Latest Dell laptops to check out in 2023: Buyer's guide

In today's fast-paced world, technology has become integral to our lives. We rely heavily on electronic devices to stay connected, productive and entertained. One of the essential electronic devices is a laptop, which has revolutionised how we work, study, and play. Among the plethora of laptop brands available, Dell has emerged as a popular choice among users worldwide. The brand's commitment to innovation, reliability, and quality has earned it a loyal customer base.This comprehensive buying guide is designed to help you navigate the latest Dell laptops of 2023. We'll take you through these laptops' features, specifications, and prices, so you can find the best Dell laptop deals. We aim to provide you with a detailed overview of all the Dell laptop specifications and highlight its pros and cons. We'll also discuss the latest trends in laptop technology and how Dell is staying ahead of the curve.
Dell Alienware x15 R2
The Dell Alienware x15 R2 is a powerful gaming laptop that is equipped with a powerful processor and a high-performance GPU. The Dell Alienware laptop has a clear HD display with a fast refresh rate to ensure that you enjoy a smooth gaming experience.
Specifications:
Intel Core i9-12900H processor
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU
15.6-inch Full HD display
360Hz refresh rate
16GB DDR4 RAM
1TB SSD storage
|Pros
|Cons
|Powerful processor and GPU
|The price is comparable to Dell laptops on the market
|Fast refresh rate
|Limited upgradability options
|Ample storage
2. Dell XPS 9720
The Dell XPS 9720 is a premium laptop perfect for work and entertainment. It has a 4K display that provides stunning visuals. The laptop is powered by an Intel Core processor and an NVIDIA GPU, perfect for a superior gaming experience.
Specifications:
Intel Core i9-12900HK processor
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU
17-inch 4K display
32GB DDR4 RAM
1TB SSD storage
|Pros
|Cons
|Large and high-quality display
|On the heavier side as compared to other Dell laptops
|Plenty of storage for heavy files
|Dynamic process and GPU for a seamless experience
3. Dell Inspiron 3520
The Dell Inspiron 3520 is a budget-friendly laptop with an HD LED display that delivers crisp and clear visuals. It is powered by an Intel Core processor that provides fast and efficient performance for everyday tasks like browsing the web, checking emails, or working on documents. This Dell Inspiron laptop ensures smooth multitasking with ample RAM for a seamless experience.
Specifications:
15.6-inch HD LED display
3rd generation Intel Core i5-1235U processor
8GB DDR4 RAM
1TB HDD storage
|Pros
|Cons
|Budget-friendly Dell laptop price
|No dedicated GPU
|Variety of connectivity options
|Integrated Intel UHD Graphics
4. Dell Precision 3560
The Dell Precision 3560 is a powerful and professional laptop for intensive tasks like video editing, 3D modelling, and virtual reality. It is powered by a processor that offers exceptional speed and performance. The Dell Precision laptop comes with lightning-fast boot and load times and an impressive display that offers wide viewing angles. It is fully loaded with features that offer the utmost convenience.
Specifications:
11th generation Intel Core i5-1135G7
8GB DDR4 RAM
512GB SSD
15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display
NVIDIA T500 graphics card
|Pros
|Cons
|Powerful processor and graphics card
|Battery life could be better
|Backlit keyboard for low-light environments
|Thunderbolt 4 port for fast data transfer
5. Dell Latitude 3420
The Dell Latitude 3420 is a business laptop designed for professionals needing a reliable and durable machine to handle their daily workload. Dell Latitude laptops offer fast boot and load times and efficient performance thanks to its powerful processor and RAM. Connectivity is easy with multiple ports and an SD card reader, while the Ubuntu Linux operating system offers a secure and stable platform for work.
Specifications:
11th generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor
8GB DDR4 RAM
256GB SSD
14-inch HD display
Ubuntu Linux OS
|Pros
|Cons
|Durable and reliable build quality
|No dedicated graphics card
|Secure and stable Ubuntu operating system
|Backlit keyboard for comfortable typing in low light conditions
6. Dell Vostro 3425
The Dell Vostro 3425 is a sleek laptop designed for business use. It features an FHD display, a Ryzen processor, and plenty of storage. It also has a backlit keyboard, integrated graphics, and a range of connectivity options. The Dell Vostro laptop is a business laptop designed for professionals who need a reliable laptop for their work.
Specifications:
AMD Ryzen 5 5625U processor
14-inch FHD display
8GB DDR4 RAM
512GB SSD
|Pros
|Cons
|Compact and portable design
|Integrated graphics may not be suitable for high-end gaming or graphics-intensive tasks
|Fast and efficient performance
|Range of connectivity options
7. Dell 2in1 Inspiron 7420
The Dell 2 in 1 Inspiron 7420 is a versatile laptop that can be used in various modes such as laptop, tablet, tent, and stand mode. It features a touchscreen display, a backlit keyboard, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and a range of connectivity options. The 2in1 feature makes this Dell Inspiron laptop perfect for on-the-go individuals.
Specifications:
11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor
14-inch FHD touchscreen display
Intel Iris Xe graphics
8GB DDR4 RAM
512GB SSD
|Pros
|Cons
|Versatile 2-in-1 design for multiple usage modes
|Price may be on the higher side for some users
|Touchscreen display for easy navigation
|Fast and efficient performance
8. Dell XPS 13 Plus
The Dell XPS 13 Plus is a premium laptop with excellent performance and style. This laptop features an InfinityEdge display that makes it perfect for multimedia and content creation. It has a high-performance processor with a clock speed of up to 4.8 GHz. This Dell XPS laptop comes with ample storage and memory, perfect for professionals and power users.
Specifications:
11th Gen Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor
13.4-inch InfinityEdge display
16GB RAM
512GB SSD storage
|Pros
|Cons
|Beautiful and high-quality display
|Limited ports and connectivity options
|Lightweight and portable design
|Processor has a high clock speed
9. Dell G15-5520
The Dell G15-5520 is a gaming laptop that delivers excellent gaming performance. It features an IPS display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, making it perfect for fast-paced gaming. This Dell G-Series laptop also features an NVIDIA graphics card with 6GB of GDDR6 VRAM, making it perfect for demanding games and creative work.
Specifications:
11th Gen Intel Core i9-11900H processor
15.6-inch Full HD IPS display
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with 6GB of GDDR6 VRAM
16GB DDR4 RAM
512GB SSD storage
|Pros
|Cons
|Powerful performance for gaming
|Limited upgrade options for RAM and storage
|High refresh rate display
|Dedicated NVIDIA graphics card
10.Dell Alienware x14
The Dell Alienware x14 is a high-performance gaming laptop that offers palatial specifications. Its impressive display and powerful graphics card make it perfect for gaming, creative work, and multimedia. This Dell Alienware laptop also comes with 5 unique power management modes suitable for different games.
Specifications:
11th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor
14-inch QHD display
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card with 8GB of GDDR6
16GB DDR4 RAM
1TB SSD
|Pros
|Cons
|5 unique power management modes for a refined gaming experience
|Price may be on the higher side for some users
|Integrated graphics card for demanding work
|Low blue light for lesser strain on the eyes
Top 3 features for you
|Products
|Battery Life
|Weight
|Operating System
|Dell Alienware x15 R2
|Up to 12 hours
|2.34kgs
|Windows 10 Home
|Dell XPS 9720
|Up to 16 hours
|2.42kgs
|Windows 10 Home
|Dell Inspiron 3520
|Up to 7 hours
|1.65kgs
|Windows 10 Home
|Dell Precision 3560
|Up to 6 hours
|1kg
|Ubuntu/Linux
|Dell Latitude 3420
|Up to 10 hours
|1.8kgs
|Ubuntu/Linux
|Dell Vostro 3425
|Up to 8 hours
|1.48kgs
|Windows 10 pro
|Dell 2in1 Inspiron 7420
|Up to 9 hours
|1.57kgs
|Windows 10 Home
|Dell XPS 13 Plus
|Up to 14 hours
|1.24kgs
|Windows 10 Home
|Dell G15-5520
|Up to 7 hours
|2.81kgs
|Windows 10 Home
|Dell Alienware x14
|Up to 12 hours
|1.84kgs
|Windows 10 Home
Best value for money
The Dell Inspiron 3520 is the best value for money laptop among the list of Dell products. At a reasonable price, it has a powerful processor, i5-1235U, which can easily handle daily tasks. It comes with a 15.6-inch display, 8GB RAM, and 1TB HDD, which is suitable for everyday use. Even though this Dell laptop price is affordable, it still has excellent features and specifications, making it a great purchase for anyone who wants a reliable laptop for everyday use.
Best overall product
The Dell Alienware x15 R2 is the best overall laptop on the list of Dell products. It has a powerful processor, i9-12900H, and 32GB of RAM, perfect for gaming and demanding workloads. It has a stunning 15.6-inch display with a refresh rate of 360Hz, which is a gamer's dream. It also has an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, making it easily handle the latest games. Its premium features and specifications make it the best overall laptop on the list.
How to choose the perfect Dell laptop
When choosing a Dell laptop, it is essential to consider your needs and requirements. If you are a gamer, the Dell Alienware x15 R2 and Dell G15-5520 are excellent options due to their powerful processors and graphics cards. For everyday use, the Dell Inspiron 3520 and Dell Latitude 3420 are great options as they have good features and specifications at an affordable price. The Dell XPS laptops are ideal for professionals who require a powerful laptop for work. It is also important to consider the display size, RAM, storage, and battery life before purchasing. By considering your needs and the features of each Dell laptop, you can find the perfect one for you.
|Product
|Price
|Dell New Alienware x15 R2 Gaming Laptop, Intel i9-12900H, Win11+MSO'21 , 32GB LP DDR5, 1TB SSD, NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti (16GB GDDR6), 15.6" (39.62Cms) FHD 360Hz 300nits, AlienFX KB (D569942WIN9, 2.34Kgs)
|₹ 356,600
|Dell XPS 9720 Laptop, Intel i9-12900HK, 32GB DDR4 & 1TB SSD, Win 11 + MSO'21, NVIDIA RTX 3060 (6GB GDDR6), 17.0" (43.9Cms) UHD+ AR InfinityEdge Touch 500 nits, Platinum Silver (D560069WIN9S, 2.42Kgs)
|₹ 385,578
|Dell Inspiron 3520 Laptop,12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U, Windows 11 + MSO'21, 8GB, 1TB HDD+ 56GB SSD, 15.6" (39.62Cms) FHD WVA AG 120Hz 250 nits, Backlit KB, Silver (D560917WIN9S, 1.65Kgs)
|₹ 60,490
|Dell Precision 3560 || i5-1135G7 || 8GB || 512GB || Win 10 PRO || 15.6 HD || 3 Year ADP/NO Bag
|₹ 94,500
|Dell New 14" Latitude 3420- i3 11th Gen || 8 GB || 256 GB SSD || 14" HD 1920 x 1080 Pixels || Ubuntu-Dos || 1 Year Onsite with ADP Warranty || Black
|₹ 33,990
|Dell Vostro 3425 Laptop, R5-5625U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Radeon Graphics, 14.0" (35.56Cms) FHD WVA AG 250 nits, Win 11+ MSO'21, Carbon Black, (D552306WIN9BE, 1.48Kgs)
|₹ 52,499
|Dell 2in1 Inspiron 7420 Laptop -12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, 8GB, 256GB, Windows 11+MSO'21, 14.0"/35.56Cms FHD+ WVA Touch 250 nits, Backlit KB & FPR, Platinum Silver (D560780WIN9S, 1.57Kgs)
|₹ 54,550
|Dell XPS 13 Plus Laptop, Intel i7-1260P, 16GB, 1TB SSD, Win 11 + MSO'21, 13.4" (34.036Cms) UHD+ AR 500 nits Touch, Backlit KB, 1.24Kgs (D560075WIN9S)
|₹ 199,000
|Dell G15-5520 Gaming Laptop, Intel i9-12900H, 16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD, NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 3060 (6GB GDDR6), 15.6" (39.62Cms) FHD WVA AG, Win 11+ MSO'21, Dark Shadow Grey (D560897WIN9S, 2.81Kgs)
|₹ 138,990
|Dell Alienware x14 Gaming Laptop,Intel i7-12700H Windows 11,14"(35.5cm) FHD 144Hz 400nits GSYNC+Advanced Optimus,16GB DDR5,512GB SSD,Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti 4GB,Dolby Atmos,Lunar Light(1.84 kg) D569938WIN9
|₹ 167,990
Dell laptops come in a wide price range, starting from around ₹25,000 and going up to ₹3,00,000, depending on the model and its specifications.
Dell laptops are known for their high-quality displays, powerful processors, long battery life, and durable build quality. Many Dell models also feature advanced graphics cards and other specialised features for gaming, creative work, or business use.
Some of the most popular Dell laptops for 2023 include the Dell XPS 13, the Dell Inspiron 15 7000, the Dell G5 gaming laptop, and the Dell Latitude 7420.
Dell laptops are known for their powerful hardware and advanced graphics capabilities, making them a popular choice for gamers. Many Dell models also feature specialised gaming software and hardware features, such as high-speed RAM and advanced cooling systems.
Dell laptops typically come with a one-year limited hardware warranty covering defects in materials and workmanship. Customers can also purchase extended warranties or on-site support packages for an additional fee.