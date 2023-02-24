Looking for the perfect monitor? Check out the top 10 options By Affiliate Desk

Published on Feb 24, 2023 16:07 IST





Summary: Monitors have become an essential component of modern computing, and they come in various sizes and types, with a wide range of features. Compare features and find the one that best suits your needs.

A good monitor ensures that your viewing experience (reading, watching and gaming) is always the best.

Are you searching for a monitor? With the rising advancements in monitor technology, finding the perfect one can be overwhelming. Whether you're a gamer, a graphic designer, or simply someone who spends long hours working on a computer, having the right monitor can make a significant difference in your overall experience. To make things easier, we have compiled a list of popular PC monitors from renowned brands available in India such as Dell, HP, Acer, and LG with features like improved picture quality, better audio system, and varying sizes and shapes to choose from. Explore our selection of screen monitors with competitive price points. So, let’s take a look at some of the best computer monitors in India, along with their prices. 1. Samsung Ls27Am500Nwxxl Smart Monitor Samsung is a trusted brand for those looking for a great computer monitor at affordable prices. Their line of modern PC monitors offers stylish features and great value, making them a go-to option for anyone looking to upgrade their device’s screen. Whether you are in the market for a new monitor price or simply want to find the best monitors for your PC, Samsung has everything you need! Product Specifications Brand: Samsung Screen size: 27 inches Display resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Pros Cons This screen monitor has 2 USB Ports Doesn’t leverage the Tv features It has Remote access and a voice assistant

2. LG 22Mp68Vq IPS Monitor LG offers a one-stop destination for all your monitor needs, whether you are looking for an affordable computer monitor or PC monitor, or investing in a gaming monitor. With superior displays, top-of-the-line features, and diverse price ranges for various requirements and tastes—LG is sure to have the perfect screen monitor for you. Product Specifications Brand: LG Screen size: 54.6 Centimetres Display resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels Refresh rate: 75 Hz

Pros Cons This computer screen has a borderless screen It has only one HDMI port The monitor has a reader mode It has a screen split

3. ASUS VA249HE Eye Care Monitor One of the top manufacturers of computer components, ASUS provides a variety of monitors to suit various requirements. The gaming monitor lineups from this brand include models with varied illumination and gimmicky features. The TUV-certified ASUS Eye Care Monitor contains a blue light filter and is flicker-free for safe use. This monitor minimises colour changes for improved vision and has a 178-degree wide field of view. For pleasant viewing, it also improves colour brightness, contrast, and sharpness. Product Specifications Brand: ASUS Screen size: 23.8 Inches Display resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Pros Cons This monitor has a wide screen It is a little heavy The screen has a high-visual quality

4. Acer HA220Q LCD Monitor Acer is the ideal choice if you want a trustworthy monitor brand but don't want to spend a lot of money. It provides cutting-edge monitor systems and displays technology that are excellent for gamers. Additionally, for a better gaming experience, all of its monitors include full HDR viewing. Product Specifications Brand: Acer Screen size: 21.5 Inches Display resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels Refresh rate: 75 Hz

Pros Cons This monitor has a crisp and clear image The sound of the monitor is a bit low Vibrant colours

5. Zebronics Zeb-V19Hd Led Monitor Indian company Zebronics, which is situated in Chennai, is renowned for producing high-quality goods that are beautiful and functional while being affordable. This brand must be investigated if you're looking for a trustworthy product. A glossy surface and a slender form characterise the LED monitor ZEB-V19HD LED. There is a VGA input on the monitor, which has a video resolution of 1400 x 900. A built-in power supply and wall-mounting capabilities are also included with the display. Product Specifications Brand: Zebronics Screen size: 46.9 Centimetres Display resolution 1366 x 768 pixels Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Pros Cons It has wall mountable and glossy display Average build quality HDMI & VGA ports

6. Lenovo C24-20 23.8 Lenovo is a well-known company that offers a wide selection of PCs, laptops, servers, smartphones, smart TVs, and more. The company is well known for its premium goods and outstanding post-purchase support. The 23.8-inch screen monitor C24-20 has a 3-side, nearly edgeless design that produces high-quality pictures and a contemporary appearance. Image tearing is eliminated by this product's application of AMD FreeSyncTM. With its adjustable tilt stand and VESA wall-mounting option, users can quickly get into the optimal posture, and a low blue light mode lessens eye fatigue even after extended periods of use. The C24-20 keeps every space connected while remaining clutter-free thanks to built-in wire management through the stand and universal connectivity to your devices via HDMI or VGA ports. Product Specifications Brand: Lenovo Screen size: 23.8 Inches Display resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels Refresh rate: 75 Hz

Pros Cons New edgeless monitor Sometimes it creates noise Lighter monitor High image quality

7. HP M22f Monitor A well-known company, HP, has developed a micro-edge monitor with an anti-glare display and an excellent refresh rate of 75 Hz. This computer screen is praised for its great performance, 178-degree viewing angle, and accurate colour reproduction. With IPS technology for 178-degree ultra-wide viewing angles, 99% sRGB colour gamut for colour accuracy, and Freesync to keep your eyes moving along with your imagination, this M22f monitor feels as amazing as it looks. Product Specifications Brand: HP Screen size: 21.3 Inches Display resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels Refresh rate: 75 Hz

Pros Cons Eye-safe certified monitor Sometimes the display of the monitor is peeling off from the back panel Lighter monitor High image quality

8. Dell 24" (60.96 cm) FHD Monitor This incredible 24-inch monitor from Dell is quite remarkable. This provided a computer monitor with an FHD resolution and a 75 Hz refresh rate. This Dell monitor's ultra-thin bezel and excellent screen quality have recognised features. The monitor's back has a softly textured pattern with a modern, attractive design that has a distinctive appearance all its own. Every living space feels like great style and quality have been harmoniously combined. Built-in dual HDMI connections maintain device connectivity and facilitate switching between streaming and console games. Utilize Dell EasyArrange to keep everything organised on one screen, including programmes, emails, and windows. Product Specifications Brand: Dell Screen size: 60.96 Centimetres Display resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels Refresh rate: 75 Hz

Pros Cons Native resolution Sometimes it creates noise Lighter monitor High image quality

9. Lenovo Gaming G-Series As a gamer, you must have a powerful arsenal of hardware outfitted with cutting-edge technologies. The Lenovo G24-20 boosts gaming performance and is prepared for competitive gaming. You can play games without being distracted on a 23.8-inch screen with a 3-side NearEdgeless display, which is perfect for E-sports. Your quick reflexes and talents are supported by the incredibly fast 144 Hz frame rate, which can be overclocked to 165 Hz, combined with 0.5ms MPRT and AMD FreeSyncTM Premium technology, to make sure no target is missed owing to latency or screen tearing. Product Specifications Brand: Lenovo Screen size: 23.8 Inches Display resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels Refresh rate: 165 Hz

Pros Cons Unrivalled motion clarity Only 1080p Ultra-low input lag Limited mainstream appeal Buttery smooth gameplay

10. LG Ultragear 34GN85B-B For those who need more monitor real estate, an ultrawide or curved ultrawide is the way to go. LG's UltraGear line of monitors offers excellent displays and performance for gaming, editing applications or managing complex projects. It has a 34-inch screen that is a great fit for most desks and boasts G-Sync compatibility. The Nano IPS panel produces stunning colours and offers a 1ms response time, while the refresh rate can be overclocked to 160 Hz. Additionally, its 3440x1440 QHD resolution enables it to handle intricate tasks easily. Product Specifications Brand: LG Screen size: 34 Inches Display resolution: G-SYNC Compatible 160 Hz O/C Refresh rate: 144 Hz

Pros Cons Excellent ultrawide Sometimes it creates noise Gaming friendly G-Sync support

Top 3 Features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung Ls27Am500Nwxxl Smart Monitor Wireless DeX to use mobile apps on the monitor Ultrawide view for gaming 27-inch smart monitor system LG 22Mp68Vq IPS Monitor HD monitor with 1920 x 1080 resolution Black stabiliser for dark gaming scenes Innovative design ASUS VA249HE Eye Care Monitor Ultra-high contrast Features HDMI port Better image quality Acer HA220Q LCD Monitor HD monitor with 2-watt speakers Multiple connectivity ports Flicker-free technology Zebronics Zeb-V19Hd Led Monitor 18.5 LED display Ultra-slim design HDMI & VGA design Lenovo C24-20 23.8 VA display panel Flicker-free display Excellent clarity HP M22f Monitor IPS screen LED display Attractive style Dell 24' (60.96 cm) FHD Monitor Adaptive-sync technology Ultrathin bezel design Superb screen clarity Lenovo Gaming G-Series Smart Artery software Height adjustment Excellent design LG Ultragear 34GN85B-B True nano IPS Wall mounted option Attractive design

Best overall product It is difficult to determine the best overall product as it depends on individual needs and preferences. When selecting the right computer monitor for your needs, there are a few key factors to consider such as size, resolution, connectivity options, and eye care technology. Different manufacturers offer some of the best screens so it's important to do research online and read reviews. Dell 24" (60.96 cm) FHD Monitor is our recommendation for the best overall product for those looking for PC monitors with great displays and a wide range of choices suitable for both professionals and gamers. Best value for money With a suggested retail price of just Rs. 12,447 Dell 24" (60.96 cm) FHD Monitor is an ideal option for those looking for a good PC monitor at an affordable price. The monitor offers features like Adaptive-sync technology, a Utrathin bezel design, and an LED edge light system, making it perfect for gaming, home, and office use. This computer screen is undoubtedly one of the best options out there when it comes to finding quality monitors for pc at budget-friendly prices. How to find the perfect computer monitor? A monitor is a good option whether you want to watch a movie, play games, study, or do some office work. It is simple to use, increases productivity, and enhances your whole experience. Several brands in India offer a variety of monitor displays for all price ranges. A good, dependable monitor typically costs between ₹5,000 and ₹50,000 or more. However, we can suggest some general factors you can consider when choosing a monitor: 1. Resolution: Consider the screen resolution, which is the number of pixels displayed on the screen. A higher resolution means a sharper and clearer picture. 2. Size: Choose a size that suits your needs and the size of your desk. Monitors come in various sizes, from small 21-inch monitors to large 34-inch ultrawide screens. 3. Panel type: There are three main types of monitor panels - TN, IPS, and OLED. IPS panels offer the best viewing angles and colour reproduction, while TN panels have fast response times for gaming. OLED panels provide the best overall picture quality. 4. Features: Look for features like adjustable height, built-in speakers, USB ports, and more, based on your specific needs. 5. Price: Finally, consider your budget and choose a monitor that fits your needs while also fitting your budget. It's also advisable to read reviews and compare specs and prices before purchasing to make sure you are getting the best value for your money.

Topics Computer Accessories