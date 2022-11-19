Get the best DeLonghi coffee maker for your home!

Story Saved
Summary:

Everybody loves a cup of coffee, and owning a coffee machine has become necessary. DeLonghi coffee maker is one of the popular products. We have created a list of the best options to help you choose the best DeLonghi coffee maker. Are you looking for the Best DeLonghi Coffee Maker? Check out the list of Best DeLonghi Coffee Makers and make your choice.

Best DeLonghi coffee maker

When you think of coffee, then DeLonghi is the brand that you might have heard of. It is a simple yet sophisticated machine that gives convenience and versatility. The machine is created by keeping the user in mind, which helps produce the best cup of espresso. Almost every model of DeLonghi coffee machine gives you a choice between latte, American and espresso. So when you buy a unique coffee experience, then DeLonghi is your go-to coffee maker. Here is a list of the top coffee makers to help you choose the best DeLonghi coffee maker.

Top 10 DeLonghi coffee maker options

1. DeLonghi EC685.R

The DeLonghi EC685.R is the pump espresso coffee machine that ensures you are on your barista. It has an adjustable cappuccino system that gives you delicious and creamy coffee. The machine could make espresso and cappuccino and dispense hot water. It has 15 bar pressure that helps create a rich, creamy top. This best DeLonghi coffee maker comes with an automatic on/off button that helps in saving energy consumption.

Specifications:

  • Product dimension: 5.8D x 13W x 12H centimetres
  • Capacity:1 Litre
  • Coffee maker type: Drip coffee machine
  • Wattage:1350 Watts
  • Voltage: 220 Volts
  • Material: Metal
  • Item weight:4.2 kg
ProsCons
High performanceThe product is bit expensive
Automatic On/Off switch to save energy 
Travel friendly 
15 Bar pressure 
DeLonghi EC685.R 1350-Watt Espresso Coffee Machine (Red)
26% off 21,499 29,190
Buy now

2. DeLonghi BCO 320

The DeLonghi BCO 320 is a combi-coffee maker that brews delicious coffee to start your day. It helps you brew cappuccino, espresso and filter coffee. Moreover, it has cup storage that is exclusive to storing the cups, cool? Plus, the coffee maker comes with eco-function, and the cappuccino system mixes steam, air and milk to produce frothy coffee. The frontal loading system makes it easy to refill and clean the machine.

Specifications:

  • Product dimensions: 43.2 x 35.6 x 40.6 centimetres
  • Capacity: Serves up to 1 cup of filter coffee and 4 cups of espresso in a single brewing cycle
  • Wattage:17 Watts
  • Item weight:4 kg 800 grams
  • Material:Plastic
  • Included components: Main unit - 1, User manual - 1, Warranty card - 1, product inbox accessories
  • Warranty:1 year of warranty is provided.
ProsCons
Easy steam adjustmentPerformance can be improved
Comes with cup storage 
Complete front loading 
Eco-function 
DELONGHI BCO 320 Combi Pump Espresso & Drip Coffee Maker (Black, 1700W)
16% off 20,003.9 23,790
Buy now

3. DeLonghi EC685.M

The adjustable cappuccino system helps you in creating relishing and delicious coffee. It comes with a thermoblock heating system that gives you perfectly brewed espresso. The advanced in-built cappuccino system mixes air, steam and milk to produce frothy coffee. The automatic on-and-off system helps you save energy consumption. Moreover, the exquisite stainless steel body comes with durable and sparkling metal. The 15 bar pressure provides a rich aromatic creamy top.

Specifications:

  • Product dimensions:14.9D x 33W x 30.3H centimetres
  • Coffee maker type: Espresso machine
  • Item weight: 9.3 pounds
  • Wattage:1350 Watts
  • Voltage:220 Volts
  • Capacity:1 litre
  • Included components: Main unit - 1, User manual - 1, Warranty card - 1, product inbox accessories
ProsCons
High performanceA bit expensive
Automatic shut off 
15-bar pressure 
Durable design 
DeLonghi EC685.M 1350-Watt Espresso Coffee Machine (Metallic)
8% off 26,999 29,190
Buy now

4. Delonghi ICM2 1000

The DeLonghi ICM2 is a drip coffee maker that provides you with the best coffee. The convenient and economical coffee maker has a water indicator and a non-removable nylon filter. The automatic shut-off function comes with efficient emerging savings and helps you with effortless cleaning.

Specifications:

  • Product dimensions: 26 x 21 x 35 centimetres
  • Capacity:1.5 litres
  • Coffee maker type: Drip coffee maker
  • Wattage: 1000 Watts
  • Voltage: 240 Volts
  • Item weight:1 kg 800 gm
  • Material: Stainless steel
ProsCons
Water indicatorOnly makes filter coffee
Non-removable nylon filter 
Drip stop device 
Convenient and economical 
Delonghi ICM2 1000-Watt 10-Cup Drip Coffee Machine (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

5. DeLonghi ECAM 22.110.SB

In ECAM 22.110.SB, all you have to do is press a button and get your favourite coffee. It is a cappuccino system that uses steam, air and milk, producing a rich and creamy frothy coffee. The machine is fully automatic and has a unique thermo-block system. You can also make two cups of coffee in this machine with a single brewing. It has 13 grinding settings to give you refined powered coffee.

Specifications:

  • Product dimensions: 3.7D x 6.7W x 5.4H centimetres
  • Capacity:1.8 litres
  • Coffee maker type: Espresso machine
  • Wattage:1450 Watts
  • Voltage: 240 Volts
  • Item weight: 9 kg
  • Material: Plastic
ProsCons
Two cups of coffee in a single brewingA bit pricey
15 bar pressure 
13 grinder settings 
Thermo-block technology 
DELONGHI ECAM 22.110.SB 1450-Watt Super Automatic Magnifica Espresso Coffee Maker
7% off 79,800 85,490
Buy now

6. DeLonghi BCO420

The DeLonghi BC0 420 is the perfect buy for coffee lovers as it has features. It has a combi steam coffee maker with espresso and filter coffee. It comes with a cup and jar warmer, 15 bar pressure, complete water filtration, a removable reservoir and front loading.

Specifications:

  • Product dimensions: 32.3D x 37.1W x 28.2H centimetres
  • Coffee maker type: Drip coffee machine
  • Capacity:10
  • Item weight:15.6 pounds
  • Wattage: 1750 Watts
  • Voltage: 230 Volts
  • Material: Plastic
ProsCons
15 bar pressureA bit expensive
Thermoblock technology 
Jug and cup warmer 
Complete front loading 
DELONGHI BCO420 1750-Watt Pump and Drip Coffee Maker
1% off 35,022 35,290
Buy now

7. Delonghi Icona EC 310

DeLonghi Icona EC 310 is a stainless steel cappuccino and espresso maker. The coffee maker comes with a 15-bar pump pressure to give you unique coffee. The appliance goes well with ground coffee or powdered coffee. Moreover, it has an automatic on and off button to save electricity consumption.

Specifications:

  • Capacity:1.4 litres
  • Coffee maker type: Espresso machine
  • Material: Stainless steel
  • Item weight:4.1 kg
  • Wattage:1100 Watts
  • Voltage: 120 Volts
  • Manufacturer: DeLonghi
ProsCons
15-bar espresso pressurePerformance could be better
Stainless steel boiler 
Authentic Italian espresso 
Delonghi Icona EC 310 1100-Watt Cappuccino and Espresso Coffee Maker (Red)
16% off 66,864 79,999
Buy now

8. DeLonghi America EN750MB

DeLonghi America EN750MB is an automatic cappuccino latte cream system. It is a perfect coffee maker for coffee lovers as it has high-pressure 19-bar pump extracts. The coffee maker comes with a sensor touch display. Choose among the best pre-programming drinks - ristretto, espresso, lungo, cappuccino, latte, hot water, and hot milk.

Specifications:

  • Capacity: 5 litres
  • Coffee maker type: Espresso machine
  • Material: Aluminium and metal
  • Item weight: 12.6 pounds
  • Wattage: 1300 Watts
  • Voltage: 110 Volts
  • Human interface output: Touch
ProsCons
Comes with pre-programmed drinksThe coffee maker is very expensive
Sensor touch display 
Great finish and durable design 
DELONGHI America EN750MB Nespresso Lattissima Pro Machine
25% off 74,990 99,990
Buy now

9. DeLonghi Nespresso

The DeLonghi Nespresso comes in a colourful and compact design. The high-pressure pump is very simple to use and creates barista-style coffee. It also comes with a Nespresso capsule system of 16 capsules that has exceptional taste and unique aroma. There is no virtual waiting for the machine to warm up before making any coffee selection.

Specifications:

  • Capacity: 680 grams
  • Coffee maker type: Espresso machine
  • Material: Plastic
  • Item weight: 2.4 kg
  • Wattage:1200 Watts
  • Voltage:120 Volts
  • Human interface input: Button
ProsCons
High pressure pumpPerformance could be better
Energy saving 
Comes with Nespresso capsule system 
DELONGHI Nespresso by Black : Nespresso Inissia Espresso Machine
4% off 25,000 25,999
Buy now

10. DeLonghi ECAM44.660.B

The fully automatic coffee machine by DeLonghi comes with eight different coffee recipes. It has a latte crema system that gives you a crazy cappuccino to enjoy. It comes with 13 grinder settings that have a silent integrated coffee grinding system. The thermo-block technology makes the coffee maker energy efficient.

Specifications:

  • Capacity: 2 litres
  • Coffee maker type: Drip coffee machine
  • Product dimensions:10.2D x 18.1W x 14.2H centimetres
  • Material: Plastic
  • Item weight: 11 kg
  • Wattage: 1450 Watts
  • Voltage: 240 Volts
ProsCons
Makes an authentic Italian cappuccinoA bit expensive
It comes with 13 grinder settings 
Prepares two cups in a single brew 
DELONGHI ECAM44.660.B 1450-Watt Fully Automatic Coffee Machine (Black)
45% off 104,999 189,999
Buy now

Best 3 features for best DeLonghi coffee makers

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
DeLonghi EC685.R1 LitreDrip Coffee Machine1350 W
DeLonghi BCO 320Serves upto 4 cups of espressoNA17 W
DeLonghi EC685.M1 LitreEspresso Machine1350 W
DeLonghi iCM2 10001.5 litresDrip Coffee Machine1000 W
DeLonghi ECAM 22.110.SB1.8 litreEspresso Machine1450 W
DeLonghi BC042010Drip Coffee Machine1750 W
Delonghi Icona EC 3101.4 litresEspresso Machine1100 W
DeLonghi America EN750MB5 litresEspresso Machine1300 W
DeLonghi Nespresso680 gramsEspresso Machine1200 W
DeLonghi ECAM44.660.B2 litresDrip Coffee Machine1450 W

Best overall

DeLonghi BC 420 is the best coffee maker overall. It comes with a combi steam coffee maker that combines espresso, filters, and steam or filter coffee. It comes with 15 bar pressure, Thermo block technology, adjustable steam emission and a jug and cup warmer. The perfect machine for coffee lovers is complete front loading.

Best value for money

DeLonghi BCO 320 is an advanced in-built cappuccino system that makes creamy and frothy cappuccino. The combi-coffee maker mixes air, steam and milk to produce cappuccino, espresso and filter coffee. It comes with a complete frontal loading refiling system. The eco function makes the coffee machine energy efficient.

How to find the perfect DeLonghi coffee maker?

The DeLonghi EC685.M would be the perfect coffee machine to buy. The advanced coffee machine makes cappuccino and espresso and dispenses hot water. The thermo-block heating system ensures you get perfectly brewed espresso. The coffee machine provides instant coffee and has an automatic shut-off system.

The 15 bar pressure gives delicious and creamy cappuccinos. Moreover, it has a professional aluminium filter holder for ground coffee. The stainless design makes the coffee machine a perfect fit to be placed in your living space.

Product price list

S.noProductPrice
1.DeLonghi EC685.RRs. 29,190
2.DeLonghi BCO 320Rs. 23,790
3.DeLonghi EC685.MRs. 29,190
4.DeLonghi iCM2 1000Rs. 5,090
5.DeLonghi ECAM 22.110.SBRs. 85,490
6.DeLonghi BC0420Rs. 35,290
7.Delonghi Icona EC 310Rs. 79,999
8.DeLonghi America EN750MBRs. 99,999
9.DeLonghi NespressoRs. 25,999
10.DeLonghi ECAM44.660.BRs. 79,999

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

