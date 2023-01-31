Sign out
Looking for best Firebolt smartwatches for kids and teens? Here's a list

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jan 31, 2023 19:41 IST

Summary:

This article discusses the top 10 Firebolt smartwatches for kids and teens and offers advice on how to choose the one that will best meet your needs.

Firebolt smartwatches are a good option to monitor day-to-day routine and health parameters.

A smartwatch is a computing device that looks like a wristwatch or other timepiece. Many smartwatches are Bluetooth-capable in addition to telling time. The watch is transformed into a wireless Bluetooth adaptor that can extend the capabilities of the wearer's smartphone to the watch. The watch's interface allows the wearer to initiate and answer phone calls, read emails and text messages, obtain weather updates, listen to music, compose email and text messages, and ask a digital assistant a question. Different smartwatches serve different purposes as independent gadgets. Some smartwatches, for instance, gather information about the user's health by tracking the user's heart rate. Some give the wearer driving or walking directions using GPS data from the Global Positioning System (GPS).

In the field of audio and wearables, Firebolt is a well-known Indian brand. Fire-Bolt, which was founded in 2015, has been recognised as the indisputable market leader for smartwatches both domestically and globally. The brand became the fastest-growing smartwatch brand in Q3 2021, according to the most recent Counterpoint Research study, after registering an astounding 394% quarter-on-quarter growth. The two companies with the fastest-expanding smartwatch markets globally over the specified timeframe were Fire-Bolt and Apple. Fire-Boltt is currently the biggest brand in India when it comes to smartwatches, according to both IDC and Counterpoint Research surveys.

Product list

1. Fire-Boltt Phoenix SmartWatch with Bluetooth Calling

Fire-Boltt Phoenix allows you to make and receive calls directly from your watch using the built-in speaker and microphone. This smartwatch has a dial pad, the ability to check recent calls, and the ability to sync your phone's contacts. You can properly track every action with this firebolt smartwatch and activity tracker. It helps you keep records of your calories, steps, and much more while on your fitness journey.

Specifications

Price: Rs.1,799

Brand: Fire-Boltt

Style: Modern

Colour: Black

Screen Size: 1.3 Inches

Shape: Round

Age Range (Description): 13 - 65

Compatible Devices: iPhone, Tablet, Smartphone, Android

ProsCons
Can play gamesThe screen is not scratch resistant
Affordable  
Fire-Boltt Phoenix Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling 1.3",120+ Sports Modes, 240*240 PX High Res with SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring & IP67 Rating
4.3 (33,265)
82% off
1,799 9,999
Buy now

2. Fire-Boltt Visionary 1.78" AMOLED Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch:

This is one of the best firebolt smartwatches. Fire-Boltt Visionary's built-in speaker and microphone let you make and take calls directly from your wristwatch. In addition, this smartwatch's dial pad feature lets you access previous calls and sync contacts from your phone.

The Fire-Boltt Visionary sports a 1.78" AMOLED Display with the Always On feature and a high-end 368*448 Pixel Resolution. The AMOLED offers top-notch performance. In addition, it is one of the safest display technologies ever created and is thinner, lighter, flexible, and versatile.

Specifications

Price: Rs.3,999

Model Name: Visionary

Style: Modern

Screen Size: 1.78 Inches

Shape: Square

Age Range (Description): 13 - 65

Compatible Devices: Tablet, Smartphone

ProsCons
Comes with calculator AI voice assistant does not work properly 
Nice design  
Fire-Boltt Visionary 1.78" AMOLED Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch with 368*448 Pixel Resolution 100+ Sports Mode, TWS Connection, Voice Assistance, SPO2 & Heart Rate Monitoring
4.3 (19,004)
78% off
3,999 17,999
Buy now

3. Fire-Boltt Smartwatch Brand Ring with SpO2:

A ring Bluetooth calling smartwatch lets you place and receive calls right from your wrist through the watch's integrated speaker and microphone. The dial pad, recent call option, and contact syncing capabilities of this timepiece are included. The smartwatch monitors your blood oxygen saturation in real-time and continuously monitors your heart rate. Additionally, it tracks your sleep and your exercise. This smartwatch has an integrated speaker that enables you to listen to your favourite music without taking out your phone.

Specifications

Price: Rs.2,499

Brand: Fire-Boltt

Model Name: Ring

Colour: Black

Screen Size: 1.7 Inches

Shape: Square

ProsCons
Gives information about the weather Does not have the option of 'Always on display 
Remote control camera 
Fire-Boltt India's No 1 Smartwatch Brand Ring Bluetooth Calling with SpO2 & 1.7” Metal Body with Blood Oxygen Monitoring, Continuous Heart Rate, Full Touch & Multiple Watch Faces
4.1 (43,381)
75% off
2,499 9,999
Buy now

4. Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus 1.83" Smart Watch:

The 46.48mm (1.83-inch) HD display makes the display clear and true-to-life, with brilliant colours ensuring smooth readability and making the watch stunning to look at as when you first laid eyes on it. You can speak to the smartwatch and give commands using the built-in voice assistant. The smartwatch can provide near-accurate SpO2 and heart rate readings thanks to modern technology and the HRS chipset. In addition, this small health device monitors your sleep to guarantee that you appear radiant and fresh every day.

Specifications

Price: Rs.1,799

Brand: Fire-Boltt

Model Name: Ninja Call Pro

Colour: Black

Screen Size: 1.83 Inches

Shape: Square

ProsCons
Nice display Does not support Alexa
Cheap and best 
Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus 1.83" Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistance, 100 Sports Modes IP67 Rating, 240*280 Pixel High Resolution
4.4 (8,047)
90% off
1,999 19,999
Buy now

5. Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Max 1.5 inches

The Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Max has a distinctive 1.5" Full Touch Screen that provides a comprehensive capacitive and responsive touch interface for easy control. Flaunt your flair on any occasion with over 200+ Cloud Watch Faces. The smartwatch can track 20 different activities, ensuring that no sweat is wasted. In addition, the Fire-Boltt ninja 2 max Smartwatch features dynamic heart rate monitoring and real-time, round-the-clock SPO2 and blood oxygen tracking.

Specifications

Price: Rs.1,499

Brand: Fire-Boltt

Model Name: Ninja 2 Max

Style: 1.5"

Colour: Rose Gold

Screen Size:1.5 Inches

ProsCons
Touch screen Does not have a screen protector
Affordable  
Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Max 1.5 inches(3.9cm) Full Touch Display Smartwatch with SpO2, Heart Rate Tracking 20 Sports Mode Sleep Monitor, Camera Music Control, IP68 Dust Sweat Resistance (Rose Gold, L)
4.1 (16,956)
75% off
1,499 5,999
Buy now

6. Fire-Boltt Gladiator 1.96" Biggest Display Smart Watch:

The largest 1.96" display in the industry makes everything on the screen larger while offering a crisp 240*282 pixel resolution. This watch tracks each action more closely, keeps statistics every day, and compares the past seven days' worth of data to determine your greatest performance. In addition, it gives you multiple notifications to stay connected; activate all of the social notifications on your watch to ensure you never miss crucial updates, birthdays, or messages from special ones.

Specifications

Price: Rs.3,999

Brand: Fire-Boltt

Model Name: Gladiator

Style: Modern

Colour: Black

Screen Size: 1.96 Inches

Shape: Square

ProsCons
Rotating button Quite expensive 
HD mic 
Fire-Boltt Gladiator 1.96" Biggest Display Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling, Voice Assistant &123 Sports Modes, 8 Unique UI Interactions, SpO2, 24/7 Heart Rate Tracking
4.2 (1,320)
60% off
3,999 9,999
Buy now

7. Fire-Boltt Dazzle Plus 1.83" Smartwatch:

The 1.83" HD Full Touch Display of the Fire-Boltt Dazzle Plus allows for smooth swipes and excellent vision. A high resolution of 240×284 pixels is used for the greatest possible display experience. This smartwatch has 60 sports modes for tracking. To evaluate your performance, keep a record of everything you do and compare it to the past. Count the distance travelled, calories burnt, and steps. This smartwatch is waterproof and resistant to dust, spills, and rainfall.

Specifications

Price: Rs.1,399

Brand: Fire-Boltt

Model Name: Dazzle

Style: Modern

Colour: Black

Screen Size: 1.83 Inches

ProsCons
LCD Doesn't have a calling option
Support pedometer  
Fire-Boltt Dazzle Plus 1.83" Smartwatch Full Touch Largest Borderless Display & 60 Sports Modes (Swimming) with IP68 Rating, Sp02 Tracking, Over 100 Cloud Based Watch Faces
4.1 (1,036)
88% off
1,399 11,999
Buy now

8. Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 Smartwatch

The Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 smartwatch features a 43mm HD display with enhanced UX/UI, 60 sports modes to track any type of activity throughout the day, SpO2 health monitoring, smart notifications to rapidly answer any urgent calls or messages, and built-in games to play when you have free time. This smartwatch is also sweatproof and can tolerate spills, dust, and rain.

Specifications

Price: Rs. 1,299

Brand: Fire-Boltt

Model Name: Ninja 3

Style: Modern

Colour: Black

Screen Size: 1.69 Inches

ProsCons
Good battery lifeDoesn't have an inbuilt speaker
Pocket-friendly  
Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 Smartwatch Full Touch 1.69 & 60 Sports Modes with IP68, Sp02 Tracking, Over 100 Cloud based watch faces - Black
4.2 (23,966)
84% off
1,299 7,999
Buy now

9. Fire-Boltt Infinity 1.6" Round Display Smart Watch

The largest 1.6" round display available, with a high resolution of 400*400 pixels spanning every edge and delivering a crystal-clear view. You can even choose to have the display on at all times. With an Advanced Bluetooth Chipset, this timepiece is designed to give you the greatest Bluetooth calling experience possible. You can also take advantage of HD calls via this watch. In addition, this smartwatch offers 300+ unique sports modes to track data and record performance.

Specifications

Price: Rs.4,999

Brand: Fire-Boltt

Model Name: Infinity

Style: Modern

Colour: Black

Screen Size: 1.6 Inches

ProsCons
Always on display Doesn't have a GPS
Inbuilt memory  
Fire-Boltt Infinity 1.6" Round Display Smart Watch, 400*400 Pixel High Resolution, Bluetooth Calling with Voice Assistance, 300 Plus Sports Modes & Internal Storage of 4GB to Store 300+ Songs
4.1 (130)
75% off
4,999 19,999
Buy now

10. Fire-Boltt Ring Plus 1.91" Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch:

With the built-in speaker and microphone of the Fire-Boltt Ring Plus Bluetooth calling smartwatch, you can place and receive calls right from your wrist. This smartwatch has a dial pad, the ability to check recent calls, and syncs contacts with your phone. The smartwatch monitors your heart rate continuously and measures your blood oxygen saturation in real-time. Additionally, it tracks your sleep and exercise.

Specifications

Price: Rs.3,499

Brand: Fire-Boltt

Model Name: Ring

Style: Modern

Colour: Black

Screen Size: 1.91 Inches

ProsCons
Water-resistant Quite expensive 
Lightweight 
Fire-Boltt Ring Plus 1.91" Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch Largest Full Touch Display & Full Metal Body, AI Voice, Over 100 Sports Modes, SpO2, Heart Rate Tracking
4.1 (43,381)
71% off
3,499 11,999
Buy now

Price of smartwatches at a glance:

ProductPrice
Fire-Boltt Phoenix SmartWatch with Bluetooth CallingRs.1,799
Fire-Boltt Visionary 1.78' AMOLED Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch 3,999
Fire-Boltt Smartwatch Brand Ring with SpO2Rs.2,499
Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus 1.83' Smart WatchRs.1,799
Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Max 1.5 inchesRs,1,499
Fire-Boltt Gladiator 1.96' Biggest Display Smart WatchRs,3,999
Fire-Boltt Dazzle Plus 1.83' SmartwatchRs.1,399
Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 Smartwatch Rs.1,299
Fire-Boltt Infinity 1.6' Round Display Smart WatchRs.4,999
Fire-Bolt Ring Plus 1.91' Bluetooth Calling SmartwatchRs.3,499

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Fire-Boltt Phoenix SmartWatch with Bluetooth CallingWater-resistant Gives accurate steps count Integration with Google fit 
Fire-Boltt Visionary 1.78' AMOLED Bluetooth Calling SmartwatchMultifunction crown buttonWith this firebolt smartwatch and activity tracker, you can properly track every action.The AMOLED display is awesome 
Fire-Boltt Smartwatch Brand Ring with SpO2Sports modeAmazing sound qualityTouch screen
Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus 1.83' Smart WatchUser friendly Lightweight Can play games
Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Max 1.5 inchesAlways on display Sleep tracking Track heart rate
Fire-Boltt Gladiator 1.96' Biggest Display Smart WatchMultiple watch faces Bigger screenBrighter display 
Fire-Boltt Dazzle Plus 1.83' SmartwatchHeart rate tracking SpO2 MonitoringInbuilt speaker and mike
Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 Smartwatch Inbuilt Social Media NotificationsWater-resistant Compatible with Android and iOS 
Fire-Boltt Infinity 1.6' Round Display Smart WatchTWS connection Voice assistantWater-resistant 
Fire-Bolt Ring Plus 1.91' Bluetooth Calling SmartwatchMetallic bodyBuilt-in games Bigger screen 

Best overall product

The Fire Boltt Visionary is the best item on our list of India's top Fire Boltt smartwatches. With a 1.78-inch AMOLED display, this smartwatch has great Bluetooth calling capabilities. The Fire Boltt Visionary has 4GB of internal storage, allowing you to save tunes on the watch. Additionally, there are more than 300 sports modes available for use. Your health-related vitals, such as SpO2, stress level, heart rate, menstrual cycle, etc., may be monitored with the help of the wristwatch, which also serves as a fantastic activity tracker. The Fire Boltt Visionary can also survive things like mud, sweat, sand, and water. The functionality of this smartwatch's AI Voice Assistance allows you to manage the watch with your voice is its USP.

Best value for money

According to our ranking, the Fire Boltt Ninja 3 max is one of India's top Fire Bolt smartwatches. With outstanding features, this smartwatch costs only Rs. 1,299. The Bluetooth calling facility is not available here, though. But once you connect the Fire Bolt Ninja 3 to your smartphone, you can enjoy smart notifications. The Fire Boltt Ninja's battery life is excellent, and it allows the watch to function for up to seven days. The 60 Sports mode also aids in maintaining your level of fitness.

How to find the perfect firebolt Smartwatch?

The most crucial step before purchasing a smartwatch is ensuring your smartphone is compatible with it.

Choose the smartwatch with the best appearance if you care about the device's appearance, which you probably do, and the most important thing is the battery life.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Best Firebolt smart watches for kids and teens

Is buying a Fire-Bolt smartwatch worth it?

If you intend to use as many of the functions a smartwatch offers, it will unquestionably be worth every penny. On the other hand, you probably don't need it if you simply want to use a couple of the functions. For example, if you value your health, choosing a less expensive fitness tracker over a smartwatch might be better.

What is the function of a Fire-Bolt Smartwatch?

Fire-Bolt smartwatch may control or access data from other devices or computers, just like other computers, and it can gather information from internal or external sensors.

How durable are smartwatches?

Most smartwatches on the market still have a weak spot in their battery life. A typical smartwatch battery lasts one to two days, sometimes even less. In actuality, if you utilise every aspect of a feature-rich smartwatch nonstop, it won't last for weeks.

Batteries for smartwatches and smartphones aren't that dissimilar. Most battery life is used by GPS and heart rate monitoring. 

 View More
