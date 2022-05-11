Summary:
We all like to introduce a new smartphone in place of the old one every once in a while. However, it is not an easy task to round in on one device in view of plenty options available online. If you're someone who discards or resale their mobile phone every one or two year, then perhaps you should invest in a device that comes under the price tag of ₹20,000. Devices that are available under this price point come with a host of powerful features and are budget-friendly too, relatively. In this segment, there is a high competition, with each smartphone brand trying to outdo another. Hence, you will always find many brands rolling out new features in their devices every now and then. Established players like Redmi, Smartphone, OnePlus and more have some really cool options to offer under ₹20,000. You can expect decent RAM and internal memory storage capacity, fast processors, amazing display and great battery life in these phones.
To help you with options, we have rounded up some mobile phones in our list below. To read about their features in detail, scroll down.
|Smartphones
|Price in India
|Redmi Note 10S
|₹13,999.00
|OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
|₹19,999.00
|Lava Agni 5G
|₹17,990.00
|Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
|₹17,999.00
Redmi Note 10S
This Redmi smartphone comes with stunning specifications. It has a sleek and lightweight body and is available in five different colours. It promises fast speed, thanks to its 6 GB RAM, and boasts of an internal storage capacity of 64 GB.
Other features:
1) Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP rear camera | 13 MP front camera
2) Display: 6.43 inches FHD | 1080x2400 AMOLED Dot display | 20:9 aspect ratio
3) Processor: MediaTek Helio G95 Octa-core | 12nm process | Up to 2.05GHz clock speed
4) Battery: 5000 mAh large battery with 33W fast charger in-box
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
This coveted OnePlus 5G smartphone provides exemplary user experience. It is available in two RAM variants - 6 GB RAM and 8 GB RAM. With an internal storage capacity of 128 GB, you can store huge amount of data on this device. Besides, it runs on Oxygen OS based on Android 12.
Other features:
1) Camera: 64 MP main camera with EIS | 2MP depth lens and 2MP macro lens | Selfie camera: 16MP Sony IMX471
2) Display: 6.59 inches display screen | 120 Hz refresh rate | 2412 x 1080 pixel resolution | 402ppi | Aspect Ratio: 20:9
3) Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G
4) Battery: 000 mAh with 33W SuperVOOC
Lava Agni 5G
This 5G Lava smartphone will make you future ready. Available in a fiery blue colour, this smartphone has both attractive design and features. It is sturdy and at the same time lightweight too.
Other features:
1) Camera: 64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP rear camera
2) Display: 6.78 inch display screen
3) Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G Processor
4) Battery: 5000 mAh battery with 30 W Super-fast charging
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
This Samsung galaxy smartphone is available in two striking colours - sky blue and slate black. It comes in two RAM variants - 6 GB RAM and 8 GB RAM. Besides, it runs on Android v11.0, One UI 3.1 operating system and is equipped with knox security features.
Other features:
1) Camera: 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP rear camera | 13 MP front camera
2) Display: 6.5 inches TFT - Infinity V-cut display | 720 X 1600 HD+ pixels resolution
3) Processor: MediaTek | Dimensity 720 Octa Core 2GHz Processor
4) Battery: 5000 mAh battery
