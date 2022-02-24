Going for jog and want to carry your smartphone too? Try these mobile arm bags

Smartphones have become an indispensable part of our lives. One can't really stay away from devices for a long time without experiencing the feeling of fear of missing out (FOMO). It is important to tune out of social media accounts from time to time, however, there are times when one has to be around for important work-related calls or necessary updates. So, if you have been thinking of ways to carry your devices along with you when going out for a walk, jog or to perform everyday errands and at the same time enjoying the hands-free experience, then we have a solution ready for you. Mobile arm bags! Yes! It may sound a tad strange, but trust us this accessory is a a lot useful and convenient to carry. Amazon has a range of mobile arm bags on its platform. And we have already shortlisted some of them for you in our list below.

Prices of mobile arm bags at a glance:

Product Price in India XGMO® Neoprene S.Black Mobile Arm Bag ₹ 265.00 FITGURU Armband, Sports Armband, Sports Arm Belt ₹ 299.00 CQLEK® Rugged Waterproof Sport Armband Unisex Running Jogging Gym Arm Band Case Phone Holder ₹ 289.00 BOKA® Sports Arm Bag ₹ 270.00

The listed accessories are made of durable material and are spacious enough to carry your device and other basic essentials like keys, earphones, a small wallet etc. They come with pockets with zippers and are super easy to fasten around your arms. Want one for yourself? Then, scroll down right away.

This mobile arm bag is made of neoprene material and come in black colour. It can fit in any mobile with a screen size below 5.7 inches. It comes with dual pockets and zippers, allowing you enough room to carry other accessories too like earphones, keys, cards etc. It is easy to wear and comes with velcro fastener. You can carry this bag when you're going for a run or playing some sport to keep your belongings handy at all times.

This mobile arm bag is large enough to carry any device with a screen size up to 5.5 inches. It comes in a stunning black colour and can be carried anywhere, even during workout sessions, conveniently. It will keep your device and other belongings safe and secure, preventing the likelihood of accidental falls, dust and dirt accumulating on it.

This arm bag, designed to keep your mobile phones, is a comfortable wear and can carry any device with a screen size up to 6.5 inches. It comes in a black colour and is made of durable and premium quality neoprene material. You will find dual pockets with zippers in this bag. Also, it is water resistant and can be washed easily.

This mobile arm bag is made of high-quality spandex material and comes in different colour variants. It can fit in any mobile with a screen size up to 5.7 inches. It comes with dual pockets and zippers, allowing you to carry other essentials like earphones, keys, wallet etc. It is easy to wear and comes with velcro fastener.

