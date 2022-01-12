Managing storage on smartphones now easy with OTG pen drives. See top picks

Given our increasing phone usage and vast number of files, photos and videos that we store on one's smartphone, it can get cumbersome to store all of it in one device. No matter how much memory storage capacity our smartphones have, it has become almost immaterial with heavy data need in your phones. Therefore, one quick fix to this problem is the use of OTG pen drives which allow for easy transfer of files and documents. It is super easy to use and carry. It allows for easy and fast transmission of data and helps keep one's file secure and safe. It is compatible with android phones and certain version of Windows. An effective and handy way of storing data, OTG pen drives are a great tool to make space in your regular and everyday use devices and gadgets.To help make selection easier for you, we have shortlisted some of the OTG pen drives for you. They have great memory storage capacity and some of them also come with warranty for a limited amount of time. Keen to check out our top picks, then scroll down without much ado. 1. Strontium Nitro SR16GBBOTG2Z 16GB USB OTG Pen Drive

You can now transfer data from your OTG-compatible devices without a cable to this pen drive. It has a storage capacity of 16 GB, has a read speed of up to 100 mbps and write speed of up to 20 mbps. It comes with a warranty of up to five years and supports micro-B USB and standard USB 3.0 dual connectors. 2. IAMBOT Credit Card Type Pen Drive USB Flash Drive High Speed OTG Pendrive

With the help of this pen drive, it is possible to transfer a movie in a time of 30 seconds. It has a read speed of up to 150 mbps, a memory storage capacity of 64 GB and is compatible with operating systems such as Windows 2000/XP and Vista, Windows 7, 8, 10 and MAC 10.3 and above. It has a minimum read speed of 14mbps and write speed of 4mbps. Also, it comes with five years' replacement warranty for chip. It is compatible with both USB 2.0 and 3.0 ports and is also temperature-proof, shock-proof and vibration-proof.3. SanDisk Ultra Dual 64GB USB 3.0 OTG Pen Drive

It has a retractable design and comes with dual micro-USB and USB 3.0 connectors. With its high-speed USB 3.0 performance you can now transfer file from drive to computer @130mbps. It has a read speed of up to 150 mbps. Also, it is compatible with micro USB type 'B' android-based smartphones and tablets and with Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Mac OS X v10.9+ and higher. It has a memory storage capacity of up to 64 GB. 4. CHENNAI Scientific INC Ultra Dual USB 3.0 OTG Pen Drive

It is rewritable, removable and much smaller than optical disc. It boasts of a storage capacity of 128 GB. It is super easy to use and allows for fast transfer of files from devices to and from the devices. It is compact in size and portable.At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

