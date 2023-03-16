Kitchen chimneys for small kitchens: Buyer's guide

Small kitchen chimneys are a perfect fit for apartments.

If you have a small kitchen, you understand the importance of using space effectively. One way to do that is by installing a compact kitchen chimney. It not only saves space but also eliminates smoke and odors from cooking, ensuring a clean and healthy kitchen environment. But with so many options available in the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. That's why we have curated a list of the top 10 compact kitchen chimneys for small kitchens that are sure to meet your needs. When selecting the best chimneys for small kitchens, we considered factors such as suction power, noise levels, filter types, and affordability. We also looked at customer reviews and ratings to ensure that the chimneys on our list are not only efficient but also reliable. So, without further ado, let's find the top 10 compact kitchen chimneys for small kitchens that are a perfect fit for your home. 1. Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/HR Pyramid Kitchen Chimney The Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/HR Pyramid Kitchen Chimney (HOOD CLASS PRO PB BK LTW 60) is an excellent addition to your kitchen. This black chimney is designed to match any modern kitchen's aesthetic and is equipped with baffle filters that are ideal for Indian kitchens. It comes with a push-button control panel that makes it easy to use and control the suction power. This chimney's suction capacity is 1000 m3/hr, making it perfect for heavy frying or grilling and kitchens larger than 200 sqft. The noise level is 59 dB, which is relatively low and won't cause any disturbance while cooking. Specifications Brand: Faber Product Dimensions: 56D x 60W x 60H Centimeters Colour: Black Finish Type: Christmas Noise Level: 59 dB Size: 60 C (2-4 burner stove for wall mounted chimneys)

Pros Cons Compact design High noise level Excellent suction capacity

2. Elica 60 cm 880 m3/hr Chimney (Strip CF 60 NERO, 2 Cassette Filters, Black) Upgrade your kitchen with the Elica 60 cm 880 m3/hr Chimney in the sleek Strip CF 60 NERO design. The black finish adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen while also providing powerful suction capacity of 880 m3/hr to handle heavy frying or grilling. This wall-mounted pyramid type chimney features push button control for easy operation and has a noise level of 58 dB. It comes with a cassette filter, which is easy to clean and maintain, providing optimal performance for years to come. Specifications Special Feature: Cassette Filter Size: 60 cm (2-4 burner stove for wall-mounted chimneys) Type: Pyramid, Wall Mounted Control Type: Push Button Control Max noise(dB): 58

Pros Cons Powerful suction capacity of 880 m3/hr May be noisy on high setting Cassette filter needs to be replaced periodically

3. Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney Description: Looking for an efficient and stylish kitchen chimney to keep your cooking area clean and fresh? The Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney (HOOD PLUTO PB BF BK 60, Baffle Filter, Push Button, Black) might be the perfect solution for you. This chimney is specially designed for small kitchens with 2-4 burner stoves and has a suction capacity of 1000 m3/hr, making it suitable for kitchen sizes larger than 200 sqft and for heavy frying and grilling. It also features noise reduction technology, ensuring that your kitchen stays quiet while you cook. With its sleek pyramid design and black color, this wall-mounted chimney will add a modern touch to your kitchen decor. Specifications Brand: Faber Product Dimensions: 39D x 60W x 37H Centimeters Color: Black Material: Powdered Metal Steel Suction capacity: 1000 m3/hr

Pros Cons Baffle filter suitable for Indian kitchens Push button controls may not be as user-friendly as touch controls Noise reduction technology for a quieter cooking experience

4. Faber 60 cm 1100 m³/hr Auto-Clean curved glass Kitchen Chimney Upgrade your kitchen with the sleek and modern Faber 60 cm 1100 m³/hr Auto-Clean curved glass Kitchen Chimney. With its filterless technology and heat auto-clean chamber, this chimney ensures that your kitchen remains smoke-free and clean. The curved glass adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen decor while the oil collector and auto-clean features make maintenance a breeze. The push-button control makes it easy to use and the LED lamps provide ample lighting for cooking. Suitable for 2-4 burner stoves, this chimney has a suction capacity of 1100 m3/hr, making it perfect for kitchens ranging from 100 to 200 sqft and for heavy frying and grilling. Specifications Brand: Faber Dimensions: 41D x 60W x 49H Centimeters Colour: Black Special Feature: Oil Collector, Auto Clean Finish Type: Powder Coated Type: Curved glass, Wall mounted, Heat Auto-Clean chamber

Pros Cons Filterless technology for easy maintenance Higher noise level Heat auto-clean technology with oil collector

5. INALSA Kitchen Chimney for Home Auto clean The INALSA Kitchen Chimney for Home is a sleek and stylish kitchen appliance that is perfect for those looking for a modern, high-performance chimney. This chimney features a curved glass design, side wall mounting, and a black powder-coated finish. It has a toughened glass top and LED lights illuminating the cooking area. The filterless chimney has a suction capacity of 1250 m3/hr, making it ideal for medium and heavy frying/grilling. It also has a motion sensor and touch control, making it easy to operate. The thermal auto clean feature ensures no oil is inside the cooker hood, and the delay power-off feature eliminates smoke and odour after cooking. With a lifetime warranty (7 years on the motor and 2 years on the product), this chimney is built to last. Specifications Type: Curved glass with side wall mounting, Size: 60 cm (2-4 burner stove for wall mounted chimneys) Suction capacity: 1250 m3/hr (for kitchen size 175 sqft) Control type: Touch control, motion sensor Max noise(db): 65

Pros Cons Sleek design Kitchens should larger than 175 sqft Filterless chimney

6. Hindware Regina 60 cm, 1200 m³/hr* Stylish Filterless The Hindware Regina 60 cm kitchen chimney is a stylish and efficient solution to keep your kitchen smoke-free. With a powerful motor that provides 1200 m³/hr of suction capacity, this filterless chimney is perfect for heavy frying and grilling. The chimney features a sleek Tapered Body Design that enhances the aesthetics of your kitchen while ensuring better grease retention. The metallic blower and filterless technology provide optimum suction and maximum durability. The chimney also has an efficient thermal auto-clean feature that makes cleaning oil and residues inside the motor easy and effective. Specifications Product Dimensions: 60D x 49W x 55.5H Centimeters Suction Capacity: 1200 m³/hr Noise Level: 62 dB Installation Type: Wall Mount Special Feature: Oil Collector

Pros Cons Efficient thermal auto-clean feature for easy and effective cleaning The noise level of 62 dB is relatively high compared to some other kitchen chimneys Powerful motor and metallic blower provide maximum suction and durability

7. GLEN 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Auto-Clean Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney Upgrade your kitchen with the GLEN 90cm kitchen chimney which features a curved glass design and a sleek black finish. It is suitable for heavy frying and grilling and kitchen sizes larger than 200 sqft. The chimney is filterless, eliminating the need for regular filter cleaning, and has an Auto Clean feature with a 60W heating element that effectively cleans the chimney. The touch control panel includes a motion sensor and offers 3-stage speed settings for efficient and easy operation. Specifications Size: 90cm (ideal for 2-4 burner stove) Suction capacity: 1200 m3/hr Type: Wall Mounted, Curved Glass, Auto Clean, Filterless Control Type: Touch control with Motion Sensor Max noise (dB): 58 Voltage: 230 Volts (AC)

Pros Cons Filterless design eliminates the need for regular filter cleaning Relatively high noise level at 58 dB Auto Clean feature with heating element effectively cleans the chimney

8. Candes Spire Kitchen Chimney 60 Cms with Powerful 800 m3/h Suction In our list, next comes Candes Spire Kitchen Chimney, 2022 Edition, featuring a modern design that complements your modern kitchen. Made with high-quality stainless steel, it is durable, rust-resistant, and has an elegant appearance. The baffle filter sends the smoke directly to the outlet, ensuring your kitchen stays smoke-free. The noise level is ultra-quiet, with a maximum of 65dB, and the customisable 3-speed setting allows you to adjust the suction and noise level according to your preferences. The plastic blower housing reduces noise, and the modular design makes it easy to install and maintain. Specifications Size: 60 cm (Suitable for 3-4 burner stove and for kitchen size less than 200 sqft) Blower Type: Plastic Blower Noise Level: <59 dBA Filter Type: Baffle Filter Airflow Displacement: 800 m3/hr Warranty: 1 Year on Product & 5 Year on Motor

Pros Cons Ultra-quiet operation Only suitable for kitchen sizes less than 200 sqft. Powerful suction capacity

9. Faber 60 cm 1100 m³/hr Auto-Clean curved glass Kitchen Chimney Faber's HOOD ALPHA HC PB BK 60 kitchen chimney is designed to give your kitchen a modern and sleek look while providing efficient and hassle-free cooking. Its curved glass and black finish make it perfect for wall mounting, and it can be used for a 2-4 burner stove. The chimney has an oil collector and Auto Clean technology, making cleaning easy. It has a suction capacity of 1100 m³/hr, making it perfect for heavy frying and grilling. Overall, this kitchen chimney is a great addition to any kitchen, providing efficient suction and easy cleaning while adding a touch of style and sophistication. Specifications Type: Curved glass, wall-mounted, heat Auto-Clean chamber Material type: Black finish with curved glass Size: 60 cm (2-4 burner stove for wall-mounted chimneys) Suction capacity: 1100 m³/hr (for kitchen size from 100 to 200 sqft and heavy frying/grilling) Control type: Push Button

Pros Cons Auto Clean technology with oil collector makes cleaning easy Noise level can be slightly high Sleek and modern design

10. Hindware Optimus 60 cm 1400 m³/hr Filterless The Hindware Optimus 60 cm kitchen chimney is an excellent choice for modern homes. With a sleek design and advanced features, it adds style and functionality to your kitchen. The chimney has filterless technology, which means no filters to clean or replace, saving you time and effort. It also has a powerful suction capacity of 1400 m3/hr, ensuring your kitchen stays fresh and smoke-free. The touch control feature makes it easy to operate, and the motion sensor adds convenience to your cooking experience. Additionally, the Maxx Silence technology ensures that the chimney operates at a low noise level of 32 dB, making it perfect for a peaceful and comfortable kitchen environment. Specifications Type: Wall Mounted Color: Black Size: 60cm Suction Capacity: 1400 m3/hr Filter: Filterless Technology Control Type: Touch Control

Pros Cons Filterless technology saves time and effort Service delay Low noise level due to Maxx Silence technology

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/HR Pyramid Kitchen Chimney Baffle filter Pyramid Type Push-button control panel Elica 60 cm 880 m3/hr Chimney Cassette filter Handle heavy frying or grilling Powerful suction Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney Suction capacity of 1000 m3/hr noise reduction technology Baffle filter Faber 60 cm 1100 m³/hr Auto-Clean curved glass Kitchen Chimney Auto-Clean curved glass LED lamps provide ample lighting Oil collector INALSA Kitchen Chimney for Home Auto clean Filterless chimney delay power-off feature LED lights that illuminate Hindware Regina 60 cm, 1200 m³/hr* Stylish Filterless Auto-Clean Sleek Tapered Body filterless technology Thermal auto-clean feature GLEN 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Auto-Clean Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney Heavy frying and grilling touch control panel Offers 3-stage speed settings Candes Spire Kitchen Chimney 60 Cms with Powerful 800 m3/h Suction Baffle filter 3-speed setting Plastic blower Faber 60 cm 1100 m³/hr Auto-Clean curved glass Kitchen Chimney Auto Clean technology 2-4 burner stove Efficient suction Hindware Optimus 60 cm 1400 m³/hr Filterless Flterless technology Maxx Silence technology Low noise level of 32 dB