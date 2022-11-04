Don’t miss these best neckband earphones of 2022

Best neckband earphones

Wireless earphones have become popular over the past few years as smartphone manufacturers are removing 3.5mm headphone jacks. Neckbands are a special category of wireless earphones having a large customer base. Neckbands are especially useful in activities where user movement is high, like in a gym, while doing yoga, travelling, or during the daily commute. They are safer to use as there is no risk of falling and losing them as they rest on the neck. Here is a list of wireless neckbands that are best in the segment by comparing the audio quality, build quality, product rating, and price that might help you decide while buying a neckband. Best neckband earphones for you 1. Bose Soundsport Sweatproof Wireless Earphones Bose is an industry leader in the audio segment. It provides one of the finest devices and hearing experiences. One such device is the Bose Soundsport Wireless Earphones. It provides an immersive audio experience with a balanced tone at any volume, as it is equipped with Bose Active EQ technology. Bose has specially designed StayHear+ tips that provide the utmost comfort and stability no matter how hard you exercise or work out. Specifications: Driver size: Not available

Battery life: Six hours

Bluetooth version: 4.1

Charging socket: micro-USB

Weight: 23g

Pros Cons Bose Active EQ technology no aptX support Bose Connect app for finding the misplaced neckband Low battery backup Fast charging of 15 minutes for an hour of playtime Stay Hear+ tips

2. Sony WI-C400 WI-C400 is a premium product launched by Sony. WI-C400 provides balanced and fantastic sound quality specially tuned by Sony. WI-C400 delivers powerful bass with the help of 9mm neodymium drivers. WI-C400 has a great battery backup of up to 20 hours with a charging time of 4.5 hours. Specifications: Driver size: 9mm neodymium drivers

Battery life: 20 hours

Bluetooth version: 4.2

Charging socket: micro-USB

Weight: 35g

Pros Cons WI-C400 is a premium product Latency is high NFC pairing Noise Isolation is not perfect Hands-free calling with HD voice Vibration alert for incoming calls

3. Sony WI-XB400 Extra Bass Sony WI-XB400 Extra Bass is a new product. Sony is an industry leader and provides the best sound quality. WI-XB400 Extra Bass has 12mm, neodymium drivers, providing the best dynamic range and even greater bass. Specifications: Driver size: 12mm neodymium drivers

Battery life: 15 Hours

Bluetooth version: 5.0

Charging socket: USB-C

Weight: 21g

Pros Cons 12mm neodymium drivers Not rated for waterproofing Hands-free calling with HD voice Fast charging of 10 minutes for an hour of playtime Google Assistant support

4. Samsung Level U2 Level U2 is one of the best neckbands launched by Samsung. It has premium sound quality, as expected from Samsung. It supports HD audio transmission over Bluetooth. It also has a 12mm driver unit, delivering rich, balanced sound and strong bass. Samsung Level U2 also has a big battery backup of up to 18 hours. Specifications: Driver size: 12mm

Battery life: 18 Hours

Bluetooth version: 5.0

Charging socket: USB-C

Weight: 41.5g

Pros Cons HD audio transmission No fast charging support 12mm driver unit Vibrator for call alert Low latency transmission

5. OnePlus Bullets Z2 OnePlus Bullets Z2 is a flagship neckband offered by the OnePlus brand.The audio quality of Bullets Z2 is immersive with a titanium-coated dome of the speaker. It delivers deep bass as the Bullets Z2 has 12.4mm drivers. Bullets Z2 supports USB-C quick charge feature that provides backup for up to 20 hours on a ten-minute charge. It has a big battery backup of up to 30 hours. Specifications: Driver size: 12.4mm

Battery life: 30 Hours

Bluetooth version: v5.0

Charging socket: USB-C

Weight: 26g

Pros Cons AI noise cancellation No inline remote and microphone Long battery backup Fast charging of ten minutes for 20 hours of playtime Titanium-coated dome of the speaker

6. boAt Rockerz 330 ANC Rockerz 330 ANC is a flagship neckband launched by boAt. It is loaded with premium features and is the only neckband with DIRAC Opteo support. It also supports ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), reducing background noise up to 25dB. It also got ENx(Environmental Noise Cancellation) for calling. Specifications: Driver size: 10mm

Battery Life: 24 Hours

Bluetooth version: 5.2

Charging socket: USB-C

Weight: 35g

Pros Cons DIRAC Opteo support no aptX support ANC technology Fast charging of 10 minutes for 5 hours of playtime ENx technology

7. boAt Rockerz 245 Pro Rockerz 245 Pro is a newly-launched neckband by boAt. The boAt Rockerz 245 Pro has 10mm, audio drivers, delivering deep bass, and you can feel it while playing music. Rockerz 245 Pro has a dedicated Beast Mode for gaming with the lowest latency up to 40ms. It also has ENx technology for calls. Specifications: Driver size:10mm

Battery life: 20 Hours

Bluetooth version: 5.3

Charging socket: USB-C

Weight: 50g

Pros Cons Beast mode It could have been lightweight IPX4 rating No support for ANC Fast charging of ten minutes for ten hours of playtime ENx technology

8. Sony WI-C310 WI-C310 is a budget product launched by Sony. Sony is one of the best audio electronics equipment manufacturers; hence there is no need to think about sound quality. WI-C310 has 9mm neodymium drivers, which provide an excellent dynamic range and great bass. Hence you can get louder, clearer, and more balanced audio output. Specifications: Driver size: 9mm neodymium drivers

Battery life: 15 Hours

Bluetooth version: 5.0

Charging socket: USB-C

Weight: 15g

Pros Cons 9mm neodymium drivers Not rated for waterproofing Hands-free calling with HD voice Fast charging of ten minutes for an hour of playtime Google Assistant support

9. Oppo Enco M32 Enco M32 is a feature-loaded neckband launched by Oppo. The audio quality of Enco M32 is undoubtedly good as it has 10mm drivers and a TPU+PET composite titanium-plated diaphragm, which delivers a loud, balanced and clear sound along with great bass. Specifications: Driver size: 10mm

Battery life: 28 Hours

Bluetooth version: 5.0

Charging socket: USB-C

Weight: 27g

Pros Cons TPU+PET composite titanium-plated diaphragm No support for LDAC Long battery backup Fast charging of ten minutes for 20 hours of playtime IP55 rating

10. Sennheiser CX 120BT CX 120BT is one of the well-known products of the Sennheiser brand.CX 120BT was launched quite some time ago, compared to other products on the list, but you can consider this option due to its audio quality and performance. CX 120BT delivers detailed and balanced sound due to SBC and aptX codec compatibility. It also has aptX Low Latency that keeps audio in perfect sync with the video. Specifications: Driver size: Not available

Battery life: 6 Hours

Bluetooth version: 4.1

Charging socket: micro-USB

Weight: 14g

Pros Cons SBC and aptX codec compatibility Low battery backup Multi-pairing Lightweight design Low Latency

Three best features of neckband earphones

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Bose Soundsport Bose Active EQ technology Bose Connect app for finding the misplaced neckband StayHear+ tips Sony WI-C400 NFC pairing Hands-free calling with HD voice 9mm neodymium drivers Sony WI-XB400 12mm neodymium drivers Hands-free calling with HD voice Fast charging for 10 minutes for 60 minutes of playtime Samsung Level U2 HD audio transmission 12mm driver unit Vibrator for call alert OnePlus Bullets Z2 AI noise cancellation Long battery backup Titanium-coated dome of the speaker Boat Rockerz 330 ANC DIRAC Opteo support ANC technology ENx technology Boat Rockerz 245 Pro Beast mode ENx technology IPX4 rating Sony WI-C310 9mm neodymium drivers Hands-free calling with HD voice Fast charging for 10 minutes for 60 minutes of playtime Oppo Enco M32 TPU+PET composite titanium-plated diaphragm Long battery backup IP55 rating Sennheiser CX 120BT SBC and aptX codec compatibility Multi-pairing Low latency

Best value for money product Boat Rockerz 330 ANC is the best value-for-money product on this list. Rockerz 330 ANC has a good ANC of up to 25db, along with one of the largest battery backups of 24 hours on a single charge. It is the only neckband with DIRAC Opteo support. It also has ENx technology for calling along with voice assistant support.It also supports fast charging and has an IPX4 rating giving it the best value at this price. Best overall product Bose Soundsport is the best overall product on this list because of the features that no other company offers. Soundsport comes with Bose Active EQ technology for balanced music at any volume. It has a battery backup of six hours of playtime on a single charge. It has fast charging that allows 60-minute-long playtime on just a 15-minute charge. It has StayHear+ tips for comfort and stability. It also comes with Bose Connect app for finding the misplaced neckband. How to find the perfect wireless earphones? Here are a few points to check while choosing the best wireless earphones: Sound quality is the most important factor. Does the product have adequate battery backup? Does the product have fast-pairing support or NFC? Does the product support fast charging? These points may vary with the price range and person-to-person, but check out a few different products in the same price range before buying. Product price list

S.no Product Price 1. Bose Soundsport ₹ 9,999 2. Sony WI-C400 ₹ 4,290 3. Sony WI-XB400 ₹ 2,990 4. Samsung Level U2 ₹ 2,899 5. OnePlus Bullets Z2 ₹ 1,999 6. Boat Rockerz 330 ANC ₹ 1,799 7. Boat Rockerz 245 Pro ₹ 1,199 8. Sony WI-C310 ₹ 2,099 9. Oppo Enco M32 ₹ 1,799 10. Sennheiser CX 120BT ₹ 1,570