and the best one at this price.

How to find the best gaming laptop for you?

There are many factors to consider when purchasing a laptop, including but not just its specifications. Buying a laptop can seem daunting, so we have outlined all the considerations you will need to make here.

Your requirements: The primary factor to consider must be your needs. To make a future-proof purchase, it would be helpful to consider all the different ways you may utilise it.

A comprehensive view: A laptop with chassis or keyboard flex can ruin your entire experience while typing. But one with a slow, laggy UI can do the same thing. Therefore, it is best to consider all the components equally important unless you have a specific preference for something.

Display Quality: The display is an integral part of the gaming experience, and if you neglect it while choosing a laptop, it may come back to haunt you. It will help if you ensure that the display of the laptop you choose supports a high, adaptive refresh rate to ensure a smooth experience. For better viewing angles, having an IPS display helps.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Best Gaming laptop under 60000: Our top picks

