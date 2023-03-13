Story Saved
New Delhi 32oCC
Monday, Mar 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Monday, Mar 13, 2023
New Delhi 32oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Top 10 Intel EVO laptops of 2023: A buyer's guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Mar 13, 2023 19:22 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

We have listed down best Intel EVO laptops in the market and drawn comparison on the basis of performance, design and value for money.

product info
If you are looking for a reliable and efficient device, then EVO laptops are for you.

If you're finding a laptop with the best performance and battery life, then Intel evo laptops should be on your list. The Intel evo platform certification indicates that a laptop meets certain performance and battery life standards, making it a great choice for demanding users who need a reliable and efficient device.

This article showcases the top 10 Intel evo certified laptops of 2023, based on performance, design, and value for money, for professionals, students, gamers, and everyday users. These laptops were chosen based on processing power, graphics performance, battery life, design, and cost. So, if you're looking for a high-quality Intel evo laptop in India, read on to find the perfect option for your needs.

Product descriptions

1. Microsoft Surface Pro 8

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8-13 Touch Screen is a 2-in-1 laptop with versatile performance and portability. With an Intel i7 processor, this powerful laptop is ideal for demanding users who need a reliable and efficient device for work or play. The large touchscreen display makes it a great choice for creative professionals or anyone who needs a laptop for everyday use.

Specifications:

16GB RAM

256GB SSD storage

13-inch touchscreen display

WiFi 6 for ultra-fast bandwidth

ProsCons
Fast performance with Intel i7 processor and 16GB RAMBattery life is average
Versatile 2-in-1 design | Expensive compared to other laptops 
cellpic 17% off
Microsoft Surface Pro8-13 Touch Screen -Intel i7/16GB RAM /256 SSD SC English Windows 11 Graphite (Black, Medium, 8PV-00029) + Black Type Cover Free, WiFi 6 for Ultra-Fast Bandwidth, Bluetooth
3.4 (8)
3.4 (8)
17% off
143,890 173,299
Buy now

2. Lenovo Yoga 9

The Lenovo Yoga 9 13th Gen Intel evo i7 is a 2-in-1 laptop with powerful performance and versatility. With a 13th Gen Intel i7 processor, large storage and RAM, this laptop is perfect for demanding users who need a fast and efficient device for work or play. The OLED display and the backlit keyboard make it a great choice for those who need a strong device for all-day use.

Specifications:

16GB RAM

1TB SSD storage

14-inch 4K OLED display

Pen 2.0 included

Alexa built-in

ProsCons
Backlit keyboard and Pen 2.0 for added convenienceExpensive compared to other laptops
Powerful performance with plenty of amenities 
cellpic
Lenovo Yoga 9 13th Gen Intel Evo i7 1360P 14"(35.56cm) 4K OLED 2-in-1 400Nits Laptop (16GB/1TB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/Backlit KB/Pen 2.0/3Yr Warranty/Alexa/3 Month Game Pass/Oatmeal/1.4Kg) 83B1002GIN
Get Price

3. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Intel evo Core i5-11320H laptop is a powerful and versatile device perfect for work and play. This laptop offers stunning visuals and vivid colour reproduction, making it ideal for creative professionals and video editors. It can provide lightning-fast performance and ample storage space for your work files, applications, and media.

Specifications:

14" 2.8K 400 nits display

16GB RAM

512GB SSD

90Hz refresh rate

Backlit keyboard

ProsCons
Warranty available , High-quality display with 2.8K resolution and 400nits brightnessLimited storage space compared to some other laptops in its class
Backlit keyboard for comfortable typing in low-light conditions 
cellpic 35% off
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Intel Evo Core i5-11320H 14"(35.6cm) 2.8K 400nits Thin & Light Laptop(16GB/512GB SSD/Win11/Office 2021/90Hz/Backlit/3Yr Brand Warranty/Slate Grey/Metal Surface/1.3Kg),82NC00EWIN
4.2 (104)
4.2 (104)
35% off
69,490 106,290
Buy now

4. ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED

The ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 OLED is a powerful and versatile laptop that offers excellent performance and value for money. With its 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, this laptop is well-suited for demanding tasks like video editing, gaming, and graphic design. The display is bright and vibrant, providing an immersive viewing experience. Additionally, the 2-in-1 design makes switching between laptop and tablet modes easy, providing the best of both worlds.

Specifications:

8GB of RAM + 32GB Optane Memory

13.3" FHD Touch display

512GB SSD

Windows 10 operating system

Iris Xᵉ Graphics

1.3 kg weight

ProsCons
2-in-1 design provides versatilityLimited storage capacity
Bright and vibrant FHD Touch display, Long battery life 
cellpic
ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 OLED, Intel Core i5-1135G7 11th Gen, 33.78 cm (13.3") FHD Touch 2-in-1 Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD + 32GB Optane Memory/Windows 10/Office 2019/Iris Xᵉ Graphics/Pine Grey/1.3 kg), UX363EA-HP501TS
3.8 (19)
3.8 (19)
Get Price

5. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Intel evo i7 1260P Laptop is a top-of-the-line device that combines power, style, and functionality. With its premium display, quick refresh rate, and Alexa integration, this laptop is a perfect choice for demanding users who require a laptop that can handle their professional and personal needs. This laptop delivers fast and smooth performance, handling demanding applications, games, and multimedia content.

Specifications:

14" 2.8K IPS 400 Nits display

16GB RAM

512GB SSD

90Hz refresh rate

Backlit keyboard

1.42kg weight

ProsCons
High-quality display with 2.8K resolution and 400 nits brightnessNo dedicated graphics card
Alexa integration for voice control and hands-free operation, 3-year warranty  
cellpic 23% off
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7Pro Intel Evo i7 1260P 14"(35.56cm) 2.8K IPS 400Nits Laptop(16GB/512GB SSD/90Hz Refresh/Win11/Office 2021/Backlit KB/3Yr Warranty/Alexa/3month Game Pass/Storm Grey/1.42Kg),82SV0053IN
4.2 (104)
4.2 (104)
23% off
107,106 139,890
Buy now

6. Acer Swift 5

The Acer Swift 5 is a stylish and powerful laptop with a touch display. It is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Processor and is adequate for fast and efficient performance. The laptop also has a Fingerprint Reader and a backlit keyboard for security and ease of use. The laptop has a user-friendly interface and the latest features.

Specifications:

14" Full HD IPS Touch Display

8GB LPDDR4X RAM

512GB SSD

Fingerprint Reader

Backlit Keyboard

ProsCons
Fingerprint Reader and backlit keyboard for added security and ease of useNo option for upgradeable RAM
Stylish and portable design 
cellpic 36% off
Acer Swift 5 SF514-55TA Intel EVO Thin and Light Laptop 14"(35cm) Full HD IPS Touch Display 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Processor 8GB LPDDR4X 512GB SSD FPR Backlit Keyboard Win 11 MSO 2021, Windows
4.4 (10)
4.4 (10)
36% off
69,990 109,999
Buy now

7. HP Spectre x360

The HP Spectre X360 is a high-end laptop with a sleek design and powerful performance. It features a substantial OLED screen with a high resolution and Gorilla Glass protection, making it durable and visually appealing. This 2-in-1 laptop is equipped with a 12th Gen Intel evo Core i7 processor, making it easily handle demanding tasks. It comes with ample storage space and fast boot-up times. The laptop runs on Windows 11 and has a camera, an FPR, B&O audio, and an active pen, making it ideal for work and entertainment.

Specifications:

13.5-inch OLED screen

Resolution of 400 nits and Gorilla Glass protection

16GB RAM

1TB SSD

1.34 kg weight

ProsCons
Versatile with 2-in-1 designPrice may be steep for some users
Fast boot-up times, Powerful performance 
cellpic 13% off
HP Spectre X360 12th Gen Intel Evo Core i7 13.5 inch(34.3 cm) OLED, Multitouch, 400 nits, Gorilla Glass, Eye Safe, 2-in-1 Laptop (16GB RAM/1TB SSD/Win 11/5MP IR Camera/FPR/B&O/Pen/1.34 Kg), ef0054TU
13% off
150,990 174,237
Buy now

8. HP ENVY x360

The HP Envy x360 is a sleek, stylish 2-in-1 laptop with power and versatility. With the latest 12th Gen Intel evo i5-1230U processor and a Gorilla Glass Multi-Touch Display, this laptop provides a seamless computing experience with crystal clear visuals. It has plenty of storage to ensure fast and responsive performance, while the camera and Alexa support make it ideal for video conferencing and voice control. The laptop also includes a B&O audio system and an HP Pen, offering further versatility to this already feature-packed device.

Specifications:

13.3-inch WUXGA 400 Nits

8GB RAM

512GB SSD

5MP IR Camera

ProsCons
Alexa support and 5MP IR Camera for voice control and video conferencingNot equipped with dedicated graphics card
13.3-inch WUXGA 400 Nits Corning Gorilla Glass Multi-Touch Display for clear visuals 
cellpic 14% off
HP Envy x360 12th Gen Intel Evo i5-1230U, 13.3inch(33.8 cm) WUXGA 400 Nits, Corning Gorilla Glass Multi-Touch Display(8GB RAM/512GB SSD/B&O/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/5MP IR Camera/Alexa/ Pen/13-bf0085TU
4.5 (3)
4.5 (3)
14% off
82,390 95,775
Buy now

9. ASUS VivoBook S15

The ASUS Vivobook S15 OLED 2022 is a powerful and stylish laptop equipped with the latest technology. Its thin and light design makes it easy to carry, while its high-performance specs ensure it can handle anything you throw at it. This laptop also comes with 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and Intel Iris Xe graphics, making it an excellent choice for anyone needing a laptop to keep up with their demanding workload.

Specifications:

15.6" 39.62 cm Full HD OLED display

Intel Iris Xe graphics

Office 2021

1.8 kg weight

ProsCons
Large storage capacityNo touchscreen
High-quality OLED display, Lightweight and portable 
cellpic 19% off
ASUS Vivobook S15 OLED 2022, 15.6" 39.62 cm FHD OLED, Intel Core Evo i5-12500H 12th Gen, Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Iris Xe Graphics/Windows 11/Office 2021/Black/1.8 kg) K3502ZA-L502WS
4 (156)
4 (156)
19% off
74,990 92,990
Buy now

10. ASUS ZenBook 14

The ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED is a powerful and stylish laptop that perfectly combines performance and portability. This laptop's impressive display provides stunning visuals and vivid colours for an immersive viewing experience. The Intel Core Evo i5-1240P 12th Gen processor ensures that this laptop can easily handle demanding tasks, making it ideal for professionals and students alike.

Specifications:

14" 2.8K OLED 16:10 90Hz display

16GB RAM

512GB SSD

Microsoft Office 2021

1.39 kg weight

ProsCons
Thin and light designLimited upgradability
High-resolution OLED display 
cellpic 14% off
ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED (2022), 14" (35.56 cms) 2.8K OLED 16:10 90Hz, Intel Core Evo i5-1240P 12th Gen, Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Blue/1.39 kg), UX3402ZA-KM531WS
3.9 (38)
3.9 (38)
14% off
95,990 110,990
Buy now

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Screen SizeBattery LifeWeight
Microsoft Surface Pro 813”Up to 11.5 hours1.94kg
Lenovo Yoga 914”Up to 12 hours1.4kg
Lenovo Yoga Slim 714”Up to 12 hours1.3kg
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED13.3”Up to 12 hours1.3kg
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro14”Up to 12 hours1.42kg
Acer Swift 514”Up to 12 hours1.5kg
HP Spectre x360 1213.5”Up to 11 hours1.34kg
HP ENVY x360 1213.3Up to 11 hours1.34kg
ASUS VivoBook S1515.6”Up to 8 hours1.8kg
ASUS ZenBook 1414”Up to 10 hours1.39kg

Best value for money

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro offers a balance of performance, features and price. It is a slim, lightweight laptop with a vibrant display and good battery life, making it a great value-for-money choice.

Best overall product

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 takes the top spot regarding overall features and performance. It boasts a powerful processor, high-resolution touch screen, and versatile design, making it a top choice for those searching for a premium laptop.

How to find the perfect intel evo laptop?

When selecting the perfect laptop, it is important to consider factors such as performance, battery life, portability, and design. Look for a laptop that offers a balance of features and fits your needs and budget. It may also be helpful to consider reviews and recommendations from others to ensure you are making an informed decision. Consider what you will use the laptop for and select one with the necessary specs and features to meet your needs.

Product Price
Microsoft Surface Pro8-13 Touch Screen -Intel i7/16GB RAM /256 SSD SC English Windows 11 Graphite (Black, Medium, 8PV-00029) + Black Type Cover Free, WiFi 6 for Ultra-Fast Bandwidth, Bluetooth ₹ 143,890
Lenovo Yoga 9 13th Gen Intel Evo i7 1360P 14"(35.56cm) 4K OLED 2-in-1 400Nits Laptop (16GB/1TB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/Backlit KB/Pen 2.0/3Yr Warranty/Alexa/3 Month Game Pass/Oatmeal/1.4Kg) 83B1002GIN
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Intel Evo Core i5-11320H 14"(35.6cm) 2.8K 400nits Thin & Light Laptop(16GB/512GB SSD/Win11/Office 2021/90Hz/Backlit/3Yr Brand Warranty/Slate Grey/Metal Surface/1.3Kg),82NC00EWIN ₹ 69,490
ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 OLED, Intel Core i5-1135G7 11th Gen, 33.78 cm (13.3") FHD Touch 2-in-1 Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD + 32GB Optane Memory/Windows 10/Office 2019/Iris Xᵉ Graphics/Pine Grey/1.3 kg), UX363EA-HP501TS
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7Pro Intel Evo i7 1260P 14"(35.56cm) 2.8K IPS 400Nits Laptop(16GB/512GB SSD/90Hz Refresh/Win11/Office 2021/Backlit KB/3Yr Warranty/Alexa/3month Game Pass/Storm Grey/1.42Kg),82SV0053IN ₹ 107,106
Acer Swift 5 SF514-55TA Intel EVO Thin and Light Laptop 14"(35cm) Full HD IPS Touch Display 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Processor 8GB LPDDR4X 512GB SSD FPR Backlit Keyboard Win 11 MSO 2021, Windows ₹ 69,990
HP Spectre X360 12th Gen Intel Evo Core i7 13.5 inch(34.3 cm) OLED, Multitouch, 400 nits, Gorilla Glass, Eye Safe, 2-in-1 Laptop (16GB RAM/1TB SSD/Win 11/5MP IR Camera/FPR/B&O/Pen/1.34 Kg), ef0054TU ₹ 150,990
HP Envy x360 12th Gen Intel Evo i5-1230U, 13.3inch(33.8 cm) WUXGA 400 Nits, Corning Gorilla Glass Multi-Touch Display(8GB RAM/512GB SSD/B&O/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/5MP IR Camera/Alexa/ Pen/13-bf0085TU ₹ 82,390
ASUS Vivobook S15 OLED 2022, 15.6" 39.62 cm FHD OLED, Intel Core Evo i5-12500H 12th Gen, Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Iris Xe Graphics/Windows 11/Office 2021/Black/1.8 kg) K3502ZA-L502WS ₹ 74,990
ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED (2022), 14" (35.56 cms) 2.8K OLED 16:10 90Hz, Intel Core Evo i5-1240P 12th Gen, Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Blue/1.39 kg), UX3402ZA-KM531WS ₹ 95,990

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Laptops Gadgets
RELATED STORIES
Top 10 SD cards you can buy in 2023
Want to boost your WiFi range? Check out top 10 Netgear WiFi extenders
10 best earbuds to enhance your music experience
8 best coffee vending machines to try in 2023: Buying guide
Here are 10 best laptop keyboards for ergonomic usability

Top 10 Intel evo laptops of 2023

What is the Intel evo laptop price range?

What are the key specifications for buying a laptop in this category?

What is the average battery life of laptops listed?

Are the laptops listed suitable for both personal and professional use?

What are the advantages of using laptops with Intel evo processors?

View More
electronics FOR LESS