Mobile sling bags are easy to carry and lightweight. Check our top picks

Everyone will agree how they long for hands-free experience when going out for regular errands. Now, a sling bag, no matter however small, is not the most eligible option if all one wants to carry is a smartphone, keys or earphones. Therefore, it calls for mobile sling bags, or mobile crossbody bags.



Mobile sling bags make for a great option, as they are super light and easy to carry few essentials. So, now ditch those regular sling bags and replace them with mobile crossbody bags when going out for grocery shopping or a casual hangout with pals. They are available in myriad stunning designs and striking colour combinations on Amazon. You are likely to feel spoilt for choice.



If you are keen on adding such bags to your collection, then we are here to help you with our top picks in the category. Without much ado, scroll through the list below and check out super stylish mobile sling bags.



1. PALAY® Small Cross Body Bag

B091BXHK6P

This small crossbody bag with multi-colour symbols drawn over it looks cool and stylish. It is made from durable nylon fabric and is also high density waterproof. It weighs ultralight and is suitable to carry one's essential belongings. It has enough room to carry any smartphone device with a screen size below 6.5 inches.



2. Lorna Girls Women's Mobile Cell Phone Holder

B07L34D6G5

Made from fine quality PU (polyurethane) leather, this small bag comes with a metal button and adjustable PU leather strap. One can easily carry one's everyday essentials like smartphone, keys, lipstick, earphones etc. You will be surprised how this tiny bag comes with so many pockets and compartments. It has two photo holders, six card slots, five cash compartments, one zipper pockets to carry coins. The inner material used in the making of bag is silk. You must also check out the amazing colour variants available in this bag.



3. Girls and Women’s Sling Cross Body Bag

B09H5W7BMF

This crossbody bag comes in a stunning colour combinations. The material it is made from is high-quality PU leather. It comes with a snap button and adjustable PU leather strap. It has two pockets to keep money and cards. There is also a main pocket to keep mobile and keys. Perfect for everyday use, this bag also makes for a great gifting option.



4. DailyObjects Women's Cross-body Sling Bag

B0832PRMF2

One look at this crossbody sling bag and you are likely to be sold. It is made from a durable vegan leather. The HD-quality design print is long-lasting and looks attractive. It has a single compartment with three slip pockets and a brass chain strap which makes it easy to carry.



5. Swiss Military Canvas Beige Sling Bag

B00K1EI07A

This sling bag can carry up essentials weighing up to 2.2 kg. You will find multiple mesh zip pockets inside which help one to organize and store one's belongings in a better way. It has a special swiss military logo embossed on it and the main compartment comes with a dual lockable zipper, thus keeping your essentials safe and secure.



