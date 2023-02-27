Neckband earphones under 1,000: Our top 5 picks

Neckband earphones are convenient in a number of ways. These earphones have a unique design that sits on your neck while the earbuds go in your ear. Some people think that neckband earphones are more reliable than TWS earphones because they have a better design, and the risk of them falling off your ears is less. Most neckbands are also lightweight, so you can carry them without feeling that they are there. This comfort and convenient usage is the reason why numerous brands have come out with their own product.

To help you avoid the chaos of choosing a neckband earphone for you, we have created a list of the top 5 products that you can buy from Snapdeal. These options have multiple features, and pocket friendly. You can buy one and see if you feel the same comfort.

1. TUNE AUDIO SECRET

The Tune Audio Secret neckband earphones come with 16 hours of playback time on a single charge. It can last you an entire day, even if you are a heavy listener of music or audio. It comes with a IPX5 rating that makes it sweat proof and splash proof. This way you can take it out for running and working out without worrying about the sweat or water ruining your earphones. The Active Noise Cancellation helps in keeping the outside sound away and ensure a smooth listening experience.

Specifications:

Brand: Tune Audio

Playback time: 16 hours

Bluetooth: 5.1

Special features: IPX5 splash and sweat resistant, fast charging