Thursday, Jul 21, 2022
Best wireless earphones: The ultimate buyer’s guide

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Jul 21, 2022 18:58 IST
Summary:

Are you looking for the best pair of wireless earphones money can buy? Here are our top 10 picks.

product info
Earphones make listening to music an intimate affair.

Apple made wireless earphones mainstream with the Airpods. A few years later, they are the norm rather than a nice-to-have.

With everyone and their moms starting a D2C company importing wireless earphones, slapping their own branding on them, and selling a ton of them, good wireless earphones are hard to come by. Some people may find it difficult or even overwhelming to choose from the numerous wireless audio peripheral options on the market. While not everyone is not an audiophile, everyone appreciates a good listening experience, and that's precisely why we bring you this list of the best pairs of wireless earphones in 2022.

Can’t wait to find out our picks? Scroll down and take a look.

Our Pick of Best Wireless Earphones

This will be the ultimate buyer's guide if you are on the market for a pair of wireless earphones. We've covered everything you need to know about each watch, including its key specifications and pros and cons.

1. New Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case

The Apple Airpods pro are undoubtedly one of the best pairs of consumer-grade wireless earphones you can buy. The Airpods pro offer an immersive experience with amazing noise-cancellation. If you’re an iPhone user, they are the perfect choice for you. The incredible design, in-ear fit, and improved bass performance over the regular Airpods make it the perfect set of wireless earphones.

  • Active Noise Cancellation
  • Transparency Mode
  • Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking
  • Dual beam-forming microphones, inward-facing microphones, optical sensors, motion-detecting accelerometer, force sensor
  • Weight: 45.6g
  • Battery: 24 Hours with the MagSafe charging case
ProsCons
Excellent noise cancellationNo Companion app on Android
Great battery lifePrimarily geared towards IOS users
Ergonomic design that suits most people wellExpensive
Wireless charging 
cellpic
New Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case
Buy now

2. Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Superficially, they seem identical to the first generation Airpods. The in-ear fit is amazing, with no discomfort despite hours of continuous use. Along with the addition of a wireless charging case, Apple also introduced the H1 audio chip which seemed to improve connectivity and battery life dramatically.

  • Apple H1 headphone chip
  • Outstanding connectivity with IOS devices
  • Dual beam-forming microphones, optical sensors, motion-detecting accelerometer, speech-detecting accelerometer
  • Weight: 38.2g
  • Battery: 24 Hours with the charging case
ProsCons
Great audio qualityNo companion app on Android
Hands-free SiriLacks noise cancellation
Strongly geared towards iPhone usersStill not waterproof design
 Awesome battery life
cellpic
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
22% off
10,999 14,100
Buy now

3. Boult Audio AirBass X1 Buds TWS

The Boult audio AirBass X1 buds are an amazing set of wireless earphones. With 6 hours of playback on a single charge along with the ability to get 100 minutes of playback with a quick 15-minute charge, the AirBass X1 does get the basics right. The earbuds also support dictating tasks to Google assistant.

  • Environmental noise cancellation
  • 6 hours of playback per charge
  • Auto pairing
  • Support for touch controls and voice assistant
  • Weight: 70g
  • Battery: 24 Hours with the charging case
 ProsCons
 The best sound quality in its classCan be uncomfortable to wear
 Good build quality with solid and thick wiresMuffled-up bass
 Microphone quality 
Design choices 
cellpic
Boult Audio AirBass X1 Buds TWS, 24H Playtime with Quad Mic ENC, Fast Charging Type-C, IPX5 Water Resistant, Touch Controls and Voice Assistant Bluetooth Truly Wireless In Ear Earbuds with Mic (Black)
73% off
1,899 6,999
Buy now

4. Oneplus Nord Bluetooth Truly Wireless in-Ear Earbuds

The Oneplus Nord earbuds have a rather contemporary design that is lightweight and hence, extremely comfortable to wear. The build quality is shockingly good. They even have support Oneplus phones natively much like the Airpods with Apple, making the pairing and usage experience pretty similar.

  • Ultra-fast charging with 5 hours of power in 10 minutes
  • Support for sound master equalizers
  • Large, 12.4mm dynamic drivers
  • 4-mic design, AI noise reduction for calls
  • Weight: 70g
  • Battery: 30 Hours with the charging case
ProsCons
Great battery lifeConnectivity issues
Rapid charging speedsLacks active noise cancellation
IP 55 ratingUser experience requires fine-tuning for non-Oneplus devices
Support for Dolby Atmos 
cellpic
OnePlus Nord Buds |True Wireless Earbuds| 12.4mm Titanium Drivers | Playback:Up to 30hr case | 4-Mic Design + AI Noise Cancellation| IP55 Rating |Fast Charging: 10min for 5hr Playback (Black Slate)||
13% off
2,599 2,999
Buy now

5. Sennheiser CX 120BT Wireless Bluetooth in-Ear Neckband Headphone with Mic (Black)

Sennheiser has included the support for codecs like aptX, and aptX low latency that can help improve your media consumption experience. They are great for someone looking for a pair of neckband earphones but given the old design, it is highly recommended to go with a pair of truly-wireless earphones.

  • High-quality audio with upport for aptX, aptX low latency, and SBC codecs
  • 6 hours of battery life
  • Three-button remote for controls
  • Weight: 14g
  • Battery: 6 Hours
ProsCons
Amazing sound qualityDated design
Ergonomic designShort battery life
Lightweight design, comfortable to wearLacks support for voice assistants
 Not waterproof
cellpic
Sennheiser CX 120BT Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Neckband Headphone with Mic (Black)
63% off
1,290 3,490
Buy now

6. boAt Airdopes 141

The Airdopes 141 offer an excellent build quality given their price point. They offer a clear and distortion-free audio experience which also helps when making calls. The touch controls work great and help deliver a superior user experience.

  • Beast mode for real-time audio and low-latency experience
  • EnX environmental noise cancellation
  • ASAP charging that can provide 75 minutes of power with a quick, 5-minute charging session
  • IPX4 Rated
  • Weight: 60g
  • Battery: 42 Hours with the charging case
ProsCons
Value for moneyBuild quality
Great battery backupLacks support for volume control
8mm drivers incorporated into a lightweight, ergonomic designIPX4 is an old standard at this point.
ASAP chargingBass quality
cellpic
boAt Airdopes 141 True Wireless Earbuds with 42H Playtime, Beast™ Mode(Low Latency Upto 80ms) for Gaming, ENx™ Tech, ASAP™ Charge, IWP™, IPX4 Water Resistance, Smooth Touch Controls(Bold Black)
67% off
1,499 4,490
Buy now

7. Oneplus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in-Ear Earphones

What makes the Bullets Z2 truly standout is their ability to deliver 20 hours of playback with a short, 10-minute charge. They also utilise features like AI-based call noise cancellation. The ergonomic design makes them suitable for listening for extended periods of time.

  • Large, 12.4mm bass drivers for an immersive audio experience
  • Quick charge delivers 30 hours of listening time with a short, 10-minute charge
  • Anti-distortion audio technology
  • IP55 rating
  • Weight: 27g
  • Battery: 30 Hours
ProsCons
Ergonomic design, comfortable in the earsLacks a companion app
Punchy bassLacks support for LDAC and aptX audio codecs
IP55 ratingLacks support for dual-device pairing
Quick charge 
cellpic
Oneplus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones with Mic, Bombastic Bass - 12.4 Mm Drivers, 10 Mins Charge - 20 Hrs Music, 30 Hrs Battery Life, Launched in April 2022 (Magico Black)
22% off
1,799 2,299
Buy now

8. boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ Upto 40 Hours Playback

The Rockerz 255 Pro+ aims to please with its 40-hour battery life. The IPX7-rated phone also has large, 10mm drivers to deliver a truly engaging experience.

  • Massive 40-hour battery backup
  • ASAP charge allows you to gain 10 hours of battery life in 10 minutes of charging
  • Powerful 10mm drivers for an engaging experience
  • IPX7 Rated
  • Weight: 30g
  • Battery: 42 Hours with the charging case

ProsCons
Good build qualityDated design
Excellent battery life, ASAP chargingTreble breaks up at high volume
IPX7 ratedConnectivity issues
Punchy bass 
cellpic
boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ Bluetooth in Ear Earphones with Upto 40 Hours Playback, ASAP™ Charge, IPX7, Dual Pairing and Bluetooth v5.0(Active Black)
60% off
1,599 3,990
Buy now

9. Jbl New Tune 130Nc TWS Active Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Truly Wireless in-Ear Earbuds

The Tune 130Nc earbuds pack in support for active noise cancellation. You can even personalise them to your taste with the help of the companion app. They also support Google assistant and Alexa while packing a great battery backup.

  • Active noise cancellation
  • 40-hour battery backup
  • Personalise your music according to your taste with a proprietary My JBL Headphones app
  • 4-microphone setup for perfect call quality
  • Built-in support for Google Assistant and Alexa
  • IPX4 Rated
  • Weight: 52g
  • Battery: 40 Hours with the charging case
ProsCons
Great battery backupLacks support for wireless charging
Proprietary app that allows you to customise EQ and touch controlsLacks support for in-ear detection
Good Build quality and comfortable to wearANC misses the point at times.
Decent active noise cancellation 
cellpic
New JBL Tune 130NC TWS | Active Noise Cancellation Earbuds (Upto 40dB) | JBL APP - Adjust EQ for Extra Bass | Massive 40Hrs Playtime | Legendary JBL Sound | 4Mics for Clear Calls | BT 5.2 (Black)
29% off
4,999 6,999
Buy now

10. Realme Buds Q2 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in-Ear Earbuds

Realme took an entirely different approach than their sister brand Oneplus when it comes to the design of the earphones. The earphones also offer support for active noise cancellation. The pair also features a super low latency for an enhanced experience with the gaming mode.

  • Active Noise Cancellation for curating an immersive experience
  • Fast charging provides 3 hours of battery life with a 10-minute charge.
  • 88mm Super Low Latency Gaming mode
  • IPX5 Rated
  • Weight: 60g
  • Battery: 28 Hours with the charging case
ProsCons
Support for Active and environmental noise cancellationMediocre audio quality
Support for Bluetooth 5.2ANC feels like a gimmick at times
IPX5 ratedMediocre build quality
Great battery backupFunky shape leads to the earphones falling out of your ears
cellpic
realme Buds Q2 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic (Active Black)
34% off
2,299 3,499
Buy now

Price of wireless earbuds at a glance:

 ProductPrice 
 New Apple AirPods Pro21,400.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)11,490.
 Boult Audio AirBass X1 Buds1,799
 Oneplus Nord Bluetooth Truly Wireless in-Ear Earbuds2,799
 Sennheiser CX 120BT Wireless1,290
boAt Airdopes 1411,399 
 Oneplus Bullets Z21,999
 boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+1,599
 Jbl New Tune 130Nc4,699
 Realme Buds Q21,998 

Best Budget - Oneplus Nord Bluetooth Truly Wireless in-Ear Earbuds

The Oneplus Nord truly wireless in-ear earbuds were launched as a cheaper alternative to their Z line. The Nord TWS delivers on the promise by curating a great audio experience for the user.

Best Overall - New Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case

The Apple Airpods Pro has explosive playback capabilities, even if we put the beautiful, ergonomic design aside. They sound a lot better than the regular Airpods. If you're an iPhone user, the connectivity experience is simply unmatched. Combined with a MagSafe wireless charging case that is so much more convenient, the Airpods Pro has merely the best value proposition out of any TWS on the market.

How to find the perfect pair of wireless earphones for you?

Here are some of the things you must consider before buying a pair of truly wireless earphones for yourself:

Audio Codecs:

They are not just random strings of alphabets.

The audio codecs used by a pair of wireless earphones can be a game-changer in terms of audio quality. The cheaper earphones on the market do not support codecs like aptX, aptX HD, and LDAC that offer lower latency and higher bitrates.

Battery Life and Charging Case

Companies love to float huge numbers for battery backups just for marketing. They do not specify the conditions required to achieve such results. It is important to look beyond the marketing numbers and focus on real-world performance. Features like fast charging are incredibly underrated.

Pricing

The price points can be confusing. Entry-level earphone makers claim they simply cannot fulfil given that they cost less than a sound Bluetooth chip. Always take claims with a grain of salt and trust unbiased reviews more than marketing numbers.

FAQs

We know you may have questions about choosing a good pair of wireless earphones, so we've listed below the most frequently asked questions that float around a buyer’s head right here for you:

1. Which is the best pair of wireless earphones?

The Apple Airpods Pro are undoubtedly the best pair of wireless earphones money can buy. They work well for most users, and the active noise cancellation does a great job of cancelling out any background noise. If you are okay with splurging a little, do try them out.

2. Do Airpods work with Android phones?

Airpods can easily connect to any Android phone using Bluetooth. But given Apple’s walled-garden ideology, it is extremely hard to configure and customise Airpods when using an Android phone. In fact, you will need to connect them to an iPhone just to update their firmware

3. Do I need active noise cancellation?

Using earphones with a noise cancellation solution makes much sense if you want an immersive experience. ANC works by sending out electrical signals to cancel out the noise effectively.

4. Can I use voice commands on my wireless earphones?

Most pairs of wireless earphones support Siri or Google Assistant and Alexa, making it incredibly easy to control your earphones with voice.

5. Are wireless earphones better than wired earphones?

It is not exactly a secret that audio quality takes a hit using a wireless solution, but for most people, the convenience is worth the trade-off. Most people cannot tell the difference anyway. But it is a choice for you to make.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

