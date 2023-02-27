Neckband earphones under 1,000: Our top 5 picks

Summary:
Neckband earphones are convenient in a number of ways. These earphones have a unique design that sits on your neck while the earbuds go in your ear. Some people think that neckband earphones are more reliable than TWS earphones because they have a better design, and the risk of them falling off your ears is less. Most neckbands are also lightweight, so you can carry them without feeling that they are there. This comfort and convenient usage is the reason why numerous brands have come out with their own product.
To help you avoid the chaos of choosing a neckband earphone for you, we have created a list of the top 5 products that you can buy from Snapdeal. These options have multiple features, and pocket friendly. You can buy one and see if you feel the same comfort.
1. TUNE AUDIO SECRET
The Tune Audio Secret neckband earphones come with 16 hours of playback time on a single charge. It can last you an entire day, even if you are a heavy listener of music or audio. It comes with a IPX5 rating that makes it sweat proof and splash proof. This way you can take it out for running and working out without worrying about the sweat or water ruining your earphones. The Active Noise Cancellation helps in keeping the outside sound away and ensure a smooth listening experience.
Specifications:
Brand: Tune Audio
Playback time: 16 hours
Bluetooth: 5.1
Special features: IPX5 splash and sweat resistant, fast charging
|Pros
|Cons
|Active Noise Cancellation
|Bass can be better
|Good audio output
|Playback time low
Neckband earphones are convenient as they sit on your neck all day providing ease of usage. They are also better than TWS earphones as the risk of them falling off is lesser.
Yes, you can buy neckband earphones online as there are multiple discounts and offers available on multiple platforms. You can also go through the reviews and rating for the earphone you like before choosing them.
Yes, drivers are important in neckband earphones as better drivers mean better audio output. The drivers optimize the sound and gives you the best listening experience.