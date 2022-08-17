iQOO Phones Under ₹ 40,000: Our top picks By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Are you looking to purchase an iQOO smartphone with a budget of around Rs. 40,000? With our comprehensive guide, you will learn everything you need to know.

iQOO has taken the Indian smartphone market by storm, having reached over 5% market share in under two years of operations. iQOO is one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands in India. The company focuses on the upper-end of the midrange and flagship segments to produce devices that can offer great value for money. Here are the iQOO smartphones with a budget of around Rs. 40,000 1. iQOO 7 Legend 5G The iQOO 7 legend is an exciting offering that looks like a complete all-rounder right from the offset. To deliver a stunning design, iQOO has collaborated with BMW, a behemoth in the world of motorsports, to create a phone that encapsulates the spirit of a swift Android device by packing it with top-tier hardware. The iQOO 7 Legend is an attractive smartphone with superior processing power, high-quality cameras, and lightning-fast wired charging. At less than ₹40,000, this is the best smartphone experience money can buy. Specifications: Display : 6.62-inch AMOLED panel with 120hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1300 nits peak brightness. Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm) RAM : 8GB/12GB ROM : 128GB/256GB Battery : 4000 mAh Rear Camera : 48 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 13 MP (f/2.5) telephoto lens, 13 MP(f/2.2) ultrawide lens Front Camera : 16 MP (f/2.0) Fast Charging : Yes, 66W (100% charging in 17 minutes)

Pros Cons Sleek, stylish design Bloatware Excellent performance Lacks support for a headphone jack 66W wireless charging Room for improvement in the camera department

2. iQOO 9 SE 5G The iQOO 9 SE is a pretty attractive offering. Using an older flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 888 sets this phone apart from others. The iQOO SE appropriately reduces its overall specs compared to the iQOO 9 and 9 Pro without making it seem like a bad option. You still get a Super AMOLED screen and 66W quick charging. The cameras can handle photographs and videos all day and night. Specifications: Display : 6.62-inch Super AMOLED panel with 120hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1200 nits peak brightness. Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm) RAM : 8GB/12GB ROM : 128GB/256GB Battery : 4500 mAh Rear Camera : 48 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 13 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide Lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) depth sensor Front Camera : 16 MP(f/2.0) Fast Charging : Yes, 66W (100% charge in 39 minutes)

Pros Cons Elegant design Bloatware Flagship-grade performance Mediocre battery life 66W fast charging Camera setup could use some improvement

3. iQOO 7 5G Specifications: Display: 6.62 inches AMOLED panel with 120hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1300 nits peak brightness. Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G RAM: 8GB/12GB ROM : 128GB/256GB Battery : 4000 mAh Rear Camera : 48 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 13 MP (f/2.5) telephoto lens, 13 MP(f/2.2) ultrawide lens Front Camera : 16 MP (f/2.0) Fast Charging : Yes, 66W

Pros Cons Incredible performance Bloatware Elegant design Low-light photography could use some improvement Amazing daylight photography results Lacks support for 3.5mm headphone jack

4. iQOO Neo 6 5G Since the debut of the Neo 6, iQOO has never shied away from the competition, entering the highly competitive sub-Rs. 30,000 price segment in India with its Neo series. This phone is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, 80W fast charging and a 120Hz AMOLED screen. The Neo 6 does not attempt to reinvent the wheel. If you are looking for a power-packed iQOO mobile phone under Rs. 40,000, the Neo 6 would be a fantastic choice. Specifications: Display : 6.62-inch AMOLED panel with 120hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1300 nits peak brightness. Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G SoC RAM : 8GB/12GB ROM : 128GB/256GB Battery : 4700 mAh Rear Camera : 64 MP(f/1.9) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide sensor, 2 MP(f/2.4) macro lens Front Camera : 16 MP (f/2.0) Fast Charging : Yes, 80W (100% charging in 32 minutes)

Pros Cons 80W fast charging Bloatware AMOLED display with 120hz refresh rate Throttling issues similar to all phones with Snapdragon 888 processor Power-packed snapdragon 870 5G processor OIS yields poor results at times

5. iQOO Z6 Pro 5G The iQOO Z5 was a pretty impressive smartphone. The iQOO Z6 Pro, the device's successor, makes significant changes from its predecessor but retains some of Z5's essential features. Due to its impressive performance, many middle-tier mobile gamers will be drawn to the iQOO Z6 Pro. It has a beautiful AMOLED screen, long-lasting battery life, and a user-friendly software skin. It could use a bit of an upgrade in the camera department, though. Specifications: Display : 6.44-inch AMOLED panel with 90hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1300 nits peak brightness. Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G SoC RAM : 6GB/8GB/12GB ROM : 128GB/256GB Battery : 4700 mAh Rear Camera : 64 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP f/2.2 Ultrawide Lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) macro lens Front Camera : 16 MP(f/2.0) Fast Charging : Yes, 66W (50% charge in 18 minutes)

Pros Cons Excellent performance Underwhelming low-light photography results AMOLED display with 90hz refresh rate No support for OIS 66W fast charging Bloatware

6. iQOO Vivo Z5 5G With a more or less mediocre design and build quality, the iQOO Z5 5G aims to dazzle buyers with its low cost as well as performance. The Qualcomm 778G 5G processor makes it the first phone in this pricing range to have this processor. The phone offers an overall package with fast charging speed and a great stereo speaker setup. Specifications: Display : 6.67 inches IPS LCD panel with 120hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10 support, and 650 nits peak brightness. Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G processor RAM : 8GB/12GB ROM : 128GB/256GB Battery : 5000 mAh Rear Camera : 64 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) macro lens Front Camera : 16 MP (f/2.5) Fast Charging : Yes, 44W (50% charging in 26 minutes)

Pros Cons IPS LCD panel with 120hz refresh rate Support for only two 5G bands Support for 44W fast charging Average build quality Powerful Snapdragon 778G SoC Bloatware

7. Vivo iQOO Z3 5G The Indian smartphone market is filled with many affordable offerings from the best brands. The iQOO Z3 stands out amongst such smartphones. IQOO's Z3 is a formidable new entry into the premium, low-cost smartphone market. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC in this phone provides a slightly superior performance than its rivals. Specifications: Display : 6.58-inch Super AMOLED panel with 120hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G RAM : 6GB/8GB/12GB ROM : 128GB/256GB Battery : 4400 mAh Rear Camera : 64 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP( f/2.2) ultrawide lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) macro lens Front Camera : 16 MP (f/2.0) Fast Charging : Yes, 55W

Pros Cons Excellent performance Bloatware Support for 55W fast charging Unimpressive haptic motors Amazing stereo speakers Cameras could use some improvement

8. iQOO Z6 5G The iQOO Z6 5G is a product that could catalyse a commanding presence in the competitive budget area for iQOO. The iQOO Z6 employs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G System-on-Chip (SoC) to uphold the company's mission of providing the greatest possible performance at an affordable price. It has a 120Hz LCD and a 5,000 mAh battery and comes preloaded with Android 12. Specifications: Display : 6.58 inches IPS LCD panel with 120hz refresh rate Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G RAM : 4GB/6GB/8GB ROM : 128GB Battery : 5000 mAh Rear Camera : 50 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) macro lens, and 2 MP (f/2.4) depth sensor Front Camera : 16 MP (f/2.0) Fast Charging : Yes, 18W

Pros Cons Excellent performance Bloatware Solid battery life Waterdrop notch Great in-hand feel Mediocre camera setup

9. iQOO Z6 4G The iQOO Z6 4G can be a worthwhile purchase since it possesses an AMOLED display, support for 44W charging, a substantial battery life, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and even good cameras. It is a good phone overall, but it does lack some desirable features in exchange for a lower price tag. Specifications: Display : 6.44 inches AMOLED panel with 90hz refresh rate Processor : Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G RAM : 4GB/6GB/8GB ROM : 128GB Battery : 5000 mAh Rear Camera : 50 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 2 MP (f/2.4) macro sensor, and 2 MP(f/2.4) macro sensor Front Camera : 16 MP (f/2.0) Fast Charging : Yes, 44W (1-50% charging in 27 minutes)

Pros Cons Support for 44W fast charging Lacks 5G support Great battery life Lacks support for 4G recording Gyro-EIS support for the rear camera Mediocre processor

Best value for money If you're looking for an iQOO smartphone on a budget, you cannot go wrong with the Z6. The iQOO Z6 remains loyal to the company's aim of offering the best performance at a fantastic price. Features such as Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G, a 120hz IPS LCD panel at a price tag of only 16,999 is something you cannot resist. Best overall The iQOO 7 Legend is the best overall iQOO phone in our list, as it is a reasonably priced smartphone that uses Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 888 SoC and retails for ₹39,990. It features a 6.2-inch AMOLED display with a variable refresh rate of up to 120hz. The display produces vibrant colours that are punchy and crisp. The camera performance is pretty good as well. How to find the perfect iQOO Phone Under ₹40,000 Your requirements: The primary factor to consider must be your requirements. It is essential to be self-aware and decide what sets of features you would like to prioritise while buying a new phone. Your usage patterns: You understand your previous usage patterns best, and it is natural to decide what you want to change with your smartphone going forward. Familiar ecosystems: You must not discount familiarity with specific ecosystems. In the digital age, we build our entire life around a particular piece of technology, and when even one of the pieces of the puzzle goes missing, a lot of things can go wrong.