Best wireless earphones: The ultimate buyer’s guide

With everyone and their moms starting a D2C company importing wireless earphones, slapping their own branding on them, and selling a ton of them, good wireless earphones are hard to come by. Some people may find it difficult or even overwhelming to choose from the numerous wireless audio peripheral options on the market. While not everyone is not an audiophile, everyone appreciates a good listening experience, and that's precisely why we bring you this list of the best pairs of wireless earphones in 2022. Can’t wait to find out our picks? Scroll down and take a look. Our Pick of Best Wireless Earphones This will be the ultimate buyer's guide if you are on the market for a pair of wireless earphones. We've covered everything you need to know about each watch, including its key specifications and pros and cons. 1. New Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case The Apple Airpods pro are undoubtedly one of the best pairs of consumer-grade wireless earphones you can buy. The Airpods pro offer an immersive experience with amazing noise-cancellation. If you’re an iPhone user, they are the perfect choice for you. The incredible design, in-ear fit, and improved bass performance over the regular Airpods make it the perfect set of wireless earphones. Active Noise Cancellation

Transparency Mode

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking

Dual beam-forming microphones, inward-facing microphones, optical sensors, motion-detecting accelerometer, force sensor

Weight: 45.6g

Battery: 24 Hours with the MagSafe charging case

Pros Cons Excellent noise cancellation No Companion app on Android Great battery life Primarily geared towards IOS users Ergonomic design that suits most people well Expensive Wireless charging

2. Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Superficially, they seem identical to the first generation Airpods. The in-ear fit is amazing, with no discomfort despite hours of continuous use. Along with the addition of a wireless charging case, Apple also introduced the H1 audio chip which seemed to improve connectivity and battery life dramatically. Apple H1 headphone chip

Outstanding connectivity with IOS devices

Dual beam-forming microphones, optical sensors, motion-detecting accelerometer, speech-detecting accelerometer

Weight: 38.2g

Battery: 24 Hours with the charging case

Pros Cons Great audio quality No companion app on Android Hands-free Siri Lacks noise cancellation Strongly geared towards iPhone users Still not waterproof design Awesome battery life

3. Boult Audio AirBass X1 Buds TWS The Boult audio AirBass X1 buds are an amazing set of wireless earphones. With 6 hours of playback on a single charge along with the ability to get 100 minutes of playback with a quick 15-minute charge, the AirBass X1 does get the basics right. The earbuds also support dictating tasks to Google assistant. Environmental noise cancellation

6 hours of playback per charge

Auto pairing

Support for touch controls and voice assistant

Weight: 70g

Battery: 24 Hours with the charging case

Pros Cons The best sound quality in its class Can be uncomfortable to wear Good build quality with solid and thick wires Muffled-up bass Microphone quality Design choices

4. Oneplus Nord Bluetooth Truly Wireless in-Ear Earbuds The Oneplus Nord earbuds have a rather contemporary design that is lightweight and hence, extremely comfortable to wear. The build quality is shockingly good. They even have support Oneplus phones natively much like the Airpods with Apple, making the pairing and usage experience pretty similar. Ultra-fast charging with 5 hours of power in 10 minutes

Support for sound master equalizers

Large, 12.4mm dynamic drivers

4-mic design, AI noise reduction for calls

Weight: 70g

Battery: 30 Hours with the charging case

Pros Cons Great battery life Connectivity issues Rapid charging speeds Lacks active noise cancellation IP 55 rating User experience requires fine-tuning for non-Oneplus devices Support for Dolby Atmos

5. Sennheiser CX 120BT Wireless Bluetooth in-Ear Neckband Headphone with Mic (Black) Sennheiser has included the support for codecs like aptX, and aptX low latency that can help improve your media consumption experience. They are great for someone looking for a pair of neckband earphones but given the old design, it is highly recommended to go with a pair of truly-wireless earphones. High-quality audio with upport for aptX, aptX low latency, and SBC codecs

6 hours of battery life

Three-button remote for controls

Weight: 14g

Battery: 6 Hours

Pros Cons Amazing sound quality Dated design Ergonomic design Short battery life Lightweight design, comfortable to wear Lacks support for voice assistants Not waterproof

6. boAt Airdopes 141 The Airdopes 141 offer an excellent build quality given their price point. They offer a clear and distortion-free audio experience which also helps when making calls. The touch controls work great and help deliver a superior user experience. Beast mode for real-time audio and low-latency experience

EnX environmental noise cancellation

ASAP charging that can provide 75 minutes of power with a quick, 5-minute charging session

IPX4 Rated

Weight: 60g

Battery: 42 Hours with the charging case

Pros Cons Value for money Build quality Great battery backup Lacks support for volume control 8mm drivers incorporated into a lightweight, ergonomic design IPX4 is an old standard at this point. ASAP charging Bass quality

7. Oneplus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in-Ear Earphones What makes the Bullets Z2 truly standout is their ability to deliver 20 hours of playback with a short, 10-minute charge. They also utilise features like AI-based call noise cancellation. The ergonomic design makes them suitable for listening for extended periods of time. Large, 12.4mm bass drivers for an immersive audio experience

Quick charge delivers 30 hours of listening time with a short, 10-minute charge

Anti-distortion audio technology

IP55 rating

Weight: 27g

Battery: 30 Hours

Pros Cons Ergonomic design, comfortable in the ears Lacks a companion app Punchy bass Lacks support for LDAC and aptX audio codecs IP55 rating Lacks support for dual-device pairing Quick charge

8. boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ Upto 40 Hours Playback The Rockerz 255 Pro+ aims to please with its 40-hour battery life. The IPX7-rated phone also has large, 10mm drivers to deliver a truly engaging experience. Massive 40-hour battery backup

ASAP charge allows you to gain 10 hours of battery life in 10 minutes of charging

Powerful 10mm drivers for an engaging experience

IPX7 Rated

Weight: 30g

Battery: 42 Hours with the charging case

Pros Cons Good build quality Dated design Excellent battery life, ASAP charging Treble breaks up at high volume IPX7 rated Connectivity issues Punchy bass

9. Jbl New Tune 130Nc TWS Active Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Truly Wireless in-Ear Earbuds The Tune 130Nc earbuds pack in support for active noise cancellation. You can even personalise them to your taste with the help of the companion app. They also support Google assistant and Alexa while packing a great battery backup. Active noise cancellation

40-hour battery backup

Personalise your music according to your taste with a proprietary My JBL Headphones app

4-microphone setup for perfect call quality

Built-in support for Google Assistant and Alexa

IPX4 Rated

Weight: 52g

Battery: 40 Hours with the charging case

Pros Cons Great battery backup Lacks support for wireless charging Proprietary app that allows you to customise EQ and touch controls Lacks support for in-ear detection Good Build quality and comfortable to wear ANC misses the point at times. Decent active noise cancellation

10. Realme Buds Q2 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in-Ear Earbuds Realme took an entirely different approach than their sister brand Oneplus when it comes to the design of the earphones. The earphones also offer support for active noise cancellation. The pair also features a super low latency for an enhanced experience with the gaming mode. Active Noise Cancellation for curating an immersive experience

Fast charging provides 3 hours of battery life with a 10-minute charge.

88mm Super Low Latency Gaming mode

IPX5 Rated

Weight: 60g

Battery: 28 Hours with the charging case

Pros Cons Support for Active and environmental noise cancellation Mediocre audio quality Support for Bluetooth 5.2 ANC feels like a gimmick at times IPX5 rated Mediocre build quality Great battery backup Funky shape leads to the earphones falling out of your ears

Price of wireless earbuds at a glance:

Product Price New Apple AirPods Pro 21,400. Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) 11,490. Boult Audio AirBass X1 Buds 1,799 Oneplus Nord Bluetooth Truly Wireless in-Ear Earbuds 2,799 Sennheiser CX 120BT Wireless 1,290 boAt Airdopes 141 1,399 Oneplus Bullets Z2 1,999 boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ 1,599 Jbl New Tune 130Nc 4,699 Realme Buds Q2 1,998