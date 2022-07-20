Gaming phones under ₹ 12,000 in India: Buying guide By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Driven by proactive pricing by manufacturers, India's affordable handset market is improving steadily. Due to the overwhelming amount of options available, it is easy to sense overwhelmed when searching the industry for the finest gaming phones under 12,000 in India.

Gaming phones under ₹ 12,000 come with fast processors.

One is likely to upgrade their smartphone after every two years. One eventually grows weary of using the same phone and occasionally searches for new features. It is best to spend money on cell phones that don't cost more than 12,000 because they are affordable and have good specs. Mobile phones within this price range offer a vast internal memory storage capacity, quick speed, various colour options, a strong battery, and an advanced processor. You should commence exploring for handsets that feature more RAM and space than those in the sub-10K cost range in the list of top phones under $12,000. The regular device launches partly populate the listing of the top smartphones under $12,000 by businesses like Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung, and others. Online retailers offer a variety of equipment. We have compiled a list for your review below to help make your decision-making process easier. The mobile phones have a sturdy construction and a modern appearance. They also offer a large enough HD display that enables one to enjoy streaming and gaming, and they are lightweight to carry. The greatest possibilities for your upcoming buy, if you're seeking the best gaming phone under ₹12,000, are listed below: 1. Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime The 6.5-inch Full HD+ (2400x1080 pixels) screen on the Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime has an adjustable reload frequency of up to 90Hz. The touchscreen is covered in Gorilla Glass 3 and has a punch-hole notch cutout for the selfie lens. It weighs 192 gm and has a thickness of 9.5 mm. An octa CPU drives it with a maximum clock speed of 2.0 GHz and a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU, the MediaTek Helio G88 processor. This is available with memory options up to 128GB and 6GB LPDDR4x RAM. It uses MIUI 12.5, an Android 11-based operating system. The new Redmi 10 Prime is somewhat thicker and heavier than the Redmi 10 since it has a larger 6,000mAh battery. The Redmi 10 Prime and non-Prime variants are identical save from that. Along with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of storage, it includes MediaTek's Helio G88 chipset. It sports a 6.5-inch 90Hz FHD+ Corning Gorilla Glass 3 display, a notch in the centre for an 8MP selfie camera, and thin bezels on three sides. The following cameras are located on the Redmi 10 Prime's back: 8-megapixel pixels with an f/2.2 aperture and a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and two different 2-megapixel cameras, both with an f/2.4 aperture. The rear camera system has autofocus capabilities. Additionally, a front-facing 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture and 1.12-micron pixels is present. Specification MRP : ₹11,499 Processor: MediaTek Helio G88 Octa core (2x2.0 GHz, 6x1.8 GHz) Memory: 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage Display: 6.5 Screen″ (1080 x 2400) screen, 405 PPI, 90Hz Refresh Rate Camera: 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Camera MPQuad Camera Rear camera, 8Mexa pixel Camera Battery: 6000 mAh battery with a USB Type-C connection and rapid charging

Pros Cons Good design Cameras need to be improved 90Hz display works like a charm Pricing seems slightly high

2. INFINIX NOTE 11 The business's most recent cellphone is the Infinix Note 11. It has a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with 750 nits of maximum brightness capability. The device has a quad-LED flash, a 50MP primary lens with an f/1.6 aperture, a 2MP depth sensor, and an AI lens in addition to its MediaTek Helio G88 chipset-powered triple camera configuration. A 16 MP AI selfie camera with dual-LED flash is located on the front of the phone. The powerful new NOTE 11s is the second smartphone in its market sector to offer a refresh rate of 120Hz, and it features a 6.95" punch-hole FHD+ display. The gadget is the second in its price range to feature the Dar-Link 2.0 Game Boost technology and a potent MediaTek Helio G96 processor. The gadget is notable for other features as well, like its 50 MP camera, powerful 5000mAh battery, and 33W charging capabilities via a Type C charger. Specification: MRP : ₹12,499 Processor: MediaTek Helio G88 Octa core (2x2.0 GHz, 6x1.8 GHz) Memory: 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage Display: 6.7″ (1080 x 2400) screen, 393 PPI Camera: 50 + 2 + QVGA MPTriple Rear camera, 16 MP Front Camera Battery: Fast-charging 5000 mAh battery with a USB Type-C connector

Pros Cons AMOLED Displa Average Cameras Stereo Speakers No Widevine L1 Support 33W fast charging No secondary noise cancellation Powerful MediaTek Helio G88 SoC No carrier aggregation UI is a bit complicated to use

3. REALME NARZO 50A A 50-megapixel prime camera, a sizable 6,000mAh capacity, and a rear-mounted biometric recognition are just a few things the Realme Narzo 50A has to deliver for less than 12,000. The screen-to-body proportion of the device's 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel, which has a resolution of 720x1600 pixels, is 81.7 percentile. The handset comes pre-installed with Android 11 and Realme UI 2.0. The phone can run applications like COD: Mobile and Asphalt 9 on Medium graphics presets thanks to its MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. Yes, RealMe has done cost-cutting here, which you can see on the display and camera setup. The device we are reviewing is the 4GB+128GB storage model in Oxygen Blue, which has a suggested retail price of $12,499. The 4GB+64GB model, which costs $11,499, is an entry-level device in terms of storage. Oxygen Green is the additional colour option. Specification MRP : ₹11,499 Processor: Octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 (2 GHz, 1.8 GHz) Camera: 50 + 2 + 2 MPTriple Rear camera, 8 MP Front Camera with Video recording Battery: Fast-charging 6000 mAh battery with a USB Type-C connector

Pros Cons Massive 6000 mAh Battery Only HD Display MediaTek Helio G85 SoC Overpriced 18W Charging Support No Secondary Microphone Waterdrop Notch No Ultra-Wide Lens SD-Card Slot Decent Cameras Single Speaker

4. REALME C35 The company's affordable smartphone, the Realme C35, was unveiled in March this year. This gadget provides reasonable value and doesn't skimp on many features while keeping the price low. A 4GB RAM + 64GB storage edition of the smartphone costs Rs. 11,999, and a 128GB ROM model costs Rs. 12,999. There is a substantial 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution available. The smartphone is powered by the Unisoc T616 12 nm SoC, with 4GB RAM and 64/128GB storage. The smartphone sports a huge 5,000mAh battery with 18W quick charging capabilities. I was probably expecting the model I've been using to glow in the dark because it is a particularly stunning shade of Glowing Green. Although it doesn't, it is still noticeable under normal illumination. There is a choice with the perplexing moniker Glowing Black for those seeking something a touch more sober and professional Specification MRP : ₹11,999 Processor: Unisoc T616 Octa core (2x2.0, 6x1.8) Memory: 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage Display: 6.6″ (2408 x 1080) screen, 401 PPI, 60 Hz Refresh Rate Camera: 50 + 2 + 0.3 MPTriple Rear camera, 8 Mexa pixel Battery: 5000 mAh battery with a USB Type-C connection and rapid charging

Pros Cons Good design Performance could be better Favourable Display Still on Android 11 Decent Battery life

5. INFINIX HOT 11S The 6.78-inch full-HD (1,080x2,480 pixels) LTPS LCD screen of the Infinix Hot 11S has NEG Dinorex T2X-1 Glass coverage, a 90Hz refresh frequency, and a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The device's MediaTek Helio G88 SoC and 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM make up its fundamental hardware. A 50-megapixel major sensor with an f/1.6 aperture lens, a 2-megapixel subsidiary sensor, and an AI-powered lens with a quad-LED flash make up the triple rear camera arrangement on the Infinix Hot 11S. The smartphone has 6.0 GB of RAM. It comes with 64 GB capacity. Up to is supported for expandable storage. Android v11 is the operating system used by Infinix. A 5000 mAh battery is inside. Octa-core (2x2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6x1.8 GHz) processors power it. It supports 4G (Indian bands), 3G, and 2G for connectivity. Specification MRP : ₹10,499 Processor: MediaTek Helio G88 Octa core (2 GHz, 1.8 GHz) Memory: 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage Display: 6.78″ (2480 x 1080) screen, 394 PPI Camera: 50 + 2 + AI MPTriple Rear camera, 8 MP Front Camera with Video recording Battery: 5000 mAh battery with fast Charging and USB Type-C port

Pros Cons Long-lasting battery performance Protection is not as good as Corning glass Decent performance chipset at an average price Average gaming experience 18W Charging Support No image stabilization software Decent performance chipset at an average price No NFC support Support for 1440p video recording Without fast charging support NEG Dinorex T2X-1 Protection. Ultra wide camera is missing 90Hz refresh rate display

6. XIAOMI REDMI NOTE 10T The 6.5-inch Full HD (2400x1080 pixels) screen of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T supports up to a 90Hz adjustable reload speed. The Gorilla Glass 3 display sports a punch-hole notch design for the selfie camera. It weighs 190 grammes and measures 8.9 millimetres wide. It holds 190 grammes and has a width of 8.9 mm. An octa CPU supports it with a maximum clock speed of 2.2 GHz and a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. This is available in capacity configurations of up to 128 GB and 6 GB RAM. A side-mounted fingerprint scanner is integrated into the power button, and the display has an in-screen camera with an 8 MP selfie camera. In addition, Xiaomi claims that its EVOL design features corrosion-proof ports, rubberized seals, and splash-proof construction. The phone's Android 11 + MIUI 12 operating system ensures a lag-free performance. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G comes in various colours, including Graphite Black, Metallic Blue, Mint Green, and Chromium White. Specification Mrp : ₹11,999 Processor: MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 5G Octa-core core (2x2.2 GHz, 6x2.0 GHz) Memory: 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage Display: 6.5″ (1080 x 2400) screen, 405 PPI Camera: 48 + 2 + 2 MPTriple Rear camera, 8 MP Front Camera with Video recording Battery: 5000 mAh battery with fast Charging and USB Type-C port SIM: Dual SIM with 5G support Features: LED Flash

Pros Cons Decent Performance Low-light photography could be better Good Battery Life A tad underwhelming compared to other Notes Capable Primary Camera Slow charging

7. POCO M4 5G Introduced in April 2022, the Poco M4 5G is a powerful entry-level gaming phone. It appears to be a Redmi Note 11E 5G with new branding. The device has a 6.58-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. It has a touch processing frequency of 240 Hz, enabling fluid performance. The smartphone has a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC inside, 128 GB of memory and up to 6 GB of RAM. On top of Android 12.1, MIUI 13 runs on the device. A compatible 5,000 mAh battery powers the device. The POCO M4 Pro has a lot of traits that are better than those of its predecessor. As a result, it offers features like stereo speakers, a wide-angle camera, and almost twice as quick charging. But is the update worthwhile? The bumper is made of translucent silicone, so it won't last long before it loses its original appearance. However, it will initially be a big help. The key factor is that the sides of the cover protect the screen and camera unit. The manufacturer also applied a protective film to the display and the bumper. Specification MRP : RS 9070 Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 Octa-core core (2.2GHz, 1.7GHz) Memory: 4 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage Display: 6.53″ (1080 x 2340) screen, 395 PPI Camera: 64 + 8 + 2 MPTriple Rear camera, 13 MP Front Camera with Video recording Battery: 6000 mAh battery with fast Charging and USB Type-C port

Pros Cons MediaTek Dimensity 810 Widevine L1 Support LCD Display Bit Pricey Stereo Speakers No Ads in UI 7 5G Bands Plastic Build 3.5mm Audio Jack Solid Battery Life Carrier Aggregation Support 33W Fast Charging Support Decent Cameras

8. MOTOROLA MOTO G30 Combined with the Motorola Moto G10 Power, the Motorola Moto G30 is the industry's newest addition to its G line in India. The G30 costs more than the other two devices but is still reasonably priced at ₹10,999. The smartphone has a 64GB internal memory space and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone has a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone also has a quad-camera system with a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and two 2MP depth and macro lenses. The Moto G30's camera features a 64 MP primary sensor with Quad Pixel technology, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a field of view of 118 degrees, a 2 MP macro camera, and a 2 MP depth sensor. The Moto G30 has a 13 MP selfie camera in a notch for taking selfies. The smartphone features 64 GB of internal storage. The phone has a 5,000 mAh battery with a 20W charging speed that can operate for up to two days. The Motorola Moto G30 smartphone costs Rs. 10999 in India. On March 17, 2021, it was introduced in India. The smartphone is available in Pastel Sky and Dark Pearl. Specification MRP : RS 10,999 Processor: Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 Octa-core core (4x2.0 GHz, 4x1.8 GHz) Memory: 4 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage Display: 6.5″ (720 x 1600) screen, 269 PPI Camera: 64 + 8 + 2 + 2 MPQuad Rear camera, 13 MP Front Camera with Video recording Battery: 5000 mAh battery with fast Charging and USB Type-C port

Pros Cons High-contrast, high-refresh rate display Unremarkable low-light image quality Good Battery Life No 4K video recording

9. REALME NARZO 20 The corporation's entry-level device, the Micromax In Note 1, features a vanilla Android interface free of malware. This gadget is a fantastic choice in the sub-12K price bracket for enthusiasts who want a clear and uncluttered performance. Costs range from Rs. 10,999 for the entry-level model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage to Rs. 12,499 for the model with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, typically found in budget smartphones. Glory Silver and Victory Blue are the two colours available. Starting on September 28, it will be offered on Flipkart and realme.com for ₹10,499 and ₹11,499 in two storage capacities: 64GB and 128GB. Specification MRP : RS 10,499 Processor: MediaTek Helio G85 Octa-core core (2x2.0 GHz, 6x1.8 GHz) Memory: 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage Display: 6.5″ (720 x 1600) screen, 270 PPI Camera: 48 + 8 + 2 MPTriple Rear camera, 8 MP Front Camera with Video recording Battery: 6000 mAh battery and USB USB port SIM: Dual SIM Features: LED Flash

Pros Cons Huge 6,000mAh battery Very bulky Performance is great Macro camera isn’t very useful

10. MICROMAX IN NOTE 1 The industry's entry-level device, the Micromax In Note 1, features a vanilla Android interface free of malware. This gadget is a fantastic choice in the gaming phone sub-12K price bracket for fanatics who want a clean and uncluttered interface. A sizable 5,000mAh battery with wired reversible charging and support for 18W fast charging is included. At this pricing point, the cell should be able to support light customers for about two days of activity. The In Note 1 has a nearly stock version of the Android 10 operating system, which means it lacks bloatware, another rarity for a device in this price bracket. Another benefit is that Micromax has committed to providing users with updates for two years. Specification MRP : RS 10,999 Processor: MediaTek Helio G85 Octa-core core (2x2.0 GHz, 6x1.8 GHz) Display: 6.67″ (1080 x 2400) screen, 395 PPI Camera: Quad Rear Camera, 48 + 5 + 2 + 2, 16 MP Front Camera Battery: 5000 mAh battery with a USB Type-C connection and rapid charging

Pros Cons Performance No Mention of Display Protection Stock UI Average Cameras Great Display Quality Unoptimized UI Made in India Brand 5,000mAh Battery

How to find the perfect gaming phone under ₹12,000? Cell Phone technology has rarely been as developed as it is right now. They can be deployed for nearly everything, including contact, business, leisure, gaming, and recreation. The latest focus in the manufacturers' minds appears to be mobile multimedia in today's fast-paced, technologically insane world of wireless handheld entertainment and the all-powerful mobile phone with its promise to satisfy all of man's aspirations. The once-strictly professional business phones, such as RIM's BlackBerrys, which served as a benchmark for enterprise phones created for the mobile professional, have moved in a new direction by developing and integrating powerful multimedia capabilities into their phones. It could be challenging to know what to search for if you prefer a smartphone for gaming, though. The key features to search for in a gaming cell phone are listed below. 1) Screen 2) CPU 3) Battery 4) Cooling 5) Peripheral Support Price of gaming phones under ₹ 12,000 at a glance:

Product Price Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime ₹ 11,499 INFINIX NOTE 11 ₹ 11,999 REALME NARZO 50A ₹ 11,499 REALME C35 ₹ 11,499 INFIX HOT 11S ₹ 11,999 XIAOMI REDMI NOTE 10T ₹ 9070 POCO M4 5G ₹ 9070 MOTOROLA MOTO G30 ₹ 10,999 REALME NARZO 20 ₹ 10,499 MICROMAX IN NOTE 1 ₹ 10,999