Latest Dell laptops to check out in 2023: Buyer's guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Mar 15, 2023 19:21 IST

Summary:

Stay up-to-date with the latest Dell laptops in 2023. Our comprehensive buying guide provides all the information you need - from features to prices and more.

Working on Dell laptops is fun, thanks to amazing set of features.

In today's fast-paced world, technology has become integral to our lives. We rely heavily on electronic devices to stay connected, productive and entertained. One of the essential electronic devices is a laptop, which has revolutionised how we work, study, and play. Among the plethora of laptop brands available, Dell has emerged as a popular choice among users worldwide. The brand's commitment to innovation, reliability, and quality has earned it a loyal customer base.This comprehensive buying guide is designed to help you navigate the latest Dell laptops of 2023. We'll take you through these laptops' features, specifications, and prices, so you can find the best Dell laptop deals. We aim to provide you with a detailed overview of all the Dell laptop specifications and highlight its pros and cons. We'll also discuss the latest trends in laptop technology and how Dell is staying ahead of the curve.

Product Descriptions:

Dell Alienware x15 R2

The Dell Alienware x15 R2 is a powerful gaming laptop that is equipped with a powerful processor and a high-performance GPU. The Dell Alienware laptop has a clear HD display with a fast refresh rate to ensure that you enjoy a smooth gaming experience.

Specifications:

Intel Core i9-12900H processor

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU

15.6-inch Full HD display

360Hz refresh rate

16GB DDR4 RAM

1TB SSD storage

ProsCons
Powerful processor and GPUThe price is comparable to Dell laptops on the market
Fast refresh rateLimited upgradability options
Ample storage 
Dell New Alienware x15 R2 Gaming Laptop, Intel i9-12900H, Win11+MSO'21 , 32GB LP DDR5, 1TB SSD, NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti (16GB GDDR6), 15.6" (39.62Cms) FHD 360Hz 300nits, AlienFX KB (D569942WIN9, 2.34Kgs)
3.3 (3)
23% off
356,600 463,132
Buy now

2. Dell XPS 9720

The Dell XPS 9720 is a premium laptop perfect for work and entertainment. It has a 4K display that provides stunning visuals. The laptop is powered by an Intel Core processor and an NVIDIA GPU, perfect for a superior gaming experience.

Specifications:

Intel Core i9-12900HK processor

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU

17-inch 4K display

32GB DDR4 RAM

1TB SSD storage

ProsCons
Large and high-quality displayOn the heavier side as compared to other Dell laptops
Plenty of storage for heavy files 
Dynamic process and GPU for a seamless experience 
Dell XPS 9720 Laptop, Intel i9-12900HK, 32GB DDR4 & 1TB SSD, Win 11 + MSO'21, NVIDIA RTX 3060 (6GB GDDR6), 17.0" (43.9Cms) UHD+ AR InfinityEdge Touch 500 nits, Platinum Silver (D560069WIN9S, 2.42Kgs)
8% off
385,578 420,849
Buy now

3. Dell Inspiron 3520

The Dell Inspiron 3520 is a budget-friendly laptop with an HD LED display that delivers crisp and clear visuals. It is powered by an Intel Core processor that provides fast and efficient performance for everyday tasks like browsing the web, checking emails, or working on documents. This Dell Inspiron laptop ensures smooth multitasking with ample RAM for a seamless experience.

Specifications:

15.6-inch HD LED display

3rd generation Intel Core i5-1235U processor

8GB DDR4 RAM

1TB HDD storage

ProsCons
Budget-friendly Dell laptop priceNo dedicated GPU
Variety of connectivity options 
Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 
Dell Inspiron 3520 Laptop,12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U, Windows 11 + MSO'21, 8GB, 1TB HDD+ 56GB SSD, 15.6" (39.62Cms) FHD WVA AG 120Hz 250 nits, Backlit KB, Silver (D560917WIN9S, 1.65Kgs)
5 (3)
24% off
60,490 79,928
Buy now

4. Dell Precision 3560

The Dell Precision 3560 is a powerful and professional laptop for intensive tasks like video editing, 3D modelling, and virtual reality. It is powered by a processor that offers exceptional speed and performance. The Dell Precision laptop comes with lightning-fast boot and load times and an impressive display that offers wide viewing angles. It is fully loaded with features that offer the utmost convenience.

Specifications:

11th generation Intel Core i5-1135G7

8GB DDR4 RAM

512GB SSD

15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display

NVIDIA T500 graphics card

ProsCons
Powerful processor and graphics cardBattery life could be better
Backlit keyboard for low-light environments 
Thunderbolt 4 port for fast data transfer 
Dell Precision 3560 || i5-1135G7 || 8GB || 512GB || Win 10 PRO || 15.6 HD || 3 Year ADP/NO Bag
5% off
94,500 99,999
Buy now

5. Dell Latitude 3420

The Dell Latitude 3420 is a business laptop designed for professionals needing a reliable and durable machine to handle their daily workload. Dell Latitude laptops offer fast boot and load times and efficient performance thanks to its powerful processor and RAM. Connectivity is easy with multiple ports and an SD card reader, while the Ubuntu Linux operating system offers a secure and stable platform for work.

Specifications:

11th generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor

8GB DDR4 RAM

256GB SSD

14-inch HD display

Ubuntu Linux OS

ProsCons
Durable and reliable build qualityNo dedicated graphics card
Secure and stable Ubuntu operating system 
Backlit keyboard for comfortable typing in low light conditions 
Dell New 14" Latitude 3420- i3 11th Gen || 8 GB || 256 GB SSD || 14" HD 1920 x 1080 Pixels || Ubuntu-Dos || 1 Year Onsite with ADP Warranty || Black
30% off
33,990 48,444
Buy now

6. Dell Vostro 3425

The Dell Vostro 3425 is a sleek laptop designed for business use. It features an FHD display, a Ryzen processor, and plenty of storage. It also has a backlit keyboard, integrated graphics, and a range of connectivity options. The Dell Vostro laptop is a business laptop designed for professionals who need a reliable laptop for their work.

Specifications:

AMD Ryzen 5 5625U processor

14-inch FHD display

8GB DDR4 RAM

512GB SSD

ProsCons
Compact and portable designIntegrated graphics may not be suitable for high-end gaming or graphics-intensive tasks
Fast and efficient performance 
Range of connectivity options 
Dell Vostro 3425 Laptop, R5-5625U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Radeon Graphics, 14.0" (35.56Cms) FHD WVA AG 250 nits, Win 11+ MSO'21, Carbon Black, (D552306WIN9BE, 1.48Kgs)
23% off
52,499 68,145
Buy now

7. Dell 2in1 Inspiron 7420

The Dell 2 in 1 Inspiron 7420 is a versatile laptop that can be used in various modes such as laptop, tablet, tent, and stand mode. It features a touchscreen display, a backlit keyboard, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and a range of connectivity options. The 2in1 feature makes this Dell Inspiron laptop perfect for on-the-go individuals.

Specifications:

11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor

14-inch FHD touchscreen display

Intel Iris Xe graphics

8GB DDR4 RAM

512GB SSD

ProsCons
Versatile 2-in-1 design for multiple usage modesPrice may be on the higher side for some users
Touchscreen display for easy navigation 
Fast and efficient performance 
Dell 2in1 Inspiron 7420 Laptop -12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, 8GB, 256GB, Windows 11+MSO'21, 14.0"/35.56Cms FHD+ WVA Touch 250 nits, Backlit KB & FPR, Platinum Silver (D560780WIN9S, 1.57Kgs)
4.1 (140)
27% off
54,550 74,716
Buy now

8. Dell XPS 13 Plus

The Dell XPS 13 Plus is a premium laptop with excellent performance and style. This laptop features an InfinityEdge display that makes it perfect for multimedia and content creation. It has a high-performance processor with a clock speed of up to 4.8 GHz. This Dell XPS laptop comes with ample storage and memory, perfect for professionals and power users.

Specifications:

11th Gen Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor

13.4-inch InfinityEdge display

16GB RAM

512GB SSD storage

ProsCons
Beautiful and high-quality displayLimited ports and connectivity options
Lightweight and portable design 
Processor has a high clock speed  
Dell XPS 13 Plus Laptop, Intel i7-1260P, 16GB, 1TB SSD, Win 11 + MSO'21, 13.4" (34.036Cms) UHD+ AR 500 nits Touch, Backlit KB, 1.24Kgs (D560075WIN9S)
20% off
199,000 250,000
Buy now

9. Dell G15-5520

The Dell G15-5520 is a gaming laptop that delivers excellent gaming performance. It features an IPS display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, making it perfect for fast-paced gaming. This Dell G-Series laptop also features an NVIDIA graphics card with 6GB of GDDR6 VRAM, making it perfect for demanding games and creative work.

Specifications:

11th Gen Intel Core i9-11900H processor

15.6-inch Full HD IPS display

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with 6GB of GDDR6 VRAM

16GB DDR4 RAM

512GB SSD storage

ProsCons
Powerful performance for gamingLimited upgrade options for RAM and storage
High refresh rate display 
Dedicated NVIDIA graphics card 
Dell G15-5520 Gaming Laptop, Intel i9-12900H, 16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD, NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 3060 (6GB GDDR6), 15.6" (39.62Cms) FHD WVA AG, Win 11+ MSO'21, Dark Shadow Grey (D560897WIN9S, 2.81Kgs)
3.7 (17)
27% off
138,990 190,052
Buy now

10.Dell Alienware x14

The Dell Alienware x14 is a high-performance gaming laptop that offers palatial specifications. Its impressive display and powerful graphics card make it perfect for gaming, creative work, and multimedia. This Dell Alienware laptop also comes with 5 unique power management modes suitable for different games.

Specifications:

11th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor

14-inch QHD display

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card with 8GB of GDDR6

16GB DDR4 RAM

1TB SSD

ProsCons
5 unique power management modes for a refined gaming experiencePrice may be on the higher side for some users
Integrated graphics card for demanding work 
Low blue light for lesser strain on the eyes 
Dell Alienware x14 Gaming Laptop,Intel i7-12700H Windows 11,14"(35.5cm) FHD 144Hz 400nits GSYNC+Advanced Optimus,16GB DDR5,512GB SSD,Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti 4GB,Dolby Atmos,Lunar Light(1.84 kg) D569938WIN9
3.6 (17)
24% off
167,990 221,775
Buy now

Top 3 features for you

 ProductsBattery LifeWeightOperating System
Dell Alienware x15 R2Up to 12 hours 2.34kgs Windows 10 Home
Dell XPS 9720Up to 16 hours 2.42kgs Windows 10 Home
Dell Inspiron 3520Up to 7 hours 1.65kgs Windows 10 Home
Dell Precision 3560Up to 6 hours 1kg Ubuntu/Linux
Dell Latitude 3420Up to 10 hours 1.8kgs Ubuntu/Linux
Dell Vostro 3425Up to 8 hours 1.48kgs Windows 10 pro
Dell 2in1 Inspiron 7420Up to 9 hours 1.57kgs Windows 10 Home
Dell XPS 13 PlusUp to 14 hours 1.24kgs Windows 10 Home
Dell G15-5520Up to 7 hours 2.81kgs Windows 10 Home
Dell Alienware x14Up to 12 hours 1.84kgs Windows 10 Home

Best value for money

The Dell Inspiron 3520 is the best value for money laptop among the list of Dell products. At a reasonable price, it has a powerful processor, i5-1235U, which can easily handle daily tasks. It comes with a 15.6-inch display, 8GB RAM, and 1TB HDD, which is suitable for everyday use. Even though this Dell laptop price is affordable, it still has excellent features and specifications, making it a great purchase for anyone who wants a reliable laptop for everyday use.

Best overall product

The Dell Alienware x15 R2 is the best overall laptop on the list of Dell products. It has a powerful processor, i9-12900H, and 32GB of RAM, perfect for gaming and demanding workloads. It has a stunning 15.6-inch display with a refresh rate of 360Hz, which is a gamer's dream. It also has an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, making it easily handle the latest games. Its premium features and specifications make it the best overall laptop on the list.

How to choose the perfect Dell laptop

When choosing a Dell laptop, it is essential to consider your needs and requirements. If you are a gamer, the Dell Alienware x15 R2 and Dell G15-5520 are excellent options due to their powerful processors and graphics cards. For everyday use, the Dell Inspiron 3520 and Dell Latitude 3420 are great options as they have good features and specifications at an affordable price. The Dell XPS laptops are ideal for professionals who require a powerful laptop for work. It is also important to consider the display size, RAM, storage, and battery life before purchasing. By considering your needs and the features of each Dell laptop, you can find the perfect one for you.

Product Price
Dell New Alienware x15 R2 Gaming Laptop, Intel i9-12900H, Win11+MSO'21 , 32GB LP DDR5, 1TB SSD, NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti (16GB GDDR6), 15.6" (39.62Cms) FHD 360Hz 300nits, AlienFX KB (D569942WIN9, 2.34Kgs) ₹ 356,600
Dell XPS 9720 Laptop, Intel i9-12900HK, 32GB DDR4 & 1TB SSD, Win 11 + MSO'21, NVIDIA RTX 3060 (6GB GDDR6), 17.0" (43.9Cms) UHD+ AR InfinityEdge Touch 500 nits, Platinum Silver (D560069WIN9S, 2.42Kgs) ₹ 385,578
Dell Inspiron 3520 Laptop,12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U, Windows 11 + MSO'21, 8GB, 1TB HDD+ 56GB SSD, 15.6" (39.62Cms) FHD WVA AG 120Hz 250 nits, Backlit KB, Silver (D560917WIN9S, 1.65Kgs) ₹ 60,490
Dell Precision 3560 || i5-1135G7 || 8GB || 512GB || Win 10 PRO || 15.6 HD || 3 Year ADP/NO Bag ₹ 94,500
Dell New 14" Latitude 3420- i3 11th Gen || 8 GB || 256 GB SSD || 14" HD 1920 x 1080 Pixels || Ubuntu-Dos || 1 Year Onsite with ADP Warranty || Black ₹ 33,990
Dell Vostro 3425 Laptop, R5-5625U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Radeon Graphics, 14.0" (35.56Cms) FHD WVA AG 250 nits, Win 11+ MSO'21, Carbon Black, (D552306WIN9BE, 1.48Kgs) ₹ 52,499
Dell 2in1 Inspiron 7420 Laptop -12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, 8GB, 256GB, Windows 11+MSO'21, 14.0"/35.56Cms FHD+ WVA Touch 250 nits, Backlit KB & FPR, Platinum Silver (D560780WIN9S, 1.57Kgs) ₹ 54,550
Dell XPS 13 Plus Laptop, Intel i7-1260P, 16GB, 1TB SSD, Win 11 + MSO'21, 13.4" (34.036Cms) UHD+ AR 500 nits Touch, Backlit KB, 1.24Kgs (D560075WIN9S) ₹ 199,000
Dell G15-5520 Gaming Laptop, Intel i9-12900H, 16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD, NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 3060 (6GB GDDR6), 15.6" (39.62Cms) FHD WVA AG, Win 11+ MSO'21, Dark Shadow Grey (D560897WIN9S, 2.81Kgs) ₹ 138,990
Dell Alienware x14 Gaming Laptop,Intel i7-12700H Windows 11,14"(35.5cm) FHD 144Hz 400nits GSYNC+Advanced Optimus,16GB DDR5,512GB SSD,Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti 4GB,Dolby Atmos,Lunar Light(1.84 kg) D569938WIN9 ₹ 167,990

What is the price range of Dell laptops?

Dell laptops come in a wide price range, starting from around 25,000 and going up to 3,00,000, depending on the model and its specifications.

What are some of the top features of Dell laptops?

Dell laptops are known for their high-quality displays, powerful processors, long battery life, and durable build quality. Many Dell models also feature advanced graphics cards and other specialised features for gaming, creative work, or business use.

What are some popular Dell laptop models for 2023?

Some of the most popular Dell laptops for 2023 include the Dell XPS 13, the Dell Inspiron 15 7000, the Dell G5 gaming laptop, and the Dell Latitude 7420.

 View More
