7 best AOC monitors under 15,000

A good monitor can enhance your gaming or watching streaming content experience manifold.

Dual monitors are very much in trend these days as they give you a better, enhanced gaming experience. You can easily have a video, music, or chat opened on the second screen while gaming. And a second monitor is essential for anyone who plans on live streaming — dual monitors allow you to chat and interact with viewers without interrupting your gameplay. AOC offers a variety of monitors at affordable costs if you have a limited budget. There are displays with thin designs, quick response times, and environmental friendliness. There are several options of AOC monitors on the market that differ in terms of their style, quality, performance, and price range. We've gathered a list of the Top 7 AOC Monitor Under RS. 15000 so that you can pick the one which best suits your needs, tastes, and budget by comparing them. Please be aware that we do not intend to disparage other brands or models with this list. Product List 1. AOC 24B2XH 60.45 cm (23.8") Ultra Slim Monitor You may consider this AOC borderless monitor- AOC 24B2XH 60.45 cm Ultra Slim Monitor. A 23.8" AOC full HD monitor IPS screen with wide viewing angles, true-to-life colours, and flexible connection is used in this 24B2XH AOC monitor from the B2 Series. It has a thin profile and a display with no borders on three sides allowing seamless multi-monitor configurations. Thanks to AOC's LowBlue and FlickerFree technology, you can say goodbye to eyestrain. Specifications: Screen Size: 23.8 Inches Display Resolution Maximum: 1920 x 1080 (Full HD) Refresh Rate: 75 Hz Response Time: Price: Rs. 13,999

Pros Cons Anti-Glare Screen, Blue Light Filter Some screen bleeding in the corners 3-sided borderless AOC monitor

2. AOC 22B2H 21.5" Ultra Slim Monitor Try the OC 22B2H 21.5" Ultra Slim AOC full HD monitor which has a contemporary style and clear Full HD pictures. VGA and HDMI connectivity combined with a stylish 3-sides frameless panel in the 22B2H makes it a borderless gaming monitor. Wide viewing angles, eye-soothing LowBlue, and FlickerFree technologies let you enjoy working or streaming. Specifications: Screen Size: 21.5 Inches Display Resolution Maximum: 1920 x 1080 (Full HD) Refresh Rate: 75 Hz Response Time: 8 ms Price: Rs. 12, 290

Pros Cons Flicker-free and anti-glare screen The stand of the monitor is very stiff Tilt adjustment, Value for money product

3. AOC 22E1Q 21.5" LCD Monitor The AOC 22E1Q 21.5" LCD Monitor is an excellent choice for an AOC gaming monitor. Wide viewing angles and high contrast are both features of the 24E1Q IPS screen. Comfort is increased by low blue light and flicker-free technology, built-in speakers, and its stylish stand with tilt adjustment. The monitor provides a good gaming experience and is rated to be a value for money product. Specifications: Screen Size: 21.5 Inches Display Resolution Maximum: 1920 x 1080 (Full HD) Refresh Rate: 60 Hz Response Time: 8 ms Price: Rs. 14, 590

Pros Cons Swivel Adjustment Price is quite high Frameless, Thin Bezel and Flicker-Free

4. AOC E2270SWHN 21.5" (54.61 Cm) LED The AOC E2270SWHN 21.5" (54.61 Cm) LED is a good AOC monitor with HDMI, which offers a streamlined design and intelligent performance. For home users, this 21.5-inch monitor offers good performance. With its low energy use and choices for tilt and wall mounting, it also helps them save money. The monitor provides a good gaming experience and is rated to be a value for money product. Specifications: Screen Size: 21.5 Inches Display Resolution Maximum: 1920 x 1080 (Full HD) Refresh Rate: 60 Hz Response Time: 5 ms Price: Rs. 13,490

Pros Cons Has 1 HDMI port and 1 VGA port A wall mount kit is not included in the package Perfect for home/office-based work

5. AOC E2070SWHN 19.5" HD 1600x900 Monitor ‎You may also opt for this AOC E2070SWHN 19.5" HD 1600x900 Monitor which is a very good purchase for general computing and entertainment like movies and videos. The AOC monitor price is also good compared to other brands in this category. However, the major issue is that Amazon firestick is not compatible, may be due to the monitor not being a full HD. This monitor is also not fit to be used as a gaming monitor. Specifications: Screen Size: 19.5 Inches Display Resolution Maximum: 1600 x 900 Refresh Rate: 60 Hz Response Time: 5 ms Price: Rs. 11,290

Pros Cons Highly affordable The display resolution is not that great Decent monitor for browsing internet and for normal use Smaller screen size

6. AOC e970swn 18.5-Inch LED-Lit Monitor The AOC e970swn 18.5-Inch LED-Lit Monitor is a good option when considering affordable AOC monitors. The tiltable widescreen variant has a stylish black texturized finish and a quick-responding TN panel with a 5 ms pixel response time for clear, blur-free images. The e970Swn offers great image quality at 1366 x 768 resolution. The 19-inch class monitor is EPEAT Silver and ENERGY STAR certified. The monitor is slim in design with extra narrow bezel and 20M: 1 contrast ratio. Specifications: Screen Size: 18.5 Inches Display Resolution Maximum: 1366 x 768 Refresh Rate: 60 Hz Response Time: 5 ms Price: Rs. 11,000

Pros Cons A fast-reacting TN panel, Price is reasonable Does not provide a good gaming experience The monitor is slim in design with extra narrow bezel Does not have HDMI port included

7. AOC E970SWHEN 18.5-inch HD LED Backlit Computer Monitor The AOC E970SWHEN 18.5-inch HD LED Backlit Computer Monitor shows images with a resolution of 1366x768 pixels and an ultra-high dynamic contrast ratio of 20,000,000:1 are darker and more detailed. Mercury (Hg) is harmful and causes hazardous environmental waste. The LED backlight panel doesn't contain Hg, in contrast to the CCFL backlight found in conventional displays. The standard TN 6-bit panel can display 0.5 million less colours than an FRC 8-bit panel. A standard 4CCFL monitor uses 50% more energy than an LED backlight panel. When the PC is in screen saving mode, the PC is off, and the user is not present, software allows the user to specify a low power configuration of the monitor. To save power usage, the user can select the time to turn the monitor off. Specifications: Screen Size: 18.5 Inches Display Resolution Maximum: 1366 x 768 Refresh Rate: 60 Hz Response Time: 5 ms Price: Rs. 9,990

Pros Cons Has a blue light filter Cannot be used for gaming Good power saving technology Environment friendly LED backlight panel

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 AOC 24B2XH 60.45 cm (23.8') Ultra Slim Monitor Anti-Glare Screen 3-sided borderless AOC monitor Blue Light Filter AOC 22B2H 21.5' Ultra Slim Monitor Flicker-free and anti-glare screen Tilt adjustment Value for money product AOC 22E1Q 21.5' LCD Monitor Swivel Adjustment Frameless Thin Bezel and Flicker-Free AOC E2270SWHN 21.5' (54.61 Cm) LED Has 1 HDMI port and 1 VGA port Perfect for home/office-based work A wall mount kit is not included in the package AOC E2070SWHN 19.5' HD 1600x900 Monitor Decent monitor for normal use Highly affordable Smaller screen size AOC e970swn 18.5-Inch LED-Lit Monitor A fast-reacting TN panel Price is reasonable The monitor is slim in design with extra narrow bezel AOC E970SWHEN 18.5-inch HD LED Backlit Computer Monitor Has a blue light filter Good power saving technology Environment friendly LED backlight panel

Best overall product Choosing the best item from this list of wonderful AOC monitors is a daunting task. But if forced to choose only one, we'd think AOC 24B2XH 60.45 cm Ultra Slim Monitor is deserving of the title. A 23.8" AOC full HD monitor IPS screen with wide viewing angles, true-to-life colours, and flexible connection is used in this 24B2XH AOC monitor from the B2 Series. This AOC borderless monitor has a thin profile and a display with no borders on three sides allowing seamless multi-monitor configurations. Thanks to AOC's LowBlue and FlickerFree technology, you can say goodbye to eyestrain. Best value for money With a suggested retail price of just Rs. 12,290, the AOC 22B2H 21.5" Ultra Slim AOC full HD monitor offers the best value for money. The AOC 22B2H 21.5" Ultra Slim AOC full HD monitor has a contemporary style and clear Full HD pictures. VGA and HDMI connectivity combined with a stylish 3-sides frameless panel in the 22B2H makes it a great borderless gaming monitor. Wide viewing angles, eye soothing LowBlue, and FlickerFree technologies let you enjoy working or streaming. How to find the perfect AOC monitor? AOC provides a range of options whether you're searching for a monitor that's appropriate for gaming, graphic design, or your home office. You can work comfortably by adjusting the height of several AOC monitors for an ergonomic seating position. The following inquiries are being made to better assist you: What will you do with the monitor? AOC produces a special gaming series of monitors with a quick response time and fast refresh rate. Similarly, there will be different monitors to utilise applications such as Adobe Premiere Pro, Photoshop, or InDesign. If you need the monitor for work, you'll want to work as comfortably as possible at school or at the office, therefore you should hunt for a suitable monitor for your home office or studies. How big of a screen should there be? AOC offers three different screen sizes- medium (24 inches), large (27 inches) and extra-large (34+ inches). The type of screen size you choose will depend on what you need the monitor for. Should the image be sharp? There are Full HD (1920x1080), Quad HD/QHD (2560x1440), and 4K (3840x2160) monitor options from AOC. The Full HD AOC monitors are appropriate for competitive gaming as well as office work and academic study. For graphic design and playing open world games, pick an AOC QHD monitor. Images are livelier and two times as sharp than on Full HD monitors. With the 4K monitors from AOC, you can begin using professional picture and video editing while gaming at the highest graphic settings. Because the resolution is 2 times more than QHD and 4 times greater than Full HD, you can expect to see detailed, vivid images.