Friday, Sep 09, 2022
iQOO Phones Under 40,000: Our top picks

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Sep 09, 2022 13:46 IST
Summary:

Are you looking to purchase an iQOO smartphone with a budget of around Rs. 40,000? With our comprehensive guide, you will learn everything you need to know.

product info
iQOO phones

iQOO has taken the Indian smartphone market by storm, having reached over 5% market share in under two years of operations. iQOO is one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands in India. The company focuses on the upper-end of the midrange and flagship segments to produce devices that can offer great value for money.

Here are the iQOO smartphones with a budget of around Rs. 40,000

1. iQOO 7 Legend 5G

The iQOO 7 legend is an exciting offering that looks like a complete all-rounder right from the offset. To deliver a stunning design, iQOO has collaborated with BMW, a behemoth in the world of motorsports, to create a phone that encapsulates the spirit of a swift Android device by packing it with top-tier hardware. The iQOO 7 Legend is an attractive smartphone with superior processing power, high-quality cameras, and lightning-fast wired charging. At less than 40,000, this is the best smartphone experience money can buy.

Specifications:

Display : 6.62-inch AMOLED panel with 120hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1300 nits peak brightness.

Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)

RAM : 8GB/12GB

ROM : 128GB/256GB

Battery : 4000 mAh

Rear Camera : 48 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 13 MP (f/2.5) telephoto lens, 13 MP(f/2.2) ultrawide lens

Front Camera : 16 MP (f/2.0)

Fast Charging : Yes, 66W (100% charging in 17 minutes)

ProsCons
Sleek, stylish designBloatware
Excellent performanceLacks support for a headphone jack
66W wireless chargingRoom for improvement in the camera department
cellpic
iQOO 7 Legend 5G (Legendary Track Design, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | 3GB Extended RAM | Upto 9 Months No Cost EMI | 6 Months Free Screen Replacement
11% off 39,990 44,990
Buy now

2. iQOO 9 SE 5G

The iQOO 9 SE is a pretty attractive offering. Using an older flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 888 sets this phone apart from others. The iQOO SE appropriately reduces its overall specs compared to the iQOO 9 and 9 Pro without making it seem like a bad option. You still get a Super AMOLED screen and 66W quick charging. The cameras can handle photographs and videos all day and night.

Specifications:

Display : 6.62-inch Super AMOLED panel with 120hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1200 nits peak brightness.

Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)

RAM : 8GB/12GB

ROM : 128GB/256GB

Battery : 4500 mAh

Rear Camera : 48 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 13 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide Lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) depth sensor

Front Camera : 16 MP(f/2.0)

Fast Charging : Yes, 66W (100% charge in 39 minutes)

ProsCons
Elegant designBloatware
Flagship-grade performanceMediocre battery life
66W fast chargingCamera setup could use some improvement
cellpic
iQOO 9 SE 5G (Sunset Sierra, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 | 66W Flash Charge
Check Price on Amazon

3. iQOO 7 5G

Specifications:

Display: 6.62 inches AMOLED panel with 120hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1300 nits peak brightness.

Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G

RAM: 8GB/12GB

ROM : 128GB/256GB

Battery : 4000 mAh

Rear Camera : 48 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 13 MP (f/2.5) telephoto lens, 13 MP(f/2.2) ultrawide lens

Front Camera : 16 MP (f/2.0)

Fast Charging : Yes, 66W

ProsCons
Incredible performanceBloatware
Elegant designLow-light photography could use some improvement
Amazing daylight photography resultsLacks support for 3.5mm headphone jack
cellpic
iQOO 7 5G (Storm Black, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | 3GB Extended RAM | Upto 12 Months No Cost EMI | 6 Months Free Screen Replacement
10% off 35,990 39,990
Buy now

4. iQOO Neo 6 5G

Since the debut of the Neo 6, iQOO has never shied away from the competition, entering the highly competitive sub-Rs. 30,000 price segment in India with its Neo series. This phone is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, 80W fast charging and a 120Hz AMOLED screen. The Neo 6 does not attempt to reinvent the wheel. If you are looking for a power-packed iQOO mobile phone under Rs. 40,000, the Neo 6 would be a fantastic choice.

Specifications:

Display : 6.62-inch AMOLED panel with 120hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1300 nits peak brightness.

Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G SoC

RAM : 8GB/12GB

ROM : 128GB/256GB

Battery : 4700 mAh

Rear Camera : 64 MP(f/1.9) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide sensor, 2 MP(f/2.4) macro lens

Front Camera : 16 MP (f/2.0)

Fast Charging : Yes, 80W (100% charging in 32 minutes)

ProsCons
80W fast chargingBloatware
AMOLED display with 120hz refresh rateThrottling issues similar to all phones with Snapdragon 888 processor
Power-packed snapdragon 870 5G processorOIS yields poor results at times
cellpic
iQOO Neo 6 5G (Dark Nova, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Snapdragon® 870 5G | 80W FlashCharge
14% off 29,999 34,999
Buy now

5. iQOO Z6 Pro 5G

The iQOO Z5 was a pretty impressive smartphone. The iQOO Z6 Pro, the device's successor, makes significant changes from its predecessor but retains some of Z5's essential features. Due to its impressive performance, many middle-tier mobile gamers will be drawn to the iQOO Z6 Pro. It has a beautiful AMOLED screen, long-lasting battery life, and a user-friendly software skin. It could use a bit of an upgrade in the camera department, though.

Specifications:

Display : 6.44-inch AMOLED panel with 90hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1300 nits peak brightness.

Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G SoC

RAM : 6GB/8GB/12GB

ROM : 128GB/256GB

Battery : 4700 mAh

Rear Camera : 64 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP f/2.2 Ultrawide Lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) macro lens

Front Camera : 16 MP(f/2.0)

Fast Charging : Yes, 66W (50% charge in 18 minutes)

ProsCons
Excellent performanceUnderwhelming low-light photography results
AMOLED display with 90hz refresh rateNo support for OIS
66W fast chargingBloatware
cellpic
iQOO Z6 Pro 5G (Legion Sky, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | Snapdragon 778G 5G | 66W FlashCharge | 1300 nits Peak Brightness | HDR10+
15% off 28,999 33,990
Buy now

6. iQOO Vivo Z5 5G

With a more or less mediocre design and build quality, the iQOO Z5 5G aims to dazzle buyers with its low cost as well as performance. The Qualcomm 778G 5G processor makes it the first phone in this pricing range to have this processor. The phone offers an overall package with fast charging speed and a great stereo speaker setup.

Specifications:

Display : 6.67 inches IPS LCD panel with 120hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10 support, and 650 nits peak brightness.

Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G processor

RAM : 8GB/12GB

ROM : 128GB/256GB

Battery : 5000 mAh

Rear Camera : 64 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) macro lens

Front Camera : 16 MP (f/2.5)

Fast Charging : Yes, 44W (50% charging in 26 minutes)

ProsCons
IPS LCD panel with 120hz refresh rateSupport for only two 5G bands
Support for 44W fast chargingAverage build quality
Powerful Snapdragon 778G SoCBloatware
cellpic
iQOO vivo Z5 5G (Arctic Dawn, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | Snapdragon 778G 5G Processor | 5000mAh Battery | 44W FlashCharge
Check Price on Amazon

7. Vivo iQOO Z3 5G

The Indian smartphone market is filled with many affordable offerings from the best brands. The iQOO Z3 stands out amongst such smartphones. IQOO's Z3 is a formidable new entry into the premium, low-cost smartphone market. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC in this phone provides a slightly superior performance than its rivals.

Specifications:

Display : 6.58-inch Super AMOLED panel with 120hz refresh rate and HDR10 support.

Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G

RAM : 6GB/8GB/12GB

ROM : 128GB/256GB

Battery : 4400 mAh

Rear Camera : 64 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP( f/2.2) ultrawide lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) macro lens

Front Camera : 16 MP (f/2.0)

Fast Charging : Yes, 55W

ProsCons
Excellent performanceBloatware
Support for 55W fast chargingUnimpressive haptic motors
Amazing stereo speakersCameras could use some improvement
cellpic
iQOO vivo Z3 5G (Cyber Blue, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | India's First SD 768G 5G Processor | 55W FlashCharge | Upto 6 Months No Cost EMI
Check Price on Amazon

8. iQOO Z6 5G

The iQOO Z6 5G is a product that could catalyse a commanding presence in the competitive budget area for iQOO. The iQOO Z6 employs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G System-on-Chip (SoC) to uphold the company's mission of providing the greatest possible performance at an affordable price. It has a 120Hz LCD and a 5,000 mAh battery and comes preloaded with Android 12.

Specifications:

Display : 6.58 inches IPS LCD panel with 120hz refresh rate

Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G

RAM : 4GB/6GB/8GB

ROM : 128GB

Battery : 5000 mAh

Rear Camera : 50 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) macro lens, and 2 MP (f/2.4) depth sensor

Front Camera : 16 MP (f/2.0)

Fast Charging : Yes, 18W

ProsCons
Excellent performanceBloatware
Solid battery lifeWaterdrop notch
Great in-hand feelMediocre camera setup
cellpic
iQOO Z6 5G (Chromatic Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Snapdragon 695-6nm Processor | 120Hz FHD+ Display | 5000mAh Battery
19% off 16,999 20,990
Buy now

9. iQOO Z6 4G

The iQOO Z6 4G can be a worthwhile purchase since it possesses an AMOLED display, support for 44W charging, a substantial battery life, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and even good cameras. It is a good phone overall, but it does lack some desirable features in exchange for a lower price tag.

Specifications:

Display : 6.44 inches AMOLED panel with 90hz refresh rate

Processor : Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G

RAM : 4GB/6GB/8GB

ROM : 128GB

Battery : 5000 mAh

Rear Camera : 50 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 2 MP (f/2.4) macro sensor, and 2 MP(f/2.4) macro sensor

Front Camera : 16 MP (f/2.0)

Fast Charging : Yes, 44W (1-50% charging in 27 minutes)

ProsCons
Support for 44W fast chargingLacks 5G support
Great battery lifeLacks support for 4G recording
Gyro-EIS support for the rear cameraMediocre processor
cellpic
iQOO Z6 44W (Lumina Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | 44W FlashCharge + 5000mAh Battery | FHD+ AMOLED Display | in-Display Fingerprint
19% off 16,999 20,999
Buy now

Price of iQOO Phones at a glance:

ProductCons
iQOO 7 Legend 5G39,990.00
iQOO 9 SE 5G37,990.00
iQOO 7 5G35,990.00
iQOO Neo 6 5G33,999.00
iQOO Z6 Pro 5G28,999
iQOO vivo Z5 5G26,990
Vivo iQOO Z3 5G22,990
iQOO Z6 5G17,999
iQOO Z6 4G16,999

Best three features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
iQOO 7 Legend 5GQualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor48 MP rear camera66W wireless charging
iQOO 9 SE 5GQualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor48 MP rear camera66W wireless charging
iQOO 7 5GQualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor48 MP rear camera66W wireless charging
iQOO Neo 6 5GQualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G SoC64 MP rear camera80W wireless charging
iQOO Z6 Pro 5GQualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G SoC64 MP rear camera66W wireless charging
iQOO vivo Z5 5GQualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G SoC64 MP rear camera44W wireless charging
Vivo iQOO Z3 5GQualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G64 MP rear camera55W wireless charging
iQOO Z6 5GQualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G50 MP rear camera5000 mAh battery
iQOO Z6 4Gualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G50 MP rear camera44W wireless charging

Best value for money

If you're looking for an iQOO smartphone on a budget, you cannot go wrong with the Z6. The iQOO Z6 remains loyal to the company's aim of offering the best performance at a fantastic price. Features such as Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G, a 120hz IPS LCD panel at a price tag of only 16,999 is something you cannot resist.

Best overall

The iQOO 7 Legend is the best overall iQOO phone in our list, as it is a reasonably priced smartphone that uses Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 888 SoC and retails for 39,990. It features a 6.2-inch AMOLED display with a variable refresh rate of up to 120hz. The display produces vibrant colours that are punchy and crisp. The camera performance is pretty good as well.

How to find the perfect iQOO Phone Under 40,000

Your requirements: The primary factor to consider must be your requirements. It is essential to be self-aware and decide what sets of features you would like to prioritise while buying a new phone.

Your usage patterns: You understand your previous usage patterns best, and it is natural to decide what you want to change with your smartphone going forward.

Familiar ecosystems: You must not discount familiarity with specific ecosystems. In the digital age, we build our entire life around a particular piece of technology, and when even one of the pieces of the puzzle goes missing, a lot of things can go wrong.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

electronics FOR LESS