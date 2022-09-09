Sign out
Latest gaming laptops under 80,000 in 2022

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 12, 2022 10:22 IST

Summary:

A good gaming laptop can make any gaming experience better. Here is a list of some of the best gaming laptops under 80,000.

Gaming laptops under 80,000 come with a slew of interesting features.

The gaming sector is developing rapidly. There are many different types of gaming laptops, but most of them have high-end processors and graphics cards, as well as a large RAM. They also tend to have larger screens than regular laptops—some even come with 4K resolutions.

Finding the best gaming laptop if you're on a budget can be a tedious task. This article will cover the best ones under the price range of 80,000. Keep reading to learn more about the best gaming laptops under 80000 in-depth.

Laptops for Gamers for Under 80,000

1. ASUS ROG Strix G17

The 17.3-inch Asus ROG Strix G7 delivers cutting-edge features to provide the best gaming experience to the users. Its Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 2060 GPU ensure that it can handle AAA titles. Additionally, with its 144 Hz refresh rate display, you'll enjoy smooth gameplay and realistic visuals at every turn.

Display: 17.3 Inch Full HD

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 2700 Processor (8 Cores, 16 Threads)

Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 2070

RAM: 8 GB

Hard Drive: 512 GB

Operating System: Windows 10 Home Edition

17.3" Full HD IPS display with a 1920 x 1080 resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate

Intel UHD Graphics with a 630 integrated graphics card

ProsCons
Graphics card can handle any game or softwareLacks a touch screen
Bright and widescreen displayA little too large to carry around
ASUS ROG Strix G17 (2021) 17.3-inch (43.94 cms) FHD 144Hz, AMD Ryzen 7 4800H, GTX 1650 4GB Graphics, Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 10/Gray/2.4 Kg), G713IH-HX020T
22% off
79,990 102,990
Buy now

2. Dell G15-5515

Enjoy the whole gaming experience with the Dell G15-5515, packing a robust set of features that won't let you down. This laptop has an i5 processor and 8GB RAM that delivers smooth gaming performance. The 15.6-inch display will provide crystal clear and detailed images, information panels, and much more.

Processor: AMD Hexa Core Ryzen

Memory: 16 GB DDR4 RAM

Hard Drive: 512 GB SSD

Optical Drive: No optical drive

Operating System: Single-language version of Windows 11 Home

Display: 15.6" FHD (1920 x 1080) Anti-Glare LED Backlit Display

Graphics Card: Integrated AMD Radeon Vega 8 Graphics with 2GB Dedicated Graphics Memory

Ports: US 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C, 2 USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A, 1 RJ-45, 1 HDMI, 1 Headphone-out, and 1 Microphone

ProsCons
Decent build qualityLow screen resolution is low
Good battery lifeNo USB Type-C port
Large storage space 
Powerful processor 
Dell G15-5515 Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen5-5600H, Win 11+MSO'21, 8GB GDDR4, 512Gb SSD, Nvidia RTX 3050 (4Gb FDDR6), 15.6" (39.62Cms) FHD WVA AG 250 Nits 120Hz, Orange Backlit KB (D560804WIN9W, 2.57Kgs)
26% off
70,916 96,000
Buy now

3. MSI Bravo 15

The MSI Bravo 15 is an ultimate 15.6-inch gaming laptop that performs well and looks stylish and sleek. It has a beautiful FHD display and a powerful graphics card, along with an RGB keyboard that lights up. This laptop is built for gaming. It has an advanced cooling system that helps dissipate heat from all parts, ensuring that the machine runs smoothly even when playing the most heavy-duty games. It is very lightweight, so you can carry it around without any hassle. It also has an anti-glare screen, making it easier to use in bright light conditions.

Processor: Quad-core AMD Ryzen 7 3700U (2.3GHz - 3.8GHz)

Chipset: AMD A4DDR-212IN Chipset

Memory: 8GB DDR4 2400MHz Memory

Hard Drive: 512GB Solid State Drive

Optical Drive: No Optical Disc Drive

Operating System: Windows 10 Home 64-bit (Standard)

ProsCons
Powerful processorIt lacks a CD player
It comes with an RGB keyboardShort battery life
Exemplary configuration 
MSI Gaming Bravo 15 AMD Ryzen 7-4800H, 40cm FHD IPS-Level 144Hz Panel Laptop(8GB/512GB/Windows 10 Home/AMD RX5500M/4GB GDDR6/Black/1.86kg), A4DDR-212IN
Check Price on Amazon

4. Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3

The Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 laptop is designed to cater to your performance-oriented gaming needs. The computer comes with one of the latest and most powerful processors, making it ideal for the best gaming experience. It also features a fast processor and large memory and disk space.

Operating System: Windows 10 Home 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-10250U Processor, 2.30 GHz, up to 3.40 GHz with Turbo Boost Technology, 6 MB cache

RAM: 8 GB

Hard Drive: 1 TB SATA hard drive (256GB SSD M.2)

Graphics Card: Intel UHD Graphics 620

Display: 15.0" FHD IPS Anti-Glare LED-backlit Display (1920 x 1080)

Weight: 2.4 kg

ProsCons
Good enough battery lifeNot the best in terms of sound quality
Easy to install and uninstall programsNot durable
Quick operations and powerfulThe touchpad isn't great
Good graphics card 
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 AMD Ryzen 5 4600H 15.6" (39.63cm) FHD IPS Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows10/NVIDIA GTX 1650 4GB/120Hz Refresh Display/Onyx Black/2.2Kg), 82EY00UAIN + Xbox Game Pass for PC
28% off
63,990 88,990
Buy now

5. HP Pavilion Gaming 15-EC1512AX

Discover the robust, gaming-inspired design of this HP Pavilion Gaming 15 laptop. This laptop is very thin, which makes it perfect for carrying around. Play games in the best light with its vivid IPS display. Additionally, the powerful Intel Core processor and the latest graphics can make playing your favourite games a seamless experience.

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 2700U

Memory: 16 GB DDR4 2400 MHz SDRAM

Storage: 1 TB SATA Hard Drive 5400 RPM, 256 GB SSD

Display: 15.6" diagonal FHD IPS WLED-backlit touch screen

Graphics Card: AMD Radeon RX Vega 10

Camera: HP Wide Vision HD Camera with integrated digital microphone (1 MP) and IR camera for Windows Hello login

Network: Gigabit Ethernet LAN, 802.11b/g/n/ac (1x1) wireless WLAN+BT 4.0 Combo Card (Miracast enabled)

ProsCons
Great for gamingShort battery life
Good for multitaskingIssues with WiFi connection
Solid build quality 
Beautiful and modern laptop design 
HP Pavilion Gaming(2021) AMD Ryzen 7 4800H 15.6 inches FHD Gaming Laptop (16GB/256GB SSD + 1TB HDD/144 Hz/Windows 10 Home/MS Office/GTX 1650Ti 4GB), 15-ec1512AX, Shadow Black, 2.19kg
11% off
83,500 93,564
Buy now

6. ASUS TUF A15 Gaming Laptop

ASUS has taken good care of durability while designing this laptop. The A15 series offers users a sturdy chassis that is quite thick and heavy but provides enough protection against any fall. Enjoy gaming on the go with the lightweight and durable ASUS TUF A15 Gaming Laptop. The slim, compact design makes it easy to take this laptop with you on the road.

Processor: Intel Core i7-8750H 2.2GHZ

Operating System: Windows 10 Home

Display: 15.6" FHD (1920x1080) 144Hz IPS Gaming Panel

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6 Graphics Card with Max-Q Design

Memory: 8GB DDR4 2666MHz

Storage: 128GB M.2 SSD + 1TB HDD

Dimensions: 14.24" x 9.45" x 0.75"

Weight: 3.76 lbs

ProsCons
Good performance and gaming experienceThe touchpad is not very sensitive
Full HDMI port for connecting to a monitor or TVFlimsy keyboard
Good build quality and design 
Affordable price tag 
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 (2021) 15.6-inch (39.62 cms) FHD 144Hz, AMD Ryzen 7 4800H, RTX 3050 4GB Graphics, Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 10/Black/2.3 Kg), FA506IC-HN005T, Graphite Black
Check Price on Amazon

7. Dell G3 3500 Gaming

The G3 is great for gamers looking to upgrade their laptop gaming experience. It features unique gaming features like adjustable fans, an optional 120Hz refresh rate, red backlighting, and a sharp RGB keyboard. The design of the G3 gaming laptop is sleek and alluring, with a carbon-fibre lid and metallic chassis.

CPU: Intel Core i7-8700 processor (6 cores, 12MB cache, up to 4.6 GHz) with Intel UHD Graphics 630 integrated graphics

RAM: 16GB DDR4-2666MHz

HDD: 1TB 7200 rpm SATA hard drive or 256GB PCIe SSD + 1TB 7200 rpm SATA hard drive

Display: 17.3" FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS

Operating System: Windows 10 Home

ProsCons
Great for high-graphics gamesFans are too noisy during intense gaming
Bright and crisp displayBattery life is not that good
Games can run to their maximum potential 
Can run multiple applications at once without any lag or freeze issues 
Dell G3 3500 Gaming 15.6 inches(39.6cm) Laptop (10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H/8GB/1TB + 256GB SSD/Windows 10 Home/4GB NVIDIA1650 Ti Graphics), Eclipse Black, 2.3kg
9% off
78,969 86,388
Buy now

8. HP OMEN

The HP OMEN 10th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor offers performance beyond the ordinary. Get fast, powerful performance and built-in security features that help keep your data safe when you're on the go. It is designed to provide the ultimate gaming experience. This laptop features powerful, fast-acting CPUs and GPUs and a refined design that makes it easy to upgrade your system and improve performance over time. You can play your favourite games in ultra-high definition, explore virtual worlds and enjoy smooth gameplay for years.

Processor: 8th Generation Intel Core i5-9300H

Operating System: Windows 10 Home

Memory: 8GB DDR4 2666MHz SDRAM

Hard Drive: 512GB M.2 SSD and 1TB SATA hard drive 5400 RPM

Display: 17.3" FHD WLED-backlit IPS anti-glare micro-edge

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR5

ProsCons
A fast processor which can handle multiple tasksNo software updates
Quick booting timeNot great for video editing or other heavy-duty applications
HP OMEN 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H 16.1 inches(40.8cm) QHD Flicker- Free Gaming Laptop (16GB/1TB SSD/165 Hz/RTX 3070 8GB Graphics/Windows 11/MS Office/2.3kg), 16-b0370TX, Black
14% off
170,000 197,862
Buy now

Price of gaming laptops at a glance:

ProductPrice
Asus ROG Strix G17 79,990
Dell G15-5515 75,990
MSI Bravo 15 73,890
Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 62,490
HP Pavilion Gaming 15-EC1512AX 75,990
ASUS TUF A15 Gaming Laptop 74,990
Dell G3 3500 Gaming 82,077
HP OMEN 81,038

Best three features

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
ProcessorGraphic cardOperating System
Asus ROG Strix G17AMD Ryzen 7 2700Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070Windows 10 Home Edition
Dell G15-5515AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5Integrated AMD Radeon Vega 8Windows 10 Home Edition
MSI Bravo 15AMD Ryzen 7 3700UAMD Radeon RX 5500MWindows 10 Home 64-bit (Standard)
Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3Intel Core i5-10250UIntel UHD Graphics 620Windows 10 Home 64-bit (Standard)
HP Pavilion Gaming 15-EC1512AXAMD Ryzen 7 2700UAMD Radeon RX Vega 10Windows 10
ASUS TUF A15 Gaming LaptopIntel Core i7-8750HNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Windows 10 Home
Dell G3 3500 GamingIntel Core i7-8700NVIDIA1650 Ti GraphicsWindows 10 Home 64-bit.
HP OMEN8th Generation Intel Core i5-9300HWindows 10 Home 64bit EnglishNVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR5.

Best value for money

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 10th Gen offers the most value for money. It's a good alternative for gamers who want to pay less than 80000 and receive a good deal. The laptop's Intel Core i5-8300H CPU and 8GB RAM can handle most games in medium settings. NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 graphics can run recent games at high settings. It contains a 256GB solid-state drive and a 1TB hard drive for games and data. This laptop's 15-inch 1080p Display with Dolby Vision HDR looks fantastic even in 4K.

Best overall gaming laptop

The HP Pavilion Gaming is the best gaming laptop overall as it is not limited to gaming and also serves as a powerful workstation. This laptop's design is sleek and stylish, with a 15.6-inch screen. The display is stunning, bright, clear, and has a wonderful colour accuracy- perfect for gaming and entertainment.

What is the best gaming laptop under 80,000?

Here are recommendations for finding the gaming laptop suited for you:

Find out what games you want to play and how much power they need. By narrowing your search, you will be able to find a good fit for your budget and requirements.

Look for a laptop with at least an Intel Core i3 processor or better. You can also get one with an AMD Ryzen 5 if you don't mind spending a little extra on RAM modules from other manufacturers like Corsair or Gskill.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products.

Best latest gaming laptops under 80,000 in 2022 

Is an MSI gaming laptop worth it?

MSI Gaming Laptops are worth it since they're high-quality, powerful laptops that offer a seamless gaming experience without any slowness or latency. They have excellent graphics and offer some of the most incredible gaming accessories. So, if you're looking for a complete package, MSI is undoubtedly worth checking out.

What Operating system does the Dell G-3 Gaming laptop support?

Yes, the Dell G-3 Gaming Laptop can run Windows 11. It's a relatively new laptop and will likely be able to run any version of Windows 10.

Can the ASUS Tuf A15 gaming laptop be upgraded?

It has a RAM slot that can upgrade the RAM from 8GB to 16GB or 32GB if you have an extra RAM chip. You can also upgrade the hard drive to a larger model. The graphics card cannot be upgraded without replacing the entire motherboard, which isn't cost-effective for most users.

