Guide to find best Samsung phones under 13,000

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 22, 2022 21:00 IST

Summary:

With a good camera, screen resolution, the latest operating system, and everything else available on a budget, you can't miss out on Samsung phones. Here, we tell you about the best Samsung phones for under 13,000.

Samsung phones under 13,000 have a decent camera and a good display.

With time, Samsung phones have gained popularity and fame in India. It is possible because Samsung has always served its users with amazing and latest features in its phones that have appealed to them over the years. With a Samsung phone in your hand, you can do several necessary tasks. You can browse the internet, listen to the latest music, watch your favourite movies, or play games. Everything is just a click away. And all this can also be available to you on a budget. If you're looking for a phone that will not dig a hole in your pocket, then you are at the right place. All the phones here are priced under 13,000. We have curated a detailed list of all the available Samsung phones under 13,000 in India.

Samsung phones under 13,000 in India

1. Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition (Arctic Blue, 4GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)

With many of the latest features that will keep you ahead of everyone else, this Samsung phone is one of the best phones on the list. It has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED - Infinity U-cut display, an impressive 48MP + 8MP + 5MP triple camera setup, and a huge 6000 mAh battery. It is available for only 11,499 on Amazon India.

Specifications:

Brand: Samsung

Model Name: Galaxy M21

Colour: Arctic Blue

RAM capacity: 4GB

ROM Storage: 64 GB

OS: Android 11

CPU Speed: 1.7 Mhz

Screen Size: 6.4 inches

Weight: 192 Grams

Battery Description: Lithium-Ion

ProsCons
Large screen resolution with high definitionLimited RAM storage is available
Decent camera resolutionLagging issues found
Sufficient ROM storage spaceHeating issues detected
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition (Arctic Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | FHD+ sAMOLED | 6 Months Free Screen Replacement for Prime (SM-M215GLBDINS)
21% off
11,499 14,499
Buy now

2. Samsung Galaxy A12 (Black, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)

This Samsung Galaxy phone has some of the most popular updates and features that make it stand out from other mobile phones. It also comes with a fingerprint sensor for enhanced security and privacy.

Specifications:

Brand: Samsung

Model Name: Galaxy A12

Colour: Black

RAM capacity: 4GB

ROM Storage: 64 GB

OS: Android 12

CPU Speed: 2 GHz

Screen Size: 6.5 inches

Weight: 205 grams

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Biometric Security: Fingerprint sensor

Battery Description: Lithium-Ion

ProsCons
Large screen resolutionLack of RAM capacity
Equipped with the latest operating systemNot suitable for heavy gaming
Ample storage space for filesThe user interface may lag sometimes
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
25% off
11,990 15,999
Buy now

3. Samsung Galaxy F13 (Waterfall Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)

This Samsung phone has many advanced features for your use. It is available in three stunning shades, so you can flaunt it wherever you go. It has a large screen resolution as well.

Specifications:

Brand: Samsung

Model Name: Galaxy F13

Colour: Waterfall Blue

RAM capacity: 4GB

ROM Storage: 64 GB

OS: Android 12

CPU Speed: 2 GHz

Screen Size: 6.6 inches

Battery Description: Lithium-Ion

ProsCons
Large display with good resolutionLagging issues found
Stunning colours are availableHeating issues prevail
The latest operating system is presentAverage camera resolution
SAMSUNG Galaxy F13 (Waterfall Blue, 4GB RAM 64GB Storage)
21% off
11,799 14,999
Buy now

4. Samsung Galaxy A03 Core (Black, 2GB RAM, 32 GB Storage)

It has a sleek and stylish design with stunning looks. It has a large screen resolution, so you can browse everything you want without any hassles. In addition, it has a long-lasting 5000 mAH battery.

Specifications:

Brand: Samsung

Model Name: Galaxy A03 Core

Colour: Black

RAM capacity: 2GB

ROM Storage: 32 GB

Weight: 211 grams

Screen Size: 6.5 inches

OS: Android GO 11.0

CPU Speed: 1.6 GHz

ProsCons
Large screen resolutionLimited RAM storage
Smooth interfaceHeavy and bulky
Good battery backupLagging issues are present
Samsung Galaxy A03 Core (Black, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) Without Offer
23% off
8,039 10,499
Buy now

5. Samsung Galaxy M02 (Black, 2GB RAM, 32 GB)

This Samsung Galaxy phone is blessed with amazing features that will keep you updated. It has a 13MP + 2MP dual rear camera setup. It also has a good resolution for enhanced performance.

Specifications:

Brand: Samsung

Model Name: Galaxy M02

Colour: Black

RAM capacity: 3GB

ROM Storage: 32 GB

OS: Android 12

CPU Speed: 2.2 GHz

Screen Size: 6.5 inches

Battery Description: Lithium-Polymer

Weight: 206 grams

ProsCons
Available in classy coloursGood and user-friendly interface
Large screen sizeHeavy and bulky design
Good battery backup 
Samsung Galaxy M02 (Black,2GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
Check Price on Amazon

6. Samsung Galaxy A03s (Black, 3GB RAM, 32 GB Storage)

This phone is one of the best and most budget-friendly phones for daily usage. It has a 13MP + 2MP + 2MP triple camera setup, which means you can click good pictures with this phone.

Specifications:

Brand: Samsung

Model Name: Galaxy A03s

RAM Capacity: 3GB

ROM Storage: 32 GB

Colour: Black

OS: Android 11

Refresh Rate: 60 GHz

Biometric Security: Fingerprint Sensor

Battery Description: Lithium-ion

Screen Size: 6.5 inches

Weight: 196 grams

ProsCons
Good battery backupLimited RAM storage is available
Lightweight and sleekNot suitable for heavy apps
Large screen size with good resolutionInsufficient storage space
Samsung Galaxy A03s (Black, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
Check Price on Amazon

7. Samsung Galaxy A03 (Blue, 3GB, 32 GB storage)

This Samsung phone has many latest features that will have you completely hooked. It is great for daily usage. It has 1.6 GHz Octa-Core processor, a 48MP (F1.8) rear camera, a 5MP (F2.2) front camera, and a long-lasting 5000 mAh battery.

Specifications:

Brand: Samsung

Model Name: Galaxy A03

Colour: Blue

RAM capacity: 3GB

ROM Storage: 32 GB

OS: Android 12

CPU Speed: 1.6 GHz

Screen Size: 6.5 inches

Weight: 196 grams

ProsCons
Latest OS is presentLagging interface
Ample storage space availableNot suitable for heavy apps
Lightweight and sleekInsufficient RAM storage
Samsung Galaxy A03 Blue, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
31% off
8,999 12,999
Buy now

Price of Samsung phones at a glance:

ProductPrice
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition (Arctic Blue, 4GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)Rs. 14,499
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Black, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)Rs. 15,999
Samsung Galaxy F13 (Waterfall Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)Rs. 14,999
Samsung Galaxy A03 Core (Black, 2GB RAM, 32 GB Storage)Rs.10,499
Samsung Galaxy M02 (Black, 2GB RAM, 32 GB)Rs. 9,999
Samsung Galaxy A03s (Black, 3GB RAM, 32 GB Storage)Rs. 13,499
Samsung Galaxy A03 (Blue, 3GB, 32 GB storage)Rs. 12,999

Best three features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition (Arctic Blue, 4GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)Ample storage space availableLatest operating systemGood RAM capacity
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Black, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)Good storage space is availableGood battery backupSleek and stylish design
Samsung Galaxy F13 (Waterfall Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)Lightweight and sleekAvailable in amazing coloursAmple storage space
Samsung Galaxy A03 Core (Black, 2GB RAM, 32 GB Storage)Good battery backupUser-friendly interfaceGood for light apps
Samsung Galaxy M02 (Black, 2GB RAM, 32 GB)Large screen resolutionAvailable in amazing coloursGood battery backup
Samsung Galaxy A03s (Black, 3GB RAM, 32 GB Storage)Large screen sizeSleek and stylish designAvailable in standard colours
Samsung Galaxy A03 (Blue, 3GB, 32 GB storage)Good for everyday useSimple and elegant designGood battery backup

Best value for money

When you have so many phones to choose from, you might get confused about choosing the right phone. The Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition (4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) is one of the best phones on the list. It offers the best value for money. It is priced at 11,499 after a discount on Amazon. The original price is 14,499.

Best overall

If you want to choose a phone that stands out in every possible way, then you should go for the Samsung Galaxy F42 (128GB Storage, 6GB RAM), which is priced at 12,999 after a discount on Amazon. It is originally priced at 23,999. It has enough storage space for all your requirements.

How to find the perfect phone?

Many things are noteworthy when you go looking for the perfect phone for yourself. Make sure you know your budget before you buy any phone. You should then consider other aspects such as:

Storage space

Camera resolution

Screen resolution

Battery backup

Screen size

Operating system

Processor

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Best Samsung phones under 13,000

What is the average price of Samsung phones in India?

Samsung phones are one of the best-selling phones in India. On average, they are priced between 10,000 to 30,000 in India.

 

What are some of the best Samsung phones under 13,000 in India? 

Some of the best Samsung phones under 13,000 in India are: 

Samsung Galaxy A03 (Blue, 3GB, 32 GB storage) 

Samsung Galaxy F13 (Waterfall Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition (Arctic Blue, 4GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) 

 

What is the requirement for RAM storage in Samsung phones?

Samsung phones should have RAM of around 4GB to 8GB. This RAM size is perfect for everyday usage and does not cause any problems for the phone.

 

