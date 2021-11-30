Want to enhance your computer viewing experience? Opt for these monitors

With more and more people spending time with their many gadgets, it is only natural to expect the quality of these gadgets is the best. While laptops and smartphones take precedence over any other kind of gadget that we use, desktops remain in vogue.



For many professionals such as those involved in design for instance, working on desktops with large monitors is almost essential. For gaming enthusiasts as well, the excitement can be of a different level playing on large monitors. Even if you are a home user, watching multimedia content on such a monitor is quite a different experience in itself.



If you are planning on investing in one, Amazon has many interesting offers you may want to consider. Here's a list.

1) Samsung 59.8 cm (23.5 inch) Curved LED Backlit Computer Monitor

B01GFPGHSM

If immersive experience is the idea, then this monitor is the answer. With its wide viewing angle (178 degree horizontal and 178 degree vertical) and curvature of 1800 R, this is wonderful option for multimedia viewing. This monitor comes in another variant - 27 inches screen size.

Some features:

Screen display size: ‎23.6 inches

Resolution: ‎1920x1080

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Response time: 4 ms



MRP: ₹14,798.00

Price: ₹12,197.00



2) Dell E2420HS 24 Inch



B084N8B9XB

This monitor from Dell comes with an adjustable stand. You can raise it or tilt the display for improved comfort and ergonomics. Its new integrated speakers help the user to cut out all other sounds and focus on the sounds emerging from the monitor.



Some features:

Screen display size: ‎23.8 inches

Resolution: ‎1920 x 1080

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Special features: Anti-glare coating, wall mountable, tilt adjustment, flicker-free, built-in speakers



Price: ₹11,754.00



3) Acer Aopen 21.5 inch



B07QPTQLFY

This monitor from Acer is currently available in three screen sizes - 21.5 inch, 18.5 inch and 19.5 inch. This monitor has a glossy screen with a blue light filter. It can mounted on the wall and is flicker free.



Some features:

Refresh rate: ‎60 Hz

Screen display size: ‎21.5 inches

Response time: ‎5 milliseconds

Display technology: ‎LCD

Resolution: ‎1920 x 1080 pixels



MRP: ₹12,650.00

Price: ₹8,999.00



4) Acer B227Q 21.5 Inch

B098SQV46X

This monitor comes in three screen sizes, namely 21.5, 23.8 and 27 inches, of which, the 23.8 is currently not available. This monitor is a good option both for education and business users. This device comes with built-in full HD adjustable webcam with Windows Hello certification.

Some features:

Screen display size: ‎21.5 inches

Refresh rate: 75 Hz

Response time: ‎4 milliseconds

Resolution: ‎FHD 1080p

Viewing angle: ‎178 degrees

Resolution: ‎1920 x 1080 pixels



MRP: ₹22,500.00

Price: ₹10,999.00



At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

