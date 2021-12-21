It's festive season, these smartphones are perfect as New Year gifts

The year is coming to an end - in just a few days, 2021 will be behind us. The world is getting into holiday mood. The weather is at its best, at least in most of India other than the mountainous regions of the country. The bright sunshine and slight nip in the air can certainly raise the human spirits.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is the time for family picnics and visits to zoos and tourist destinations. It is also the time of family lunches and dinners.

This time of the year is also the time for gifting. This is also the time when families make big investments in things such as electronic items and vehicles. Markets are offering discounts and lucrative deals on consumer items. Look around you - you will find families planning to change their TV, fridge, washing machine, mixer grinder, kitchen chimney or any other household item. This also includes smartphones, laptops or any other computer items.

So, in case, you are planning to buy a smartphone for any of your family members, then this is the time to do so.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1) Redmi 9A (Nature Green, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) | 2GHz Octa-core Helio G25 Processor | 5000 mAh Battery

This smartphone is a great gift for your kids, in case as a parent you think it is a wise thing to do or are willing to do so with check and controls in place. This Redmi 9A comes in colour green and is one of the fine choices for someone who is price sensitive.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here are some features: 1) Operating system: ‎Android2) RAM:‎ 2 GB3) Camera: 13MP rear camera with AI portrait, AI scene recognition, HDR, pro mode, 5MP front camera4) Display: 16.58 centimeters (6.53 inch) HD+ multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution5) Processor: Mediatek Helio G25 octa core processor2) Tecno Spark 7T(Jewel Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) 6000 mAh Battery| 48 MP AI Dual Rear Camera

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here is another smartphone that could make a great gift idea - this mobile too is good for those who are price sensitive. This comes in three colours - jewel blue, magnet black and nebula orange. Here are some features:1) Camera: 48MP AI dual rear camera, 8MP selfie camera with dual front flash2) Battery: 6000mAh3) Operating system: ‎HiOS 7.6, Android 114) RAM: ‎128 GB5) Processor: Helio G35 (gaming)

3) Samsung Galaxy M12

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here is a smartphone that is a good choice for your teenaged children. This phone comes with decent multimedia features. Plus, the brand name helps seal the deal. This phone comes in three colours - black, blue and white.Here are some features:1) Camera: 48MP (F 2.0) main camera, 5MP (F2.2) ultra wide camera, 2MP (F2.4) depth camera, 2MP (2.4) macro camera, 8MP (F2.2) front camera2) Battery: 6000mAH (lithium-ion)3) Operating system: ‎Android 114) RAM: 4GB4) Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This smartphone too is a great option for your parents or your older teenaged children. With a higher storage capacity and good multimedia features, this phone is great for senior students with greater needs for operating apps like Instagram.

Here are some features:1) Operating system: ‎Android 112) RAM: ‎6 GB3) Camera: 48MP (F 1.8) main camera, 8MP (F2.2) ultra wide camera, 5MP (F2.4) depth camera, 2MP (2.4) macro camera, 13MP (F2.2) front camera4) Battery: 5000 mAh5) iQOO Z3 5G

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This smartphone too is a good option for gifting purpose. The good part of this mobile phone is it comes with the option ofsix months' free screen replacement. Here are some features:1) Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G2) Operating system: Android 113) RAM: ‎6 GB4) Camera: Triple rear camera (64MP + 8MP + 2MP) | 16MP front camera6) Redmi Note 10S

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Redmi Note 10S comes in four different colours - purple, sea blue, white and black. Another gifting option, this smartphone comes with built-in Alexa. Here are some features:1) Operating system: ‎Android 112) RAM: ‎6 GB3) Camera: 64 MP quad rear camera with 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro and portrait lens 13 MP front camera4) Processor: MediaTek Helio G95 Octa-core5) Battery: 5000 mAh7) Redmi Note 10 Lite Aurora Blue

This smartphone comes in three configurations - 4 GB RAM plus 128 GB storage, 4 GB RAM plus 128 GB storage and 6 GB RAM plus 128 GB storage. This mobile comes with built-in Alexa. Here are some features: 1) Processor: 2.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G with 8nm octa core processor2) Camera: 48MP rear camera with 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP super macro, 2MP portrait camera, 16MP front facing camera.3) Operating system: ‎MIUI 12, Android MIUI 124) RAM: ‎4 GB8) Redmi 10 Prime

This smartphone is yet another gifting option, in case you are in the mood to indulge your better half. Of course, you can gift it to your parents and kids too. The phone comes in three colours - black, white and blue. It is available on Amazon in two configuration - 6GB RAM plus128GB storage and 6GB RAM plus 128GB storage. Here are some features:1) Processor: MediaTek Helio G88 Octa-core processor2) Battery: 6000mAh battery3) Display: 6.5 inch FHD+4) RAM: ‎6 GB5) Operating system: ‎MIUI 12.5, Android MIUI 12.59) realme narzo 50A

This phone comes in two colours - blue and green. It is available in two configurations - 4GB RAM plus128GB storage and 4GB RAM plus 64GB storage. Here are some features:1) Processor: MediaTek Helio G85 Octa-core processor2) RAM: 4 GB3) ROM: 128 GB (expandable upto 256 GB)4) Display: 16.51 cm (6.5 inch) HD+5) Camera: 50MP+2MP+2MP primary camera, 8MP front camera6) Battery: 6000 mAh10) MI Poco M2 Pro

This phone comes in two colours - blue and green and in three configurations - 6GB RAM plus 128GB storage, 4GB RAM plus 64GB storage and 6GB RAM plus 64GB storage.Here are some features:1) Operating system: ‎Android2) RAM: ‎6 GB3) ROM: 128 GB (expandable upto 512 GB)4) Display: 16.94 cm (6.67 inch) Full HD+5) Camera: 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP | 16MP front camera6) Battery: 5000 mAh

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON